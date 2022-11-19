Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Flipside Burger Breckenridge

review star

No reviews yet

320 S Main street

Breckenridge, CO 80424

Popular Items

Say Cheese
Flip Side
Mushroom Swiss

Snacks

BBQ Beef Fries

$10.99

Hand cut french fries covered in BBQ beef brisket, BBQ sauce and jalapenos.

Bison Chili

$8.49

Braised Colorado bison and beef chili, black beans, aged cheddar, sour cream, chives.

Bison Chili FF

$8.49

French fries smothered in our braised bison chili.

Cheese Curds

$10.49

Fried cheese curds served with chipotle avocado ranch.

Cheese Fries

$7.49

Hand cut french fries served with our house made cheese sauce.

Chicken Tender

$13.95

Five house breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce.

Chili Cheese FF

$8.99

Hand cut french fries served with our house made cheese sauce and chili.

Corn Dogs

$10.99

4 premium hand battered corn dogs, 3 mustard sauce

Fries

$5.00

Crispy hand cut french fries with salt and herbs.

Half Fry

$3.00

Crispy hand cut french fries with salt and herbs.

Half Sweet Fry

$3.50

Sweet potato fries served with our house made horseradish mustard dipping sauce.

Half Truffle Fry

$4.59

Onion Rings

$8.99

Colossal onion rings, buttermilk battered, chili rubbed, remoulade.

Potato Chips

$7.89

House made potato chips with blue cheese crumble, yogurt blue cheese dressing, hot sauce and herbs.

Quesadilla

$11.99

Flour tortilla, fresh green chilis, pico de gallo, provolone and mozzarella, side of sour cream, scallions.

Sweet Fries

$6.99

Sweet potato fries served with our house made horseradish mustard dipping sauce.

Truffle Fries

$6.59

Hand cut french fries tossed in truffle oil with Grana Padano cheese, salt and herbs.

Garden

Beet and Arugula Salad

$13.49

Beets, goat cheese, balsamic, golden raisins, olive oil, cashews.

Blue Greens

$10.99

Cucumbers, carrots, crispy shallots, tomatoes, croutons, blue cheese dressing.

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan wheel, croutons, Caesar dressing.

Chix Cobb

$17.49

Blue cheese crumble, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, scallions, house made vinaigrette.

Chx Caesar Salad

$16.99

All natural chicken, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan wheel, croutons, Caesar dressing.

Half Blue Greens

$5.00

Cucumbers, carrots, crispy shallots, tomatoes, croutons, blue cheese dressing.

Half Caesar

$5.00

Half Mixed Greens

$5.00

Cucumbers, carrots, crispy shallots, tomatoes, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette.

Half Ranch Greens

$5.00

Cucumbers, carrots, crispy shallots, tomatoes, croutons, ranch dressing.

Mixed Greens

$10.99

Cucumbers, carrots, crispy shallots, tomatoes, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette.

Ranch Greens

$10.99

Cucumbers, carrots, crispy shallots, tomatoes, croutons, ranch dressing.

Superfood Salad

$14.99

Spring mix, kale, spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, cashews, apples, golden raisins, sprouts, strawberry viniagrette.

Burgers & Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$17.29

All natural chicken, 2 yr. aged cheddar, brisket, bacon, BBQ sauce. Served with fries.

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$17.29

All natural chicken, 2 yr. aged cheddar, brisket, bacon, lettuce, BBQ sauce. Served with fries

Bison

$18.99

6 oz. patty, ground bison, melted boursin cheese, wild mushrooms, housemade B2 steak sauce. Served with fries.

Black & Blue

$16.49

7 oz. patty, black peppercorn crusted, blue cheese, port braised onions. Served with fries

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$16.49

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo. Served with fries.

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$17.29

All natural chicken, pepperjack cheese, avocado, sprouts, roasted pepper vinaigrette. Served with fries

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$16.49

All natural chicken, mushrooms, green pepper, onions, provolone, mayo. Served with fries.

Chicken Sandy

$15.99

All natural chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayo. Served with fries

Chili Pepper

$16.79

7 oz. patty, pickled jalapenos, pepperjack cheese, crispy chili onion ring, sriracha, smoked chili ketchup. Served with fries

Colorado Ranch

$16.99

7 oz. patty, applewood bacon, pepper jack, crispy chili onion ring, remoulade. Served with fries

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.29

All natural fried chicken, pepperjack cheese, coleslaw, bacon, spicy pickles, remoulade. Served with fries.

Flip Side

$15.99

7 oz. patty, 2 yr. aged cheddar, applewood bacon, charred balsamic vinegar red onions, house made BBQ sauce. Served with fries.

Green Chili Burg

$16.29

7 oz. patty, green chilis, provolone and mozzarella, mayo. Served with fries.

Green Eggs & Ham

$16.29

7 oz. patty, Prosciutto, fried egg, warm spinach, crispy parmesan, basil mayo. Served with fries

Hangover

$16.49

7 oz. patty, french fries, coleslaw, fried egg, provolone, spicy mayo. Served with fries.

Impossible Burger

$18.49

100% plant based veggie burger, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle. Served with fries.

Meat Master

$19.99

Two 7 oz. patties, choice of cheese, applewood bacon, charred balsamic vinegar red onions, house BBQ sauce. Served with fries.

Mushroom Swiss

$16.99

7 oz patty, wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, crispy shiitake mushrooms, swiss, truffle aioli. Served with fries.

One Red Door

$16.49

7 oz. patty, crispy shallots, melted brie, applewood bacon date aioli. Served with fries.

Say Cheese

$15.39

7 oz. patty with your choice of cheese. American, cheddar, swiss, provolone, pepperjack, gouda, brie, goat cheese or blue cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle. Served with fries.

Shawns

$16.99

7 oz. patty, fried egg, bacon, provolone, flat top onions, spicy pickles, mayo. Served with fries.

Simplicity

$13.49

Classic burger, lettuce, tomato, pickle. Served with fries.

Smokey

$17.29

7 oz. patty, smoked beef brisket tossed in BBQ sauce, pickled jalapenos, smoked gouda, BBQ sauce. Served with fries.

Turkey Burger

$16.39

Ground turkey, pepperjack cheese, avocado, sprouts, roasted pepper vinaigrette. Served with fries.

Entrees

Brisket Mac

$15.99

Made to order, three cheese blend with BBQ beef brisket.

Chicken Mac

$14.99

Made to order, three cheese blend with grilled chicken.

Chicken Tacos

$15.99

Grilled chicken, house coleslaw, pico de gallo, chipotle avocado ranch.

Chili Mac

$12.99

Made to order, three cheese blend with housemade chili.

Mahi Tacos

$16.99

Blackened Mahi Mahi, house coleslaw, pico de gallo, chipotle avocado ranch.

Peanut Pad Thai

$16.99

Rice noodles, vegetable medley, green onion, red pepper flakes, thai peanut sauce. Add chicken +$4

Plain Mac & Cheese

$11.49

Made to order, three cheese blend.

Turkey Pot Pie

$17.99

Creamy homemade vegetable pot pie with turkey and a flaky crust.

Veggie Pot Pie

$15.99

Creamy homemade vegetable pot pie with flaky crust.

Kids Korner

Kids Burger

$7.99

American cheese, small side of fries.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

With fries, honey mustard on side

Kids Corn Dog

$7.99

Two hand battered corn dogs, small side of fries.

Kids Gr Cheese

$7.99

Wheat bread, american cheese, small side of fries.

Kids Healthy Plate

$6.99

Sliced avocado, tomato, sliced apples.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Housemade macaroni and cheese.

Shakes & After

Apple Pie Shake

$7.49

Vanilla ice cream, chunks of apple pie, caramel sauce.

Blueberry Shake

$7.49

Blueberry, pie crust, vanilla ice cream.

Brownie Shake

$7.49

Vanilla ice cream, chunks of brownies, ground walnuts.

Brownie Sundae

$7.59

Warm brownie, vanilla bean ice cream, hot fudge.

Chef's Shake

$7.49

Peanut butter, pretzel, chocolate and vanilla ice cream.

Choc Shake

$6.99

Date Shake

$7.49

Medjool dates, vanilla ice cream.

Root Beer Float

$6.49

Scoop Choc Ice Cream

$2.99

Scoop Van Ice Cream

$2.99

Strawberry Shake

$7.49

Strawberries, shortbread cake, vanilla ice cream.

Vanilla Shake

$6.99

White Russian Shake

$12.00

Kahlua, vodka, vanilla ice cream. +21 and over. Bring ID for pickup.

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

44 North Huckleberry

$8.00

Absolut

$8.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Breck Espresso

$8.00

Breck Vodka

$9.00

Ketel

$9.00

Ketel Citron

$9.00

Marble

$9.00

New Ams. Raspberry

$7.00

St G Green Chili

$8.00

St. George Citrus

$8.00

Stoli Vanila

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Pink Whitney

$7.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Jinn Gin

$8.00

Breck Gin

$9.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Montanya

$8.00

Breck Spiced

$9.00

Peg Leg

$7.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Dulce Vida Silver

$9.00

Dulce Vida Repo

$10.00

Dulce Vida Anjeo

$10.00

Hornitos Repo

$8.00

Altos

$9.00Out of stock

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Bird Dog Grapefruit

$8.00

Breck Bourbon

$10.00

Breck Madeira

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Crown

$9.00

Tin Cup Rye

$9.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00Out of stock

Fireball

$7.00

Fireside

$7.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Slane

$7.00

Laws

$9.00Out of stock

Templeton Rye

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Woody Creek Rye

$8.00Out of stock

Makers Mark

$9.00Out of stock

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Aucentoshan

$10.00

Laphroaig

$10.00

Macallan 12

$11.00

Glenfiddich 12

$11.00

Highland Park

$10.00

Aucentoshan

$17.00

Laphroaig

$17.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Brandy

$6.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Baileys

$7.00

Godiva

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Cafe Lolita

$7.00

St. G Absinthe

$10.00

LeoBro Cherry

$7.00

Rumpleminze

$7.00

Pep Schnapps

$6.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Bols Pama

$6.00

DeLuze Cognac

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Brandy

$10.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Baileys

$12.00

Godiva

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Cafe Lolita

$12.00

St. G Absinthe

$17.00

LeoBro Cherry

$12.00

Rumpleminze

$12.00

Pep Schnapps

$10.00

Tuaca

$12.00

Bols Pama

$10.00

DeLuze Cognac

$13.00

Peach Schnapps

$10.00

Craft Cocktails

Flipside Punch

$9.00

Breckenridge Spiced Rum, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Dash of Grenadine

Huckleberry Haze

$8.00

Jalapeno Cucumber Martini

$10.00

Sauza Jalapeno Cucumber Tequila, Fresh Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, Splash of OJ

Manhattan

$12.00

Breckenridge Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Bordeaux Cherry

Minty Gin Martini

$10.00

Woody Creek Gin, Muddled Mint, Fresh Lemon Juice, Agave Nectar

Mountain Smash

$9.00

360 Raspberry Vodka, St George Citrus Vodka, Lemonade, Soda, Splash of Cranberry

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Choice of Whiskey with Breckenridge Bitters

Panty Dropper

$9.00

Tito's Vodka, Pama Liquer, Pineapple Juice

Ragin Buffalo

$10.00

Buffalo Trace Whiskey, Leopold Bros. Tart Cherry Liqueur, Muddled Orange Slice

Sazerac

$10.00

Smokey Pomegranate Margarita

$10.00

Oak Barrel Aged Suerte Tequila, Pama Liqueur, Fresh Fruit, MEzcal

Flipside Mules

Breck Mule

$10.00

Breckenridge Vodka, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime Juice

Green Chili Mule

$10.00

St George Green Chili Vodka, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime

Grapefruit Mule

$9.00

Bird Dog Ruby Red Grapefruit Whiskey, Mint, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime Juice

Paloma Mule

$10.00

Casa Noble Tequila, Ginger Beer, Grapefruit Juice, Soda, Simple Syrup, Muddled Mint

Botanical Mule

$9.00

The Botanist Gin, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lemon & Lime Juices, Muddled Mint

Strawberry Mule

$9.00

Montanya Rum, Ginger, Fresh Lime Juice, Strawberry, Muddled Mint

Classic Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmo Martini

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Breckenridge Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Bordeaux Cherry

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Choice of Whiskey with Breckenridge Bitters

Sazerac

$11.00

St George Absinthe, Templeton Rye, Breckenridge Bitters

Virgin Bloody

$7.00

White Russian

$10.00

Beer

Apple Valley Cider

$7.00

Breck Peach

$7.00

Bull & Bush Amber

$7.00

Coors Lt

$6.00

Craft Lager

$7.00

Elevation First Cast Ipa

$7.00

Epic Los Locos

$7.00

Great Divide Raspberry

$8.00

Odell Ipa

$7.00

Odyssey Stout

$7.00

Pumking

$10.00

Resolute Hefe

$7.00

Silvermoon Mango

$7.00

South Park

$7.00

Telluride Hazy

$8.00

Telluride Radler

$7.00

Bud

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Alaskan Amber

$7.00

El Gose

$7.00

High Hops Cold One

$3.00Out of stock

Modelo

$6.00

Montucky

$4.00

Princess Yum Yum

$7.00

Stone GF IPA

$7.00

Stone Reg IPA

$7.00

Titan

$7.00

Whitewater

$7.00

Taste Coors Lt

Taste Syndicate

Taste Tempter

Taste Hazy

Taste Lager

Taste Mosaic

Taste Dales

Taste Resolute

Taste Pump Action

Taste Avalanche

Taste Whistle Blast

Taste Station 26

Taste Funkwerks

Taste Little Mo

Taste Steamworks

Taste Cider

Wine

Cabernet

$8.00

Red Blend

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Malbec

$10.00

Cabernet

$30.00

Red Blend

$30.00

Pinot Noir

$33.00

Malbec

$36.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Sean Minor Chard

$8.00

Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Rose

$8.00

St Francis Chard

$10.00

Champagne

$7.00

Moscato

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Sean Minor Chard

$30.00Out of stock

Sauv Blanc

$33.00

Rose

$30.00

St Francis Chard

$36.00Out of stock

Champagne

$26.00

N/A Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Choc Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.50

Decaf

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer BTL

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00

Retail

Water Bottle

$20.00

Retail Hoodie

$48.00

Retail T-Shirt

$20.00

Emp Hoodie

$26.00

Emp Hat

$15.00

Retail Hat

$33.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Meet Greet Eat

Website

Location

320 S Main street, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Directions

Gallery
Flipside Burger image
Flipside Burger image
Flipside Burger image

