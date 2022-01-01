  • Home
Flight Club Flight Club Las Vegas

3377 Las Vegas Blvd South Unit 2720

Las Vegas, NV 88109

Shareables

Yuzu Guacamole

$15.00

Corn Nut Crunch, Jalapeño Powder, Tortilla Chips & Seasonal Veggies

Black & White Hummus

$15.00

Spicy Black Tahini Hummus, White Garlic Hummus, Heirloom Veggies, Grilled Pita

Lobster Elote Dip

$21.00

Hot Grilled Street Corn, Mayonnaise, Lime, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Cotija, Tajin, Flour Tortilla Chips

Steak Kushiyaki Skewers

$22.00

Grilled Beef Tenderloin, Garlic Ginger Soy, Kung Pao Sauce, Scallions, Fried Rice Noodles

Thai Spiced Pork Satay

$18.00

Tamarind Peanut Sauce, Sambal Asli, Scallions

Tandoori Chicken Skewers

$18.00

Mango Chutney, Spiced Yogurt, Cilantro

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$19.00

Hoisin Glazed Crispy Pork Belly, Pickled Daikon, Jalapeño, Carrot, Cucumber, Cilantro

Poke Tacos

$19.00

Ahi Tuna, Fennel, Cucumber, Chili Vinaigrette, Mandarin Orange

Barbacoa Tacos

$18.00

Chipotle, Pickled Onion, Cilantro Crema

FC Prime Sliders

$20.00

Griddled Prime Beef, Butter Lettuce, Roasted Tomato, Hickory Kidd Cheese, Sesame Seed Buns

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$18.00

Buffalo Fried Chicken, Carrot, Celery, Arugula, Ranch Vinaigrette, Brioche Buns

Meatball Sliders

$17.00

Calabrian Chili, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Sesame Seed Buns

Ginger Vegetable Dumpling

$14.00

Mushroom, Cabbage, Spiced Soy Sauce

Kung Pao Cauliflower

$14.00

Fried Cauliflower, Szechuan Pepper Sauce, Sesame Peanut Brittle

Togarashi Edamame

$13.00

Thai Lime Chili Sauce, Togarashi Spice

Viper Fries

$14.00

Snake Bite Spiced Sidewinder Fries, FC Fry Sauce

Truffle Parm Fries

$11.00

Parmesan, Parsley

French Fries

$7.00

Flatbreads

Four Cheese Flatbread

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Provolone, Hickory Kidd

Vegan Banh Mi Flatbread

$19.00

Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Gochujang Braised Jackfruit, Carrot, Pickled Daikon, Onion, Jalapeño, Cilantro

Burrata Flatbread

$20.00

Basil Pesto, Grilled Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomato, Olive Oil

Bacon Flatbread

$19.00

Roasted Tomatoes, Fontiago Cheese, Arugula, Balsamic

Chicken Sausage Flatbread

$19.00

Tomato Sauce, Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Oregano

Desserts

Cookie Tower

$35.00

Assorted Macaron Flavors, Orange Madeleines & Strawberry Mousse Filled Profiteroles with Chocolate Hazelnut Sauce

Cronuts

$11.00

Chocolate & Raspberry Sauces

Cotton Candy

$12.00

Chef's Selection of Cotton Candy

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Flight Club Las Vegas is a social experience like no other, housed in a beautiful venue serving food from an acclaimed team of executive chefs and two cocktail bars with menus created by Beverage Director Peter Vestinos. What sets the concept apart is that Flight Club is also the US home of Social Darts.

3377 Las Vegas Blvd South Unit 2720, Las Vegas, NV 88109

Directions

