Chinese
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Flock to the Wok

review star

No reviews yet

37 Whitaker Street

Savannah, GA 31401

Popular Items

General Tso Chicken
Sesame Chicken
Veggie Spring Rolls

Starters

Egg Drop Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$5.95

Egg, chicken broth

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$7.95

Homemade wonton, pork, chive

Hong Kong Hot & Sour Soup

Hong Kong Hot & Sour Soup

$6.95

Pork, tofu, bamboo, shiitake mushrooms, dry mushroom, scallion

Veggie Spring Rolls

Veggie Spring Rolls

$6.95

Sweet Thai Chili Sauce / Quantity: 3 (vegetarian)

Chicken Spring Rolls

Chicken Spring Rolls

$8.95

Sweet Thai Chili Sauce / Quantity: 3

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

Shishito Peppers

$8.95

Topped with garlic salt (vegetarian)

Dumplings

Shumai Pork

$6.95

Steamed / Quantity: 4

Shumai Shrimp

Shumai Shrimp

$8.25

Steamed / Quantity: 4

Mini Pork Dumplings

Mini Pork Dumplings

$8.95

With Spicy Sauce; steamed / Quantity: 8 (spicy)

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$8.95

With Spicy Sauce; steamed / Quantity: 6 (spicy)

Shrimp Dumplings

$8.95Out of stock

With Spicy Sauce; steamed / Quantity: 6 (spicy)

Pan Seared Pork Dumplings

$7.95

Pan seared / Quantity: 6

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$7.95

Pan seared / Quantity: 6

Shiitake & Tofu Dumpling

$9.95

Pan seared / Quantity: 6 (vegetarian)

Edamame Gyoza

$8.95

Pan seared / Quantity: 6 (vegetarian)

Pork Soup Dumplings

Pork Soup Dumplings

$9.95

Steamed / Quantity: 5

Pork & Crab Soup Dumplings

$9.95

Steamed / Quantity: 5

Fried Rice

Japanese Fried Rice With Pork

Japanese Fried Rice With Pork

$15.95

BBQ pork, egg, onion, scallion (Please request gluten free soy sauce option)

Shanghai Fried Rice With Chicken

Shanghai Fried Rice With Chicken

$16.95

Chicken, egg, curry, turmeric, onion, scallion (Please request gluten free soy sauce option)

Wok Fried Rice

Wok Fried Rice

$16.95

Egg, pea, carrot, corn, onion (Please request gluten free soy sauce option)

Noodles

Lo Mein

Lo Mein

$15.95

Egg noodle, carrot, onion, mushroom

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$17.95

Sweet & sour spicy sauce, egg, scallion, peanuts, bean sprout (Can be made gluten free on request)

Shanghai Flat Noodles

$15.95

Brown sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout (Can be made gluten free on request)

Red Dragon Noodles

Red Dragon Noodles

$17.95

Bok choy, egg, crispy garlic, brown gravy over flat noodles (Can be made gluten free on request)

Birds Nest

$19.95

Shrimp, mussel, calamari, egg, scallions over crispy noodle (Can be made gluten free on request)

Chicken

Chicken & Broccoli

$15.95

Chicken, broccoli, carrot, onion, brown sauce; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50)

Chicken Cashew

Chicken Cashew

$15.95

Crispy battered chicken, broccoli, carrot, water chestnut, celery, bell pepper, mushroom, brown sauce; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50)

Flock Chicken

Flock Chicken

$15.95

Chicken, broccoli, bok choy, onion, mushroom, string bean, water chestnut, bamboo, brown sauce; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50)

General Tso Chicken

General Tso Chicken

$17.95

Crispy battered chicken, broccoli, scallion, dried chili peppers, Signature sweet & sour sauce; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50; spicy)

Garlic Chicken

$16.95

Chicken, garlic sauce, mixed vegetable; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50; spicy)

Kung Pao Chicken

$16.95

Crispy battered chicken, mushroom, carrot, peanut, onion, chili pepper, bell pepper; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50; spicy)

Sesame Chicken

$16.95

Crispy battered chicken, broccoli, scallions, sesame seeds, Signature sweet & sour sauce; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50)

Pork

Stir-Fried Pork & Cabbage

$14.95

Minced pork, chili jam, onion, cabbage, scallion, brown sauce; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50; spicy)

Braised Pork Belly

$16.95

Bok choy, onion, mushroom, bamboo; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50)

Crispy Pork Chop

$14.95

Pepper salt, jalapeno, bell pepper, onion, scallion; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50; spicy)

Minced Pork w/ Sauteed String Beans

$14.95

Onion, scallion, chili jam, brown sauce; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50; spicy)

Pork Belly on Rice

$17.95

Jalapeno, mushroom, onion, bamboo, chili jam, brown sauce; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50; spicy)

Beef

Genghis Khan Beef

$17.95

Scallion, mushroom, bamboo, onion, jalapeno, spicy sauce; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50; spicy)

Szechuan Beef

Szechuan Beef

$17.95

Scallions, onion, bamboo, bell pepper, carrot, water chestnut, dried whole peppers; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50; spicy)

Pepper Steak

$17.95

Onion, bell pepper; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50)

Sesame Beef

$18.95

Crispy battered beef, scallion, broccoli, sesame seeds; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50)

Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$18.95

Garlic, scallion, dried whole peppers, onion, brown sauce; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50; spicy)

Beef w/ Eggplant & Garlic

$19.95

Onion, mushroom, bamboo shoot, scallion, curry powder, basil, chili jam; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50; spicy)

Chicken w/ Eggplant & Garlic

$19.95

Onion, mushroom, bamboo shoot, scallion, curry powder, basil, chili jam; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50; spicy)

Beef & Broccoli

$17.95

Broccoli, carrot, onion, bamboo; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50)

Vegetables

Braised Spicy Tofu

$15.95

Bell pepper, shiitake mushroom, peas, corn, onion, carrot; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50; can be made gluten free on request; spicy; vegetarian)

Home Style Tofu

$14.95

Soft tofu with bok choy, bamboo shoot, onion, broccoli, water chestnut, mushroom, string bean, brown sauce; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50; can be made gluten free on request; vegetarian)

Steamed Vegetables

$14.95

Bok choy, broccoli, mushroom, water chestnut, onion, bamboo shoot, string bean, choice of garlic OR brown sauce; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50; can be made gluten free on request; vegetarian)

Flock Garden Stir Fry

$14.95

Bok choy, bamboo shoot, onion, broccoli, water chestnut, mushroom, string bean, brown sauce; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50; can be made gluten free on request; vegetarian)

Seafood

Basil Calamari

$15.95

Bamboo, scallion, onion, spicy brown sauce, mushrooms; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50; spicy)

Hunan Shrimp

$16.95

Sauteed shrimp, broccoli, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, carrot, brown sauce; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50; spicy)

Wok Sauteed Shrimp & Minced Pork

$17.95

Bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, onion, spicy sauce; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50; spicy)

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$16.95

Crispy shrimp, broccoli, onion, sweet & sour sauce; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50)

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$18.95

Crispy shrimp, coconut, broccoli, cranberry, strawberry, sweet coconut sauce; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50)

Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce

$18.95

Minced pork, egg white, pea, carrot, corn, onion; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50)

Spicy Pepper Salted Calamari

Spicy Pepper Salted Calamari

$17.95

Fried calamari, jalapeno, napa, bell pepper, onion, scallion; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50; spicy)

Pacific Rim

$20.95

Shrimp, egg, calamari, mussel, lobster sauce; served with white rice (fried rice + $1.50)

Fish

Crispy Whole Flounder

Crispy Whole Flounder

$35.95

Lightly battered, onion, scallion, carrot, celery, sweet & sour sauce. *May contain small bone; please use caution while eating

Steamed Whole Flounder

$35.95

Thai chili, cilantro, ginger scallion sauce. *May contain small bones; please use caution while eating.

Crispy Whole Bronzini

$35.95

Lightly battered, sweet & sour sauce. *May contain small bones; please use caution while eating.

SIDES

WHITE RICE

WHITE RICE

$3.00

FRIED RICE

$4.95

SIDE VEGETABLES

$4.95

SIDE LO MEIN

$7.95

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

ICED TEA

$2.50

HOT TEA

$2.50

SPARKLING WATER

$3.00Out of stock

COCONUT WATER

$3.50

Gift card

Paper Gift Card $25

$25.00

Paper Gift Card $50

$50.00

Paper Gift Card $100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

