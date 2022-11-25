Flipdaddy's Brilliant Burgers and Craft Beer Bar
No reviews yet
125 Sky Park Drive Northeast
Corydon, IN 47112
Shareables & Appetizers
Adult Chicken Nuggets
AKA boneless wings. Choose from: Frank’s Buffalo Hot Sauce, sweet chili, BBQ, teriyaki, salt & pepper, spicy BBQ or our sassy dry rub.
Bang Bang Shrimp App
Lightly bread’d shrimp, serv’d with choice of Bang Bang, Cocktail, or Tartar Sauce.
Beer Cheese
Your choice of warm Pretzel Bites or crispy Tater Tots come with our Famous Fabulous Beer Cheese made from Flipdaddy’s Lager, Sharp Cheddar & American Cheese plus a little spice.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Shredd’d chicken, Bleu Cheese dressing, cream cheese & Frank’s Hot Sauce are bak’d until bubbly. Serv’d with tortilla chips for dipping.
Chips, Dips & Pretzels
Warm, soft Bavarian pretzels & tortilla chips serv’d with Flipdaddy’s Lager Beer Cheese & White American Cheese dips.
Daddy's Fiery Shrimp Cocktail
Famous Flip Stix
Blacken’d chicken, roast’d red peppers, cream cheese and Cajun seasoning are combin’d and roll’d in a flour tortilla, then fried and serv’d with a sassy dipping sauce.
Flip Your Fries - Load'd
Topped with melt’d Cheddar, bacon bits, Ranch dressing & chives.
Flip'N Nachos
Flips Amber Homemade Chili
Flipdaddy’s Amber Beer infuses a unique twist to a traditional beef & bean chili, topp’d with Cheddar Cheese & onions.
Grill'd Mac & Cheese App
WITH CHOICE OF: BACON, BRISKET OR SPIN DIP. Flipdaddy’s world famous Grill’d Mac ‘n’ Cheese with your choice of Cherrywood Bacon, Smok’d Brisket or Spinach Dip - crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside.
Pickle Platter
Pickle chips and spicy pickle fries serv’d with Ranch or Chipotle Ranch for dipping.
Sampler Platter
3 Onion Rings, Flipdaddy’s Lager Beer Cheese, 6 Pretzel Bites, 2 Devil’d Eggs, 2 Flipstix, 2 Candied Bacon, 2 Spicy Bacon and French Fries.
Smok'd Chicken Wings
Spin Dip & Chips
Our house-made Spinach Artichoke dip delicately bak’d on flatbread topped with pepperoni strips. Toasty & delicious! Make it your own by adding from our Toppings menu.
Sweet & Spicy Bacon
A combo of our Sweet brown sugar & maple bacon and our Spicy pepper’d bacon; serv’d cool and crispy.
Brilliant Burgers
Bean Me Up Scotty Burger
Our tasty black bean and veggie patty is topp’d with PepperJack cheese, tortilla strips and salsa. Swap the bun for a lettuce wrap if you wish!
Blackened Bayou Burger
Blacken’d burger with homemade Remoulade sauce, Cajun-grill’d onions, lettuce, tomato and Havarti cheese.
Chili Willy Burger
Flipdaddy’s Amber Beer infus’d Homemade Chili tops our burger and dresses up warm with Cheddar cheese, onion straws and yellow mustard.
Chuck Norris Burger
Our secret spicy Roundhouse Kick sauce, Fire-roast’d green chili and Jalepeno compote, lettuce and PepperJack cheese makes this burger one of our mostpopular!
Corydon Sunrise
Cincinnati Goetta, Maple Brown Mustard sauce, Cheddar cheese and a fried egg top this burger. Good morning
CPD PB&J Burger
Double Daddy & Cheese
Classic double cheeseburger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
El Paso Burger
Flavors of Texas top this one - Fresh corn salsa, roast’d red peppers, Queso and Chipotle mayo.
Fighting 44 Burger
Fire up your tastebuds with Spicy Pepper'd Bacon, Chipotle mayo, Fire-roast’d green chili and Jalepeno compote and Pepperjack cheese.
Flipdaddy Burger
Our classic fresh, proprietary burger patty topped with garden fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Customize your burger for only $1 per topping from the Toppings list.
Hey Batter, Batter Burger
We top our burger with an onion ring fill’d with Flipdaddy’s Lager Beer Cheese and add jalapenos and Cherrywood-smok’d bacon. Serv’d on a Pretzel bun.
Home On the Range
Free-range, all-natural Bison simply compliment'd with slic'd tomatoes and lettuce.
Jive Turkey Burger
Juicy Turkey burger smother’d in roast’d red peppers and topp’d with Provolone and homemade Remoulade sauce.
Kentucky Bourbon Bacon Burger
Our sweet and tangy Kentucky Bourbon infusion covers our burger along with American Cheese, Cherrywood smok’dbacon and bacon bits.
Lip Smackin' Patty Melt
Our proprietary Beef patty, Grill’d onions and Swiss cheese melt’d on Marbled Rye.
Mac Daddy Burger
The One & Only! Our grill’d macaroni & cheese is fill’d with bacon, set atop our beef patty, slather’d with aioli and serv’d on a pretzel bun.
Philly Cheese Burger
From the City of Brotherly Love, melt’d Provolone cheese, grill’d onions, mushrooms and red & yellow peppers atopour fresh, proprietary burger patty.
Southwestern Burger
Topp’d with pull’d pork, Cheddar cheese, onion straws, jalapenos and BBQ sauce.
Rise N Shine Burger
Our homemade Spinach & Artichoke dip on our fresh, proprietary burger patty! Topp’d with fresh tomatoes.
Swiss Bliss Burger
Grill’d mushrooms and onions with a double hit of Swiss Cheese serv’d on a Pretzel bun.
The Impossible Dream Burger
The Impossible Burger topp'd with avocado, red onion slices and pico de gallo. Vegan? Swap the bun for a lettuce wrap if you wish!
Welcome Home Burger
Dedicat’d to our Veterans. All Veterans get 10% off. Topp’d with your choice of cheese, BBQ sauce, onion straws andyour choice of Cherrywood-smok’d, Spicy Pepper’d, or Maple-Brown Sugar bacon. Thank you!
Welcome Home Burger (Veterans Only)
Dedicat’d to our Veterans. All Veterans get 10% off. Topp’d with your choice of cheese, BBQ sauce, onion straws andyour choice of Cherrywood-smok’d, Spicy Pepper’d, or Maple-Brown Sugar bacon. Thank you!
Hand-Crafted Salads
Cheeseburger Bowl
Chef Daddy Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Toss’d greens, blacken’d chicken, fresh corn salsa, tortilla strips, Cheddar cheese and Chipotle Ranch dressing on the side.
Chicken Taco Salad
Lettuce, chopp’d tomatoes, shredd’d blacken’d chicken, corn salsa, shredd’d Cheddar, sour cream, Jalapenos and guacamole on crumbl’d tortilla chips. Jalapeno Ranch dressing on the side.
Fry Me To The Moon
Salmon Cobb Salad
Authentic, In-house, Lightly Smok’d Salmon on a bed of chopp’d greens,dic’d tomatoes and red onions with bacon bits and Bleu cheese crumbles- all toss’d in our homemade Bleu Cheese Vinaigrette dressing.
Side Salads/Soups
Entrees
12 oz Hand Cut Swiss Bliss Ribeye
8 oz. USDA Select, Center-cut Sirloin Steak, grill’d to perfection medium-well.Select a different Brilliant Burger topping if you wish! Serv’d with aBaby Daddy or Caesar Jr. salad and your choice of Side.
Authentic Smok'd Ribs Full Rack
Authentic Smok'd Ribs Half Rack
Bang Bang Shrimp Entree
10 ounces of lightly bread’d Rock Shrimp, drizzl’d with Bang Bang Sauce. Serv’d with a Baby Daddy or Caesar Jr. salad and your choice of Side.
Blacken'd Bayou Chicken Breast
Grill’d to perfection and topp’d with the Blacken’d Bayou burger toppings. Select a different Brilliant Burger topping if you wish! Serv’d with a Baby Daddy or Caesar Jr. salad and your choice of Side.
Chicken Tenders
Flipdaddy's Lager Fish 'N' Chips
Flipdaddy’s Lager-batter’d Cod serv’d with our Natural cut, skin-on French Fries and homemade Cole Slaw.
Grilled Salmon
6-ounce Wild caught Salmon, lightly smok’d, grill’d and season’d, or try it drizzl’d with our sweet Kentucky Bourbon glaze. Serv’d with a BabyDaddy or Caesar salad and your choice of Side.
Nashville Hot Chicken
Addictively spicy fried chicken tenders, finish’d with a cayenne-inspir’d glaze. Serv’d open-fac’d on Sourdough with pickles. Serv’d with a Baby Daddy or Caesar Jr. salad and your choice of Side.
Smok'd BBQ Platter
Smok’d ribs, smok'd wings and pull’d pork are featur’d on this platter. Serv’d with your choice of sides.
Handwiches
Bacon Grill'd Cheese
Choose either Spicy Pepper’d, Maple Brown-Sugar’d, or Cherrywood-Smok’d bacon and your choice from our selection of cheeses. Grill’d on Sourdough.
BLTA
Choose Spicy Pepper’d, Maple Brown-Sugar’d, or Cherrywood-Smok’d bacon with crisp lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado and mayo on grill’d Sourdough.
Chicken Cory'Don Bleu
Authentic, In-house, Smok’d, chopp’d Beef Brisket and your choice from our selection of cheeses. Grill’d on Sourdough.
Grill'd Turkey Reuben
Thinly-slic’d turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island serv’d on Marbl’d Rye.
Philly Cheesesteak
Melt’d Provolone cheese, grill’d onions, mushrooms and red & yellow peppers serv’d on a Hoagie roll.
Shrimp Po' Boy
Lightly bread’d shrimp, drizzl’d with Remoulade sauce and serv’d on a Hoagie bun with lettuce and tomatoes.
Smok'd BBQ Handwich
Tender pull’d Chicken or pulled Pork serv’d on a Potato bun with Monterey Jack, BBQ sauce, onion straws and pickles.
The Mark Cuban
A maverick of a sandwich. Thinly sliced ham, pickle, Swiss cheese, mustard, mayo, and our zesty pepper relish.
A La Carte Sides
Side 3oz Beer Cheese Sauce
Side Applesauce
Side Chili Cheese Fries
Side Coleslaw
Side French Fries
Side Garlic Smash'd Potatoes
Side Grilled Mac 'N' Cheese
Side Loaded Tots
Side Mandarin Oranges
Side of Fresh Saratoga Chips
Side of Season Vegetables
Side Onion Rings
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Tater Tots
Side Unseasoned Fries
Side Unseasoned Sweet Potato Fries
Side of Long Grain Rice
Side of Steamed Broccoli
Entree Add-ons
Kids Meals (12 & Under)
Desserts
Wing Party Packs
Sides
Beverages
Daddy's Shakes
Retail
FD 64oz Growler
Weihenstephen Glass
FD Snifter Glass
FD Sample Glass
FD Pint Glass
FD Hat
FD Employee Tee Shirt
Hoosier Daddy Tee (Red)
Hoosier Daddy Tee (Grey)
Hoosier Daddy Tee (Pink)
Tap Tee Shirt (Grey)
Tap Tee Shirt (Blue)
Tap Tee Shirt (Black)
FD Koozie
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Brilliant Burgers. 42 Taps. Amazing Salads. Ribs. Hand Cut Ribeye. So much more!
125 Sky Park Drive Northeast, Corydon, IN 47112