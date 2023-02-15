Flex Mussels - Downtown imageView gallery

Flex Mussels - Downtown 154 WEST 13TH STREET

review star

No reviews yet

154 WEST 13TH STREET

New York, NY 10011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Flex Mussels Dinner Menu

Mussels

Bisque

$33.00

Classic

$27.50

Dijon

$29.00

Fra Diavolo

$28.50

Fungi

$31.50

Oaxacan

$31.00

Parma

$31.50

San Daniele

$31.50

Scampi

$32.50

Thai

$31.50

Truffle Fries

$13.00

French Fries

$9.00

FIRE

--------2---------

---------3---------

----------4-----------

NO MAKE

Deliver Zero Containers

$0.99

Maine

$34.00

Perigord

$49.00

Appetizers

6 Fried Oysters

$25.00

Burrata

$19.00

Burnt Fingers

$20.00

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Clam

$19.00

Fish Dip

$18.00

Kale Salad

$17.00

Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Mixed Green

$18.00

Roasted Oysters

$27.00

Seafood Fritters

$16.00

Whipped Ricotta

$18.00

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Truffle Fries

$13.00

French Fries

$9.00

FIRE

--------2---------

---------3---------

----------4-----------

NO MAKE

Entrees

Bouillabaisse

$35.00

Chicken

$32.00

Filet O' Flex

$25.00

Lobster Frites

$65.00

Lobster Roll

$35.00

Salmon

$32.00

Truffle Fries

$13.00

French Fries

$9.00

FIRE

--------2---------

---------3---------

NO MAKE

----------4-----------

Penne Alla Fra Diavolo

$28.00Out of stock

Spicy Crab Rigatoni

$36.00

Oysters

Olympia, WA

$4.75Out of stock

Sun Seeker, BC

$4.75Out of stock

Lil' Sharkey, PEI

$3.95

Colville Bay, PEI

$3.95

Foxley River, PEI

$3.95

Lucky Lime, PEI

$3.95

NO MAKE

Shigoku, WA

$4.75Out of stock

Totten Virginica, WA

$4.75Out of stock

Kumamoto, WA

$4.75Out of stock

Big Sisters, ME

$3.95Out of stock

Cascumpec Bay PEI

$3.95Out of stock

Sherwood Island, CT

$3.95Out of stock

Sweet Kiss, MA

$3.75Out of stock

Barnstable, MA

$3.95Out of stock

Big Rock , Ma

$3.95Out of stock

Sarah Shore, MA

$3.95Out of stock

Barachois, PEI

$3.95Out of stock

Cooke’s Cove, PEI

$3.95Out of stock

Peeko, NY

$3.95Out of stock

Sand Dune, PEI

$3.95Out of stock

Belon, ME

$4.95Out of stock

Pickle Point, PEI

$3.95Out of stock

Kusshi, BC

$4.75Out of stock

Barachois

$3.75Out of stock

Raspberry Point, PEI

$3.95Out of stock

Pink Moon, PEI

$3.95Out of stock

Fat Dog, NH

$3.95Out of stock

Conway Pearl, PEI

$3.95Out of stock

Salty Mainers, ME

$3.95Out of stock

Great White, MA

$3.95Out of stock

Summer Fling, PEI

$3.95Out of stock

Lobster Salad

$28.00Out of stock

Pacific Petite

$4.00Out of stock

Coromandel, NZ

$4.00Out of stock

Little Neck, CT

$3.75Out of stock

Individual Shrimp

$4.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$4.00Out of stock

St. Simon, NB

$3.75Out of stock

Pemaquid, ME

$3.75Out of stock

Sweet Kiss, PEI

$3.75Out of stock

Giga Cup, WA

$4.00Out of stock

Coromandel

$4.00Out of stock

Petite Crowe's

$3.75Out of stock

Daisy Bay, PEI

$3.75Out of stock

Giga Cup, WA

$3.75Out of stock

Weskeag, ME

$3.75Out of stock

Naked Islander, PEI

$3.75Out of stock

Puffer's Petite, MA

$3.75Out of stock

Chappell Crerk

$3.75Out of stock

Beach Plums, MA

$3.75Out of stock

French Kiss, NB

$3.75Out of stock

Ichabod, MA

$3.75Out of stock

Katama Bay, ME

$3.75Out of stock

Watch Hill, RI

$3.75Out of stock

Queens Cup, PEI

$3.75Out of stock

Wellfleet, RI

$3.75Out of stock

Aunt Dotty, MA

$3.75Out of stock

Beach Blondes, RI

$3.75Out of stock

Beach Point, MA

$3.75Out of stock

Blackberry Point, PEI

$3.75Out of stock

Blue Points, CT

$3.75Out of stock

Island Creek, MA

$3.75Out of stock

Island Creek

$3.75Out of stock

Dessert

4 Donuts

$15.00

6 Donuts

$19.00

2 Donuts

$11.00

Gelato/ Sorbet

$13.00

A La Mode

$5.00

Everything Donut

$15.00

Lemon Meringue

$13.00

Port: Dow's 10 Year Tawny Porto

$16.00Out of stock

Madeira: Baltimore Rainwater "Historic Series", NV

$19.00

Tokaji: Oremus, 2010, Hungary

$18.00Out of stock

Sambuca Romana

$13.00

Baileys & Coffee

$17.00

Port: Niepoort 10 Year Tawny, NV

$17.00

Off The Wagon

$18.00Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$9.00

Old Bay Fries

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$13.00

Extra Bread

$3.00

Parmesan Roasted Squash

$11.00Out of stock

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$13.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Misc

Gift Card

Free Gift Card

Mussel Tov T-Shirt

$30.00

Mothershucker T-Shirt

$30.00

Flex Drugs T-Shirt

$30.00

Shuck Buddies T-Shirt

$30.00

Down To Shuck T-Shirt

$30.00

Flex Mussels Baseball Cap

$25.00

Plating Fee

$5.00

Open Wine

Open Beer

Open Food

Corkage Fee

$35.00

Open Liquor

Flex Cap

$25.00

Coffee, Tea, Soda

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$4.50

Seltzer

$4.50

Coffee

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$5.00

Espresso

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Double Espresso

$9.00

Decaf Espresso

$5.00

Double Decaf Espresso

$9.00

Macchiato

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Ice Tea

$4.50

Citralicious Tea

$5.00

Buccaneer Tea

$5.00

Earl Gray Tea

$5.00

Black And Blue Tea

$5.00

Passion Envy Tea

$5.00

Chamomile Tea

$5.00

White Peach Tea

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Mocktail

$11.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Milk

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Fever Tree Tonic

$6.00

Zzz Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Green Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Peppermint Tea

$5.00

China Green Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Jasmine Tea

$5.00

Americano

$6.00

Happy Hour Food

HH Oysters

$1.75

HH Seafood Fritters

$9.00

HH Burnt Fingers

$12.00

HH Whipped Ricotta

$10.00

HH Fish Dip

$10.00

HH Caesar

$11.00

HH Classic

$15.00

HH Dijon

$16.00

HH Fra Diavolo

$15.00

HH Fungi

$17.00

HH Lobster Frites

$30.00

HH Fries

$7.00

HH Truffle Fries

$9.00

--------2---------

---------3---------

Pre-Fixe Menus

Pre-Fixe $75

$75.00

Pre-Fixe $85

$85.00

Raw Bar

The One That's A Minnow

$75.00

The One That's A Whale

$125.00

Lobster Salad

$28.00Out of stock

Surf Clam

$16.00

Razor Clam

$4.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$4.00Out of stock

Little Neck Clam

$2.50

Hamachi

$20.00Out of stock

Bluefin Tuna Crudo

$21.00

Spanish Mackerel

$17.00Out of stock

Steelhead Trout

$16.00

Black Bass Tiradito

$18.00

Flex Mussels Drink Menu

Cocktails

Seeing By Two's

$17.00

Half Seas Over

$17.00

Spritz Faced

$17.00

Whistle Lips

$17.00

Orange Flamingo

$18.00

Fall On Your Face

$17.00

Aperol Spritz

$17.00

Oyster Shooter

$16.00

One Two Many

$17.00

Straight & Narrow Mocktail

$13.00

NO MAKE

Mocktail

$11.00

Beer

Vliet

$13.00

Industrial Arts

$13.00

Port City

$12.00

Night Shift

$13.00

Athletic Brewing N/A

$9.00

TAP Narragansett

$13.00

Little Sip

$12.00Out of stock

NO MAKE

Sloop Sour Ale

$11.00Out of stock

Gunner's Daughter

$13.00

Glass Wine

GL Mora e Memo Vermentino

$15.00

GL Leo Steen Chenin Blanc

$15.00

GL Foucher Cremant

$17.00

Glass Wine

GL Jeio Prosecco

$14.00

GL Per Ora

$14.00

House Prosecco

$1.00

GL Elena Walch Pinot Grigio

$16.00

GL Champalou Vouvray

$18.00

GL Kruger-Rumpf Riesling

$14.00

GL Pelle Sauv Blanc

$18.00

GL Mas De Gourgonnier

$13.00

GL Arnot Roberts Rosé

$16.00

GL Jean-Marc Lafont Gamay

$15.00

GL Notarpanaro Negroamaro

$17.00

GL Hedges CMS Cab Sauv

$14.00

GL Lioco Pinot Noir

$18.00

GL Taste

NO MAKE

White Bottle

NO MAKE

Anjou Blanc

$64.00Out of stock

Bisson Marea Vermentino

$90.00

Benanti Etna Bianco

$72.00

Hendry Chardonnay

$66.00

PicQ Chablis

$75.00Out of stock

Nicolas Maillet Macon Verze

$86.00

Saint Romain Maison De Montille

$102.00

Pommier Chablis

$118.00

Kistler Chardonnay

$165.00

Le Berceau Chenin Blanc

$96.00

Monte Carbonare

$80.00

Abbazia Kerner

$67.00

Cogno Anascetta

$80.00

Lo Triolet

$67.00

Lucien Crochet Sancerre

$110.00

Pouilly-Fume Les Racines

$85.00

Tuffo Vouvray

$70.00

Chateau Graville

$66.00

Hexamer Riesling

$62.00

Les Narvaux Meursault

$196.00

COS Rami

$84.00

Leo Steen Chenin Blanc

$68.00

Pelle Sauvignon Blanc

$80.00

Mora e Memo Vermentino

$68.00

Elena Walch Pinot Grigio

$72.00

Pouilly-Fume Les Cris

$72.00Out of stock

Chateau La Rame

$62.00Out of stock

Ciro Picarello Fiano

$80.00Out of stock

Kruger-Rumpf Riesling

$64.00Out of stock

Red/Sparkling Bottle

Pallus Chinon Cab Franc

$74.00

Red Sparkling Bottle

Famille Chenas Gamay

$110.00

Chenas Lieu Dit en Papolet

$106.00

Ampeleia Kepos Grenache

$84.00

Philippe Gilbert Pinot Noir

$60.00

I PIaggioni Rosso Toscano

$54.00

Sancerre Rouge

$72.00

Turley Juvenile

$72.00

Hedges CMS Cab Sauv

$64.00

Jean-Marc Lafont Gamay

$68.00

Cosimo Taurino Notarpanaro Negroamaro

$76.00

Lioco Pinot Noir

$80.00

Gaston Chiquet Champagne

$165.00

Jeio Processco

$64.00

Pierre Moncuit Champagne

$120.00

Maison Foucher Cremant

$76.00

Laherte Freres Rose Champagne

$102.00

Tausend Agori Rose

$100.00

Fuchs and Hase Pet Nat Vol. 1

$76.00

Montlouis sur Loire Brut

$60.00

NO MAKE

Vodka/Tequila

Grey Goose

$16.00

Tito's

$15.00

Absolut

$15.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Vida Mezcal

$16.00

Verde Momentos Mezcal

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

Don Julio Añejo

$20.00

Don Julio Reposado

$19.00

Espolon Blanco

$15.00Out of stock

818 Tequila

$16.00

Madre Mezcal

$17.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$21.00

Casa Dragones Añejo

$46.00

Herradura Reposado

$19.00

El Luchador

$18.00

1942

$41.00

House Tequila

$13.00

NO MAKE

Herradura Añejo

$19.00

Herradura Silver

$16.00

House Vodka

$13.00

Amaras Mezcal

$19.00

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Vodka/ Tequila

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$16.00

Gin/Whiskey

Aviation

$14.00

Blue Coat

$16.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Bombay Dry

$15.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

House Gin

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$17.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$16.00

Bulleit Rye

$16.00

Dewars

$14.00

H'Apenny

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Jameson

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Macallan 12

$21.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Oban 14

$25.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$16.00

Woodford

$19.00

House Bourbon

$13.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

NO MAKE

Grey Whale

$15.00Out of stock

Knob Creek Rye

$16.00

Hennessey

$16.00

Kyoto Ki No Bi

$16.00

Cordials

Campari

$12.00

Aperol

$13.00

Lillet Blanc

$12.00

Tawny Porto

$17.00

Khalua

$12.00

Bailey's

$14.00

Sweet Vermouth

$14.00

Sambuca Romana

$10.00

Luxardo

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

St. Germaine

$14.00

Cynar

$11.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Dry Vermouth

$10.00

Remy Martin

$20.00Out of stock

Amara Rosso

$15.00

Churchill’s Porto

$17.00

Frangelico

$15.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$15.00

Mr. Black

$16.00

Rose Bottle

Arnot Roberts Rose

$72.00

Mas De Gourgonnier

$60.00

Bedrock Ode To Lulu Rose

$71.00

Rum

Goslings

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Ten To One Light

$15.00

Ten To One Dark

$16.00

Bacardi

$16.00Out of stock

El Dorado Rum

$13.00

Happy Hour Drinks

HH Seeing By Twos

$12.00

HH Half Seas Over

$12.00

HH Spritz Faced

$12.00

HH Whistle Lips

$12.00

HH One Two Many

$12.00

HH Fizz Off

$12.00Out of stock

HH Draft

$8.00

HH GL Per Ora Prosecco

$11.00

HH GL Leo Steen Chenin Blanc

$11.00

HH GL Mora e Memo Vermentino

$11.00

HH Leo Steen Chenin Blanc

$44.00

HH Btl Per Ora Prosecco

$44.00

HH Btl Mora e Memo Vermentino

$44.00

HH GL CMS Cab Sauv

$11.00

HH BTL CMS Cab Sauv

$44.00

HH GL Elena Walch Pinot Grigio

$11.00Out of stock

HH Btl Elena Walch

$44.00Out of stock

HH GL Philippe Gilbert Rosé

$11.00

HH Fall On Your Face

$12.00

HH GL Jean-Marc Lafont Gamay

$11.00

HH Btl Jean-Marc Lafont Gamay

$44.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Serving the freshest Mussels, Oysters, and seafood in a relaxed and fun environment

Location

154 WEST 13TH STREET, New York, NY 10011

Directions

Gallery
Flex Mussels - Downtown image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sotto 13
orange starNo Reviews
140 West 13th Street Manhattan, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
1 Penn Plaza - DMK - Office Hours
orange starNo Reviews
1 Penn Plaza New York, NY 10119
View restaurantnext
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque - West Village
orange star4.3 • 1,684
75 Greenwich Avenue New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
L’antica Pizzeria Da Michele - NYC - 81 Greenwich Ave. NYC
orange starNo Reviews
81 Greenwich Ave NEW YORK CITY, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Coppelia
orange star4.2 • 2,196
207 West 14th St New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
SEMMA
orange starNo Reviews
60 Greenwich Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Fig & Olive - Meatpacking
orange star4.2 • 7,694
420 W 13th St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Little Owl
orange star4.5 • 5,569
90 Bedford Street New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Taim - West Village
orange star4.5 • 4,991
222 Waverly Place New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
L'Artusi
orange star4.8 • 3,729
228 West 10th St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Upper East Side
review star
Avg 4.2 (60 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)
Kips Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Nolita
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Flatiron
review star
Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)
Morningside Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston