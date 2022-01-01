Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Chicken
Sandwiches

Flip The Bird - CABOT STREET BEVERLY

177 Reviews

$$

407 Cabot Street

Beverly, MA 01915

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

FRIES
THE O.G.
THE NASHVILLE HOT

SANDWICHES (OO)

THE DIRTY BIRD

THE DIRTY BIRD

$11.50

NOVEMBER SPECIAL: Battle of the Birds 2021 winner is back for the month of November before the competition begins in December 2022! Fried chicken topped with maple chipotle bbq, *NEW* roasted garlic aioli, shredduce, cheddar cheese, and nitrate-free bacon

THE O.G.

THE O.G.

$8.50

Where it all began! Our classic fried chicken sandwich w/ homemade buttermilk ranch and half sour pickles.

THE NASHVILLE HOT

THE NASHVILLE HOT

$9.00

Nashville dipped fried chicken topped w/ shredded lettuce, chow-chow, and bayou sauce. Heat Level= spicy

THE ANGRY BIRD

THE ANGRY BIRD

$10.00

Nashville dipped & angry dusted fried chicken topped w/ homemade slaw, pickled chili peppers, and bayou sauce. Heat Level= very hot

THE CRY BIRD

THE CRY BIRD

$10.50

EXTREMELY SPICY! Served with a pair of gloves for your protection!! This sandwich will knock you OFF YOUR FEET, do not order lightly! :D ghost pepper dipped + habanero spiced fried chicken topped with shredded lettuce and homemade red pepper jelly. Heat Level= cluckin' hot

THE EARLY BIRD

THE EARLY BIRD

$10.00

Fried chicken topped w/ a cage free sunny side egg, chopped chives, and whipped honey butter.

THE P.C.H.

THE P.C.H.

$12.00

Fried chicken w/ avocado mash, nitrate free bacon, tomato, and crunchy apple fennel slaw.

'YA BASIC!'

'YA BASIC!'

$7.50

Fried chicken on a bun..... but add whatever you'd like to this build-your-own option!

CHICKEN & WAFFLES (OO)

CHICKEN + WAFFLES

CHICKEN + WAFFLES

$10.50

Fluffy Belgian waffle wedges topped with a piece of our fried chicken~ Served maple syrup on the side! Honey butter and hot honey optional for +$1.50 each.

SINGLE WAFFLE

SINGLE WAFFLE

$6.00

Fluffy Belgian waffle. Served maple syrup on the side! Honey butter and hot honey optional for +$1.50 each.

SALADS (OO)

THE HEALTHY HILLBILLY

THE HEALTHY HILLBILLY

$8.50

Southern Chopped Iceberg Salad, topped w/ fresh avocado, chopped chives, pickled red cabbage, our homemade hillbilly caviar & crunchy Fritos! Ranch Dressing served on side.

RIBS & BISCUITS (OO)

BABY BACK RIBS

BABY BACK RIBS

baby back ribs, dry rubbed + sauced!

BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

BUTTERMILK BISCUITS

$7.00

Homemade buttermilk biscuits, 2 per order- cuz you can never eat just 1 :p Add a side of whipped honey butter for $1.50

MINI BISCUITS

MINI BISCUITS

$5.00

6 mini biscuits, the perfect shareable side... But don't feel like you have to! Add a side of whipped honey butter for $1.50

SIDES (OO)

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.50
8oz. APPLE FENNEL SLAW

8oz. APPLE FENNEL SLAW

$3.50

Light + Crunchy + Sweet + Tangy! granny smith apples, shaved fennel, and red onion. Awesome as a slaw on the side of any sandwich, even better ON a sandwich! Featured on the PCH.

8oz. CHOW-CHOW

8oz. CHOW-CHOW

$3.50

the million dollar question, WHAT IS CHOW-CHOW? Answer: a pickled vegetable relish, vibrant minced carrots, cabbage, red + yellow peppers, and onions, pickled and chilled with just a hint of heat! Goes great as a side or on any of our sandwiches giving them that chilled-crunch factor; is featured on our Nashville Sandwich!

8oz. COLESLAW

8oz. COLESLAW

$3.50

Classic slaw, with crunchy red + green cabbage, carrots, and our homemade coleslaw dressing

ANGRY FRIES

ANGRY FRIES

$8.00+

**NEW VERSION!** angry dusted fries topped with chicken tenders, bayou sauce, bbq, & chives.

FRIES

FRIES

$5.00

the perfect side to any of our sandwiches- and don't forget to choose your dipping sauce!

HILLBILLY CAVIAR

HILLBILLY CAVIAR

$5.50

Black-Eyed Pea salad with red + yellow peppers, vidalia onions, raw sweet corn & cilantro~ Get it as a side or try our "Healthy Hillbilly" wedge salad!

LONELY BIRD FRIED

LONELY BIRD FRIED

$5.00

A single piece of fried chicken

LONELY BIRD GRILLED

LONELY BIRD GRILLED

$5.00

A single piece of grilled chicken

PICKLES

PICKLES

$0.50

SAUCES (OO)

*NEW* GARLIC AIOLI

*NEW* GARLIC AIOLI

$0.93
HONEY MUSTARD

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.93
RANCH

RANCH

$0.93

Buttermilk ranch full off fresh herbs!

BAYOU

BAYOU

$0.93

A Cajun mayonnaise, a great sauce for sandwiches or to dip your fries in!

TRUFFLE KETCHUP

TRUFFLE KETCHUP

$0.93

Luxurious adult version of a child’s favorite condiment! Ketchup with truffle oil!

BBQ

BBQ

$0.93

Smokey, sweet, & tangy sauce.

AVOCADO MASH

AVOCADO MASH

$2.00

Fresh mashed avocado with a touch of lemon, salt & pepper! That’s it!

HONEY BUTTER

HONEY BUTTER

$1.50

Salted butter whipped to perfection with cinnamon & honey!

HOT HONEY

HOT HONEY

$1.50

Honey infused with chili peppers

RED PEPPER JELLY

RED PEPPER JELLY

$1.50

Sweet and spicy jelly with red pepper flakes

GARLIC HERB VINAIGRETTE

GARLIC HERB VINAIGRETTE

$0.93

House made Italian dressing made with fresh herbs, garlic, and lemon

PIMENTO CHEESE

PIMENTO CHEESE

$1.50

A Southern staple! Yellow cheddar cheese spread with pimento peppers and spices! Great on biscuits!

MAYO

MAYO

$0.93
MAPLE SYRUP

MAPLE SYRUP

$1.00

BEVERAGES (OO)

COKE

COKE

$3.00
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$3.00
SPRITE

SPRITE

$3.00
ROOTBEER

ROOTBEER

$3.00
DR. PEPPER

DR. PEPPER

$3.00
ORANGE FANTA

ORANGE FANTA

$3.00
SELTZER WATER

SELTZER WATER

$1.00
BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00
HOMEMADE LEMONADE

HOMEMADE LEMONADE

$3.50

made w/ real meyer lemon juice

HOMEMADE SWEET TEA

HOMEMADE SWEET TEA

$3.50

made the southern way, sweet!

HALF & HALF

HALF & HALF

$3.50

a mix of our homemade lemonade + sweet tea!

SWEET STUFF (OO)

CHOCOLATE FRAPPE

CHOCOLATE FRAPPE

$7.50

made with richardson's ice cream

VANILLA FRAPPE

VANILLA FRAPPE

$7.50

made with richardson's ice cream

BLACK + WHITE FRAPPE

BLACK + WHITE FRAPPE

$7.50

Frappe made with both richardson's vanilla & chocolate ice cream!

BLACK RASPBERRY FRAPPE

BLACK RASPBERRY FRAPPE

$7.50

Black Raspberry ice cream with berries $1 will be donated to the Marino-Donnelly Foundation for every black raspberry frappe sold in honor of National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month CONTAINS DAIRY

DEATH BY CHOCOLATE FRAPPE

DEATH BY CHOCOLATE FRAPPE

$7.50Out of stock

Dark chocolate ice cream with a milk chocolate twirl, chocolate chips, and decadent fudge brownies with a dark chocolate drizzle. CONTAINS DAIRY, GLUTEN, SOY, EGGS

ROOTBEER FLOAT

ROOTBEER FLOAT

$5.50

made with richardson's vanilla ice cream + rootbeer

ORANGE FLOAT

ORANGE FLOAT

$5.50

made with richardson's vanilla ice cream + orange fanta

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A Fried Chicken Joint!

Location

407 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA 01915

Directions

Gallery
Flip The Bird image
Banner pic
Flip The Bird image
Flip The Bird image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wrapture - Wrapture
orange star4.3 • 351
284 Cabot St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
NachoTacos
orange starNo Reviews
230 Rantoul Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Flip The Bird - CUMMINGS CENTER
orange starNo Reviews
100 Cummings Ctr 107P Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Longboards - 72 Wharf Street
orange starNo Reviews
72 Wharf Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Red's Sandwich Shop
orange star4.0 • 518
15 Central St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Panini Pizzeria - Danvers
orange starNo Reviews
11 Maple St. Danvers, MA 01923
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Beverly

Toscana Bar Italiano - Beverly
orange star4.6 • 2,051
90 Rantoul Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Soma - Beverly
orange star4.7 • 1,597
256 Cabot St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Lolo Poke
orange star4.8 • 1,192
503 Rantoul St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
FRANK Restaurant and Market
orange star4.5 • 1,144
112 Rantoul Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
La Victoria Taqueria - Beverly
orange star4.6 • 1,077
6 Wallis Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Rossetti Restaurant of Beverly
orange star4.7 • 792
142 Brimbal Ave: Unit 8 Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Beverly
Marblehead
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Peabody
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Ipswich
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston