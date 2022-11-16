Flip-a-lo’s
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
At Flip-a-Lo's we pride ourselves on quality, naturally fresh chicken wings and strips. It is never frozen, so you can have peace of mind while eating here. Our chicken is cooked to order so you know it is always fresh when it's on your plate. Our bread sticks, salads, sauces and dips are also homemade with simple ingredients to compliment the chicken perfectly. We strive to offer the best wings in Charlotte. Come to Flip-a-Lo's and experience the quality. Enjoy the outdoors with our pet friendly patio!
7629 Pineville-Matthews Rd, Suite A, Charlotte, NC 28226
