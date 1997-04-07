Flippers Tavern Flippers

Lone Star

$2.50

Lone Star 24|7 is a deliciously refreshing low-alcohol and low calorie Lone Star beer, coming in a gorgeous golden Lone Star can and bottle. With only 2.1% ABV and 68 calories, it is the perfect beer for day-time drinking occasions in the Texas sunshine. Lone Star Beer uses the finest hops with hearty grains from the Central and Northern Plains.