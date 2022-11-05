- Home
- /
- Kennett Square
- /
- Italian
- /
- Floga Bistro
Floga Bistro
No reviews yet
826 E Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Plain Pizza
Small Gourmet Pizza
SM Margherita Pizza
Fresh tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella and basil.
SM Bianca (White) Pizza
Roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, and basil.
SM Rustica Pizza
Peppers, fennel pork sausage, onions, mozzarella, and tomato sauce.
SM Ch. Florentine Pizza
Grilled chicken, sauteed fresh spinach, mushrooms, prosciutto, mozzarella, and tomato sauce.
SM Diavolo Pizza
Fresh jalapenos, pepperoni, fennel pork sausage, gouda, mozzarella, and a spicy tomato sauce.
SM BBQ (White) Pizza
Tangy bbq sauce topped with fresh grilled chicken and mozzarella.
SM Buffalo Ch. (White) Pizza
Buffalo sauce topped with fresh grilled chicken and mozzarella.
SM Carne di Floga Pizza
Pepperoni, fennel pork sausage, homemade meatballs, ham, mozzarella, and tomato sauce.
SM Harvest (White) Pizza
Arugula, prosciutto, and shaved parmesan, drizzled with balsamic reduction.
Large Gourmet Pizza
LG Margherita Pizza
Fresh tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella and basil
LG Bianca (White) Pizza
Roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, and basil.
LG Rustica Pizza
Peppers, fennel pork sausage, onions, mozzarella, and tomato sauce.
LG Ch. Florentine Pizza
Grilled chicken, sauteed fresh spinach, mushrooms, prosciutto, mozzarella, and tomato sauce
LG Diavolo Pizza
Fresh jalapenos, pepperoni, fennel pork sausage, gouda, mozzarella, and a spicy tomato sauce.
LG BBQ (White) Pizza
Tangy bbq sauce topped with fresh grilled chicken and mozzarella
LG Buffalo Ch. (White) Pizza
Buffalo sauce topped with fresh grilled chicken and mozzarella
LG Carne di Floga Pizza
Pepperoni, fennel pork sausage, homemade meatballs, ham, mozzarella, and tomato sauce
LG Harvest Pizza
Antipasti
Little Neck Clams
Served in red or white white sauce
Black & Blue Mussels
Mussels in white wine lemon sauce, spinach, gorgonzola cheese, and herb butter
Fried Calamari
Served with fried jalapeno peppers and marinara sauce
Chicken Wings (10)
Fresh wings tossed in buffalo sauce served with carrots and bleu cheese dressing
Homemade Mozzarella Fritti (5)
Bistro Fries
Seasoned fries with a side of Texas petal sauce.
Stuffed Portabellas
Fresh local portabellas with sauteed spinach and roasted peppers, oven baked with provolone cheese and drizzled with balsamic reduction.
Homemade Chips
Insalata
Side Mista
Arcadian mix, cucumbers, carrots, onions, tomatoes, and kalamata olives
Side Romano
Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan, and Tuscan Caesar dressing
Mista
Arcadian mix, cucumbers, carrots, onions, tomatoes, and Kalamata olives
Napoleon
Fresh mozzarella, vine tomatoes, and fresh basil drizzled with balsamic reduction
Floga
Fresh grilled chicken over crisp romaine lettuce with gorgonzola cheese and roasted red peppers
Salmone
Grilled wild Atlantic salmon served over top of romaine lettuce with cucumbers, green peppers, and Kalamata olives
Artemis
Strawberries and honey pecans over a bed of arugula severed with strawberry vinaigrette
Romano
Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan, and Tuscan Caesar dressing
BLT Grilled Chicken
Served over crisp romaine with bacon, tomatoes, and gorgonzola cheese with ranch dressing
Mediterranean Salad
Crisp romaine, premium feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, dolmades, red onions, and Kalamata olives
Quinoa Salad
Quinoa with red onions, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and feta served over a bed of Arcadian mix drizzled with lemon olive oil dressing
Beet Salad
Served on top of arugula with goat cheese and honey pecans
Avocado Salad
Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta, and avocado over crisp romaine with lemon oil dressing
Paninis, Burgers & Sandwiches
Chicken Milanese Panini
Fresh grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red peppers, sauteed fresh spinach, provolone cheese and pesto.
Chicken Club Panini
Fresh grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone, and mayo.
Steak & Cheese Panini
Chopped premium rib-eye, caramelized onions, and fontina cheese.
Caprese Panini
Tomato slices, fresh mozzarella, basil and pesto.
Famous Burger
Topped with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, fontina cheese, and mayo on a brioche bun.
Kennett Burger
Topped with grilled portabella mushrooms, tomato, and gouda on a brioche bun.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Homemade broiled crab cake on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.
California Burger
Angus beef burger with avocado, gorgonzola, tomato, lettuce, and red onions on a brioche bun
Bambini
Full Pasta
Full Spaghetti W/ Homemade Meatballs
Homemade meatballs with spaghetti.
Full Homemade Bolognese Sauce
Homemade Bolognese sauce over spaghetti.
Full Penne Puttanesca
Capers, anchovies, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, light garlic, and pepper flakes in a red sauce.
Full Pasta Giardiniera
Sundried tomatoes, broccoli, zucchini, and wild mushrooms in an olive oil sauce, served over whole wheat pasta.
Full Penne a la Vodka
Pancetta and red onions in a vodka blush sauce.
Full Cheese Ravioli
Homemade ravioli served with marinara sauce.
Full Tortellini Milano
Tossed with broccoli, local mushrooms, and scallions in a vodka blush sauce.
Full Eggplant Parmesan
Served over your choice of pasta.
Full Pollo a la Parmigiano
Fresh breaded chicken topped with provolone and marinara sauce served over pasta.
Full Pappardelle al la Toscana
Homemade wide ribbon pasta with sundried tomatoes, onions, and wild mushrooms served in marsala cream sauce.
Full Pasta Marinara
Your choice of pasta served with homemade marinara sauce.
Full Pasta Alfredo
Full Baked Ziti
Full Pasta Aglio Olio
Frutti Di Mare
Little Neck Clams
Prepared in a red or white wine sauce over your choice of pasta.
Mussels
Prepared in red or white wine sauce over your choice of pasta.
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp, scallops, jumbo lump crab meat, and broccoli florets in a lemon butter garlic white wine sauce, over your choice of pasta.
Black Ink Homemade Lobster Ravioli
Tossed with jumbo shrimp and finished in a vodka scallion cream sauce.
Salmon Mediterranean
Atlantic wild salmon grilled to perfection topped with capers, extra virgin olive oil, and a hint of lemon, served with a baked potato and a mixture of sauteed spinach, onions and roasted peppers.
Vesuvio
Salmon, shrimp, calamari, clams, and mussels in a spicy marinara sauce over your choice of pasta.
SEAFOOD Scampi
Shrimp, scallops, jumbo lump crab meat, and broccoli florets in a lemon butter garlic white wine sauce, over your choice of pasta.
Homemade Crab Cakes
Served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Capri
Shrimp and scallops sauteed with spinach, roasted red peppers, and fresh tomatoes in an olive oil garlic sauce, tossed with penne pasta.
Carne
Pollo Villagio
Fresh chicken sauteed with roasted peppers, onions, and fennel pork sausage tossed in a red wine tomato sauce over your choice of pasta.
Pollo Kabob
Chicken, onions, and peppers on a skewer served with Mediterranean rice and house vegetables.
New York Strip Steak
10 oz steak topped with mushrooms sauteed in a chardonnay wine, served with a baked potato and house vegetables.
Short Ribs
Boneless short ribs braised in red wine sauce served with mashed potatoes and house vegetables.
Pollo Supreme
Chicken, broccoli, and wild mushrooms in a creamy white wine garlic sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese, served over rice.
Marsala W/ Chicken
Served with wild mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce served over your choice of pasta.
Marsala W/ Veal
Made with sauteed wild mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce served over your choice of pasta.
Piccata W/ Chicken
Sauteed with capers in a lemon white wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta.
Piccata W/ Veal
Sauteed with capers in a lemon white wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta.
Saltimbocca W/ Chicken
Sauteed in a sweet butter white wine sauce, topped with spinach, prosciutto & oven baked with provolone cheese. Served over your choice of pasta.
Saltimbocca W/ Veal
Sauteed in a sweet butter wine sauce topped with spinach, prosciutto & oven baked with provolone. Served over your choice of pasta.
Homemade Zuppa
Sides
Beverages
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
826 E Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, PA 19348