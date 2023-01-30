Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flip Cafe

No reviews yet

103 Meadville St

Edinboro, PA 16412

Beverages

Beverages

Hot Cocoa

$1.50+

Pepsi 20 oz Bottle

$2.50

Mtn Dew 20 oz Bottle

$2.50

Mug Root Beer 20 oz Bottle

$2.50

Crush Orange Soda 20 oz Bottle

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.99

Takeout Coffee

$1.50+

Sides

One Egg

$1.25

Two Eggs

$1.75

Toast

$1.99

Gluten-Free White Toast

$3.00

Buckwheat Muffin

$2.99

Flip Potatoes

$2.99

Home Fries

$2.99

Cup of Fruit

$1.75

Bacon

$3.99

Sausage Patties

$2.99

Sausage Links

$2.99

Ham

$2.99

Chicken Sausage

$2.99

Corned Beef Hash

$6.99

Sausage Gravy

$1.99+

Homemade Drop Biscuits

$1.99

French Fries

$1.99

Sweet Potatoes Fries

$3.00

Cinnamon Flips- 2

$1.99

fried doughnuts rolled in cinnamon sugar

Cinnamon Flips- 5

$3.99

Bacon Flips

$3.99

Two flips topped with bacon and cream cheese frosting

Yogurt Sunday

$3.99

Seasonal Fruit Plate

$4.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Mixed Greens with Tomato, Red Onion and Croutons

Eggs Made Your Way

One Egg Meal

$5.99

Two eggs made your way with your choice of cinnamon flips or white, whole wheat, rye, or cinnamon raisin toast, a choice of home fries, flip potatoes or fruit

Two Egg Meal

$6.50

Two eggs made your way with your choice of cinnamon flips or white, whole wheat, rye, or cinnamon raisin toast, a choice of home fries, flip potatoes or fruit

Monthly Specials

Lorraine Smash

$14.99

with bacon, Leek, onion and Gruyere cheese

Brusselin' Panini

$10.99

Brussels, peppers, onions, gruyere cheese, and balsamic aioli on garlic herb bread.

Pork and Kraut Hash

$13.50

Crispy skirt Flip potatoes, pork, kraut, kimchi, topped with 2 eggs your way.

Brussels and Eggs

$10.99

Fried Brussels with 2 eggs your way and lemon pepper hollandaise

Triple Berry French Toast

$10.50

Brioche french toast topped with bananas and triple berry sauce.

Triple Berry Pancake

$7.99

Buttermilk pancake stuffed with bananas and topped with triple berry sauce

Tiramisu French Toast

$11.99

Tiramasu cake dipped in french toast mix and grilled to perfection.

Breakfast Specialties

Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

$8.99+

Classic sausage gravy with homemade drop biscuits.

Long Haul Breakfast sandwich

$8.99

Eggs Fried with Flip Potatoes, Bacon, Ham or Sausage and Cheese on Grilled Bread With Your choice of Side

Guac Toast

$8.99

2 Eggs, Guacamole, Cheddar Jack, and Tomatoes on Grilled Wheat Toast

Eggs All The Way

$10.99

Eggs Scrambled with Sausage, Bacon and Ham Topped with American Cheese. Choice of Toast or Cinnamon Flips and Choice of Flip Potatoes, Home Fries or Fruit

Ron Swanson

$9.99

Corn Cake Filled with Bacon, Sausage and Ham Topped with 2 Eggs

Chroizo Corncake

$10.99

With Steamed Spinach and Hollandaise Choice ot toast or cinnamon Flips and Choice of Flip Potatoes, Home Fries or Fruit

Crab Cakes & Eggs

$13.99

With Steamed Spinach and Hollandaise Choice of Toast or Cinnamon Flips and Choice of Flip Potatoes, Home Fries or Fruit

Pineapple Monte Cristo

$12.99

French Toast Sandwich with Ham, Bacon, Grilled Pineapple and American Cheese. With Choice of Flip Potatoes, Home Fries or Fruit

Pretzel Benny

$11.99

Eggs Benedict with Steamed Spinach, Ham, 2 Basted Eggs and Hollandaise on a Pretzel Bun with a Side of Fruit, Home Fries, or Flip Potatoes

Salmon & Eggs

$13.99

Urbaniak's Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Capers and Caramelized Onions with a Side of Toast and Flip Potatoes or Home Fries

5 Grain Oatmeal

$2.50+

Topped with Toasted Pecans

Creme Brule Blueberry Oatmeal

$8.99

Smashes

Original Smash

$5.99+

Ham, Sausage, Bacon and cheddar Jack

Chorizo Smash

$6.99+

Spicy Chorizo Sausage, Cheddar Jack and Salsa Topped with Chipotle Hollandaise

Greek Smash

$5.99+

Gyro Meat, Spinach, Feta, Tomatoes and Onion Topped with Green Goddess Dressing

Reuban Smash

$11.99

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss , Topped with Reuben Sauce and Rye Croutons

Veggie Smash

$5.99+

Broccoli, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, Spinach and Tomatoes with Cheddar Jack

Sausage Leek Smash

$6.99+

Spicy Sausage, Mushrooms, Spinach and cheesy Leek Dip Topped with Green Onions

Salmon Smash

$13.99

Urbaniak’s Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Capers and Caramelized Onion

Hashes

Corned Beef Hash

$9.99

topped with two eggs

Pulled Pork Hash

$11.99

Pulled pork, flip potatoes, peppers, and onions, topped with two eggs, hollandaise, and BBQ sauce

Sweet Potato Chorizo Hash

$12.99

With Peppers, Onions and Barbecue Sauce topped with Two Eggs and Homemade Salsa

Cheesy Leek Flip Potatoes

$8.99

With Spinach, Topped with Two Eggs

Bacon Cheeder Flip Potatoes

$8.99

topped with two eggs

Omelets

1 Item Omelet

$8.99

comes with two sides

2 Item Omelets

$9.99

comes with two sides

3 Item Omelet

$10.99

comes with two sides

Turkey Bacon Omelet

$10.99

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Jack Topped with Hollandaise

Veggie Omelet

$10.99

With Mushrooms, Peppers, Spinach, Tomato, and Olives with Hummus

Pulled Pork Omelet

$10.99

BBQ Pulled Pork, Jalapenos and Cheddar Cheese

Cheesy Mushroom Omelet

$11.99

Cheesy Leek with Spinach and Crispy Fries Oyster Mushrooms

Cheesy Bacon Omelet

$11.99

Cheesy Leek and Bacon with Spinach

Spicy Guacamole Omelet

$9.99

Guac with Jalapenos, Cheddar Jack, Chipotle Hollandaise and Salsa

Steak and Shroom Omelet

$12.99

Beef Tenderloin, Mushrooms and Cheesy Leek Dip

Gyro Omelet

$10.99

Gyro Meat, Spinach, Feta, Tomato, Onion and Green Goddess

Reuban Omelet

$10.99

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss , Reuben Dressing and Rye Croutons

Seafood Omelet

$13.99

Crab, Shrimp and Lobster with Tomatoes and Munster Cheese Topped with Hollandaise

Caprese Omelet

$10.99

With Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto and Tomato

Nacho Chicken Omelet

$12.99

With Peppers, Onions, Chorizo and Cheddar Jack, Topped with Chipotle Holly, Salsa and Nacho Chips

Burritos

1 Item Burrito

$8.99

comes with one sides

2 Item Burrito

$9.99

comes with one sides

3 item Burrito

$10.99

comes with one sides

Turkey Bacon Burrito

$10.99

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Jack Topped with Hollandaise

Veggie Burrito

$10.99

With Mushrooms, Peppers, Spinach, Tomato, and Olives with Hummus

Pulled Pork Burrito

$10.99

BBQ Pulled Pork, Jalapenos and Cheddar Cheese

Cheesy Mushroom Burrito

$11.99

Cheesy Leek with Spinach and Crispy Fries Oyster Mushrooms

Cheesy Bacon Burrito

$11.99

Cheesy Leek and Bacon with Spinach

Spicy Guacamole Burrito

$9.99

Guac with Jalapenos, Cheddar Jack, Chipotle Hollandaise and Salsa

Steak and Shroom Burrito

$12.99

Beef Tenderloin, Mushrooms and Cheesy Leek Dip

Gyro Burrito

$10.99

Gyro Meat, Spinach, Feta, Tomato, Onion and Green Goddess

Reuban Burrito

$10.99

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss , Reuben Dressing and Rye Croutons

Seafood Burrito

$13.99

Crab, Shrimp and Lobster with Tomatoes and Munster Cheese Topped with Hollandaise

Caprese Burrito

$10.99

With Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto and Tomato

Nacho Chicken Burrito

$12.99

With Peppers, Onions, Chorizo and Cheddar Jack, Topped with Chipotle Holly, Salsa and Nacho Chips

French Toast

Classic Brioche French Toast

$3.25+

Our classic brioche french toast

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$4.99+

Fresh Baked Cinnamon Rolls, French Toasted and Topped with Cream Cheese Glaze

Gluten-Free white French Toast

$7.50

Three Pieces of gluten-free white french toast

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$7.50

Choice of two or three pieces of cinnamon raisin French Toast

Elvis Has Left The Building

$8.99

Brioche French Toast Topped with Banana Slices and Peanut Butter Sauce

Bacon French Toast

$9.99

Brioche French Toast Topped with Diced Bacon and Cream Cheese Glaze

Cannoli French Toast

$9.99

Brioche French Toast Stuffed with Sweet Ricotta Filling, Topped with Chocolate Drizzle and Crushed Pistachios

Red Velvet French Toast

$8.99

Red Velvet Cake with Cream Frosting French Toasted to Perfection

Peanut Butter French Toast

$9.99

Peanut Butter Cake and Frosting , French Toasted and Topped with Peanut Butter Sauce

Buckwheat-Berry French Toast (GF)

$9.99

Buckwheat Cake with Cream Cheese and Berry Filling, French Toasted to Perfection

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes - 1

$3.99

Buttermilk Pancakes - 2

$5.99

Buckwheat Pancakes (GF)

$4.99

Buckwheat Pancakes -2 (GF)

$6.99

Corncakes - 1

$4.25

Corncakes- 2

$6.25

Creampuff Pancakes - 1

$7.99

topped witn Raspberry Sauce

Creampuff Pancakes - 2

$10.99

topped witn Raspberry Sauce

Banana Walnut Brown Sugar Pancake - 1

$5.99

Banana Walnut Brown Sugar Pancake - 2

$8.99

Lunch Classics

Original Mac & Cheese

$8.99

BBQ Pulled Pork Jalapeno Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Buffalo Blue Chicken Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$12.99

With Crab, Lobster, Shrimp, and Brocoli

Chicken Tender Basket

$8.99

Fried Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Muenster Grilled Cheese and Soup

$8.99

Skirted muenster grilled cheese with tomato bisque

Soup & Salad

$7.99

Side salad with choice of soup

Kid's Meals

Rainbow Sprinkle Pancakes

$5.50

3 mini pancakes with side of fruit

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$5.50

Kid's Egg

$5.50

Comes with toast and fruit

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Comes with Fries

French Toast Sticks

$5.50

Comes with Fruit

Paninis

Margherita Panini

$9.99

Garlic and Herb bread with spinach, fresh mozzarella, provalone, tomato,basil pesto,and a drizzle of balsamic reduction

Italian Panini

$10.99

Garlic Herb Bread with Ham, Pepperoni and Salami with Provolone , Tomatoes, Spinach and Italian Dressing

Sun Mozzarella Chicken Panini

$10.99

Roasted Red Pepper Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Provolone and Pulled Chicken on Garlic Herb Bread

Grilled Veggie Panini

$8.99

Garlic Herb Bread with Hummus, Spinach, Mushrooms, Peppers and Onions and Tomatoes

Turkey Bacon Panini

$9.99

Cheddar Bread with Roasted Turkey, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Spinach and Honey Mustard

Cuban Panini

$11.99

Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese and Pickles with Maple Dijon Sauce on Cheddar Bread

Beef Tenderloin Panini

$12.99

Cheddar Bread with Beef Tenderloin, Sauteed Mushrooms and Cheesy Leek Dip

Sanwiches, Burgers, and Wraps

Classic Burger

$10.50

Signature Ground Steak and Pork Blend with Your Choice of Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle on a Fluffy Brioche Bun

Cafe Burger

$10.50

Signature Ground Steak and Pork Blend with Crispy Flip Potatoes , Your Choice of Cheese, Bacon and a Fried Egg on a Fluffy Brioche Bun

Black Bean Burger

$9.50

Homemade Black Bean Patty with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Hummus and Your Choice of Cheese on a Fluffy Brioche Bun

Flip BLT

$7.99

On Toasted Brioche Bread with Reuben Sauce

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese

$7.99

American, Cheddar and Provolone on White Bread Grilled to Perfection.

Ham & Cheese

$7.99

With Lettuce, Tomato and Your Choice of Cheese on Grilled Bread, Pretzel Bun or as a Wrap

Roasted Turkey & Cheese

$7.99

With Lettuce, Tomato and Your Choice of Cheese on a Pretzel Bun or As a Wrap

BBQ Pulled Pork

$9.99

Pulled Pork and Barbeque Sauce with Cheddar Cheese on Grilled Bread or Pretzel Roll

Classic Reuban

$8.99

Flip Club

$9.99

Ham, Roasted Turkey and Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Swiss Cheese with Reuben Dressing on Your choice of Toasted Bread

Cajun Shrimp Wrap

$8.99

Grilled or Fried Cajun Shrimp with Pepper jack Cheese, Lettuce Tomato and Cajun Ranch

Bang-Bang Shrimp Wrap

$8.99

Grilled or Fried Shrimp with Lettuce, Tomato and Bang - Bang Sauce

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$8.99

With Choice of Buffalo Sauce, Honey Mustard, Ranch or Cajun Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.99

Mixed Greens with Tomato, Red Onion, Olives, Egg, Cheddar Jack and Croutons

Flip Salad

$8.99

Mixed Greens with Sugared Almonds, Raisins, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, and Red Onions with Citrus Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$8.99

Mixed Greens with Tomato, Red Onions, Olives, and Feta Cheese and Chips and Green Goddess Dressing

Cook's Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens with Tomato, Red Onion, Olives, Egg, Croutons, Provolone, Ham, Turkey and Pepperoni

Spinach Salad

$8.99

Bacon, Crispy Fried Oyster Mushrooms, Red Onion, Egg, and Croutons on a Bed of Spinach with Cider Vinaigrette

Soup

Tomato Bisque

$4.99

Wedding Soup

$4.99

Soup Du Jour

$4.99

Soup of the day if no special soup is available defaults to tomato bisque

Weekday Special

Weekday Special

$7.99

Two eggs made your way with your choice of cinnamon flips or white, whole wheat, rye, or cinnamon raisin toast, a choice of home fries, flip potatoes or fruit, and your choice of meat: Ham, bacon, sausage patty, sausage link, or turkey sausage

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're a funky restaurant in Edinboro, PA offering up unique and interesting takes on breakfast and lunch classics. Take a Flip trip today!

Website

Location

103 Meadville St, Edinboro, PA 16412

Directions

