Flip Cafe
103 Meadville St
Edinboro, PA 16412
Beverages
Sides
One Egg
Two Eggs
Toast
Gluten-Free White Toast
Buckwheat Muffin
Flip Potatoes
Home Fries
Cup of Fruit
Bacon
Sausage Patties
Sausage Links
Ham
Chicken Sausage
Corned Beef Hash
Sausage Gravy
Homemade Drop Biscuits
French Fries
Sweet Potatoes Fries
Cinnamon Flips- 2
fried doughnuts rolled in cinnamon sugar
Cinnamon Flips- 5
Bacon Flips
Two flips topped with bacon and cream cheese frosting
Yogurt Sunday
Seasonal Fruit Plate
Side Salad
Mixed Greens with Tomato, Red Onion and Croutons
Eggs Made Your Way
One Egg Meal
Two eggs made your way with your choice of cinnamon flips or white, whole wheat, rye, or cinnamon raisin toast, a choice of home fries, flip potatoes or fruit
Two Egg Meal
Two eggs made your way with your choice of cinnamon flips or white, whole wheat, rye, or cinnamon raisin toast, a choice of home fries, flip potatoes or fruit
Monthly Specials
Lorraine Smash
with bacon, Leek, onion and Gruyere cheese
Brusselin' Panini
Brussels, peppers, onions, gruyere cheese, and balsamic aioli on garlic herb bread.
Pork and Kraut Hash
Crispy skirt Flip potatoes, pork, kraut, kimchi, topped with 2 eggs your way.
Brussels and Eggs
Fried Brussels with 2 eggs your way and lemon pepper hollandaise
Triple Berry French Toast
Brioche french toast topped with bananas and triple berry sauce.
Triple Berry Pancake
Buttermilk pancake stuffed with bananas and topped with triple berry sauce
Tiramisu French Toast
Tiramasu cake dipped in french toast mix and grilled to perfection.
Breakfast Specialties
Sausage Gravy and Biscuits
Classic sausage gravy with homemade drop biscuits.
Long Haul Breakfast sandwich
Eggs Fried with Flip Potatoes, Bacon, Ham or Sausage and Cheese on Grilled Bread With Your choice of Side
Guac Toast
2 Eggs, Guacamole, Cheddar Jack, and Tomatoes on Grilled Wheat Toast
Eggs All The Way
Eggs Scrambled with Sausage, Bacon and Ham Topped with American Cheese. Choice of Toast or Cinnamon Flips and Choice of Flip Potatoes, Home Fries or Fruit
Ron Swanson
Corn Cake Filled with Bacon, Sausage and Ham Topped with 2 Eggs
Chroizo Corncake
With Steamed Spinach and Hollandaise Choice ot toast or cinnamon Flips and Choice of Flip Potatoes, Home Fries or Fruit
Crab Cakes & Eggs
With Steamed Spinach and Hollandaise Choice of Toast or Cinnamon Flips and Choice of Flip Potatoes, Home Fries or Fruit
Pineapple Monte Cristo
French Toast Sandwich with Ham, Bacon, Grilled Pineapple and American Cheese. With Choice of Flip Potatoes, Home Fries or Fruit
Pretzel Benny
Eggs Benedict with Steamed Spinach, Ham, 2 Basted Eggs and Hollandaise on a Pretzel Bun with a Side of Fruit, Home Fries, or Flip Potatoes
Salmon & Eggs
Urbaniak's Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Capers and Caramelized Onions with a Side of Toast and Flip Potatoes or Home Fries
5 Grain Oatmeal
Topped with Toasted Pecans
Creme Brule Blueberry Oatmeal
Smashes
Original Smash
Ham, Sausage, Bacon and cheddar Jack
Chorizo Smash
Spicy Chorizo Sausage, Cheddar Jack and Salsa Topped with Chipotle Hollandaise
Greek Smash
Gyro Meat, Spinach, Feta, Tomatoes and Onion Topped with Green Goddess Dressing
Reuban Smash
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss , Topped with Reuben Sauce and Rye Croutons
Veggie Smash
Broccoli, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, Spinach and Tomatoes with Cheddar Jack
Sausage Leek Smash
Spicy Sausage, Mushrooms, Spinach and cheesy Leek Dip Topped with Green Onions
Salmon Smash
Urbaniak’s Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Capers and Caramelized Onion
Hashes
Corned Beef Hash
topped with two eggs
Pulled Pork Hash
Pulled pork, flip potatoes, peppers, and onions, topped with two eggs, hollandaise, and BBQ sauce
Sweet Potato Chorizo Hash
With Peppers, Onions and Barbecue Sauce topped with Two Eggs and Homemade Salsa
Cheesy Leek Flip Potatoes
With Spinach, Topped with Two Eggs
Bacon Cheeder Flip Potatoes
topped with two eggs
Omelets
1 Item Omelet
comes with two sides
2 Item Omelets
comes with two sides
3 Item Omelet
comes with two sides
Turkey Bacon Omelet
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Jack Topped with Hollandaise
Veggie Omelet
With Mushrooms, Peppers, Spinach, Tomato, and Olives with Hummus
Pulled Pork Omelet
BBQ Pulled Pork, Jalapenos and Cheddar Cheese
Cheesy Mushroom Omelet
Cheesy Leek with Spinach and Crispy Fries Oyster Mushrooms
Cheesy Bacon Omelet
Cheesy Leek and Bacon with Spinach
Spicy Guacamole Omelet
Guac with Jalapenos, Cheddar Jack, Chipotle Hollandaise and Salsa
Steak and Shroom Omelet
Beef Tenderloin, Mushrooms and Cheesy Leek Dip
Gyro Omelet
Gyro Meat, Spinach, Feta, Tomato, Onion and Green Goddess
Reuban Omelet
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss , Reuben Dressing and Rye Croutons
Seafood Omelet
Crab, Shrimp and Lobster with Tomatoes and Munster Cheese Topped with Hollandaise
Caprese Omelet
With Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto and Tomato
Nacho Chicken Omelet
With Peppers, Onions, Chorizo and Cheddar Jack, Topped with Chipotle Holly, Salsa and Nacho Chips
Burritos
1 Item Burrito
comes with one sides
2 Item Burrito
comes with one sides
3 item Burrito
comes with one sides
Turkey Bacon Burrito
Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Jack Topped with Hollandaise
Veggie Burrito
With Mushrooms, Peppers, Spinach, Tomato, and Olives with Hummus
Pulled Pork Burrito
BBQ Pulled Pork, Jalapenos and Cheddar Cheese
Cheesy Mushroom Burrito
Cheesy Leek with Spinach and Crispy Fries Oyster Mushrooms
Cheesy Bacon Burrito
Cheesy Leek and Bacon with Spinach
Spicy Guacamole Burrito
Guac with Jalapenos, Cheddar Jack, Chipotle Hollandaise and Salsa
Steak and Shroom Burrito
Beef Tenderloin, Mushrooms and Cheesy Leek Dip
Gyro Burrito
Gyro Meat, Spinach, Feta, Tomato, Onion and Green Goddess
Reuban Burrito
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss , Reuben Dressing and Rye Croutons
Seafood Burrito
Crab, Shrimp and Lobster with Tomatoes and Munster Cheese Topped with Hollandaise
Caprese Burrito
With Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Pesto and Tomato
Nacho Chicken Burrito
With Peppers, Onions, Chorizo and Cheddar Jack, Topped with Chipotle Holly, Salsa and Nacho Chips
French Toast
Classic Brioche French Toast
Our classic brioche french toast
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Fresh Baked Cinnamon Rolls, French Toasted and Topped with Cream Cheese Glaze
Gluten-Free white French Toast
Three Pieces of gluten-free white french toast
Cinnamon Raisin French Toast
Choice of two or three pieces of cinnamon raisin French Toast
Elvis Has Left The Building
Brioche French Toast Topped with Banana Slices and Peanut Butter Sauce
Bacon French Toast
Brioche French Toast Topped with Diced Bacon and Cream Cheese Glaze
Cannoli French Toast
Brioche French Toast Stuffed with Sweet Ricotta Filling, Topped with Chocolate Drizzle and Crushed Pistachios
Red Velvet French Toast
Red Velvet Cake with Cream Frosting French Toasted to Perfection
Peanut Butter French Toast
Peanut Butter Cake and Frosting , French Toasted and Topped with Peanut Butter Sauce
Buckwheat-Berry French Toast (GF)
Buckwheat Cake with Cream Cheese and Berry Filling, French Toasted to Perfection
Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes - 1
Buttermilk Pancakes - 2
Buckwheat Pancakes (GF)
Buckwheat Pancakes -2 (GF)
Corncakes - 1
Corncakes- 2
Creampuff Pancakes - 1
topped witn Raspberry Sauce
Creampuff Pancakes - 2
topped witn Raspberry Sauce
Banana Walnut Brown Sugar Pancake - 1
Banana Walnut Brown Sugar Pancake - 2
Lunch Classics
Original Mac & Cheese
BBQ Pulled Pork Jalapeno Mac & Cheese
Buffalo Blue Chicken Mac & Cheese
Seafood Mac & Cheese
With Crab, Lobster, Shrimp, and Brocoli
Chicken Tender Basket
Fried Shrimp Basket
Muenster Grilled Cheese and Soup
Skirted muenster grilled cheese with tomato bisque
Soup & Salad
Side salad with choice of soup
Paninis
Margherita Panini
Garlic and Herb bread with spinach, fresh mozzarella, provalone, tomato,basil pesto,and a drizzle of balsamic reduction
Italian Panini
Garlic Herb Bread with Ham, Pepperoni and Salami with Provolone , Tomatoes, Spinach and Italian Dressing
Sun Mozzarella Chicken Panini
Roasted Red Pepper Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Provolone and Pulled Chicken on Garlic Herb Bread
Grilled Veggie Panini
Garlic Herb Bread with Hummus, Spinach, Mushrooms, Peppers and Onions and Tomatoes
Turkey Bacon Panini
Cheddar Bread with Roasted Turkey, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Spinach and Honey Mustard
Cuban Panini
Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese and Pickles with Maple Dijon Sauce on Cheddar Bread
Beef Tenderloin Panini
Cheddar Bread with Beef Tenderloin, Sauteed Mushrooms and Cheesy Leek Dip
Sanwiches, Burgers, and Wraps
Classic Burger
Signature Ground Steak and Pork Blend with Your Choice of Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle on a Fluffy Brioche Bun
Cafe Burger
Signature Ground Steak and Pork Blend with Crispy Flip Potatoes , Your Choice of Cheese, Bacon and a Fried Egg on a Fluffy Brioche Bun
Black Bean Burger
Homemade Black Bean Patty with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Hummus and Your Choice of Cheese on a Fluffy Brioche Bun
Flip BLT
On Toasted Brioche Bread with Reuben Sauce
Three Cheese Grilled Cheese
American, Cheddar and Provolone on White Bread Grilled to Perfection.
Ham & Cheese
With Lettuce, Tomato and Your Choice of Cheese on Grilled Bread, Pretzel Bun or as a Wrap
Roasted Turkey & Cheese
With Lettuce, Tomato and Your Choice of Cheese on a Pretzel Bun or As a Wrap
BBQ Pulled Pork
Pulled Pork and Barbeque Sauce with Cheddar Cheese on Grilled Bread or Pretzel Roll
Classic Reuban
Flip Club
Ham, Roasted Turkey and Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Swiss Cheese with Reuben Dressing on Your choice of Toasted Bread
Cajun Shrimp Wrap
Grilled or Fried Cajun Shrimp with Pepper jack Cheese, Lettuce Tomato and Cajun Ranch
Bang-Bang Shrimp Wrap
Grilled or Fried Shrimp with Lettuce, Tomato and Bang - Bang Sauce
Crispy Chicken Wrap
With Choice of Buffalo Sauce, Honey Mustard, Ranch or Cajun Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato
Salads
Garden Salad
Mixed Greens with Tomato, Red Onion, Olives, Egg, Cheddar Jack and Croutons
Flip Salad
Mixed Greens with Sugared Almonds, Raisins, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, and Red Onions with Citrus Vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Mixed Greens with Tomato, Red Onions, Olives, and Feta Cheese and Chips and Green Goddess Dressing
Cook's Salad
Mixed Greens with Tomato, Red Onion, Olives, Egg, Croutons, Provolone, Ham, Turkey and Pepperoni
Spinach Salad
Bacon, Crispy Fried Oyster Mushrooms, Red Onion, Egg, and Croutons on a Bed of Spinach with Cider Vinaigrette
Soup
103 Meadville St, Edinboro, PA 16412