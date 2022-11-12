Flipn Fries Factory 5804 GRAND ORO LANE UNIT #102

A map showing the location of Flipn Fries Factory 5804 GRAND ORO LANE UNIT #102View gallery

Flipn Fries Factory

review star

No reviews yet

5804 GRAND ORO LANE UNIT #102

Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Signature Fry Small

#1 Buffalo Soldier Small

$11.00

#2 Krate Walker Small

$15.00

#3 Surf n turf Small

$14.00

#4 Flipn Jerk Small

$11.00

#5 BBQ Bacon Ranch Small

$11.00

#6 Chili Cheese Small

$11.00

#7 Bacon Cheese Small

$9.00

#8 Plain Fry Small

$4.00

#9 Lemon Pepper Small

$10.00

Signature Fry Large

#1 Buffalo Soldier Large

$15.00

southern breaded chicken biscuit, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, ranch

#2 Krate Walker Large

$19.00

bourbon glazed chicken, steak, shrimp, cheddar cheese, garlic aoli

#3 Surf N Turf Large

$18.00

honey garlic, grilled carne asada,’ shrimp, cheddar cheese, garlic aoli

#4 Flipn Jerk Large

$14.00

Grilled jerk chicken, cheddar cheese, mango habanero chutney, garlic aoili

#5 BBQ Bacon Ranch Large

$16.00

southern breaded chicken biscuit, bacon, cheddar cheese, honey BBQ, ranch

#6 Chili Cheese Fries Large

$13.00

chili, jalapeno, cheddar cheese

#7 Bacon cheese Fries Large

$12.00

#8 Plain Fries Large

$8.00

#9 Lemon Pepper Large

$16.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.99

Bottled water

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.75

Can

$1.50

Add ons

Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Bacon

$3.50+

Chicken

$5.00+

Steak

$8.00+

Shrimp

$6.00+

Dinner and drink

Flipn' Fries Dinner any drink any size - BP Promo (credit for 1 meal)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

5804 GRAND ORO LANEUNIT #102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Directions

