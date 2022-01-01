Flock Shop Easley

Restaurant header imageView gallery

5051 Calhoun Memorial Highway

Easley, SC 29640

Flock Food

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$10.00

Half dozen house smoked wings

2 Tender

$12.00

Two jumbo tenders, dry brined & buttermilk soaked, fried crispy with your choice of heat level. Served with Slaw and Mac N Cheese

3 Tender

3 Tender

$13.50

Three jumbo tenders, dry brined & buttermilk soaked, fried crispy with your choice of heat level. Served with Slaw and Mac N Cheese

Down South Sammich

Down South Sammich

$13.50

Marinated chicken breast crispy or grilled, served on a steamed bun, with house made pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, smoked bacon, B&B pickles and Alabama white sauce. Served with tots.

Freebird Sammich

$10.50

Marinated chicken breast crispy or grilled, served on a steamed bun with B&B pickles. Served with tots

Sunday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
5051 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley, SC 29640

