Flipside Burger Breckenridge
320 S Main street
Breckenridge, CO 80424
Popular Items
Snacks
BBQ Beef Fries
Hand cut french fries covered in BBQ beef brisket, BBQ sauce and jalapenos.
Bison Chili
Braised Colorado bison and beef chili, black beans, aged cheddar, sour cream, chives.
Bison Chili FF
French fries smothered in our braised bison chili.
Cheese Curds
Fried cheese curds served with chipotle avocado ranch.
Cheese Fries
Hand cut french fries served with our house made cheese sauce.
Chicken Tender
Five house breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce.
Chili Cheese FF
Hand cut french fries served with our house made cheese sauce and chili.
Corn Dogs
4 premium hand battered corn dogs, 3 mustard sauce
Fries
Crispy hand cut french fries with salt and herbs.
Half Fry
Crispy hand cut french fries with salt and herbs.
Half Sweet Fry
Sweet potato fries served with our house made horseradish mustard dipping sauce.
Half Truffle Fry
Onion Rings
Colossal onion rings, buttermilk battered, chili rubbed, remoulade.
Potato Chips
House made potato chips with blue cheese crumble, yogurt blue cheese dressing, hot sauce and herbs.
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, fresh green chilis, pico de gallo, provolone and mozzarella, side of sour cream, scallions.
Sweet Fries
Sweet potato fries served with our house made horseradish mustard dipping sauce.
Truffle Fries
Hand cut french fries tossed in truffle oil with Grana Padano cheese, salt and herbs.
Garden
Beet and Arugula Salad
Beets, goat cheese, balsamic, golden raisins, olive oil, cashews.
Blue Greens
Cucumbers, carrots, crispy shallots, tomatoes, croutons, blue cheese dressing.
Caesar Salad
Parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan wheel, croutons, Caesar dressing.
Chix Cobb
Blue cheese crumble, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, scallions, house made vinaigrette.
Chx Caesar Salad
All natural chicken, parmesan cheese, crispy parmesan wheel, croutons, Caesar dressing.
Half Blue Greens
Cucumbers, carrots, crispy shallots, tomatoes, croutons, blue cheese dressing.
Half Caesar
Half Mixed Greens
Cucumbers, carrots, crispy shallots, tomatoes, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette.
Half Ranch Greens
Cucumbers, carrots, crispy shallots, tomatoes, croutons, ranch dressing.
Mixed Greens
Cucumbers, carrots, crispy shallots, tomatoes, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette.
Ranch Greens
Cucumbers, carrots, crispy shallots, tomatoes, croutons, ranch dressing.
Superfood Salad
Spring mix, kale, spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, cashews, apples, golden raisins, sprouts, strawberry viniagrette.
Burgers & Sandwiches
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
All natural chicken, 2 yr. aged cheddar, brisket, bacon, BBQ sauce. Served with fries.
BBQ Chicken Wrap
All natural chicken, 2 yr. aged cheddar, brisket, bacon, lettuce, BBQ sauce. Served with fries
Bison
6 oz. patty, ground bison, melted boursin cheese, wild mushrooms, housemade B2 steak sauce. Served with fries.
Black & Blue
7 oz. patty, black peppercorn crusted, blue cheese, port braised onions. Served with fries
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo. Served with fries.
Chicken Avocado Sandwich
All natural chicken, pepperjack cheese, avocado, sprouts, roasted pepper vinaigrette. Served with fries
Chicken Philly Sandwich
All natural chicken, mushrooms, green pepper, onions, provolone, mayo. Served with fries.
Chicken Sandy
All natural chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayo. Served with fries
Chili Pepper
7 oz. patty, pickled jalapenos, pepperjack cheese, crispy chili onion ring, sriracha, smoked chili ketchup. Served with fries
Colorado Ranch
7 oz. patty, applewood bacon, pepper jack, crispy chili onion ring, remoulade. Served with fries
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
All natural fried chicken, pepperjack cheese, coleslaw, bacon, spicy pickles, remoulade. Served with fries.
Flip Side
7 oz. patty, 2 yr. aged cheddar, applewood bacon, charred balsamic vinegar red onions, house made BBQ sauce. Served with fries.
Green Chili Burg
7 oz. patty, green chilis, provolone and mozzarella, mayo. Served with fries.
Green Eggs & Ham
7 oz. patty, Prosciutto, fried egg, warm spinach, crispy parmesan, basil mayo. Served with fries
Hangover
7 oz. patty, french fries, coleslaw, fried egg, provolone, spicy mayo. Served with fries.
Impossible Burger
100% plant based veggie burger, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle. Served with fries.
Meat Master
Two 7 oz. patties, choice of cheese, applewood bacon, charred balsamic vinegar red onions, house BBQ sauce. Served with fries.
Mushroom Swiss
7 oz patty, wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, crispy shiitake mushrooms, swiss, truffle aioli. Served with fries.
One Red Door
7 oz. patty, crispy shallots, melted brie, applewood bacon date aioli. Served with fries.
Say Cheese
7 oz. patty with your choice of cheese. American, cheddar, swiss, provolone, pepperjack, gouda, brie, goat cheese or blue cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle. Served with fries.
Shawns
7 oz. patty, fried egg, bacon, provolone, flat top onions, spicy pickles, mayo. Served with fries.
Simplicity
Classic burger, lettuce, tomato, pickle. Served with fries.
Smokey
7 oz. patty, smoked beef brisket tossed in BBQ sauce, pickled jalapenos, smoked gouda, BBQ sauce. Served with fries.
Turkey Burger
Ground turkey, pepperjack cheese, avocado, sprouts, roasted pepper vinaigrette. Served with fries.
Entrees
Brisket Mac
Made to order, three cheese blend with BBQ beef brisket.
Chicken Mac
Made to order, three cheese blend with grilled chicken.
Chicken Tacos
Grilled chicken, house coleslaw, pico de gallo, chipotle avocado ranch.
Chili Mac
Made to order, three cheese blend with housemade chili.
Mahi Tacos
Blackened Mahi Mahi, house coleslaw, pico de gallo, chipotle avocado ranch.
Peanut Pad Thai
Rice noodles, vegetable medley, green onion, red pepper flakes, thai peanut sauce. Add chicken +$4
Plain Mac & Cheese
Made to order, three cheese blend.
Turkey Pot Pie
Creamy homemade vegetable pot pie with turkey and a flaky crust.
Veggie Pot Pie
Creamy homemade vegetable pot pie with flaky crust.
Kids Korner
Kids Burger
American cheese, small side of fries.
Kids Chicken Fingers
With fries, honey mustard on side
Kids Corn Dog
Two hand battered corn dogs, small side of fries.
Kids Gr Cheese
Wheat bread, american cheese, small side of fries.
Kids Healthy Plate
Sliced avocado, tomato, sliced apples.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Housemade macaroni and cheese.
Shakes & After
Apple Pie Shake
Vanilla ice cream, chunks of apple pie, caramel sauce.
Blueberry Shake
Blueberry, pie crust, vanilla ice cream.
Brownie Shake
Vanilla ice cream, chunks of brownies, ground walnuts.
Brownie Sundae
Warm brownie, vanilla bean ice cream, hot fudge.
Chef's Shake
Peanut butter, pretzel, chocolate and vanilla ice cream.
Choc Shake
Date Shake
Medjool dates, vanilla ice cream.
Root Beer Float
Scoop Choc Ice Cream
Scoop Van Ice Cream
Strawberry Shake
Strawberries, shortbread cake, vanilla ice cream.
Vanilla Shake
White Russian Shake
Kahlua, vodka, vanilla ice cream. +21 and over. Bring ID for pickup.
Liquor
Well Vodka
44 North Huckleberry
Absolut
Belvedere
Breck Espresso
Breck Vodka
Ketel
Ketel Citron
Marble
New Ams. Raspberry
St G Green Chili
St. George Citrus
Stoli Vanila
Titos
Pink Whitney
Well Gin
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Jinn Gin
Breck Gin
Beefeater
Well Rum
Montanya
Breck Spiced
Peg Leg
Well Tequila
Dulce Vida Silver
Dulce Vida Repo
Dulce Vida Anjeo
Hornitos Repo
Altos
Well Whiskey
Bird Dog Grapefruit
Breck Bourbon
Breck Madeira
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Crown
Tin Cup Rye
Eagle Rare
Fireball
Fireside
Jack Daniels
Slane
Laws
Templeton Rye
Woodford Reserve
Woody Creek Rye
Makers Mark
Jameson
Aucentoshan
Laphroaig
Macallan 12
Glenfiddich 12
Highland Park
Aucentoshan
Laphroaig
Macallan 12
Craft Cocktails
Flipside Punch
Breckenridge Spiced Rum, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Dash of Grenadine
Huckleberry Haze
Jalapeno Cucumber Martini
Sauza Jalapeno Cucumber Tequila, Fresh Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, Splash of OJ
Manhattan
Breckenridge Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Bordeaux Cherry
Minty Gin Martini
Woody Creek Gin, Muddled Mint, Fresh Lemon Juice, Agave Nectar
Mountain Smash
360 Raspberry Vodka, St George Citrus Vodka, Lemonade, Soda, Splash of Cranberry
Old Fashioned
Choice of Whiskey with Breckenridge Bitters
Panty Dropper
Tito's Vodka, Pama Liquer, Pineapple Juice
Ragin Buffalo
Buffalo Trace Whiskey, Leopold Bros. Tart Cherry Liqueur, Muddled Orange Slice
Sazerac
Smokey Pomegranate Margarita
Oak Barrel Aged Suerte Tequila, Pama Liqueur, Fresh Fruit, MEzcal
Flipside Mules
Breck Mule
Breckenridge Vodka, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime Juice
Green Chili Mule
St George Green Chili Vodka, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime
Grapefruit Mule
Bird Dog Ruby Red Grapefruit Whiskey, Mint, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lime Juice
Paloma Mule
Casa Noble Tequila, Ginger Beer, Grapefruit Juice, Soda, Simple Syrup, Muddled Mint
Botanical Mule
The Botanist Gin, Ginger Beer, Fresh Lemon & Lime Juices, Muddled Mint
Strawberry Mule
Montanya Rum, Ginger, Fresh Lime Juice, Strawberry, Muddled Mint
Classic Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Cosmo Martini
Green Tea Shot
Irish Coffee
Lemon Drop
Long Island
Mimosa
Mojito
Virgin Bloody
White Russian
Beer
Apple Valley Cider
Breck Peach
Bull & Bush Amber
Coors Lt
Craft Lager
Elevation First Cast Ipa
Epic Los Locos
Great Divide Raspberry
Odell Ipa
Odyssey Stout
Pumking
Resolute Hefe
Silvermoon Mango
South Park
Telluride Hazy
Telluride Radler
Bud
Bud Light
Alaskan Amber
El Gose
High Hops Cold One
Modelo
Montucky
Princess Yum Yum
Stone GF IPA
Stone Reg IPA
Titan
Whitewater
Taste Coors Lt
Taste Syndicate
Taste Tempter
Taste Hazy
Taste Lager
Taste Mosaic
Taste Dales
Taste Resolute
Taste Pump Action
Taste Avalanche
Taste Whistle Blast
Taste Station 26
Taste Funkwerks
Taste Little Mo
Taste Steamworks
Taste Cider
Wine
Cabernet
Red Blend
Pinot Noir
Malbec
Pinot Grigio
Sean Minor Chard
Sauv Blanc
Rose
St Francis Chard
Champagne
Moscato
Arnold Palmer
Choc Milk
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry
Decaf
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Fanta
Ginger Beer
Gingerale
Grapefruit
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
Milk
OJ
Pineapple
Red Bull
Root Beer BTL
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Tomato Juice
Tonic
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
