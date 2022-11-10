Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Chicken

Flight Burger 650 W Carmel Dr Suite 100

126 Reviews

$$

650 W Carmel Dr Suite 100

Carmel, IN 46032

Order Again

Popular Items

Twisted Fries (served with ketchup)
Big Build Your Own
Big Classic

Small Burgers

Small Build Your Own

$5.99

Small Classic Burger BEEF

$5.99

Wagyu beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, our house sauce

Small Fire Burger BEEF

$5.99

Wagyu beef, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, grilled jalapenos, house made habanero aioli

Small Mushroom Swiss

$5.99

Wagyu beef, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, sautéed mushrooms and onions

Small Western BEEF

$5.99

Wagyu beef, cheddar cheese, barbeque sauce, crispy onion ring

Small Bomber BEEF

$7.00

Small Avocado Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado, house made chipotle aioli

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$5.99

Small Crispy Chicken

$5.99

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickle, house made chipotle aioli

Small Buffalo Chicken

$5.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Small PARM Crispy Chicken

$5.99

Small Aloha Salmon

$5.99

Salmon patty, barbeque sauce, grilled pineapple, fresh red cabbage

Small Greek Lamb Burger

$5.99

Greek lamb, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Tzatziki

Small Mediterranean Falafel

$5.99

Crispy falafel patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Tzatziki

(Buffalo Build) Vegetarian Chicken Slider

$5.00

(Crispy Chicken Build) Vegetarian Chicken Slider

$5.00

(Avocado Chicken Build) Vegetarian Crispy Chicken Slider

$5.00

Big Burgers

Big Build Your Own

$9.99

Big Classic

$9.99

Wagyu beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, house sauce

Big Fire Burger

$9.99

Wagyu beef, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, grilled jalapenos, house made habanero aioli

Big Mushroom Swiss

$9.99

Wagyu beef, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, sautéed mushrooms and onions

Big Western

$9.99

Wagyu beef, cheddar cheese, barbeque sauce, crispy onion ring

Bomber Burger

$12.99

Two wagyu beef patties, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, our house sauce

Big Avocado Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado, house made chipotle aioli

Big Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99

Big Crispy Chicken

$9.99

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickle, house made chipotle aioli

Big Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

Grilled or crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Big PARM Crispy Chicken

$10.00

Big Aloha Salmon

$9.99

Salmon patty, barbeque sauce, grilled pineapple, fresh red cabbage

Big Greek Lamb Burger

$9.99

Greek lamb, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Tzatziki

Big Greek Style Falafel

$9.99

Crispy falafel patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Tzatziki

Big Vegetarian Style Falafel

$11.00

Big Vegan All-American Impossible

$13.49

Flight (pick any 3 smalls)

3 Burger Flight

$13.99

Chicken

6 Chicken Wings

$9.00

6 breaded wings with choice of (1) sauce and ranch or bleu cheese

12 Chicken Wings

$18.00

12 breaded wings with choice of (2) sauces and ranch or bleu cheese

8 Boneless Wings

$9.00

8 boneless wings with choice of sauce(s) and ranch or bleu cheese

16 Boneless Wings

$18.00

16 boneless wings with choice of sauce(s) and ranch or bleu cheese

4 Chicken Tenders

$8.00

4 breaded chicken tenders with choice of sauce

6 Halal Wings

$9.00

12 Halal Wings

$18.00

6 Veggie Nuggets

$9.99

4pc Halal Tenders

$7.99

8pc Halal Tender

$16.00

99 Cent Wings

$0.99

99 Cent Boneless Wings

$0.99

8 Boneless Wings Halal

$9.00

16 Boneless Halal

$20.00

Salad

House Salad

$4.99

Chopped romaine, grated parmesan, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion with choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$4.99

Chopped romaine, grated parmesan, croutons

Hawaiian Salmon Salad

$8.00

Grilled salmon, chopped romaine, fresh red cabbage served with a side of barbeque sauce and house vinaigrette

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$8.00

Grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine, fresh tomato, bacon, served with a side of ranch

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.00

Crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, chopped romaine, fresh tomato, served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$5.99

Shareables

24 Wing Box

$34.99

Feed a crowd with 24 breaded wings in your choice of sauces and two sides

8 Burger Flight (4 styles) + 2 sides

8 Burger Flight (4 styles) + 2 sides

$42.99

Choose up to 4 different styles of sandwiches and 2 sides

16 Burger Flight (4 styles)

16 Burger Flight (4 styles)

$59.99

Choose up to 4 different styles of sandwiches

Side Box

Side Box

$15.00

choose 2 sides, get 3 portions of each side choice. (6 sides all together)

Sampler Plate

$25.00

Sides

Onion Rings (served with kickin' cajun)

$3.79

Twisted Fries (served with ketchup)

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries (served with apple butter)

$4.29

Mozzarella Bites (served with marinara)

$4.29

Side Caesar Salad

$3.79

Side House Salad

$3.99

Open Food

Bottled Drinks

Kids Apple Juice

$1.99

Body Armor Fruit Punch

$2.99

Body Armor Strawberry Banana

$2.99

Body Armor Orange Mango

$2.99

Powerade (Mountain Berry Blast)

$2.99Out of stock

Powerade (zero sugar - Fruit Punch)

$2.99Out of stock

Red Bull

$3.99

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.99Out of stock

Jumex Mango

$1.99

Jumex Strawberry Banana

$1.99

Jumex Guava

$1.99

Root Beer (Glass Bottle)

$2.99

Core Hydration

$2.99

Cream Soda (Glass bottle)

$2.99

Orange Cream Soda (Glass Bottle)

$2.99

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.99

Sauce

Ranch

$0.49

Cup Of Buffalo Sauce

$0.49

Garlic Aioli Sauce

$0.49

Chipotle Aioli

$0.49

Habanero Aioli

$0.49

House Sauce

$0.49

Mustard

$0.49

Ketchup

$0.49

Mayo

$0.49

Honey Mustard

$0.49

Kickin' Cajun Sauce

$0.49

Apple Butter Sauce

$0.49

Marinara

$0.49

Sweet Chili

$0.49

BBQ

$0.49

Garlic Parm

$0.49

Nashville Hot

$0.49

Teriyaki

$0.49

Buffiyaki

$0.49

Honey Buffalo

$0.49

Blue Cheese

$0.49

Caesar Dressing

$0.49

Tzatziki

$0.49

Nacho Cheese Cup

$0.49

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.99

Specials

Cocktail Flight

$11.00

Sunday Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

$7 Marg Pint Special

$7.00

Bacon Jam Burger

$10.00

99 Cent Wings (Wednesday)

$0.99

99 Cent Select Pint (Wednesday)

$0.99

$14 Boxed Lunch

$14 Boxed Lunch

$14.00

N/A Drinks

Soda

$1.99

Milkshake

$4.99

Root Beer Float

$3.99

Gfs Bottled Water

$1.25

Milkshake Flight

$12.00

Beer and Wine

Draft Beer

Bottoms up draft beer

Cans And Bottles

Take home one of our sealed beers.

Wine

$6.00

Bottle Of Wine

$15.99

Boozy Milkshake

$7.79

Marg Pint

$8.29

Bottled / Canned Drinks

Kids Apple Juice

$1.99

Body Armor Fruit Punch

$2.99

Body Armor Strawberry Banana

$2.99

Body Armor Orange Mango

$2.99

Powerade (Mountain Berry Blast)

$2.99Out of stock

Powerade (zero sugar - Fruit Punch)

$2.99Out of stock

Red Bull

$3.99

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.99Out of stock

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Root Beer (Glass Bottle)

$2.99

Ice Mountain 23oz. Water

$2.99

Jumex Mango

$1.99

Jumex Strawberry Banana

$1.99

Jumex Guava

$1.99

Gordon Bottled Water

$1.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wagyu beef and so many more options that we offer half size burgers (or a flight of three smalls) so people can try more than one build. Locally owned and operated -we are not a chain-

Website

Location

650 W Carmel Dr Suite 100, Carmel, IN 46032

Directions

