Flo & Santos

1,384 Reviews

$$

1310 S Wabash Ave

Chicago, IL 60605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Cheese Pizza
Chicken Wings 10 pc
14" Cheese Pizza

Starters

App Special

$9.99

Arrabbiata

$12.50

Calamari

$16.50

Cheddar Waffle Fries

$11.00

Chicken Wings 10 pc

$16.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Onion Rings

$11.00

Pierogi Sampler

$12.00

Pork Wings

$20.00Out of stock

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Soups

Bowl Chicken & Egg Noodle

$6.00

Bowl Minestrone

$6.00

Bowl Chili

$8.00

Cup Chicken & Egg Noodle

$4.00

Cup Minestrone

$4.00

Cup Chili

$6.00

Salads

Antipasto

$11.00

Chopped Chicken

$13.00

Classic Caesar

$9.00

Patio Salad

$9.00

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Sides

Cup Applesauce

$4.00

Cup Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$4.00

Cup Dressing

$3.00

Cup Giardiniera

$3.00

Cup Jalapeno

$3.00

Cup Marinara Sauce

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

Ketchup Bottle

$5.00

Kielbasa Only

$9.00

Potato Pancake

$4.00

Ravirogi Sauce

$4.00

Salmon Filet

$10.00

Santo's Meatball

$5.00

Sauerkraut

$4.00

Sautéed Vegetables

$5.00

Side Anchovies

$3.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Side Carrots & Celery

$3.00

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Side Patty

$7.00

Sandwiches

13th Street Italian Sub

$14.00

Angus Steakburger

$16.50

Beyond Burger

$17.00

Buffalo Bill's Chicken

$16.00

Caprese Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Ciabatta

$16.50

Chicken Club

$15.00

Combo Sandwich

$16.50

Italian Beef

$14.00

Meatball Sandwich

$15.00

Parm Sandwich

$15.00

Polish Sausage Sand

$17.50

Reuben

$13.00

Turkey BLT

$14.50

Entrees

Babci Polska Taca

$18.00

Calzone

$17.00

Chx Parm Entree

$17.00

Seafood Special

$17.99Out of stock

Pasta of the Day

$18.99

Ravirogi

$16.50

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.00

12" Pizzas

12" Cheese Pizza

$16.00

12" Buffalo Bill's

$23.00

12" Farmer's Market

$23.00

12" Flo's Polish

$23.00

12" Frida's Prosciutto

$23.00

12" Gluten Free

$21.00

12" Grace's Favorite

$23.00

12" Jack Papa

$23.00

12" Kai's Hawaiian

$23.00

12" Marco's Italian Beef

$23.00

12" Nama's Veggie

$23.00

12" Regular Joe's

$23.00

12" Santos Margherita

$23.00

12" Ziggy BBQ

$23.00

14" Pizzas

14" Cheese Pizza

$18.50

14" Buffalo Bill's

$26.50

14" Farmer's Market

$26.50

14" Flo's Polish

$26.50

14" Frida's Prosciutto

$26.50

14" Grace's Favorite

$26.50

14" Jack and Papa's

$26.50

14" Kai's Hawaiian

$26.50

14" Marco's Italian Beef

$26.50

14" Nama's Veggie

$26.50

14" Regular Joe's

$26.50

14" Santos Margherita

$26.50

14" Ziggy's BBQ

$26.50

16" Pizzas

16" Cheese Pizza

$21.00

16" Buffalo Bill's

$31.25

16" Farmer's Market

$31.25

16" Flo's Polish

$31.25

16" Frida's Prosciutto

$31.25

16" Grace's Favorite

$31.25

16" Jack and Papa's

$31.25

16" Kai's Hawaiian

$31.25

16" Marco's Italian Beef

$31.25

16" Nama's Veggie

$31.25

16" Regular Joe's

$31.25

16" Santos Margherita

$31.25

16" Ziggy's BBQ

$31.25

8" Pizzas

8" Pizza

$9.50

Desserts

12" S'mores Pizza

$10.00

6" S'mores Pizza

$8.00

Cannoli

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Italian Gelato

$5.00

Paczki

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Located in Chicago’s South Loop Neighborhood, Flo & Santos is a warm 130 seat exposed brick and red-boothed pub and eatery, with an outside beer garden. Featuring “Tavern Style” Pizza and Polish classics, such as pierogies, kielbasa, potato pancakes, along with tasty appetizers like pork wings. We’re open every day for business at 11:30 a.m. Family friendly and a bit more “social” after 8pm-ish. There is no bad seat in the house when it comes to watching all of your favorite sporting events. Sit back and enjoy events on eight flat screens and a huge big screen behind the bar​ or enjoy a beverage on the patio.

Website

Location

1310 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60605

Directions

Gallery
Flo & Santos image
Flo & Santos image

