Flip-a-lo’s

review star

No reviews yet

7629 Pineville-Matthews Rd

Suite A

Charlotte, NC 28226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wing Meal
5 Strip Meal
6 Wing Meal

Regular Meal

5 Strip Meal

$10.50

Includes 5 Tenderloin Strips flipped in one of our signature sauces, two warm house-made Bread Sticks, Celery and Carrot Sticks and a choice of Dip

6 Wing Meal

$10.50

Includes 6 Traditional Bone-In Wings flipped in one of our signature sauces, two warm house-made Bread Sticks, Celery and Carrot Sticks and a choice of Dip

Large Meal

Includes 2 warm bread sticks, celery and carrots, and a 2 oz dip. You may substitute bread sticks with other side options. For no side option, please use "Just Chicken" menu. Please specify any special requests below (e.g. "mix MILD with BBQ")

8 Strip Meal

$15.50

Includes 8 Tenderloin Strips flipped in up to two sauce choices, two warm house-made Bread Sticks, Celery and Carrot Sticks and a choice of Dip

10 Wing Meal

$15.50

Includes 10 Traditional Bone-In Wings flipped in up to two sauce choices, two warm house-made Bread Sticks, Celery and Carrot Sticks and a choice of Dip

Family Pack

20 Strip Family Pack

$36.00

Includes 20 Tenderloin Strips, 8 warm Bread Sticks, Celery and Carrot Sticks, and choice of Dip

24 Wing Family Pack

$36.00

Includes 24 Traditional Bone-In Wings with choice of up to 3 sauces, 8 warm Bread Sticks, Celery and Carrot Sticks, and choice of Dip.

Party Pack

40 Strip Party Pack

$66.00

Includes 40 Tenderloin Strips, 16 warm Bread Sticks, Celery and Carrot Sticks, Choice of dip

48 Wing Party Pack

$66.00

Includes 48 Traditional Bone-in Wings, 16 warm Bread Sticks, Celery and Carrot Sticks, and choice of dip

Other Meals

Flip-a-lo Fries

Flip-a-lo Fries

$9.75

Our Fresh Cut Fries topped with chopped up tenderloin strips flipped in your favorite sauce, melted cheese, and house-made chipotle ranch dressing.

Chicken Wrap Meal

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad Meal

$8.50

Chicken Strip Tacos Meal

$9.00

Chicken Strip Rice Bowl

$8.00

Pizza Sticks

Buffalo Pizza Sticks

$5.49+

Kids Meal

2 Strip Kids Meal

$5.50

3 Wing Kids Meal

$5.50

Just Wings and Strips

Just 5 Strips

$9.75

Just 8 Strips

$14.75

Just 20 Strips

$33.00

Just 40 Strips

$61.00

Just 6 Wings

$9.75

Just 10 Wings

$14.75

Just 24 Wings

$33.00

Just 48 Wings

$61.00

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$2.75

Sticky White Rice

$1.50

Ranch Cup

$0.75+

Blue Cheese Cup

$0.75+

Veggies

$0.75+

Side Sauce

$0.75+

Breadsticks

$0.75+

Salad

$2.50+

Little Flips

$2.50+

Drinks

16 oz Soft Drink

$1.75Out of stock

24 oz Soft Drink

$2.25Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Flip-a-Lo's we pride ourselves on quality, naturally fresh chicken wings and strips. It is never frozen, so you can have peace of mind while eating here. Our chicken is cooked to order so you know it is always fresh when it's on your plate. Our bread sticks, salads, sauces and dips are also homemade with simple ingredients to compliment the chicken perfectly. We strive to offer the best wings in Charlotte. Come to Flip-a-Lo's and experience the quality. Enjoy the outdoors with our pet friendly patio!

Website

Location

7629 Pineville-Matthews Rd, Suite A, Charlotte, NC 28226

Directions

Gallery
Flip-A-Los image
Flip-A-Los image
Flip-A-Los image
Flip-A-Los image

