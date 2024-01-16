- Home
Flippy's Fast Food
401 N Pine St
Burlington, WI 53105
Featured Items
- Italian Beef with Mozzarella
Italian beef served on French bread with melted mozzarella cheese$9.99
- Cheeseburger Special
2 cheeseburgers served with ketchup mustard, pickle, onions on a toasted bun, and 1 small French fry$7.99
- Hot Dog Special
2 hotdogs served with all the toppings and 1 small french fry$7.99
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Small Fries$1.99
- Cheese Fries Small
French fries served with melted cheddar cheese on the side$2.59
- Appetizer Sampler
A sample of jalapeno poppers, onion rings, breaded mushrooms, and mozzarella sticks served with ranch and marinara sauce$12.99
- Onion Rings
Served with ranch$5.99
- Jalapeno Cheddar Poppers
Served with ranch$7.99
- Large Fries$3.69
- Cheese Fries Large
French fries served with melted cheddar cheese on the side$4.79
- Breaded Mushrooms
Served with ranch$5.99
- Pizza Puff
All of the pizza ingredients are wrapped up in a pastry puff that is deep-fried$4.79
- Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara$7.79
- Gravy Bread
French bread smothered in Italian beef gravy$2.79
- Garlic Bread$2.79
- Spicy Pickle Fries
Served with ranch$5.09
- SW Chicken Egg Rolls
2 southwest chicken egg rolls served with your choice of ranch or salsa$7.29
- Italian Beef Egg Rolls
2 Italian beef egg rolls served with au jus on the side$7.29
- Mac N Cheese Wedges
Served with ranch$6.49
- Popcorn chicken nuggets$7.29
Shrimp
- Shrimp in the Basket
Breaded popcorn shrimp served with french fries, bread, butter, coleslaw and cocktail sauce$9.99
- Jumbo Shrimp Dinner
Breaded butterfly jumbo shrimp, Served with french fries, bread, butter, coleslaw, and cocktail sauce$12.99
- 1 Lb Shrimp Dinner
1 lb of breaded butterfly jumbo shrimp served with 2 small french fries, 2 pieces of bread, butter, 2 coleslaw, and 2 cocktail sauce$22.79
- 1 Lb Shrimp Only
1 lb of breaded butterfly jumbo shrimp and 2 cocktail sauces only$20.49
Tacos & Burritos
- Taco on a Pita
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, melted American cheese, onions, and sour cream served on a toasted pita$5.09
- Chicken Taco
Chicken, lettuce, and tomato served on a soft corn shell with salsa served on the side$3.39
- Steak Taco
Steak, lettuce, and onions served on a soft corn shell with salsa served on the side$3.39
- Chicken Burrito
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, onions, and sour cream served in a soft flour shell$7.99
- Steak Burrito
Steak, lettuce, tomato, onions, American cheese, sour cream and served in a soft flour shell$8.99
Fish Fry
- 3-Piece Perch Dinner
3 pieces of hand-breaded fried perch, french fries, bread, butter and coleslaw$13.99OUT OF STOCK
- 1 Lb Perch Dinner
5 pieces of hand-breaded fried perch, 2 small french fries, 2 pieces of bread, butter, and 2 coleslaw$21.09OUT OF STOCK
- 1 Lb Perch Only
5 pieces of hand-breaded fried perch$16.79OUT OF STOCK
- 3-Piece Cod Dinner
3 pieces of fried beer battered cod, french fries, bread, butter and coleslaw$13.99
- 1 Lb Cod Dinner
5 pieces of fried beer battered cod, 2 small french fries, 2 pieces of bread, butter, and 2 coleslaw$21.09
- 1 Lb Cod Only
1 lb fried beer battered cod only$16.79
- 3 Piece Catfish Dinner
Served with fries, bread, butter, coleslaw and tarter$13.99
Salads
- Chef Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and green peppers with your choice of ranch, Thousand Island, French, or Italian dressing$6.59
- Crispy Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and green peppers topped with a crispy chicken patty with your choice of Thousand Island, French, ranch, or Italian dressings$9.29
- Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, feta cheese, pepperoncini, black olives, oregano, and served with Greek dressing$7.99
- Julienne Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, ham and turkey, swiss and American cheese with your choice of Thousand Island, French, ranch, or Italian dressings$9.69
Desserts
Chicago dog
- Vienna Beef Hot Dog
Hot dog with mustard, relish, onions, pickle, tomato, celery salt and hot peppers and 1 small french fry$4.59
- Cheese Dog
Hot dog with melted cheddar cheese and 1 small fry$4.99
- Chili Dog
Hot dog with chili and served with 1 small fry$4.99
- Chili Cheese Dog
Hot dog with chili and melted cheddar cheese and 1 small fry$5.59
- Corn Dog
1 corn dog$3.75
- Polish
Deep-fried polish with mustard, relish, onions, pickle and hot peppers, tomatoes, and celery salt and served with 1 small fry$5.19
Burgers
- Hamburger Special
2 hamburgers with ketchup, mustard, pickle, onions on a toasted bun and 1 small french fry$6.99
- Hamburger
Ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion and served on a toasted bun$3.79
- Dbl Hamburger
Ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion and served on a toasted bun$5.09
- 1/2 Lb Hamburger
Ketchup, mustard, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion, and served on a toasted bun$8.19
- Cheeseburger
Ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion and served on a toasted bun$4.39
- Dbl Cheeseburger
Ketchup, mustard, pickle, onion and served on a toasted bun$6.89
- 1/2 Lb Cheeseburger
Ketchup, mustard, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion, and served on a toasted bun$8.79
- Gyro Burger
Double cheeseburger, gyros meat, lettuce, tomato, onions, gyro sauce, and served on a toasted bun$9.29
Sandwiches
- Patty Melt
Hamburger patty, melted American cheese, grilled onions served on toasted rye bread$5.99
- Grilled Cheese$3.99
- Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled ham and American cheese toasted on white bread$7.99
- RT
Roasted turkey, swiss cheese American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, and oil and served on toasted wheat bread with chips$9.69
- Beer Battered Cod Fish
Beer-battered cod served on a roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce$6.19
- BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on toasted white bread$6.89
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Spicy chicken patty served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayo$7.59
- Chicken Patty Sandwich
Fried chicken patty served on a roll with lettuce, tomato and mayo$7.39
- Rib Eye Steak Sandwich
Ribeye steak served on toasted French bread with lettuce, tomato, and a-1 sauce$8.39OUT OF STOCK
- BBQ Beef$8.99
Specialty Sandwiches
- Italian Beef
Italian beef served on French bread$8.99
- Italian Sausage
Italian sausage served on French bread$6.39
- Double Sausage
2 Italian sausage links served on French bread$8.39
- Combo
Italian beef, Italian sausage served on French bread$11.39
- Cheesey Combo
Italian beef, and Italian sausage served on French bread with melted mozzarella cheese$12.39
- Gyro Sandwich
Gyros meat served on a pita with onions, tomatoes and gyros sauce on the side$8.99
- Gyro Dinner
Gyros meat sliced and served open face with a pita, French fries, a mini Greek salad topped with Greek dressing and gyros sauce$11.99
Sub Sandwiches
- Veggie Sub
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, mayo, oil, swiss and American cheese served on French bread with a pickle spear and a bag of chips$6.89
- American Sub
Cold sliced salami and ham served on French bread with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil, American and Swiss cheese, pickle spear, and a bag of chips$7.59
- Italian Sub
Cold sliced Italian beef and salami served on French bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, oil, swiss and American cheese, pickle spear, and a bag of chips$7.59
- Roast Beef Sub
Cold sliced roast beef served on French bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, oil, swiss and American cheese with a pickle spear and a bag of chips$7.99
- Ham Sub
Cold sliced ham served on French bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, oil, swiss and American cheese, pickle spear, and a bag of chips$7.59
- Turkey Sub
Cold sliced turkey served on french bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, oil, swiss and American cheese a pickle spear and a bag of chips$9.29
- 3 Meat Sub
Cold sliced ham, turkey, and roast beef served on French bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, oil, swiss and American cheese, a pickle spear, and a bag of chips$9.99
Chicken Dinners
- 2 Pieces Chicken Dinner
2 pieces of fried chicken, french fries, bread, butter and coleslaw$7.89
- 4 Pieces Chicken Dinner
4 pieces of fried chicken, french fries, bread, butter and coleslaw$10.99
- 8 Pieces Chicken Dinner
8 pieces of fried chicken, 2 small french fries, 2 pieces of bread, butter, and 2 coleslaw$18.29
- 12 Pieces Chicken Dinner
12 pieces of fried chicken, 3 small french fries, 3 pieces of bread, butter and 3 coleslaw$26.99
- 16 Pieces Chicken Dinner
16 pieces of fried chicken, 4 small french fries, 4 pieces of bread, butter, and 4 coleslaw$33.19
- 20 Pieces Chicken Dinner
20 pieces of fried chicken, 5 small french fries, 5 pieces of bread, butter and 5 coleslaw$38.89
Fried Chicken Only
Side Sauces and More
- Sm Cheese Cup$0.50
- Buffalo cup$0.50
- BBQ sauce$0.50
- Blue Cheese on the side$0.50
- Italian dressing$0.50
- Lg Cheese Cup$1.00
- French dressing$0.50
- 1000 Island$0.50
- A-1 sauce$0.50
- Sour Cream Cup$0.50
- Cocktail Sauce$0.50
- Extra Tarter sauce$0.50
- Ranch Cup$0.50
- Ketchup
- Gyros sauce$0.50
- Extra Pita$1.75
- Mayo Cup$0.50
- Au Juice$0.50
Thursday Special
Catering
Italian Sausage
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Chicago style fresh food, made to order. We have been in business for 29 years! We offer pickup, delivery or dine in. Now offering online ordering and door dash for your convenience.
401 N Pine St, Burlington, WI 53105