Flock Shop - Spartanburg

review star

No reviews yet

970 South Pine Street

Spartanburg, SC 29302

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Flockin' Tenders
2 Flockin' Tenders
Down South

Pre-Game

Southern Soul Eggrolls

$8.50

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.00
Mac 'N Cheese Fritters

Mac 'N Cheese Fritters

$9.50

Panko crusted, pimento cheese wiz, chopped bacon, hot honey, chives

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$10.50

Pimento cheese wiz, BBQ, Alabama white, scallions, chopped bacon

Catfish Nuggets

$8.00

Crispy Pickled Okra

$7.00

Sammiches

Marinated chicken breast, crispy or grilled, steamed bun, french fries
Down South

Down South

$13.00

Marinated chicken breast crispy or grilled, served on a steamed bun, with house made pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, smoked bacon, B&B pickles and Alabama white sauce. Served with krinkle cut fries

Coop De Ville

Coop De Ville

$12.50

Marinated chicken breast crispy or grilled, served on a steamed bun, with pepper relish, lemon aoili, slaw and B&B pickles . Served with krinkle cut fries

Korean Fried

Korean Fried

$12.50

Korean bbq, crunchy garlic, toasted sesame, simple slaw, cilantro

Freebird

Freebird

$11.00

Marinated chicken breast crispy or grilled, served on a steamed bun with B&B pickles. Served with krinkle cut fries

One Flock Dog

$8.50

Two Flock Dogs

$15.00

Catfish Po-Boy

$10.00
Chicken Salad BLT

Chicken Salad BLT

$10.00

Homestyle chicken salad, lettuce, sliced tomato served on a steamed bun with B&B pickles. Served with krinkle cut fries

Fried Chicken

All plates served with white bread, 2 sides, B&B pickles
Quarter White

Quarter White

$12.50

1/4 chicken (breast & wing) dry brined & buttermilk soaked, fried crispy with your choice of heat

Quarter Dark

Quarter Dark

$11.50

1/4 chicken (leg & thigh) dry brined & buttermilk soaked, fried crispy with your choice of heat

Half Bird

Half Bird

$17.00

Half chicken (breast, wing, leg & thigh) dry brined & buttermilk soaked, fried crispy with your choice of heat level

Crispy Nugz

Crispy Nugz

$10.00

Crispy chicken, Korean BBQ, crunchy garlic, toasted sesame, chives

2 Flockin' Tenders

2 Flockin' Tenders

$11.50

Two jumbo tenders, dry brined & buttermilk soaked, fried crispy with your choice of heat level

3 Flockin' Tenders

$13.00

Three jumbo chicken tenders, dry brined & buttermilk soaked, fried crispy with your choice of heat level

Bowls

Nitty Gritty

Nitty Gritty

$10.00

Adluh Farms stone-ground grits, collard greens, pepper relish, goat cheese, hot honey, Alabama white, chives

Chop Shop Salad

Chop Shop Salad

$10.00

House lettuce blend, cucumber, tomato, grapefruit, shaved radish, tart apple, toasted almonds, pecorino, citrus vinaigrette

Health Nut

Health Nut

$10.00

Hummus, arugula, sweet potato & zucchini, quinoa, pickled onion, citrus yogurt vinaigrette, toasted almonds

Crown Wedge

Crown Wedge

$10.00

Crisp iceberg, shaved red onion, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, house bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, crispy chicken skin, balsamic glaze

Shakes

Plain 'Nilla

$6.00Out of stock

whipped cream, cherry

The Worx

The Worx

$8.00Out of stock

vanilla, Heath bar, Hershey's syrup, whipped cream, cherry

Li'l Flockers

Fresh jumbo tenders served with any side and a choice of one of our awesome sauces. Comes with a small drink.

Kid Nugz

$6.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kid Tender 1

$7.00Out of stock

Sides

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$2.50Out of stock

Panko crunch topping

Collard Greens

$2.50

Slow braised, vegetable stock, cider vinegar

Fries

$2.50

Sea salt

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$2.50

Hot honey & honey butter

Simple Slaw

$2.50

fresh shaved vegetables, lemon aioli, toasted sesame seed

Grits

Grits

$2.50

Smoked bacon, goat cheese, candied pecans

Extra Sauce

2oz Alabama White

$0.25

2oz Ranch

$0.25

2oz Bleu Cheese

$0.25

2oz BBQ

$0.25

2oz Honey Mustard

$0.25

2oz Hot Honey

$0.50

2oz Lemon Vin

$0.25

2oz Lemon Aioli

$0.25

Ketchup

Cheerwine Bbq

$0.25

Desserts

Choccy Chunky Cookie

$2.00

Sweet Potato Hand Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Cheerwine

$2.95

Coffee

$1.50

Water

Arnie Palmie (Sweet)

$2.95

Arnie Palmie (Unsweet)

$2.95

Half And Half Tea

$2.95

Kids Sweet Tea

$2.00

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Coke

$2.00

November Specials

Cheese Louise

$11.00Out of stock

White Chicken Chili

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Hot Chicken ★ Cold Beer ★ Cool Cocktails

970 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302

