Flight Club Flight Club Las Vegas
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Flight Club Las Vegas is a social experience like no other, housed in a beautiful venue serving food from an acclaimed team of executive chefs and two cocktail bars with menus created by Beverage Director Peter Vestinos. What sets the concept apart is that Flight Club is also the US home of Social Darts.
Location
3377 Las Vegas Blvd South Unit 2720, Las Vegas, NV 88109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Flour & Barley - 3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25
3.9 • 2,043
3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25 Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurant
The Crack Shack Las Vegas
No Reviews
3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurant