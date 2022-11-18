Main picView gallery

Flipped Sandwich Shoppe LLC

209 Vance St

Pembroke, NC 28372

Popular Items

Steak Hoagie
Cheese Fries
Cheeseburger Combo

Hot Sandwiches

Steak Hoagie

Steak Hoagie

$9.00

6 oz. of Sirloin Steak sliced paper thin seasoned with our Flipped Marinade; served with grilled onions and peppers, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and banana peppers. Topped with Provolone Cheese.

Hamburger Hoagie

$8.00

8oz of Ground Chuck seared and pressed, seasoned with our flipped marinade, served with grilled onion mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Topped with Smoked Gouda Cheese.

HAMBURGER HOAGIE Combo

$10.75

8oz of Ground Chuck seared and pressed, seasoned with our flipped marinade, served with grilled onion mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Topped with Smoked Gouda Cheese. Comes with fresh cut fries and beverage of choice.

Chicken Hoagie

$8.00

6 oz of Chicken seared then sliced, seasoned with our Flipped Seasoning, served with bacon, ranch, lettuce and tomato. Topped with Provolone Cheese

Chicken Hoagie Combo

$10.75

6 oz of Chicken seared then sliced, seasoned with our Flipped Seasoning, served with bacon, ranch, lettuce and tomato. Topped with Provolone Cheese. Comes with fresh cut fries and beverage of choice.

Cuban

$8.00

4 oz of Black Forrest Ham and 2oz of Applewood Smoked Bacon and provolone, inside a pressed hoagie roll served with mustard sauce and pickles.

Cuban Combo

$10.75

4 oz of Black Forrest Ham, and 2 oz of Applewood smoked bacon and provolone cheese, served with mustard sauce and pickles. Comes with fresh cut fries and beverage of choice.

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$7.50

Seared Italian Sausage link topped with sautéed onions and bell pepper drizzled with a mustard sauce.

Italian Sausage Combo

Italian Sausage Combo

$9.75

Seared Italian Sausage link topped with sautéed onions and bell pepper drizzled with a mustard sauce. Comes with fresh cut fries and beverage of choice.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$5.50

4 oz patty grilled with onions on a Kaiser Roll served with mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato and topped with Smoked Gouda Cheese.

Cheeseburger Combo

$8.25

4 oz patty grilled with onions on a Kaiser Roll served with mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato topped with Smoked Gouda Cheese.

Hamburger

$5.00

4 oz patty grilled with onions on a Kaiser Roll served with mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato

Hamburger Combo

$7.75

4 oz patty grilled with onions on a Kaiser Roll served with mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato with fries and a drink.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Seared Chicken topped with mayo, lettuce and tomato on a 5-inch Knot Roll.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo

$7.75

Seared Chicken topped with mayo, lettuce and tomato on a 5-inch Knot Roll. Serves with fries and a drink.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Chicken battered and fried crispy, served with mayo and pickles, on a 5 inch roll.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo

$7.75

Chicken battered and fried crispy, served with mayo and pickles on a 5-inch Knot Roll. Served with fries and a drink.

Steak Quesadilla

$9.50

10 -inch tortilla filled with cheddar, provolone and chopped sirloin, served with chips, salsa, and sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.50

10 -inch tortilla filled with cheddar, provolone and chopped chicken, served with chips, salsa, and sour cream

Chicken Philly

$8.00

Chicken seared and chopped, served with grilled onions and peppers, mayo lettuce, tomato, and banana peppers; topped with Provolone Cheese on 8-inch roll.

Chicken Philly Combo

$10.75

Chicken seared and chopped, served with grilled onions and peppers, mayo lettuce, tomato, and banana peppers; topped with Provolone Cheese on 8-inch roll. Served with fries and a drink.

Cold Sandwiches

Ham Sandwich

$7.50

6 oz of Black Forrest Ham, served with a choice of mustard or mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, oil and vinegar.

Ham Sandwich Combo

$10.25

6 oz of Black Forrest Ham, served with a choice of mustard or mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, oil and vinegar. Comes with fresh cut fries and beverage of choice.

Turkey Sandwich

$7.50

6 oz of Cracked Pepper Turkey, served with a choice of mustard or mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, oil and vinegar.

Turkey Sandwich Combo

$10.25

6 oz of Cracked Pepper Turkey, served with a choice of mustard or mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, oil and vinegar. Comes with fresh cut fries and beverage of choice.

BLT

$8.00

6 oz of Apple Smoked Bacon served with lettuce, tomato, and Mayo

BLT Combo

$10.75

6 oz of Apple Smoked Bacon served with lettuce, tomato, and Mayo. Comes with fresh cut fries and beverage of choice.

Club Sandwich

$9.00

4 oz of Black Forrest Ham, 4 oz of Cracked Pepper Turkey, and 1 oz Apple Smoked Bacon served with a choice of mustard or mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, oil and vinegar.

Club Sandwich Combo

$11.75

4 oz of Black Forrest Ham, 4 oz of Cracked Pepper Turkey, and 1 oz Apple Smoked Bacon served with a choice of mustard or mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, oil and vinegar. Comes with fresh cut fries and beverage of choice.

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$8.00

Roasted Turkey and bacon served with ranch lettuce tomato, onion, banana peppers, and oil and vinegar on 8-inch roll

Turkey Bacon Ranch Combo

$10.75

Roasted Turkey and bacon served with ranch lettuce tomato, onion, banana peppers, and oil and vinegar on 8-inch roll. Served with fries and a drink.

Salads

House Salad

$5.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese house made croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.50

Seared Chicken lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese house made croutons

Cobb Salad

$7.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese, house made croutons, hard boiled eggs, bacon bits

Sides

Fries

$2.75

Fresh potatoes cut in house daily.

Cheese Fries

$6.15

A mix of smoked gouda and cheddar, house made bacon bits, and house made ranch.

Steak Fries

$8.75

Fries topped with shredded steak, provolone cheese and banana peppers.

Chicken Fries

$8.25

Our hand cut fries topped with grilled chicken, bacon and cheese.

Cheese Nachos

$6.15

Corn tortilla topped with cheddar, cheese sauce, sour cream, tomatoes, and jalapenos

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$7.75

Corn tortilla topped with chopped chicken, cheddar, cheese sauce, sour cream, tomatoes, and jalapenos

Steak Nachos

Steak Nachos

$8.75

Corn tortilla topped with chopped steak, cheddar, cheese sauce, sour cream, tomatoes, and jalapenos

Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, and Cheddar Cheese

Drinks

Drinks

$1.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.00

Snapple

$2.00

Condiments

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Vinaigrette

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grill Cheese Sandwich

$2.50

Kid's Ham Sandwich

$3.00

Kid's Turkey Sandwich

$3.00

Kid's Grill Cheese Combo

$4.00

Kid's Ham Sandwich Combo

$5.00

Kid's Turkey Sandwich Combo

$5.00

Saturday Special

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

8 oz of Large Shrimp served with Fresh Hand Cut Fries

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$9.00

Daily Special

2 Ham or Turkey Sandwiches

$10.00

2 Steak Hoagie Sandwiches

$15.00

2 Steak Sandwich Combo

$20.00

2 BLT Sandwiches

$12.00

2 BLT Sandwich Combos

$15.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Made to order Sandwich shop that specializes in 100 percent fresh ingredients. Nothing frozen nothing out of a can. Owned and operated by French trained chefs with years of experience. Bringing something new and exciting to Pembroke NC.

Location

209 Vance St, Pembroke, NC 28372

Directions

Main pic

