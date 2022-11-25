Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Salad
Chicken

Flipdaddy's Brilliant Burgers and Craft Beer Bar

review star

No reviews yet

125 Sky Park Drive Northeast

Corydon, IN 47112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Famous Flip Stix
Flipdaddy Burger
Kentucky Bourbon Bacon Burger

LUNCH COMBOS OF THE WEEK

Chilly Willy Burger Combo

$10.00

Our homemade Spinach & Artichoke dip on our fresh, proprietary burger patty! Topp’d with fresh tomatoes.

Cheeseburger Bowl Combo

$10.00

Greens and Veggies topped with sliced ham, sliced turkey, bacon and cheddar. Served with beverage of choice.

Shareables & Appetizers

Adult Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

AKA boneless wings. Choose from: Frank’s Buffalo Hot Sauce, sweet chili, BBQ, teriyaki, salt & pepper, spicy BBQ or our sassy dry rub.

Bang Bang Shrimp App

$10.00

Lightly bread’d shrimp, serv’d with choice of Bang Bang, Cocktail, or Tartar Sauce.

Beer Cheese

$9.00

Your choice of warm Pretzel Bites or crispy Tater Tots come with our Famous Fabulous Beer Cheese made from Flipdaddy’s Lager, Sharp Cheddar & American Cheese plus a little spice.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.00

Shredd’d chicken, Bleu Cheese dressing, cream cheese & Frank’s Hot Sauce are bak’d until bubbly. Serv’d with tortilla chips for dipping.

Chips, Dips & Pretzels

$8.00

Warm, soft Bavarian pretzels & tortilla chips serv’d with Flipdaddy’s Lager Beer Cheese & White American Cheese dips.

Daddy's Fiery Shrimp Cocktail

$8.00
Famous Flip Stix

Famous Flip Stix

$10.00

Blacken’d chicken, roast’d red peppers, cream cheese and Cajun seasoning are combin’d and roll’d in a flour tortilla, then fried and serv’d with a sassy dipping sauce.

Flip Your Fries - Load'd

$9.00

Topped with melt’d Cheddar, bacon bits, Ranch dressing & chives.

Flip'N Nachos

$10.00

Flips Amber Homemade Chili

$3.00+

Flipdaddy’s Amber Beer infuses a unique twist to a traditional beef & bean chili, topp’d with Cheddar Cheese & onions.

Grill'd Mac & Cheese App

$7.00

WITH CHOICE OF: BACON, BRISKET OR SPIN DIP. Flipdaddy’s world famous Grill’d Mac ‘n’ Cheese with your choice of Cherrywood Bacon, Smok’d Brisket or Spinach Dip - crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside.

Pickle Platter

$9.00

Pickle chips and spicy pickle fries serv’d with Ranch or Chipotle Ranch for dipping.

Sampler Platter

$15.50

3 Onion Rings, Flipdaddy’s Lager Beer Cheese, 6 Pretzel Bites, 2 Devil’d Eggs, 2 Flipstix, 2 Candied Bacon, 2 Spicy Bacon and French Fries.

Smok'd Chicken Wings

$11.00

Spin Dip & Chips

$9.50

Our house-made Spinach Artichoke dip delicately bak’d on flatbread topped with pepperoni strips. Toasty & delicious! Make it your own by adding from our Toppings menu.

Sweet & Spicy Bacon

$6.00

A combo of our Sweet brown sugar & maple bacon and our Spicy pepper’d bacon; serv’d cool and crispy.

Brilliant Burgers

Bean Me Up Scotty Burger

$7.50Out of stock

Our tasty black bean and veggie patty is topp’d with PepperJack cheese, tortilla strips and salsa. Swap the bun for a lettuce wrap if you wish!

Blackened Bayou Burger

$11.50

Blacken’d burger with homemade Remoulade sauce, Cajun-grill’d onions, lettuce, tomato and Havarti cheese.

Chili Willy Burger

Chili Willy Burger

$11.50

Flipdaddy’s Amber Beer infus’d Homemade Chili tops our burger and dresses up warm with Cheddar cheese, onion straws and yellow mustard.

Chuck Norris Burger

$11.50

Our secret spicy Roundhouse Kick sauce, Fire-roast’d green chili and Jalepeno compote, lettuce and PepperJack cheese makes this burger one of our mostpopular!

Corydon Sunrise

$12.50

Cincinnati Goetta, Maple Brown Mustard sauce, Cheddar cheese and a fried egg top this burger. Good morning

CPD PB&J Burger

$11.50

Double Daddy & Cheese

$15.50

Classic double cheeseburger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.

El Paso Burger

$11.50

Flavors of Texas top this one - Fresh corn salsa, roast’d red peppers, Queso and Chipotle mayo.

Fighting 44 Burger

$12.50

Fire up your tastebuds with Spicy Pepper'd Bacon, Chipotle mayo, Fire-roast’d green chili and Jalepeno compote and Pepperjack cheese.

Flipdaddy Burger

Flipdaddy Burger

$10.50

Our classic fresh, proprietary burger patty topped with garden fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Customize your burger for only $1 per topping from the Toppings list.

Hey Batter, Batter Burger

$12.50

We top our burger with an onion ring fill’d with Flipdaddy’s Lager Beer Cheese and add jalapenos and Cherrywood-smok’d bacon. Serv’d on a Pretzel bun.

Home On the Range

$13.00

Free-range, all-natural Bison simply compliment'd with slic'd tomatoes and lettuce.

Jive Turkey Burger

$11.00Out of stock

Juicy Turkey burger smother’d in roast’d red peppers and topp’d with Provolone and homemade Remoulade sauce.

Kentucky Bourbon Bacon Burger

$12.50

Our sweet and tangy Kentucky Bourbon infusion covers our burger along with American Cheese, Cherrywood smok’dbacon and bacon bits.

Lip Smackin' Patty Melt

$12.50

Our proprietary Beef patty, Grill’d onions and Swiss cheese melt’d on Marbled Rye.

Mac Daddy Burger

Mac Daddy Burger

$12.50

The One & Only! Our grill’d macaroni & cheese is fill’d with bacon, set atop our beef patty, slather’d with aioli and serv’d on a pretzel bun.

Philly Cheese Burger

$12.00

From the City of Brotherly Love, melt’d Provolone cheese, grill’d onions, mushrooms and red & yellow peppers atopour fresh, proprietary burger patty.

Southwestern Burger

$12.50

Topp’d with pull’d pork, Cheddar cheese, onion straws, jalapenos and BBQ sauce.

Rise N Shine Burger

$11.00Out of stock

Our homemade Spinach & Artichoke dip on our fresh, proprietary burger patty! Topp’d with fresh tomatoes.

Swiss Bliss Burger

$12.00

Grill’d mushrooms and onions with a double hit of Swiss Cheese serv’d on a Pretzel bun.

The Impossible Dream Burger

$13.50

The Impossible Burger topp'd with avocado, red onion slices and pico de gallo. Vegan? Swap the bun for a lettuce wrap if you wish!

Welcome Home Burger

$12.50

Dedicat’d to our Veterans. All Veterans get 10% off. Topp’d with your choice of cheese, BBQ sauce, onion straws andyour choice of Cherrywood-smok’d, Spicy Pepper’d, or Maple-Brown Sugar bacon. Thank you!

Welcome Home Burger (Veterans Only)

$11.50

Dedicat’d to our Veterans. All Veterans get 10% off. Topp’d with your choice of cheese, BBQ sauce, onion straws andyour choice of Cherrywood-smok’d, Spicy Pepper’d, or Maple-Brown Sugar bacon. Thank you!

Hand-Crafted Salads

Cheeseburger Bowl

$12.00

Chef Daddy Salad

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Toss’d greens, blacken’d chicken, fresh corn salsa, tortilla strips, Cheddar cheese and Chipotle Ranch dressing on the side.

Chicken Taco Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, chopp’d tomatoes, shredd’d blacken’d chicken, corn salsa, shredd’d Cheddar, sour cream, Jalapenos and guacamole on crumbl’d tortilla chips. Jalapeno Ranch dressing on the side.

Fry Me To The Moon

$12.00

Salmon Cobb Salad

$16.00

Authentic, In-house, Lightly Smok’d Salmon on a bed of chopp’d greens,dic’d tomatoes and red onions with bacon bits and Bleu cheese crumbles- all toss’d in our homemade Bleu Cheese Vinaigrette dressing.

Side Salads/Soups

Baby Daddy Salad

$3.00

Bowl Of Chili

$4.50

Cup of Chili

$3.00

Cup Soup of Day

$3.00

Jr. Caesar Salad

$3.00

Entrees

12 oz Hand Cut Swiss Bliss Ribeye

$20.00

8 oz. USDA Select, Center-cut Sirloin Steak, grill’d to perfection medium-well.Select a different Brilliant Burger topping if you wish! Serv’d with aBaby Daddy or Caesar Jr. salad and your choice of Side.

Authentic Smok'd Ribs Full Rack

$30.00

Authentic Smok'd Ribs Half Rack

Authentic Smok'd Ribs Half Rack

$16.00

Authentic Smok'd Ribs Half Rack

Bang Bang Shrimp Entree

$14.00

10 ounces of lightly bread’d Rock Shrimp, drizzl’d with Bang Bang Sauce. Serv’d with a Baby Daddy or Caesar Jr. salad and your choice of Side.

Blacken'd Bayou Chicken Breast

$13.00

Grill’d to perfection and topp’d with the Blacken’d Bayou burger toppings. Select a different Brilliant Burger topping if you wish! Serv’d with a Baby Daddy or Caesar Jr. salad and your choice of Side.

Chicken Tenders

$12.50

Flipdaddy's Lager Fish 'N' Chips

$14.00

Flipdaddy’s Lager-batter’d Cod serv’d with our Natural cut, skin-on French Fries and homemade Cole Slaw.

Grilled Salmon

$16.00

6-ounce Wild caught Salmon, lightly smok’d, grill’d and season’d, or try it drizzl’d with our sweet Kentucky Bourbon glaze. Serv’d with a BabyDaddy or Caesar salad and your choice of Side.

Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.00

Addictively spicy fried chicken tenders, finish’d with a cayenne-inspir’d glaze. Serv’d open-fac’d on Sourdough with pickles. Serv’d with a Baby Daddy or Caesar Jr. salad and your choice of Side.

Smok'd BBQ Platter

$20.00

Smok’d ribs, smok'd wings and pull’d pork are featur’d on this platter. Serv’d with your choice of sides.

Handwiches

6 ounce prime rib open face on toasted sourdough with fries

Bacon Grill'd Cheese

$11.00

Choose either Spicy Pepper’d, Maple Brown-Sugar’d, or Cherrywood-Smok’d bacon and your choice from our selection of cheeses. Grill’d on Sourdough.

BLTA

$11.00

Choose Spicy Pepper’d, Maple Brown-Sugar’d, or Cherrywood-Smok’d bacon with crisp lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado and mayo on grill’d Sourdough.

Chicken Cory'Don Bleu

$12.00

Authentic, In-house, Smok’d, chopp’d Beef Brisket and your choice from our selection of cheeses. Grill’d on Sourdough.

Grill'd Turkey Reuben

$11.00

Thinly-slic’d turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island serv’d on Marbl’d Rye.

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Melt’d Provolone cheese, grill’d onions, mushrooms and red & yellow peppers serv’d on a Hoagie roll.

Shrimp Po' Boy

$11.00

Lightly bread’d shrimp, drizzl’d with Remoulade sauce and serv’d on a Hoagie bun with lettuce and tomatoes.

Smok'd BBQ Handwich

$11.00

Tender pull’d Chicken or pulled Pork serv’d on a Potato bun with Monterey Jack, BBQ sauce, onion straws and pickles.

The Mark Cuban

$11.00

A maverick of a sandwich. Thinly sliced ham, pickle, Swiss cheese, mustard, mayo, and our zesty pepper relish.

A La Carte Sides

Side 3oz Beer Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Side Applesauce

$3.00

Side Chili Cheese Fries

$4.50Out of stock

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Garlic Smash'd Potatoes

$3.00

Side Grilled Mac 'N' Cheese

$3.00

Side Loaded Tots

$4.00

Side Mandarin Oranges

$1.75

Side of Fresh Saratoga Chips

$3.00

Side of Season Vegetables

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.00

Side Unseasoned Fries

$3.00

Side Unseasoned Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Side of Long Grain Rice

$3.00

Side of Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Entree Add-ons

Add Sear'd Chicken Breast

$4.00

Add Half Rack

$12.00

Add Smok'd Salmon

$7.00

Add Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Add Golden Fried Shrimp

$5.00

Pulled Pork

$5.00

Add Smok'd Chicken Breast

$5.00

Kids Meals (12 & Under)

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$7.00

Kids Flippin' Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hamburger Sliders

$7.00

Kids Just Like Momma's PB&J Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Hand Breaded, Fresh, Fried, Chicken Tenders

Kids Mexicali Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Super Mac 'N' Cheese

$7.00

Desserts

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Choc. Lava Cake

$6.00Out of stock

4 Layer Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Rainbow Cake

$6.00

Wing Party Packs

25 Wings

$24.00

50 Wings

$47.50

100 Wings

$94.00

Ketchup & Mustard

Spicy Ketchup

$5.00

Regular Ketchup

$4.00

Mild Mustard

$4.00

Spicy Mustard

$5.00

Sides

Side Sweet Potato Fries (Copy)

$3.00

Side French Fries (Copy)

$3.00

Side Garlic Smash'd Potatoes (Copy)

$3.00

Side Grilled Mac 'N' Cheese (Copy)

$3.00

Side Onion Rings (Copy)

$3.00

Fresh Saratoga Chips (Copy)

$3.00

Side Tater Tots (Copy)

$3.00

Side 3oz Beer Cheese Sauce (Copy)

$3.00

Baby Daddy Salad (Copy)

$3.00

Roasted Vegetable (Copy)

$3.00Out of stock

Jr. Caesar Salad (Copy)

$3.00

Flying Wedge (Copy)

$3.00Out of stock

Side Coleslaw (Copy)

$3.00

Beverages

Apple Juce Box

$2.50

Barq's Root Beer

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Coca Cola

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Mello Yello

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.75

Pibb Xtra

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.50

Seagram's Ginger Ale

$2.75Out of stock

Sprite

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Tea (Sweet)

$2.75

Water

Daddy's Shakes

Strawberry Shake

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Shake

$5.00Out of stock

Vanilla Shake

$5.00Out of stock

Nutty Bunny Shake

$7.00Out of stock

Reece's Shake

$7.00Out of stock

Doggie Menu

Chicken Breast + Banana Slices

$5.00

Doggie Brew

$4.00

Frosty Paws Ice Cream Treat

$5.00Out of stock

Gourmet Burger + Banana Slices

$5.00

Peanut Butter + Banana Slices

$5.00

Scambled Eggs + Banana Slices

$5.00

Retail

FD 64oz Growler

$7.00Out of stock

Weihenstephen Glass

$7.00Out of stock

FD Snifter Glass

$6.00Out of stock

FD Sample Glass

$4.00Out of stock

FD Pint Glass

$5.00Out of stock

FD Hat

$15.00

FD Employee Tee Shirt

$8.00

Hoosier Daddy Tee (Red)

$20.00

Hoosier Daddy Tee (Grey)

$20.00

Hoosier Daddy Tee (Pink)

$20.00

Tap Tee Shirt (Grey)

$20.00

Tap Tee Shirt (Blue)

$20.00

Tap Tee Shirt (Black)

$20.00

FD Koozie

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Brilliant Burgers. 42 Taps. Amazing Salads. Ribs. Hand Cut Ribeye. So much more!

Website

Location

125 Sky Park Drive Northeast, Corydon, IN 47112

Directions

Gallery
FlipDaddy's of Corydon image
FlipDaddy's of Corydon image
FlipDaddy's of Corydon image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cluckers - Corydon
orange starNo Reviews
1939 Old Hwy 135 NW Corydon, IN 47112
View restaurantnext
Tucker's American Favorites
orange star3.5 • 46
2441 state street New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza Co. - PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Khalil's
orange star4.3 • 717
10966 Dixie Hwy Louisville, KY 40272
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Dixie Hwy
orange star4.4 • 135
4420 Dixie Hwy Louisville, KY 40216
View restaurantnext
Cluckers - New Albany
orange star4.1 • 434
4308 Charlestown Rd New Albany, IN 47150
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Corydon

Beef 'O' Brady's - Corydon IN FSC #450
orange star4.2 • 1,110
2402 Landmark Ave NE Corydon, IN 47112
View restaurantnext
1816 Modern Kitchen & Drinks
orange star4.8 • 683
100 E Chestnut St Corydon, IN 47112
View restaurantnext
Beaver Street Brick Oven and Grill
orange star4.0 • 231
105 E. Beaver St. Corydon, IN 47112
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Corydon
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston