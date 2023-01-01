Main picView gallery

Flight Club - Denver FC Denver

1601 Wewatta

Denver, CO 80202

Shareables

Yuzu Guacamole

$14.00

Dietary Restriction: VE, GF

Black & White Hummus

$14.00

Dietary Restrictions: VE

Lobster Elote Dip

$18.00

Dietary Restrictions: Pesc

Barbacoa Tacos

$14.00

Dietary Restrictions: GF

Poke Tacos

$16.00

Dietary Restrictions: GF, Pesc

Impossible Tacos

$13.00

Dietary Restrictions: V, GF

Steak Kushiyaki Skewers

$18.00

Dietary Restrictions: GF

Pork Lumpia

$12.00

Tandoori Chicken Skewers

$15.00

Dietary Restrictions: GF

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$14.00

FC Prime Sliders

$16.00

Hot Honey Chicken Sliders

$15.00

Meatball Sliders

$14.00

Lamb Souvlaki

$15.00

Kung Pao Cauliflower

$12.00

Dietary Restrictions: V, GF

Blistered Shishitos

$9.00

Dietary Restriction: V

Papas Bravas

$10.00

Dietary Restrictions: V, GF

Truffle Parm Fries

$8.00

Dietary Restrictions: V, GF

French Fries

$6.00

Dietary Restrictions: V, GF

Flatbreads

Four Cheese Flatbread

$14.00

Dietary Restrictions: V

Vegan Mushroom Flatbread

$16.00

Dietary Restriction: VE

Burrata Flatbread

$18.00

Dietary Restrictions: V

Bacon Flatbread

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Desserts

Cookie Tower

$29.00Out of stock

Dietary Restrictions: V

Cronuts

$8.00

Dietary Restrictions: V

Cotton Candy

$5.00

Dietary Restrictions: V

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Flight Club Denver is a a social experience like no other, housed in a beautiful venue with a from scratch restaurant and cocktail bar with menus created by Beverage Director Peter Vestinos. What sets the concept apart is that Flight Club is the home of Social Darts.

Location

1601 Wewatta, Denver, CO 80202

Directions

Main pic

