Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flipside Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

7144 W 183RD

Tinley Park, IL 60477

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Flipside Smash Burger
Garlic Curds
3 for $30 Crowlers

Appetizers

Wings

$12.00

8 Wings - Naked, Buffalo, or BBQ Ranch or Blue Cheese Onside.

Garlic Curds

$11.00

Fried Garlic Cheese Curds; Served with Ranch

Pork Nachos

$14.00

House-made Tortilla chips, Braised Pork, Black Beans, Shredded Lettuce, Hot Queso, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Hot Pretzel, Beer Cheese, Whole Grain Mustard

Poutine

$14.00

Redeye Gravy, Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Fried Egg

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts, Maple Glaze

Sandwiches

Flipside Smash Burger

$15.00

Two Black Angus Beef Patties, American Cheese, Dill Pickles, House-made Burger Sauce Add Bacon +2 / Add Fried Egg +2

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Shredded Lettuce Ranch or Blue Cheese side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Beer Braised Pork, BBQ Sauce, House-made Slaw

Chicken Club Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Pepper-jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Mayo

Salads/Bowls/Soup

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Corn, Shredded Cheddar, Chipotle Ranch, Tortilla Strips

Harvest Salad

$12.00

Roasted Butternut Squash, Pepitas, Feta Cheese, Julienned Pears, Maple Viniagrette Add Chicken +4

House Salad

$10.00

Spring Mix, Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Shredded Cheddar, Balsamic Viniagrette Add Chicken +4

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Cheddar Mac, Green Onions, Bread Crumbs Add Pulled Pork +3 / Chicken +4 / Bacon +2

Soup Bowl

$6.00

Soup Cup

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American, Cheddar. Served w/ Fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

3 Fried Chicken Tenders, Served w/ Fries

Kid Burger

$8.00

Single Patty, American Cheese. Served with Fries.

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Extras/Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Burger Sauce

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Crowlers

Flipside Lager Crowler

$12.00

Last Stop IPA Crowler

$12.00

Haunted Past Crowler

$12.00

Monochrome Dream Crowler

$15.00

Wireton DIPA Crowler

$15.00

Ace Wit Crowler

$12.00

Coupe du Roi Crowler

$12.00

Milktronica Crowler

$15.00

Hearts and Minds Crowler

$15.00

Bounced Czech Crowler

$12.00

Warm Hug Crowler

$12.00

3 for $30 Crowlers

3 for $30 Crowlers

$30.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Filberts Lemon Lime (Bottle)

$3.00

Filberts Diet Cola (Bottle)

$3.00

Filberts Lemonade (Bottle)

$3.00

Filberts Root Beer Togo (Bottle)

$3.00

Filberts Cola Togo (Bottle)

$3.00

T-Shirts

Flipside Black T Shirt

$20.00+

Hop Cone T Shirt Light

$20.00+

Hop Cone T Shirt Dark Grey

$20.00+

Glassware

Pint Glass

$10.00

5 oz Taster Glass

$6.00

Hats

Trucker Hat

$25.00+

Hoodies

Zip Up Hoodie

$50.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7144 W 183RD, Tinley Park, IL 60477

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Al's #1 Italian Beef
orange starNo Reviews
7132 183rd Street Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
Stacks Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch - Tinley Park REBUILDING
orange starNo Reviews
7164 183rd Street Tinley Park, IL 60467
View restaurantnext
North & Maple - North & Maple Kitchen + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
18401 NORTH CREEK DRIVE Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
Avocado Theory - 17302 Oak Park Ave Tinley Park, IL
orange starNo Reviews
17302 Oak Park Ave Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
Michaels on the Green
orange starNo Reviews
19110 S. Ridgeland Ave Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
FAT RICKY'S TINLEY PARK
orange starNo Reviews
16703 S Harlem Ave Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tinley Park

Pekoe & Bean
orange star4.9 • 101
Oak Park Ave Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tinley Park
Orland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Mokena
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Country Club Hills
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Homewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
New Lenox
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Chicago Heights
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston