Flighthouse - Findlay
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Discover Flighthouse: Where indoor and outdoor experiences collide with recreational activities, sports, and live entertainment. Delight in our exceptional pairing of craft beers, wines, and cocktails alongside deliciously curated food.
Location
2330 Bright Road, Findlay, OH 45840
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Bourbon Affair - 121 B E Crawford St
No Reviews
121 B E Crawford St Findlay, OH 45840
View restaurant