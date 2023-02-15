- Home
Flex Mussels - Downtown 154 WEST 13TH STREET
No reviews yet
154 WEST 13TH STREET
New York, NY 10011
Flex Mussels Dinner Menu
Mussels
Appetizers
6 Fried Oysters
$25.00
Burrata
$19.00
Burnt Fingers
$20.00
Caesar Salad
$18.00
Clam
$19.00
Fish Dip
$18.00
Kale Salad
$17.00
Mac & Cheese
$18.00
Mixed Green
$18.00
Roasted Oysters
$27.00
Seafood Fritters
$16.00
Whipped Ricotta
$18.00
Fish Tacos
$18.00
Truffle Fries
$13.00
French Fries
$9.00
FIRE
NO MAKE
Entrees
Oysters
Olympia, WA
$4.75Out of stock
Sun Seeker, BC
$4.75Out of stock
Lil' Sharkey, PEI
$3.95
Colville Bay, PEI
$3.95
Foxley River, PEI
$3.95
Lucky Lime, PEI
$3.95
Shigoku, WA
$4.75Out of stock
Totten Virginica, WA
$4.75Out of stock
Kumamoto, WA
$4.75Out of stock
Big Sisters, ME
$3.95Out of stock
Cascumpec Bay PEI
$3.95Out of stock
Sherwood Island, CT
$3.95Out of stock
Sweet Kiss, MA
$3.75Out of stock
Barnstable, MA
$3.95Out of stock
Big Rock , Ma
$3.95Out of stock
Sarah Shore, MA
$3.95Out of stock
Barachois, PEI
$3.95Out of stock
Cooke’s Cove, PEI
$3.95Out of stock
Peeko, NY
$3.95Out of stock
Sand Dune, PEI
$3.95Out of stock
Belon, ME
$4.95Out of stock
Pickle Point, PEI
$3.95Out of stock
Kusshi, BC
$4.75Out of stock
Barachois
$3.75Out of stock
Raspberry Point, PEI
$3.95Out of stock
Pink Moon, PEI
$3.95Out of stock
Fat Dog, NH
$3.95Out of stock
Conway Pearl, PEI
$3.95Out of stock
Salty Mainers, ME
$3.95Out of stock
Great White, MA
$3.95Out of stock
Summer Fling, PEI
$3.95Out of stock
Lobster Salad
$28.00Out of stock
Pacific Petite
$4.00Out of stock
Coromandel, NZ
$4.00Out of stock
Little Neck, CT
$3.75Out of stock
Individual Shrimp
$4.00Out of stock
Shrimp Cocktail
$4.00Out of stock
St. Simon, NB
$3.75Out of stock
Pemaquid, ME
$3.75Out of stock
Sweet Kiss, PEI
$3.75Out of stock
Giga Cup, WA
$4.00Out of stock
Coromandel
$4.00Out of stock
Petite Crowe's
$3.75Out of stock
Daisy Bay, PEI
$3.75Out of stock
Giga Cup, WA
$3.75Out of stock
Weskeag, ME
$3.75Out of stock
Naked Islander, PEI
$3.75Out of stock
Puffer's Petite, MA
$3.75Out of stock
Chappell Crerk
$3.75Out of stock
Beach Plums, MA
$3.75Out of stock
French Kiss, NB
$3.75Out of stock
Ichabod, MA
$3.75Out of stock
Katama Bay, ME
$3.75Out of stock
Watch Hill, RI
$3.75Out of stock
Queens Cup, PEI
$3.75Out of stock
Wellfleet, RI
$3.75Out of stock
Aunt Dotty, MA
$3.75Out of stock
Beach Blondes, RI
$3.75Out of stock
Beach Point, MA
$3.75Out of stock
Blackberry Point, PEI
$3.75Out of stock
Blue Points, CT
$3.75Out of stock
Island Creek, MA
$3.75Out of stock
Island Creek
$3.75Out of stock
Dessert
4 Donuts
$15.00
6 Donuts
$19.00
2 Donuts
$11.00
Gelato/ Sorbet
$13.00
A La Mode
$5.00
Everything Donut
$15.00
Lemon Meringue
$13.00
Port: Dow's 10 Year Tawny Porto
$16.00Out of stock
Madeira: Baltimore Rainwater "Historic Series", NV
$19.00
Tokaji: Oremus, 2010, Hungary
$18.00Out of stock
Sambuca Romana
$13.00
Baileys & Coffee
$17.00
Port: Niepoort 10 Year Tawny, NV
$17.00
Off The Wagon
$18.00Out of stock
Sides
Misc
Coffee, Tea, Soda
Coke
$4.50
Diet Coke
$4.50
Sprite
$4.50
Ginger Ale
$4.50
Seltzer
$4.50
Coffee
$5.00
Decaf Coffee
$5.00
Espresso
$5.00
Latte
$6.00
Cappuccino
$6.00
Double Espresso
$9.00
Decaf Espresso
$5.00
Double Decaf Espresso
$9.00
Macchiato
$6.00
Cranberry Juice
$4.50
Ice Tea
$4.50
Citralicious Tea
$5.00
Buccaneer Tea
$5.00
Earl Gray Tea
$5.00
Black And Blue Tea
$5.00
Passion Envy Tea
$5.00
Chamomile Tea
$5.00
White Peach Tea
$5.00
Shirley Temple
$4.50
Arnold Palmer
$4.50
Mocktail
$11.00
Lemonade
$4.50
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Milk
$4.50
Pineapple Juice
$5.00
Orange Juice
$5.00Out of stock
Fever Tree Tonic
$6.00
Zzz Tea
$5.00Out of stock
Green Tea
$5.00Out of stock
Peppermint Tea
$5.00
China Green Tea
$5.00Out of stock
Jasmine Tea
$5.00
Americano
$6.00
Happy Hour Food
Pre-Fixe Menus
Raw Bar
The One That's A Minnow
$75.00
The One That's A Whale
$125.00
Lobster Salad
$28.00Out of stock
Surf Clam
$16.00
Razor Clam
$4.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$4.00Out of stock
Little Neck Clam
$2.50
Hamachi
$20.00Out of stock
Bluefin Tuna Crudo
$21.00
Spanish Mackerel
$17.00Out of stock
Steelhead Trout
$16.00
Black Bass Tiradito
$18.00
Flex Mussels Drink Menu
Cocktails
Beer
Glass Wine
GL Mora e Memo Vermentino
$15.00
GL Leo Steen Chenin Blanc
$15.00
GL Foucher Cremant
$17.00
Glass Wine
GL Jeio Prosecco
$14.00
GL Per Ora
$14.00
House Prosecco
$1.00
GL Elena Walch Pinot Grigio
$16.00
GL Champalou Vouvray
$18.00
GL Kruger-Rumpf Riesling
$14.00
GL Pelle Sauv Blanc
$18.00
GL Mas De Gourgonnier
$13.00
GL Arnot Roberts Rosé
$16.00
GL Jean-Marc Lafont Gamay
$15.00
GL Notarpanaro Negroamaro
$17.00
GL Hedges CMS Cab Sauv
$14.00
GL Lioco Pinot Noir
$18.00
GL Taste
White Bottle
Anjou Blanc
$64.00Out of stock
Bisson Marea Vermentino
$90.00
Benanti Etna Bianco
$72.00
Hendry Chardonnay
$66.00
PicQ Chablis
$75.00Out of stock
Nicolas Maillet Macon Verze
$86.00
Saint Romain Maison De Montille
$102.00
Pommier Chablis
$118.00
Kistler Chardonnay
$165.00
Le Berceau Chenin Blanc
$96.00
Monte Carbonare
$80.00
Abbazia Kerner
$67.00
Cogno Anascetta
$80.00
Lo Triolet
$67.00
Lucien Crochet Sancerre
$110.00
Pouilly-Fume Les Racines
$85.00
Tuffo Vouvray
$70.00
Chateau Graville
$66.00
Hexamer Riesling
$62.00
Les Narvaux Meursault
$196.00
COS Rami
$84.00
Leo Steen Chenin Blanc
$68.00
Pelle Sauvignon Blanc
$80.00
Mora e Memo Vermentino
$68.00
Elena Walch Pinot Grigio
$72.00
Pouilly-Fume Les Cris
$72.00Out of stock
Chateau La Rame
$62.00Out of stock
Ciro Picarello Fiano
$80.00Out of stock
Kruger-Rumpf Riesling
$64.00Out of stock
Red/Sparkling Bottle
Pallus Chinon Cab Franc
$74.00
Red Sparkling Bottle
Famille Chenas Gamay
$110.00
Chenas Lieu Dit en Papolet
$106.00
Ampeleia Kepos Grenache
$84.00
Philippe Gilbert Pinot Noir
$60.00
I PIaggioni Rosso Toscano
$54.00
Sancerre Rouge
$72.00
Turley Juvenile
$72.00
Hedges CMS Cab Sauv
$64.00
Jean-Marc Lafont Gamay
$68.00
Cosimo Taurino Notarpanaro Negroamaro
$76.00
Lioco Pinot Noir
$80.00
Gaston Chiquet Champagne
$165.00
Jeio Processco
$64.00
Pierre Moncuit Champagne
$120.00
Maison Foucher Cremant
$76.00
Laherte Freres Rose Champagne
$102.00
Tausend Agori Rose
$100.00
Fuchs and Hase Pet Nat Vol. 1
$76.00
Montlouis sur Loire Brut
$60.00
Vodka/Tequila
Grey Goose
$16.00
Tito's
$15.00
Absolut
$15.00
Ketel One
$14.00
Vida Mezcal
$16.00
Verde Momentos Mezcal
$16.00
Don Julio Blanco
$18.00
Don Julio Añejo
$20.00
Don Julio Reposado
$19.00
Espolon Blanco
$15.00Out of stock
818 Tequila
$16.00
Madre Mezcal
$17.00
Casa Dragones Blanco
$21.00
Casa Dragones Añejo
$46.00
Herradura Reposado
$19.00
El Luchador
$18.00
1942
$41.00
House Tequila
$13.00
Herradura Añejo
$19.00
Herradura Silver
$16.00
House Vodka
$13.00
Amaras Mezcal
$19.00
Casamigos Blanco
$17.00
Casamigos Reposado
$18.00
Vodka/ Tequila
Tres Generaciones Reposado
$16.00
Gin/Whiskey
Aviation
$14.00
Blue Coat
$16.00
Bombay Sapphire
$14.00
Bombay Dry
$15.00
Hendricks
$15.00
Tanqueray
$15.00
House Gin
$13.00
Basil Hayden
$17.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$16.00
Bulleit Rye
$16.00
Dewars
$14.00
H'Apenny
$16.00
Jack Daniels
$14.00
Jameson
$14.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$16.00
Macallan 12
$21.00
Maker's Mark
$14.00
Knob Creek
$16.00
Oban 14
$25.00
Whistle Pig Rye
$16.00
Woodford
$19.00
House Bourbon
$13.00
Crown Royal
$14.00
Grey Whale
$15.00Out of stock
Knob Creek Rye
$16.00
Hennessey
$16.00
Kyoto Ki No Bi
$16.00
Cordials
Campari
$12.00
Aperol
$13.00
Lillet Blanc
$12.00
Tawny Porto
$17.00
Khalua
$12.00
Bailey's
$14.00
Sweet Vermouth
$14.00
Sambuca Romana
$10.00
Luxardo
$11.00
Grand Marnier
$13.00
St. Germaine
$14.00
Cynar
$11.00
Drambuie
$12.00
Cointreau
$12.00
Dry Vermouth
$10.00
Remy Martin
$20.00Out of stock
Amara Rosso
$15.00
Churchill’s Porto
$17.00
Frangelico
$15.00
Amaretto Disaronno
$15.00
Mr. Black
$16.00
Rum
Happy Hour Drinks
HH Seeing By Twos
$12.00
HH Half Seas Over
$12.00
HH Spritz Faced
$12.00
HH Whistle Lips
$12.00
HH One Two Many
$12.00
HH Fizz Off
$12.00Out of stock
HH Draft
$8.00
HH GL Per Ora Prosecco
$11.00
HH GL Leo Steen Chenin Blanc
$11.00
HH GL Mora e Memo Vermentino
$11.00
HH Leo Steen Chenin Blanc
$44.00
HH Btl Per Ora Prosecco
$44.00
HH Btl Mora e Memo Vermentino
$44.00
HH GL CMS Cab Sauv
$11.00
HH BTL CMS Cab Sauv
$44.00
HH GL Elena Walch Pinot Grigio
$11.00Out of stock
HH Btl Elena Walch
$44.00Out of stock
HH GL Philippe Gilbert Rosé
$11.00
HH Fall On Your Face
$12.00
HH GL Jean-Marc Lafont Gamay
$11.00
HH Btl Jean-Marc Lafont Gamay
$44.00
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Serving the freshest Mussels, Oysters, and seafood in a relaxed and fun environment
Location
154 WEST 13TH STREET, New York, NY 10011
Gallery
