Flight Club FC Regent Square
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Flight Club Houston is a a social experience like no other, housed in a beautiful venue with a from scratch restaurant and cocktail bar with menus created by Beverage Director Peter Vestinos. What sets the concept apart is that Flight Club is the home of Social Darts.
Location
3519 West Dallas, Houston, TX 77019
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant