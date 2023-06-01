Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flew the Coop 1016 S. Charles Street

review star

No reviews yet

1016 S. Charles Street

Baltimore, MD 21230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Wings

wings

wings

$15.00+

wings with sauce that will blow your flockin' mind comes with fries of your choice

Snacks

Fries

Fries

$4.00+

crispy french fries with your choice of seasoning

Buffalo cauliflower

Buffalo cauliflower

$8.00

Fried in tempura batter and doused in Ride Em Cowgirl sauce

Flockin' Sweet Onion

Flockin' Sweet Onion

$8.00

One sweet onion dipped in a flavorful batter served with Check Please sauce.... sooooo good

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Sprinkled with Ride Em Cowgirl and booyah sauce

Grilled corn on the cob

$8.00

with melted cheddar cheese, topped with hickory bacon and drizzled with Booyah sauce

Jalapeno peppers

Jalapeno peppers

$7.00

Stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon

Grilled pineapple

Grilled pineapple

$8.00

Sandwiches

Flew the Coop

$18.00

Perfectly grilled teriyaki chicken breast topped with thinly sliced ham, grilled pineapple and pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun, served with your choice of fries or cucumber chips

BMore

$18.00

Grilled seasoned chicken breast with melted Swiss cheese, hickory bacon, honey dijon mustard on a pretzel bun

Shrooms burger

Shrooms burger

$16.00

Grilled portobello mushrooms marinated in balsamic, olive oil, garlic, and oregano, topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, grilled red pepper, chives, and aioli on a brioche bun

Crab cake sandwhich

Crab cake sandwhich

$21.00

3oz of lump crab meat, spicy Dijon mustard (little filler) on a homemade honey butter cornbread bun, with lettuce and tomatoe

Kids menu

Potato Pizza Bites

$8.00
6 chicken nugget w/ fries

6 chicken nugget w/ fries

$7.00
8 chicken nugget w/ fries

8 chicken nugget w/ fries

$9.00
Smackin' mac and cheese

Smackin' mac and cheese

$7.00

Beverages

spring water

$2.00
sparkling water

sparkling water

$2.00
coke

coke

$2.00
diet coke

diet coke

$2.00
sprite

sprite

$2.00

Shakes

Shakes

$7.00

Our shakes start with ice cream that contains high quality ingredients, avoid additives and are parked with natural flavors. These delicious shakes are then blended with whole milk. Be carefully! These tasty delights will keep you coming back for more,

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy amazing one of a kind chicken sandwiches, wings, specialty sides, seafood steam pots all packed with layers of flavor and signature sauce.

Location

1016 S. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ruben's - Federal Hill
orange starNo Reviews
1043 South Charles Street Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Magerk's Pub Federal Hill - Federal Hill
orange star4.3 • 1,245
1061 S Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Pub Dog - Federal Hill
orange starNo Reviews
20 East Cross Street Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Spoons Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,617
24 E Cross St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Watersong
orange star4.7 • 383
21 E Cross St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
BRD - Federal Hill
orange starNo Reviews
1104 S Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

honeygrow - Charles Village
orange star4.5 • 6,630
3212 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Harbor Point
orange star4.6 • 5,718
1309 Dock St. Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Food Market
orange star4.8 • 5,172
1017 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston