Flippers Tavern Flippers

Popular Items

Damned Dog
Frito Pie
Traditional Bratwurst

Appetizers

Hot Mess

$11.00

Tortilla Chips, Chili, 90 Shilling Queso, Pico, Pickled Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tapatio

Pretzels

$7.00

3 soft Bavarian pretzels served with house 90 Shilling queso

Chips and 90 Schilling Queso

$5.00

Tortilla Chips, 90 Shilling Queso, Griddled Pico

Roasted Salsa and Chips

$4.00

Tortilla Chips, House Roasted Tomato Salsa

Yin and Yang

$7.00

Tortilla Chips, 90 Shilling Queso, House Chili

Chicken Ceasar

$9.00

Signature Dogs

Damned Dog

$10.00

All Beef Frank, House Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Yellow Onion, Jalapeno Crisps

Flipper Style

$10.00

All Beef Frank, Chopped Romaine, Cucumber Slices, Avocado, Pickled Ginger, House Cusabi Dressing

Sourpuss

$10.00

All Beef Frank, Grilled Sauerkraut, Pickle Spear, Crushed Salt & Vinegar Chips, & Queso Fresco

Philthy Whizard

$12.00

Griddled Sirloin, Sauteed Peppers & Onions, & 90 Shilling Queso

Lucky Charm

$11.00

German Sausage (Jackson Brothers, Post), House Chili, Yellow Mustard, Cheddar, 90 Shilling Queso, Pickled Jalapenos, Fritos

Bad Apple

$11.00

Jalapeno Beef Sausage (Kiolbassa, San Antonio), Tater Tots, Green Chilies, Smoked Gouda, Sour Cream, Onion Crispies, Flamin Hot Cheeto Dust

Da Brat

$12.00

Green Curry Brat (All Hale Meats, Wolfforth), Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Sweet Chili Sauce, Cilantro, Basil

Dog Special

$8.00

El Scorcho

$11.00

Vegan Chipotle Sausage, Vegan Elote Salad, Tapatio, Cilantro

Capt America

$8.00

All Beef Frank, Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Sweet Relish, Onion

Supersonic

$12.00

Hot Link (Schwab Meat Co, OKC), Yellow Mustard, Potato Salad, Crushed Lays, Dill Relish

Sides

House Made Potato Salad

$4.00

Smoked Gouda Mac n Cheese (Mild)

$4.00+

Chili, cup

$5.00

Chili, Bowl

$10.00

Chips-BBQ

$2.50

Chips- Jalapeno

$2.50

Chips - S&V

$2.50

Chips-Sour Cream N Onion

$2.50

Sea Salt Chips

$2.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Chopped Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Queso Fresco (Choice of Ranch, Vegan Ranch, Red Wine Vinaigrette)

Extra Cup Queso

$3.00

Condiment Bar

$12.00

Extra SD Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Side Kso

$1.25

Side Chili

$3.00

Cup Salsa

$2.00

Apple Sauce

$1.50

Side Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Kids Menu

All Beef Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids PB&J

$6.00

Dog Dawg

$1.00

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Build Your Own Dog

All Beef Hot Dog

$4.50

Grassfed Beef Sausage

$6.00

Green Onion Sausage

$5.00

Gouda & Apple Duroc

$6.00

Vegan Chipotle

$5.00

Vegan Furter

$5.00

Traditional Bratwurst

$5.00

Secret Menu

Gouda Mac & Cheese, House Chili, Pico

Ironman Special

$6.50

Chili Cheese All Beef Hotdog served with a canned PBR(draft if ordered in house)

Frito Pie

$7.00

Fritos, House Chili, Cheddar, Onions

FH Cheeto Pie

$7.00

Flaming Hot Cheetos, House Chili, Cheddar, Onions

Chili Mac

$8.00

Gouda Mac & Cheese, House Chili, Pico

Chili Chz Dog

$7.00

Capt America (a la carte)

$5.00

Mexican Independence Special

$13.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$5.00

Puddin cup

$5.00

Super Cool Merch

T-shirts

$15.00+

Koozies

$2.50

Free Stickers

Tote Bags

$10.00

Key Chains

$5.00

Pint Glasses

$5.00

Matchbook

$0.25

Trucker

$15.00+

Silicone Pints

$8.00

Flippers Pin

$6.47

Bottle Beer

Pacifico

$3.00

Paulaner Salvator

$1.00Out of stock

Can Beer

6.2% milkshake sour IPA w/ pineapple and coconut

Athletic Brewing Chelada

$4.50

Athletic Free Wave

$4.50

Our Free Wave Hazy IPA is meant for the open road. Whether you’re cruising the Pacific Coast Highway in a convertible or tracing your way up the coast on your bike, our Free Wave doesn’t cut corners. This mouth watering IPA is loaded with Amarillo, Citra, and Mosaic hops.

Athletic Run Wild IPA NA

$4.50

Athletic Upside Dawn

$4.50

Bud Lite

$2.50

Budweiser

$2.50

Chispa Rita

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$2.50

Coors Light

$2.50

Dale's Pale Ale

$4.00

Deep Ellum Easy Peasy Ipa

$3.50

Dos XX

$2.50

Eastciders Blackberry

$4.00

Eastciders Honey

$4.00
Eastciders Original

Eastciders Original

$3.50

Dry Cider

FE Black Cherry

$1.00
Guinness

Guinness

$4.00

4.2% Rich and creamy. Distinctively black. Velvety in its finish. This iconic beer is defined by harmony. Sip after sip, sweet counters bitter as the malt arrives on cue to compliment a base of roasted barley.

Guinness Extra Stout Tallboys

$6.00

Indep. Wild&Free Saison

$3.00

La Paloma

$4.00

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin

$6.00

Lone Star

$2.50

Lone Star 24|7 is a deliciously refreshing low-alcohol and low calorie Lone Star beer, coming in a gorgeous golden Lone Star can and bottle. With only 2.1% ABV and 68 calories, it is the perfect beer for day-time drinking occasions in the Texas sunshine. Lone Star Beer uses the finest hops with hearty grains from the Central and Northern Plains.

Mama Bear Mango Lime

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$2.50

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$2.50

Montucky Cold Snack

$3.00

PBR Coffee

$6.00

Prairie Peach Crumble Treat(5.3%)

$8.00

Shiner Bock

$3.00

Southern Star Mama Rosa Gose(5%)

$4.00

Specialty Cocktails

Absolut Watermelon Chilton

$7.00

Cucumber Lime Chilton

$7.00

Flippers Chilton

$6.00

Mango Lime Chilton

$7.00

Strawberry Lemonade Chilton

$7.00

Strawberry Malibu Sunrise

$7.00

Prickly Pear Chilton

$7.00

Spicy Pickle Chilton

$7.00

Salty Prickly Pear

$7.00

Drink Special

$5.00

Blueberry Chilton (western son)

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Devils Mule

$8.00

Ghost Mule

$8.00

Irish Mule

$8.00

Mexican Mule

$8.00

Stormy Mule

$8.00

Caribbean Mule

$8.00

American Pie

$7.00

Bee's Knees

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Cantarito

$12.00+

Carafe (non brunch)

$13.50

Champagne

$12.00

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$6.00

Cool Mint

$7.00

Drink Special

$6.00

Ghost PeppeRITA

$8.00

Mezcal Rita

$7.00

Michelada

$6.00

Old Fashion

$9.00

Paloma

$7.00

Prairie Flower

$4.00

Smokey Maria

$8.00

West TX Ranch Water (Altos Blanco)

$5.00+

Altos Paloma Special

$5.00

Dublin Pumpkin

$6.00

EMPRESS GIN N TONIC SPECIAL

$8.00

HENRICKS GIN N TONIC SPECIAL

$6.00

Shots

3 Legged Monkey

$4.00

Adios Motherfucker

$6.00

Apple Burner

$4.00

Baby Beer

$5.00

Baby Guiness

$5.00

Backflip

$4.50

Bart Simpson

$4.00

Black Tooth

$3.00

Breakfast

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$4.25

Dentist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper Shootout

$5.00

Green Tea Shot

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Irish Slammer

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$6.25

Jolly Rancher

$3.00

Kamikazi

$4.00

Lemon Drop

$4.00

Mary Furr

$3.00

Melon Burner

$4.00

Millhouse

$4.00

Mystery Shots

$3.00

Orange Tea

$4.50

PB&J

$4.00

Peach Burner

$4.00

Pickle Burner

$4.00

Pickle Shot

$4.00

Purple Kitty

$4.25

Razz Burner

$4.00

Red Headed Butt

$4.50

Ritchie Valens

$4.00

Royal Fuck

$4.25

Scooby Snack

$4.50

Secret Ooze

$4.25

Sex on the Beach

$4.50

Sour Patch Kid

$4.00

Thin Mint

$5.00

Thing Shot

$3.00

Tuaca Lemon Drop

$5.00

Vegas

$6.25

Washington Apple

$3.00

Water Moccasin

$4.50

White Tea

$3.00

White Tooth

$3.00

Yellow Tooth

$3.00

Black Forest Cake Shot

$3.00+

Jack Hammer

$3.00

Common Cocktails

Adios MF

$6.50

Blue Hawaiian

$4.00

Bubbles and Bourbon

$6.00

Cape Cod

$3.00

Cherry Vodka Sour

$3.25

Colorado Bulldog

$4.50

Daiquiri

$4.00

Fuzzy Navel

$3.50

Liquid Marijuana

$6.50

Long Island

$6.50

Margarita Rocks

$4.00

Martini Chocolate

$5.50

Martini Cosmopolitian

$4.75

Martini Grasshopper

$6.00

Martini LemonDrop

$6.00

Martini Strawberry Chocolate

$6.00

Mimosa

$3.50

Peach Thai Basil Mule (The Sandy King)

$6.00

Ranch Water-espolon

$4.00

Screwdriver

$3.25

Sex on the Beach

$3.75

Tequila Sunrise

$3.25

White Russian

$4.50

Snakebite

$6.00

Can Beer Specials

No Label Ridgeback

$3.00Out of stock

5.4% ABV Ridgeback Ale is a Red Ale - American Amber / Red style beer brewed by No Label Brewing Company in Katy, TX.

NOLA 7th St. Wheat

$3.00Out of stock

Prairie Key Lime Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Alltech Half and Half Tea

$1.00

NOLA Hopitoulas

$4.75Out of stock
Bishop Apple Pineapple

Bishop Apple Pineapple

$3.00Out of stock

Ahh, fresh pineapple. Whoever thought to cut open a prickly cactus and eating it was a brave genius. We’re just riding their coattails. Apple Pineapple is a not-too-sweet mix of apple cider and fresh pineapple juice.

Mix 6er

$6.00

Winter Cocktails

Apple Pie Cider

$6.00

Caramel Apple shot

$4.00

Candy Corn

$6.00

Rum Sarsaparilla

$8.00

Brandy Alexander

$0.00

Cran Orange Spice

$6.00

HALLOWEEN SPECIALS

Kentucky Gentleman

$2.00

Pancho Villa

$2.00

Taaka Vodka

$2.00

Taaka Gin

$2.00

Brain Hemorrhage

$3.00

TOOTSIE ROLL

$3.00

SCOOBY SNACK

$3.00

Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50

Fountain

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Soda

$1.00

Tonic

$1.00

Cranberry

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Happy Bear Root Beer

$5.00

Happy Bears NA honey rootbeer

Can

Athletic Brewing Chelada

$4.50

Athletic Brewing Chelada Nada

$5.00

Athletic Free Wave

$4.50

Our Free Wave Hazy IPA is meant for the open road. Whether you’re cruising the Pacific Coast Highway in a convertible or tracing your way up the coast on your bike, our Free Wave doesn’t cut corners. This mouth watering IPA is loaded with Amarillo, Citra, and Mosaic hops.

Athletic Oktoberfest

$4.50

Athletic Run Wild IPA NA

$4.50

Athletic Upside Dawn N/A

$4.75

Athletic Wit's Peak

$4.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Gingerale

$1.00

Juice Grapefruit

$2.00

Juice Orange

$2.00

Juice Pineapple

$2.00

Pondaseta Pondwater

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Bottle

Boylan's Cream Soda

$3.00

St. Arnold Root Beer

$3.00

Goya

$4.00

Hop Refresher

$4.00

Topo Chico

$2.00

Coffee

Coffee

$1.00

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Kaluha Coffee

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Apple Cider

$3.00

Mocktails

Virgin Jalapeno Rita

$6.00

Strawberry Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Virgin Bee's Knees

$4.50

Virgin MicheNADA

$5.50

Virgin Malibu Sunrise

$4.50

Virgin Cool Mint

$5.00

Virgin Paloma

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pink Lady

$4.00

Lavender Italian Soda

$5.00

Rose Italian Soda

$5.00

Hibiscus Italian Soda

$5.00

Elderberry Italian Soda

$5.00

Run Wild Shandy

$5.50

Free Wave Shandy

$5.50

Upside Dawn Shandy

$5.50

Virgin Cucumber

$4.00

Virgin Flip's Style

$3.00

Virgin Hippie

$4.00

Virgin Mango

$4.00

Virgin Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy! Lubbock's only Pinball, brat and beer oasis.

Location

1406 Ave Q, Lubbock, TX 79416

Directions

Gallery
Flippers Tavern image
Flippers Tavern image
Flippers Tavern image

