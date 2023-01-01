Flight Club Flight Club Atlanta

Main picView gallery

review star

No reviews yet

1055 Howell Mill Road Northwest

Atlanta, GA 30318

Shareables

Yuzu Guacamole

$13.00Out of stock

Corn Nut Crunch, Jalapeño Powder, Tortilla Chips & Seasonal Veggies

Black & White Hummus

$14.00Out of stock

Spicy Black Tahini Hummus, White Garlic Hummus, Heirloom Veggies, Grilled Pita

Lobster Elote Dip

$17.00Out of stock

Hot Grilled Street Corn, Mayonnaise, Lime, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Cotija, Tajin, Flour Tortilla Chips

Steak Kushiyaki Skewers

$18.00Out of stock

Grilled Beef Tenderloin, Garlic Ginger Soy, Kung Pao Sauce, Scallions, Fried Rice Noodles

Thai Spiced Pork Satay

$15.00Out of stock

Tamarind Peanut Sauce, Sambal Asli, Scallions

Tandoori Chicken Skewers

$14.00Out of stock

Mango Chutney, Spiced Yogurt, Cilantro

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$14.00Out of stock

Hoisin Glazed Crispy Pork Belly, Pickled Daikon, Jalapeño, Carrot, Cucumber, Cilantro

Poke Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

Ahi Tuna, Fennel, Cucumber, Chili Vinaigrette, Mandarin Orange

Barbacoa Tacos

$13.00Out of stock

Chipotle, Pickled Onion, Cilantro Crema

FC Prime Sliders

$16.00Out of stock

Griddled Prime Beef, Butter Lettuce, Roasted Tomato, Hickory Kidd Cheese, Sesame Seed Buns

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$14.00Out of stock

Buffalo Fried Chicken, Carrot, Celery, Arugula, Ranch Vinaigrette, Brioche Buns

Meatball Sliders

$13.00Out of stock

Calabrian Chili, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Sesame Seed Buns

Ginger Vegetable Dumpling

$11.00Out of stock

Mushroom, Cabbage, Spiced Soy Sauce

Kung Pao Cauliflower

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Cauliflower, Szechuan Pepper Sauce, Sesame Peanut Brittle

Togarashi Edamame

$11.00Out of stock

Thai Lime Chili Sauce, Togarashi Spice

Viper Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Snake Bite Spiced Sidewinder Fries, FC Fry Sauce

Truffle Parm Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Parmesan, Parsley

French Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Flatbreads

Four Cheese Flatbread

$14.00Out of stock

Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Provolone, Hickory Kidd

Vegan Banh Mi Flatbread

$15.00Out of stock

Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Gochujang Braised Jackfruit, Carrot, Pickled Daikon, Onion, Jalapeño, Cilantro

Burrata Flatbread

$17.00Out of stock

Basil Pesto, Grilled Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomato, Olive Oil

Bacon Flatbread

$15.00

Roasted Tomatoes, Fontiago Cheese, Arugula, Balsamic

Chicken Sausage Flatbread

$15.00Out of stock

Tomato Sauce, Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Oregano

Desserts

Cookie Tower

$29.00Out of stock

Assorted Macaron Flavors, Orange Madeleines & Strawberry Mousse Filled Profiteroles with Chocolate Hazelnut Sauce

Cronuts

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate & Raspberry Sauces

Cotton Candy

$5.00Out of stock

Chef's Selection of Cotton Candy

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Flight Club Atlanta is a social experience like no other, housed in a beautiful venue serving food from an acclaimed team of executive chefs and two cocktail bars with menus created by Beverage Director Peter Vestinos. What sets the concept apart is that Flight Club is also the US home of Social Darts.

