Flex Protein Bar
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Your go to spot for protein packed, health conscious, and carefully curated protein shakes, sandwiches, and bubble waffles. Stop by today to see our full menu!
Location
400 North 8th Street, LA Fitness, West Dundee, IL 60118