Italian
Pizza
Mediterranean

Floga Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

826 E Baltimore Pike

Kennett Square, PA 19348

Order Again

Popular Items

Large 16 Cheese Pizza
Small 12 Cheese Pizza
Chicken Wings (10)

Plain Pizza

Small 12 Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Small 12 Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Large 16 Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Small Gourmet Pizza

SM Margherita Pizza

SM Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Fresh tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella and basil.

SM Bianca (White) Pizza

$16.00

Roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, and basil.

SM Rustica Pizza

$18.00

Peppers, fennel pork sausage, onions, mozzarella, and tomato sauce.

SM Ch. Florentine Pizza

$18.00

Grilled chicken, sauteed fresh spinach, mushrooms, prosciutto, mozzarella, and tomato sauce.

SM Diavolo Pizza

SM Diavolo Pizza

$18.00

Fresh jalapenos, pepperoni, fennel pork sausage, gouda, mozzarella, and a spicy tomato sauce.

SM BBQ (White) Pizza

$18.00

Tangy bbq sauce topped with fresh grilled chicken and mozzarella.

SM Buffalo Ch. (White) Pizza

$18.00

Buffalo sauce topped with fresh grilled chicken and mozzarella.

SM Carne di Floga Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni, fennel pork sausage, homemade meatballs, ham, mozzarella, and tomato sauce.

SM Harvest (White) Pizza

$18.00

Arugula, prosciutto, and shaved parmesan, drizzled with balsamic reduction.

Large Gourmet Pizza

LG Margherita Pizza

LG Margherita Pizza

$19.00

Fresh tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella and basil

LG Bianca (White) Pizza

$20.00

Roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, and basil.

LG Rustica Pizza

$22.00

Peppers, fennel pork sausage, onions, mozzarella, and tomato sauce.

LG Ch. Florentine Pizza

$22.00

Grilled chicken, sauteed fresh spinach, mushrooms, prosciutto, mozzarella, and tomato sauce

LG Diavolo Pizza

LG Diavolo Pizza

$22.00

Fresh jalapenos, pepperoni, fennel pork sausage, gouda, mozzarella, and a spicy tomato sauce.

LG BBQ (White) Pizza

$22.00

Tangy bbq sauce topped with fresh grilled chicken and mozzarella

LG Buffalo Ch. (White) Pizza

$22.00

Buffalo sauce topped with fresh grilled chicken and mozzarella

LG Carne di Floga Pizza

$22.00

Pepperoni, fennel pork sausage, homemade meatballs, ham, mozzarella, and tomato sauce

LG Harvest Pizza

$22.00

Antipasti

Little Neck Clams

$15.00

Served in red or white white sauce

Black & Blue Mussels

$17.00

Mussels in white wine lemon sauce, spinach, gorgonzola cheese, and herb butter

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Served with fried jalapeno peppers and marinara sauce

Chicken Wings (10)

$15.00

Fresh wings tossed in buffalo sauce served with carrots and bleu cheese dressing

Homemade Mozzarella Fritti (5)

$12.00

Bistro Fries

$7.00

Seasoned fries with a side of Texas petal sauce.

Stuffed Portabellas

Stuffed Portabellas

$14.00

Fresh local portabellas with sauteed spinach and roasted peppers, oven baked with provolone cheese and drizzled with balsamic reduction.

Homemade Chips

$5.50

Insalata

Side Mista

Side Mista

$5.50

Arcadian mix, cucumbers, carrots, onions, tomatoes, and kalamata olives

Side Romano

$5.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan, and Tuscan Caesar dressing

Mista

$10.00

Arcadian mix, cucumbers, carrots, onions, tomatoes, and Kalamata olives

Napoleon

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, vine tomatoes, and fresh basil drizzled with balsamic reduction

Floga

$15.00

Fresh grilled chicken over crisp romaine lettuce with gorgonzola cheese and roasted red peppers

Salmone

$16.00

Grilled wild Atlantic salmon served over top of romaine lettuce with cucumbers, green peppers, and Kalamata olives

Artemis

$13.00

Strawberries and honey pecans over a bed of arugula severed with strawberry vinaigrette

Romano

$10.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan, and Tuscan Caesar dressing

BLT Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Served over crisp romaine with bacon, tomatoes, and gorgonzola cheese with ranch dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Crisp romaine, premium feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, dolmades, red onions, and Kalamata olives

Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Quinoa with red onions, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and feta served over a bed of Arcadian mix drizzled with lemon olive oil dressing

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$15.00

Served on top of arugula with goat cheese and honey pecans

Avocado Salad

$15.00

Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta, and avocado over crisp romaine with lemon oil dressing

Paninis, Burgers & Sandwiches

Chicken Milanese Panini

$13.00

Fresh grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red peppers, sauteed fresh spinach, provolone cheese and pesto.

Chicken Club Panini

$13.00

Fresh grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone, and mayo.

Steak & Cheese Panini

$13.00

Chopped premium rib-eye, caramelized onions, and fontina cheese.

Caprese Panini

$13.00

Tomato slices, fresh mozzarella, basil and pesto.

Famous Burger

$16.00

Topped with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, fontina cheese, and mayo on a brioche bun.

Kennett Burger

$16.00

Topped with grilled portabella mushrooms, tomato, and gouda on a brioche bun.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

Homemade broiled crab cake on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.

California Burger

California Burger

$16.00

Angus beef burger with avocado, gorgonzola, tomato, lettuce, and red onions on a brioche bun

Bambini

Kids Mozzarella Sticks (3)

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti with Meatball

$11.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli (3)

$11.00

Kids Baked Ziti

$11.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries (3)

$11.00

Kids Plain Pizza

$11.00

Full Pasta

Full Spaghetti W/ Homemade Meatballs

$18.00

Homemade meatballs with spaghetti.

Full Homemade Bolognese Sauce

$18.00

Homemade Bolognese sauce over spaghetti.

Full Penne Puttanesca

$18.00

Capers, anchovies, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, light garlic, and pepper flakes in a red sauce.

Full Pasta Giardiniera

$18.00

Sundried tomatoes, broccoli, zucchini, and wild mushrooms in an olive oil sauce, served over whole wheat pasta.

Full Penne a la Vodka

$19.00

Pancetta and red onions in a vodka blush sauce.

Full Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

Homemade ravioli served with marinara sauce.

Full Tortellini Milano

$19.00

Tossed with broccoli, local mushrooms, and scallions in a vodka blush sauce.

Full Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

Served over your choice of pasta.

Full Pollo a la Parmigiano

$20.00

Fresh breaded chicken topped with provolone and marinara sauce served over pasta.

Full Pappardelle al la Toscana

$20.00

Homemade wide ribbon pasta with sundried tomatoes, onions, and wild mushrooms served in marsala cream sauce.

Full Pasta Marinara

$16.00

Your choice of pasta served with homemade marinara sauce.

Full Pasta Alfredo

$19.00

Full Baked Ziti

$18.00

Full Pasta Aglio Olio

$18.00

Frutti Di Mare

Little Neck Clams

$23.00

Prepared in a red or white wine sauce over your choice of pasta.

Mussels

$23.00

Prepared in red or white wine sauce over your choice of pasta.

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Shrimp, scallops, jumbo lump crab meat, and broccoli florets in a lemon butter garlic white wine sauce, over your choice of pasta.

Black Ink Homemade Lobster Ravioli

Black Ink Homemade Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Tossed with jumbo shrimp and finished in a vodka scallion cream sauce.

Salmon Mediterranean

$26.00

Atlantic wild salmon grilled to perfection topped with capers, extra virgin olive oil, and a hint of lemon, served with a baked potato and a mixture of sauteed spinach, onions and roasted peppers.

Vesuvio

$29.00

Salmon, shrimp, calamari, clams, and mussels in a spicy marinara sauce over your choice of pasta.

SEAFOOD Scampi

$29.00

Shrimp, scallops, jumbo lump crab meat, and broccoli florets in a lemon butter garlic white wine sauce, over your choice of pasta.

Homemade Crab Cakes

Homemade Crab Cakes

$30.00

Served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Capri

$27.00

Shrimp and scallops sauteed with spinach, roasted red peppers, and fresh tomatoes in an olive oil garlic sauce, tossed with penne pasta.

Carne

Pollo Villagio

$23.00

Fresh chicken sauteed with roasted peppers, onions, and fennel pork sausage tossed in a red wine tomato sauce over your choice of pasta.

Pollo Kabob

Pollo Kabob

$25.00

Chicken, onions, and peppers on a skewer served with Mediterranean rice and house vegetables.

New York Strip Steak

$28.00

10 oz steak topped with mushrooms sauteed in a chardonnay wine, served with a baked potato and house vegetables.

Short Ribs

$28.00

Boneless short ribs braised in red wine sauce served with mashed potatoes and house vegetables.

Pollo Supreme

$25.00

Chicken, broccoli, and wild mushrooms in a creamy white wine garlic sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese, served over rice.

Marsala W/ Chicken

$23.00

Served with wild mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce served over your choice of pasta.

Marsala W/ Veal

$26.00

Made with sauteed wild mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce served over your choice of pasta.

Piccata W/ Chicken

$23.00

Sauteed with capers in a lemon white wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta.

Piccata W/ Veal

$26.00

Sauteed with capers in a lemon white wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta.

Saltimbocca W/ Chicken

$25.00

Sauteed in a sweet butter white wine sauce, topped with spinach, prosciutto & oven baked with provolone cheese. Served over your choice of pasta.

Saltimbocca W/ Veal

$28.00

Sauteed in a sweet butter wine sauce topped with spinach, prosciutto & oven baked with provolone. Served over your choice of pasta.

Homemade Zuppa

Avgolemono

$7.70

Shredded chicken, egg, lemon & rice.

Soup of the Day

$8.80

Zuppa di Pesce

$17.00

Shrimp, calamari, Atlantic wild salmon, mussels & clams in a zesty tomato basil broth.

Sides

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Rice

$6.00

Sautéed Spinach

$7.00

Baked Idaho Potato

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$7.00

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

Side of Meatballs (3)

$8.00

Side of Sausage

$8.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Gluten Free Roll

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Side of Grape Leafs

$5.50

Side pasta

$8.00

Beverages

20 oz. Bottles

$3.00

2-Liter Bottles

$3.50

PureLeaf Iced Tea

$3.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water Small

$5.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water Large

$8.00

Desserts

Canoli

Canoli

$6.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Baklava

$7.55

Lemoncello

$9.00

New York Cheese Cake

$8.63
Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Chocolate torte gf

$8.63Out of stock

Cookie Box

$10.79

Coconut Snowball

$9.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Explosion GF

$9.00

Key West Lime Pie

$8.00

Pumkin Cheese Cake

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

826 E Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, PA 19348

Directions

Gallery
Floga Bistro image
Floga Bistro image
Floga Bistro image

