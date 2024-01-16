- Home
Flix Brewhouse Oklahoma City
8590 Broadway Ext
Oklahoma City, OK 73114
Food
Appetizers
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Lightly battered white Cheddar. Served with ranch and pepper jelly dipping sauce.$7.00
- Chicken Wings
Choose from: Flix Signature Buffalo sauce, Honey BBQ, or Lemon Pepper. Served with choice of ranch or bleu cheese.$15.95
- Bavarian Pretzel
Served with Hatch chile queso and 10 Day Scottish Ale mustard.$11.95
- Loaded Fries
Topped with bacon, Hatch chile queso, jalapeños, green onions and sour cream.$7.00
- Smokehouse Pulled Pork Loaded Fries
House, slow-roasted, pulled pork, jalapeños, cilantro, Southwest chipotle aioli.$12.50
- French Fries
Bowl of crispy French fries. Served with Ketchup$7.95
- Spicy Fried Pickles
Crispy fried pickles, lightly dusted with cayenne and served with ranch dressing.$10.95
- Hatch Chile Queso
Creamy queso blanco with Hatch green chiles. Served with tortilla chips.$7.00
- Potato Bites
Crispy potato bites filled with Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon and green chile. Served with chipotle aioli.$10.50
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Seasoned Cream, our Five Cheese Blend with Italian Parsley, Shaved Parmesan cheese, and Naan Bread$10.95
- Hummus Dip
House-made with fresh veggies, and baked Naan Bread$10.95
- Popcorn
Bottomless bowl of movie theater popcorn.$9.50
Entrees
- Buffalo Mac & Cheese
Crispy chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, Buffalo sauce, Parmesan breadcrumbs, Gemelli pasta, Cheddar cheese and green onions$14.50
- Cajun Chicken Pasta
All-natural grilled chicken, Gemelli pasta in a creamy Cajun alfredo sauce, shaved Parmesan cheese, Italian Parsley and garlic bread$14.95
- Orange Chicken
Crispy tempura-battered chicken, tossed in sweet & spicy orange sauce, fresh snap peas, and steamed carrots over Jasmine rice$14.95
- Korean Bowl
Jasmine rice, topped with Bulgogi sirloin, Kimchi, cucumbers, radishes, cilantro, fried egg and fire-roasted chilli sauce.$14.95
- Quesadilla
Cheddar and jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa, guacamole
- Chicken Tenders
With pepper cream gravy and BBQ sauce. Toss them in buffalo sauce for a kick! Served with French fries.$15.95
- Fish and Chips
Beer battered Alaskan cod served with house-made jalapeño coleslaw, tartar sauce, and crispy French fries$16.50
- Creme Brule French Toast
Choice of bacon or sausage patties, syrup and butter.$13.95
- Breakfast Tacos Crispy Tater Tots
Served with tater tots, two flour tortilla tacos with scrambled eggs, and cheese.$12.95
- Breakfast Tacos Bacon & Cheese
Served with tater tots, two flour tortilla tacos with scrambled eggs, and cheese.$12.95
- Plain Mac & Cheese
Parmesan breadcrumbs, Gemelli pasta, Cheddar cheese and Italian Parsley$12.95
Pizza
- Five Meats Pizza
Salami, pepperoni, diced ham, bacon, sausage, our five-cheese blend and our house-made pizza sauce.$15.95
- Flix Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, red onion, green and red bell peppers, our five-cheese blend and our house-made pizza sauce.$15.50
- Steak Mushroom Pizza
Grilled steak, caramelized onions, mushrooms, horseradish ranch sauce, spicy red pepper, and our five-cheese blend.$14.95
- Margherita Pizza
Roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, basil with whole milk and fresh, water-packed mozzarella.$13.50
- Double Pepp Pizza
Twice the pepperoni, our five-cheese blend and our house-made pizza sauce.$14.95
- Breakfast Sausage Pizza
Scrambled eggs, breakfast sausage, caramelized onions, red bell peppers, scallions, mozzarella, jack, Cheddar cheeses pepper cream gravy.$13.95
- Big Cheese
Our five-cheese blend and house-made pizza sauce$12.95
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Balboa Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced grilled sirloin steak, peppers and onions, hatch chile queso, herb aioli, and served with crispy French fries.$15.50
- Bacon Brewhouse Burger
A blend of short rib, chuck & brisket beef, Cheddar cheese, bacon, rémoulade, on a brioche bun.$15.95
- Classic Cheeseburger
A blend of short rib, chuck & brisket beef, American cheese and thousand island dressing on a brioche bun.$14.95
- The Tombstone Burger
A blend of short rib, chuck & brisket beef, Cheddar cheese, bacon, slow-roasted pulled pork, crispy onion strings, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a brioche bun.$16.50
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
Lightly dusted, crispy, brined chicken, tossed in signature sweet & spicy sauce. Served with pickles on a brioche bun with crispy French fries and crunchy, house-made jalapeño coleslaw.$15.50
- Grilled Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Grilled pesto-marinated, all-natural chicken, baby mozzarella, Italian-roasted tomatoes, fresh arugula, and basil-pesto aioli, on a toasted baguette. Served with crispy French fries.$16.50
- The Breakfast Club
Ham, Bacon, Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli on Texas Toast. Served with Crispy Tater Tots and Flix Secret Sauce.$14.95
- The Deuce Breakfast Sandwich
Two fried eggs, two sausage patties, two slices of bacon, Cheddar cheese, green onions, brioche bun, tater tots.$13.95
- Beyond Burger
Vegan Beyond® burger, lettuce, tomato and onion on a vegan brioche bun$13.95
- Plain Burger
A blend of short rib, chuck & brisket beef, on a brioche bun$13.95
Salads & Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken
Mixed greens, bleu cheese, carrots, tomatoes, chopped celery, tossed in ranch, topped with Buffalo-style fried chicken$14.50
- Steak Avocado
Skirt steak, avocado, chipotle ranch, pico de gallo, lettuce, house chili sauce$14.95
- Chicken Caesar
All-natural grilled chicken, romaine, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons, tossed with our house-made Caesar dressing$14.50
- Classic Cobb
All-natural grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, egg, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese, mixed greens, tossed with our house-made champagne vinaigrette$14.95
- Caesar$10.95
Kids (Ages 12 & Under, Includes Fountain Drink)
- Kids Double Pepperoni
A smaller portion of our Double Pepperoni Pizza.$9.50
- Kids Chicken Tenders
White meat tenders served with ketchup.$9.50
- Kids Cheese Pizza$9.50
- Kids Cheeseburger
All-beef patty with American cheese.$9.50
- Kids Creme Brule French Toast Breakfast Plate
With choice of bacon or sausage patty, served with scrambled eggs, syrup and butter.$9.50
- Kids Mini Cheese Pizza$9.50
Desserts & Candy
- Build Your Own Shake$7.95
- Chocolate Shake$7.95
- Strawberry Shake$7.95
- Donut Holes
Cinnamon sugar-dusted donut holes, Crème Anglaise, served with raspberry puree and chocolate sauce$8.50
- Warm Cookies
Mix and match your choice of four warm cookies: Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, or Sugar Cookie$8.50
- Candy Cups$8.95
Condiments & Cutlery
Condiments
Cutlery
To-Go - Crowlers
Crowlers To-Go
- Nebulas Crowler$13.50
- 10 Day Crowler$12.00
- Lucha Libre Crowler$12.00
- Luna Rosa Crowler$12.00
- Flix-Zilla Crowler$14.00
- This Beer Is Bananas Crowler$13.50
- Fire & Blood Orange Crowler$14.50
- Can't You See I'm Off Duty Crowler$13.50
- Directors Cut Crowler$14.50
- Master Blaster Crowler$14.50
- Is This Beer Real? Am I Real? Crowler$14.00
Sides & Sauces
Sauces
- 10 Day Mustard$0.50
- 1000 Island$0.50
- BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Bleu Cheese Dressing$0.50
- Buffalo Sauce$0.50
- Caesar Dressing$0.50
- Champagne Vinagrette$0.50
- Chipotle Ranch Dressing$0.50
- Fire-Roasted Chili Sauce$0.50
- Flix Secret Sauce$0.50
- Garlic Sauce$0.50
- Hatch Chile Queso (3 Oz)$3.00
- Herb Lime Aioli$0.50
- Honey Mustard Dressing$0.50
- Hot Honey Sauce$0.50
- Marinara Sauce$0.50
- Pepper Gravy$0.50
- Pepper Jelly$0.50
- Pizza Trio (Garlic, Marinara, & Ranch)$1.00
- Ranch Dressing$0.50
- Remoulade$0.50
- Salsa Verde (3 Oz)$1.50
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Southwest Chipotle Aioli$0.50
- Sweet & Spicy Orange Sauce$0.50
- Tartar Sauce$0.50
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
8590 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK 73114