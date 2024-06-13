- Home
- /
- Des Moines
- /
- Flix Brewhouse Des Moines
Flix Brewhouse Des Moines
3200 Merle Hay Road, Unit 1300
Des Moines, IA 50310
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Lightly battered white Cheddar. Served with ranch and pepper jelly dipping sauce.$12.50
- Chicken Wings
Choose from: Flix Signature Buffalo sauce, Honey BBQ, or Lemon Pepper. Served with choice of ranch or bleu cheese.$15.95
- Bavarian Pretzel
Served with Hatch chile queso and 10 Day Scottish Ale mustard.$11.95
- Loaded Fries
Topped with bacon, Hatch chile queso, jalapeños, green onions and sour cream.$11.95
- Smokehouse Pulled Pork Loaded Fries
House, slow-roasted, pulled pork, jalapeños, cilantro, Southwest chipotle aioli.$12.50
- French Fries
Bowl of crispy French fries. Served with Ketchup$7.95
- Spicy Fried Pickles
Crispy fried pickles, lightly dusted with cayenne and served with ranch dressing.$10.95
- Hatch Chile Queso
Creamy queso blanco with Hatch green chiles. Served with tortilla chips.$9.95
- Potato Bites
Crispy potato bites filled with Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon and green chile. Served with chipotle aioli.$10.50
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Seasoned Cream, our Five Cheese Blend with Italian Parsley, Shaved Parmesan cheese, and Naan Bread$10.95
- Hummus Dip
House-made with baked pita triangles and fresh veggies.$10.95
- Popcorn
Bottomless bowl of movie theater popcorn.$9.50
Entrees
- Buffalo Mac & Cheese
Crispy chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, Buffalo sauce, Parmesan breadcrumbs, Gemelli pasta, Cheddar cheese and green onions$14.50
- Cajun Chicken Pasta
All-natural grilled chicken, Gemelli pasta in a creamy Cajun alfredo sauce, shaved Parmesan cheese, Italian Parsley and garlic bread$14.95
- Orange Chicken
Crispy tempura-battered chicken, tossed in sweet & spicy orange sauce, fresh snap peas, and steamed carrots over Jasmine rice$14.95
- Korean Bowl
Jasmine rice, topped with Bulgogi sirloin, Kimchi, cucumbers, radishes, cilantro, fried egg and fire-roasted chilli sauce.$14.95
- Quesadilla
Cheddar and jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa, guacamole
- Chicken Tenders
With pepper cream gravy and BBQ sauce. Toss them in buffalo sauce for a kick! Served with French fries.$15.95
- Fish and Chips
Beer battered Alaskan cod served with house-made jalapeño coleslaw, tartar sauce, and crispy French fries$16.50
- Creme Brule French Toast
Choice of bacon or sausage patties, syrup and butter.$13.95
- Breakfast Tacos Crispy Tater Tots
Served with tater tots, two flour tortilla tacos with scrambled eggs, and cheese.$12.95
- Breakfast Tacos Bacon & Cheese
Served with tater tots, two flour tortilla tacos with scrambled eggs, and cheese.$12.95
- Plain Mac & Cheese
Parmesan breadcrumbs, Gemelli pasta, Cheddar cheese and Italian Parsley$12.95
Pizza
- Five Meats Pizza
Salami, pepperoni, diced ham, bacon, sausage, our five-cheese blend and our house-made pizza sauce.$15.95
- Flix Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, red onion, green and red bell peppers, our five-cheese blend and our house-made pizza sauce.$15.50
- Steak Mushroom Pizza
Grilled steak, caramelized onions, mushrooms, horseradish ranch sauce, spicy red pepper, and our five-cheese blend.$14.95
- Margherita Pizza
Roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, basil with whole milk and fresh, water-packed mozzarella.$13.50
- Double Pepp Pizza
Twice the pepperoni, our five-cheese blend and our house-made pizza sauce.$14.95
- Breakfast Sausage Pizza
Scrambled eggs, breakfast sausage, caramelized onions, red bell peppers, scallions, mozzarella, jack, Cheddar cheeses pepper cream gravy.$13.95
- Big Cheese
Our five-cheese blend and house-made pizza sauce$12.95
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Balboa Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced grilled sirloin steak, peppers and onions, hatch chile queso, herb aioli, and served with crispy French fries.$15.50
- Bacon Brewhouse Burger
A blend of short rib, chuck & brisket beef, Cheddar cheese, bacon, rémoulade, on a brioche bun.$15.95
- Classic Cheeseburger
A blend of short rib, chuck & brisket beef, American cheese and thousand island dressing on a brioche bun.$14.95
- The Tombstone Burger
A blend of short rib, chuck & brisket beef, Cheddar cheese, bacon, slow-roasted pulled pork, crispy onion strings, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a brioche bun.$16.50
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
Lightly dusted, crispy, brined chicken, tossed in signature sweet & spicy sauce. Served with pickles on a brioche bun with crispy French fries and crunchy, house-made jalapeño coleslaw.$15.50
- Grilled Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Grilled pesto-marinated, all-natural chicken, baby mozzarella, Italian-roasted tomatoes, fresh arugula, and basil-pesto aioli, on a toasted baguette. Served with crispy French fries.$16.50
- The Breakfast Club
Ham, Bacon, Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli on Texas Toast. Served with Crispy Tater Tots and Flix Secret Sauce.$14.95
- The Deuce Breakfast Sandwich
Two fried eggs, two sausage patties, two slices of bacon, Cheddar cheese, green onions, brioche bun, tater tots.$13.95
- Beyond Burger
Vegan Beyond® burger, lettuce, tomato and onion on a vegan brioche bun$13.95
- Plain Burger
A blend of short rib, chuck & brisket beef, on a brioche bun$13.95
Salads & Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken
Mixed greens, bleu cheese, carrots, tomatoes, chopped celery, tossed in ranch, topped with Buffalo-style fried chicken$14.50
- Steak Avocado
Skirt steak, avocado, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo, lettuce, house chili sauce$14.95
- Chicken Caesar
All-natural grilled chicken, romaine, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons, tossed with our house-made Caesar dressing$14.50
- Classic Cobb
All-natural grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, egg, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese, mixed greens, tossed with our house-made champagne vinaigrette$14.95
- Caesar$10.95
Kids (Ages 12 & Under, Includes Fountain Drink)
- Kids Double Pepperoni
A smaller portion of our Double Pepperoni Pizza.$9.50
- Kids Chicken Tenders
White meat tenders served with ketchup.$9.50
- Kids Cheese Pizza$9.50
- Kids Cheeseburger
All-beef patty with American cheese.$9.50
- Kids Creme Brule French Toast Breakfast Plate
With choice of bacon or sausage patty, served with scrambled eggs, syrup and butter.$9.50
- Kids Mini Cheese Pizza$9.50
Desserts & Candy
Condiments & Cutlery
Condiments
Cutlery
To-Go - Crowlers
Crowlers To-Go
- Nebulas Crowler$13.50
- 10 Day Crowler$12.00
- Lucha Libre Crowler$12.00
- Luna Rosa Crowler$12.00
- Dubbel Trouble Crowler
Belgian Dubbel, (Malty, Sweet, Caramel) 7.0%$13.00
- Neo⁴ Noir Crowler
Black IPA (Juicy, Pineapple, Chocolate) 7.8% ABV$15.00
- Master Blaster Crowler$13.50
- French Toast Crowler
French Toast Inspired Amber Ale (Sweet, Maple, Vanilla) 4.8% ABV$15.00
Sides & Sauces
Sides
- Jalapeno Slaw$1.00
- Side Salad$2.95
- Avocado$1.50
- Bacon$1.50
- 6oz Beef Patty Extra$6.00
- Beyond Patty Extra$6.00
- Chicken, Grilled Diced$3.00
- Fajita Beef$6.00
- Green Chile$1.00
- Guacamole$1.50
- Jalapenos$0.50
- Mushrooms$0.50
- Pickle Chips$0.50
- Egg, Fried$1.50
- Egg, Scrambled$1.00
- American Cheese Slice$1.00
- Bleu Cheese Crumbles$1.00
- Cheddar Cheese Slice$1.00
- Shredded Cheddar Cheese$1.00
- Chip Refill$1.50
- Veggie Refill$3.00
- Naan Bread Refill$1.50
Sauces
- 10 Day Mustard$0.50
- 1000 Island$0.50
- BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Bleu Cheese Dressing$0.50
- Buffalo Sauce$0.50
- Caesar Dressing$0.50
- Champagne Vinagrette$0.50
- Chipotle Ranch Dressing$0.50
- Fire-Roasted Chili Sauce$0.50
- Flix Secret Sauce$0.50
- Garlic Sauce$0.50
- Hatch Chile Queso (3 Oz)$3.00
- Herb Lime Aioli$0.50
- Honey Mustard Dressing$0.50
- Hot Honey Sauce$0.50
- Marinara Sauce$0.50
- Pepper Gravy$0.50
- Pepper Jelly$0.50
- Pizza Trio (Garlic, Marinara, & Ranch)$1.00
- Ranch Dressing$0.50
- Remoulade$0.50
- Salsa Verde (3 Oz)$1.50
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Southwest Chipotle Aioli$0.50
- Sweet & Spicy Orange Sauce$0.50
- Tartar Sauce$0.50
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Dine In. Movies. BrewPub.
3200 Merle Hay Road, Unit 1300, Des Moines, IA 50310