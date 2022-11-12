Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Soul Food
Bars & Lounges

Flood's Bar & Grille 731 St Antoine

1,421 Reviews

$$

731 St Antoine

Detroit, MI 48226

Order Again

Popular Items

wing dinner
turkey chops
catfish dinner

appetizer

Buffalo Shrimp

$16.00

5 jumbo shrimp served beer battered or grilled. Served with cocktail sauce.

Catfish Tenders

$17.00

8 golden-fried pieces of catfish served with tartar sauce.

Chicken Wings

$14.00

5 Crispy fried whole wings served w/ ranch, bbq or buffalo sauce on the side.

Floods sampler

$19.00

Catfish tenders (5), buffalo shrimp (2), and chicken wings (3). Includes ranch, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce.

potato skins

$11.00

Four crispy skins with cheddar & bacon. Served with sour cream.

Seafood sampler

$19.00

Salmon croquettes(2), catfish tenders (4), and buffalo shrimp (2). Includes remoulade, cocktail sauce, tarter sauce.

Salmon Bites

$15.00

sides

cornbread (each)

$3.00

fries

$5.00

green beans

$6.00

greens

$7.00

yam

$6.00

mac and chees

$7.00

side trio

$13.00

tom and onion

$2.00Out of stock

sweet potato cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

off the grille

cajun seafood pasta

$28.00

Creamy Cajun Alfredo Sauce with pasta, bell pepper,onions, shrimp and topped with Grilled Salmon

combo: lamb and salmon

$50.00

Four seasoned grilled lamb chops, 6 oz chargrilled salmon, choice of 2 sides. +$1 for Mac.

combo: lamb and shrimp

$44.00

Four Seasoned grilled lamb chops and 5 fried or grilled shrimp your choice of 2 sides served with cocktail sauce and steak sauce +1 mac

Combo: shrimp and salmon

$34.00

Chargrilled atlantic salmon & five jumbo shrimp, choice of 2 sides. +$1 for Mac.

Dusse glazed salmon

$25.00

Chargrilled Atlantic salmon, served with 2 sides. +$1 for Mac.

Dusse lamb chops

$36.00

Four seasoned grilled lamb chops, your choice of 2 sides. Steak sauce on the side. +$1 for Mac.

lamb and lobster feast

$65.00

Our famous beer battered 10 oz Fried Lobster tail served with housemade butter sauce and grilled lamb chops. The ultimate surf and turf. Includes 2 sides. +$1 for Mac.

lamb fried rice

$34.00

Chargrilled seasoned lamb chops over vegetable fried rice .

lobster fried rice

$45.00

Our famous beer battered 10 oz fried lobster tail drizzled with housemade garlic butter served on a bed of shrimp fried rice.

fried rice

$5.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Grilled chicken breast

$24.00

Grilled chicken breast marinated with herbs & choice of two sides. +$1 for Mac.

entree

catfish dinner

$22.00

8 golden-fried pieces of catfish served with tartar sauce and two sides.+$1 for Mac.

combo:shrimp and catfish

$20.00

4 golden-fried pieces of catfish and 3 fried shrimp, served with tartar sauce & cocktail sauce. Includes 2 sides. +$1 for Mac

combo:wing and catfish

$20.00

3 crispy whole wings and 4 four crispy catfish tenders, served with tartar sauce & ranch. Includes 2 sides. +$1 for Mac.

combo:wing and shrimp

$20.00

3 crispy whole wings and 3 fried shrimp, served with ranch & cocktail sauce. +$1 for Mac.

fried lobster dinner

$45.00

Our famous beer battered 8 oz fried lobster tail served with housemade butter sauce and two sides. +$1 for Mac.

shrimp dinner

$22.00

Our famous jumbo beer battered shrimp (7) served with housemade cocktail sauce and two sides. +$1 for Mac.

turkey chops

$24.00

Crispy turkey chop with two sides. +$1 for Mac.

wing dinner

$20.00

Five crispy fried whole wings served Ranch, BBQ or buffalo sauce on the side, choice of 2 sides. +$1 for Mac

carryout

carryout

Cover Charge

Holiday Cover Charge

After 6pm Cover Charge

$10.00

Cover charge after 10pm

$20.00

Beer

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Heinken

$5.00

Heinken zero

$5.00

Mich ultra

$4.00Out of stock

Stella

$5.00Out of stock

Red Stripe

$5.00Out of stock

Miller Lite

$4.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Ameretto sour

$8.00

Apple Martini

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blue MF

$8.00

blueberry lemonade

$8.00

bomb pop

$9.00

Casa amaigo margarita

$16.00

Chocolate Martini

$8.00

Cognac Margarita

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Dark and Stormy

$8.00

Dark Long Island

$11.00

Don Julio Margarita

$18.00

Dusserita

$13.00

french connecton

$12.00

fuzzy navel

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Golden Margarita

$8.00

Green Tea

$9.00

hulk

$9.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Johnny Vegas

$8.00

Lemon Drop (Martini)

$9.00

Lemon Drop (Shot)

$9.00

long beach

$9.00

Long island

$9.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

old Fashion

$8.00

Paloma

$8.00

Patron margarita

$18.00

Peach Martini

$8.00

Premium Long Island

$11.00

purple rain

$9.00

sangria

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

sex on the beach

$8.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Slush

$13.00

strawberry lemonade

$9.00

Strawberry Martini

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

the bill

$11.00

ultimate long island

$20.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

Watermelon Martini

$8.00

wet P*ssy

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$8.00

Island Bitch

$18.00

Go Nuts

$12.00

Bing Bong

$11.00

The Yummy

$18.00

Twista

$11.00

Gusher

$19.00

T.H.O.T.

$15.00

BBC

$11.00

75 North

$10.00

Disco lemonade

$10.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.00

Tito's

$9.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$11.00

Ciroc Apple

$11.00

Ciroc

$11.00

Ciroc Mango

$11.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ciroc Peach

$11.00

Ciroc Redberry

$11.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Stoli

$8.00

DBL Well Vodka

$10.00

DBL Tito's

$18.00

DBL Ciroc Pineapple

$22.00

DBL Ciroc Apple

$22.00

DBL Ciroc

$22.00

DBL Ciroc Mango

$22.00

DBL Grey Goose

$20.00

DBL Ciroc Peach

$22.00

DBL Ciroc Redberry

$22.00

DBL Ketel One

$18.00

DBL Stoli

$16.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

DBL Well Gin

$10.00

DBL Tanqueray

$14.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$16.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$14.00

DBL Bacardi

$14.00

DBL Malibu

$14.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

CasamigosBlanco

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Casamigos Anejo

$20.00

Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

Patron Anejo

$20.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Cuevo Gold

$8.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00Out of stock

Clase Azul Repo

$35.00Out of stock

1800

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00Out of stock

DBL Well Tequila

$10.00

DBL CasamigosBlanco

$32.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$36.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$40.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$14.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$40.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$40.00

DBL Patron Silver

$30.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$32.00

DBL Cuevo Gold

$14.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$64.00

DBL Clase Azul Repo

$70.00

DBL 1800

$18.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Dewars

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Peach

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Seagram's 7

$8.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Bulliet

$10.00

DBL Crown Royal

$16.00

DBL Dewars

$16.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$18.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Jim Beam

$14.00

DBL Crown Apple

$16.00

DBL Crown Peach

$16.00

DBL Makers Mark

$18.00

DBL Jameson

$16.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$18.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Remy VSOP

$11.00

Remy 1738

$15.00

Remy XO

$30.00

Couriver VSOP

$6.00

Dusse

$13.00

nayac

$10.00

Remy Tercet

$25.00

Dusse Xo

$30.00

DBL Hennessy

$30.00

DBL Remy VSOP

$18.00

DBL Remy 1738

$28.00

DBL Remy XO

$60.00

DBL Couriver VSOP

$18.00

Hypnotic

$7.00

Rum Chata

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

apple pucker

$6.00

watermelon pucker

$6.00

peach pucker

$6.00

strawberry pucker

$6.00

NA Beverages

Fiji Water

$5.00

Pop

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Redbull

$5.00

Wines by the Glass

Moscato

$8.00

chardonary

$8.00

ruby port

$8.00

cabernet

$8.00

pinio grio

$8.00

reisling

$8.00

merlot

$8.00

White Zinfandel

$8.00

St. Patricks Day

p-Grey Goose

$10.00

p-Jameson

$8.00

p-Dusse Incredible Hulk

$12.00

p-Teeling Frozen Grn Tea

$15.00

p-Patron Margarita

$18.00

Cinco de Mayo

C-Frozen Margarita

$12.00

C-Dusse Margarita

$9.00

C-patron

$10.00

Brunch

Dusse Shot

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

CARRYOUT: Check your order before you leave | No refund/ exchange DINE-IN: Place order w/ your server | All grilled food takes at LEAST 45 Min | Expect at least 1 hour wait time on weekends and Holidays | Limited to 2 hour seating | We don't accept return drinks, but are happy to improve your drink | Special request drinks are FINAL | checks can only be split twice|Two drink min/ hr per table | When occupying a table must order from the server | $10 CC min | 20% gratuity on ALL CHECKS | No refunds/exchanges.ALL TABS are secured with a credit card or paid in full after 10pm or $100 tab at anytime| Tables reservations are held til 9pm

Location

731 St Antoine, Detroit, MI 48226

Directions

Gallery
Flood's Bar & Grille image
Flood's Bar & Grille image
Flood's Bar & Grille image

