Flight Club Flight Club Atlanta
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Flight Club Atlanta is a social experience like no other, housed in a beautiful venue serving food from an acclaimed team of executive chefs and two cocktail bars with menus created by Beverage Director Peter Vestinos. What sets the concept apart is that Flight Club is also the US home of Social Darts.
Location
1055 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Velvet Taco - Atlanta - Atlanta - Interlock
No Reviews
1115 Howell Mill Rd, Bldg 300 Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurant
Humble Pie- ATL - Interlock
No Reviews
1115 Howell Mill Road Northwest Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant