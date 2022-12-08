Floradora Saloon
103 W Colorado Ave
Telluride, CO 81435
Appetizers
Honey Baked Brie
Pistachio Crusted Brie Wedge with Sliced Granny Smith Apples Toasted Ciabatta
Squash Fries
Hand Cut Butternut Squash Fries with Chimichurri Dipping Sauce (vegan)
Duck Eggrolls
Duck Confit, Yellow Curry, Red Onions, Carrots, Cabbage with Mango Sweet Chile
Jalapeño Poppers
Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeños Stuffed with Cheddar, Gorgonzola and Cream Cheese
Hot Wings
Your Choice of Traditional Buffalo (with gorgonzola), Sambal Garlic Chili (with bean sprouts) or Habanero
Short Rib Poutine
All Natural Colorado Short Ribs, French Fries, Cheese Curds, Cheddar Cheese, smothered in Brown Gravy
Soups
Pork Green Chili Soup
Braised Pork, Fire Roasted New Mexico Green Chili, Tomatoes, Onions, Garlic, Shallots, Topped with Crispy Corn Tortilla Strips
Pho
Thinly Sliced Beef, Rice Noodles, Duck Bone Broth, Julienned Vegetables Served with Cilantro, Lime, Kimchi, Pickled Garlic & Jalapenos, Dried Serrano Chiles
Butternut Squash Curry
Diablo Bowl
Pulled Chicken, Ramen Noodles, Spicy Coconut Yellow Curry Broth, Julienned Vegetables, Served with Bean Sprouts & Tempura Jalapeños
Salads
House
Local Organic Mixed Greens, Carrots, Red & Green Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries With Balsamic Vinaigrette
Pickled Beet Salad
Pickled Red & Gold Beets, Local Organic Mixed Greens, Carrots, Red & Green Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, With Champagne Vinaigrette
Atomic Chicken
Breaded Chicken Tenders tossed in House BBQ Sauce, Bibb Lettuce, Carrots, Red & Green Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Gorgonzola, Bacon Bits With Roasted Garlic Ranch Dressing
Chicken Waldorf
Roasted Local Chicken, Organic Mixed Greens, Red & Green Onions, Carrots, Green Apples, Walnuts, Gorgonzola With Roasted Apple Vinaigrette
Avocado & Salmon
6oz Sustainable Kochi Chili Crusted Salmon, Bibb Lettuce, Kimchi, Cilantro, Avocado, Carrots, Red & Green Onions with Ginger Lime Vinaigrette
Entree
Ferguson Farm Prime Cut
12 oz Locally Raised Grass Fed Beef, Roasted Garlic Whipped Potatoes, Grilled Marinated Asparagus with Port Wine Demi-Glace
Tomahawk Pork Chop
10oz Maple Tomahawk Pork Chop, Roasted Garlic Whipped Potatoes, Sautéed Broccolini with Bourbon Maple Apples & Port Wine Demi-Glace
Sesame Ginger Grilled Tofu
Roasted Spaghetti Squash, Quinoa, Oyster Mushrooms, Rainbow Chard, with Yellow Coconut Curry (vegan)
Kochi Chili Crusted Salmon
Sustainable Salmon, Tempura Asparagus, Oyster Mushrooms, Fresh Ramen Noodles, Red Curry Broth
Crispy Salmon Fish Tacos
2 Tacos Served with Asian Slaw, Mango Salsa in Wonton Shells with Sweet Soy Drizzle Small Salad with Ginger Lime Vinaigrette
Fish n Chips
Sustainably Caught Tempura Battered Cod, Cole Slaw, French Fries with Tartar Sauce
Thinly Sliced Beef, Rice Noodles, Duck Bone Broth, Julienned Vegetables Served with Cilantro, Lime, Kimchi, Pickled Garlic & Jalapenos, Dried Serrano Chiles
Pulled Chicken, Ramen Noodles, Spicy Coconut Yellow Curry Broth, Julienned Vegetables, Served with Bean Sprouts & Tempura Jalapeños
Sandwiches
The Boy
Turkey, Center Cut Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, Tomatoes, Basil, Avocado Chipotle Aioli on Local Fresh Ciabatta
Short Rib Philly
All Natural Colorado Short Ribs, Provolone Cheese, Onions, Red & Green Peppers, Bean Sprouts With Sambal Chili Honey Aioli Fresh Local Baguette with Pho Broth
Mushroom Philly
Oyster Mushroom Medley, Provolone Cheese, Onions, Red & Green Peppers, Bean Sprouts, Kale with Sambal Chili Honey Aioli on Fresh Local Baguette
Chickwich
Fried Marinated Chicken Breast, Muenster, House Coleslaw, Dill Pickles Local Honey Aioli on Potato Bun
Between the buns
ABBB Burger
Avocado, Bacon, Blackening Seasoning, Blue Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, Tomatoes and Dill Pickles On Potato Bun
Matty's Popper Burger
Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers, Bibb Lettuce, Tomatoes and Dill Pickles, Chipotle Aioli on Potato Bun
Fried Avocado Burger
Panko Crusted Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, Tomatoes and Dill Pickles, Roasted Garlic Ranch on Potato Bun
Paleo Burger
Ferguson Farm Grass-Fed Beef Pattie, Egg, Bacon, Mushrooms, Avocado, Bibb Lettuce, Tomatoes and Dill Pickles Lemon Herb Aioli with Sweet Potato Hash (Bun/Sides Not Included)
Veggie Burger
Bean Sprouts, Avocado, Tomato, Bibb Lettuce and Pickled Ginger with Sambal Chili Honey Aioli on Potato Bun
Basic Burger
Bibb Lettuce, Tomatoes and Dill Pickles on Potato Bun
Sides
Kids Menu Fall
Dressings/Aioli/Sauces
Chipotle Aioli
Smoked Jalapeno aioli
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Roasted Apple Vinaigrette
Champagne Vinaigrette
Roasted Garlic Ranch
Ginger Lime Vinaigrette
Honey Aioli
Lemon Herb Aioli
Honey Mustard
Chimichurri
Sambal Chili Wing Sauce
Traditional Wing Sauce
Habanero Wing Sauce
BBQ Sauce
Tartar Sauce
Sweet Soy Sauce
Mango Salsa
Mango Sweet Chili Sauce
Desserts
Signature Cocktails
Featured Spirits
Classic Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Bacon Ol' Fashioned
Blood Maria
Bloody Mary
Chairlift Hot Chocolate
Charlotte
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
El Diente
Flatliner
Floradora Bloody
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hibiscus French 75
Horseradish Bloody
Hot Toddy
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Jaeger Bomb
Lemon Drop
Little Hawaii
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa Big Boy
Mimosa Big Girl
Mimosa Floradora Flute
Mimosa Flute
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Oaxaca Ol' Fashioned
Old Fashioned
Orange Crush
Palisade Potion
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Spicy Margarita
Spiked Cider
Strawberry Gin Mule
Summer Daze
Tequila Sunrise
The Hemmingway
Tom Collins
True Grit
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Bruch Cocktails
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Well Rum
Breckenridge Spiced Rum
Captain Morgan Spiced
Gosling Black Seal Rum
Montanya Platino Rum
Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
Bear Creek Spiced Rum
Well Rum DBL
Breckenridge Spiced Rum DBL
Captain Morgan Spiced DBL
Gosling Black Seal Rum DBL
Montanya Platino Rum DBL
Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum DBL
Tequila
Well Tequila
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Casa De Dragones Joven
Casa Noble Blanco
Casa Noble Reposado
Cayeya Blanco
Cayeya Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Silver
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Fortaleza Blanco
Lalo Tequila Blanco
Well Tequila DBL
Casamigos Blanco DBL
Casamigos Reposado DBL
Casamigos Anejo DBL
Casa De Dragones Joven DBL
Casa Noble Blanco DBL
Casa Noble Reposado DBL
Cayeya Blanco DBL
Cayeya Reposado DBL
Don Julio 1942 DBL
Don Julio Silver DBL
Don Julio Reposado DBL
Don Julio Anejo DBL
Fortaleza Blanco DBL
Lalo Tequila Blanco DBL
Scotch
Ardberg 10yr
Bowmore 12yr
Cardhu Single Malt 12
Dewars White Label
Glenlevit 12
Glenlevit 14
Glenlevit Nadurra
Glenmorangie 10yr
Laphroaig 10yr
Oban 14yr
Ardberg 10yr DBL
Bowmore 12yr DBL
Cardhu Single Malt 12 DBL
Dewars White Label DBL
Glenlevit 12 DBL
Glenlevit 14 DBL
Glenlevit Nadurra DBL
Glenmorangie 10yr DBL
Laphroaig 10yr DBL
Oban 14yr DBL
Mezcal
Bourbon
291 Single Barrel
Bakers Bourbon
Bardstown Founders
Basil Hayden's
Bear Creek Bourbon
Bird Dog 10yr
Bird Dog Small Batch
Blantons
Breckenridge Bourbon
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Eagle Rare 10yr
Elija Craig Toasted Barrel
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
Elijah Craig Single Barrel 18yr
Four Roses Small Batch Select
Four Roses Yellow
High West American Prairie
I. W. Harper
J.R. Ewing
JB Little Book
Jefferson's Ocean
Jefferson's Reserve
Jefferson's Small Batch
Jim Beam Single Barrel
Knob Creek Special Reserve 9yr
Larceny
Laws 4 Grain
Makers Mark
Makers Mark 46
Old Elk
Olk Fitzgerald 11yr
Parker Heritage 11yr Wheat
Redemption
Straight Edge
Wathens
Well Whiskey
Weller Special Reserve
Wild Turkey Long Branch
Woody Creek Bourbon
Woody Creek High Rye
291 Single Barrel DBL
Bakers Bourbon DBL
Bardstown Founders DBL
Basil Hayden's DBL
Bear Creek DBL
Bird Dog 10yr DBL
Bird Dog Small Batch DBL
Blantons DBL
Breckenridge Bourbon DBL
Buffalo Trace DBL
Bulleit DBL
Eagle Rare 10yr DBL
Elija Craig Toasted Barrel DBL
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof DBL
Elijah Craig Single Barrel 18yr DBL
Four Roses Small Batch Select DBL
Four Roses Yellow DBL
High West American Prairie DBL
I. W. Harper DBL
J.R. Ewing DBL
JB Little Book DBL
Jefferson's Ocean DBL
Jefferson's Reserve DBL
Jefferson's Small Batch DBL
Jim Beam Single Barrel DBL
Knob Creek Special Reserve 9yr DBL
Larceny DBL
Laws 4 Grain DBL
Makers Mark 46 DBL
Makers Mark DBL
Old Elk DBL
Olk Fitzgerald 11yr DBL
Parker Heritage 11yr Wheat DBL
Redemption DBL
Straight Edge DBL
Wathens DBL
Well Whiskey DBL
Weller Special Reserve DBL
Wild Turkey Long Branch DBL
Woody Creek Bourbon DBL
Woody Creek High Rye DBL
Rye
291 White Dog Rye
Basil Hayden's Dark Rye
Bulleit Rye
Col E.H. Taylor Rye
Doc Swinson's Alter Ego
High West: Double Rye
Knob Creek Rye
Laws Rye
Masterson's Rye
Redemption Rye
Whip Saw Rye
Whistle Pig 18yr
Whistlepig 12yr Marriage
Whistlepig Boss Hog VII
Whistlepig Boss Hog VIII
Whistlepig Farmstock Rye
Whistlepig Piggyback
Whistlepig Rye 10yr
Whistlepig Rye 15yr Estate
Woody Creek Rye
291 White Dog Rye DBL
Basil Hayden's Dark Rye DBL
Bulleit Rye DBL
Col E.H. Taylor Rye DBL
Doc Swinson's Alter Ego DBL
High West: Double Rye DBL
Knob Creek Rye DBL
Laws Rye DBL
Masterson's Rye DBL
Redemption Rye DBL
Whip Saw Rye DBL
Whistlepig 12yr Marriage DBL
Whistlepig 18yr DBL
Whistlepig Boss Hog VII DBL
Whistlepig Boss Hog VIII DBL
Whistlepig Farmstock Rye DBL
Whistlepig Piggyback
Whistlepig Rye 10yr DBL
Whistlepig Rye 15yr Estate DBL
Woody Creek Rye DBL
Tennessee Whiskey
Irish Whiskey
Jameson
Jameson Black Label
Jameson Caskmate Stout
Jameson Caskmate IPA
Limavandy
Middlton Barry Cockett
Middleton Very Rare
Red Breast 12yr
Jameson DBL
Jameson Black Label DBL
Jameson Caskmate Stout DBL
Jameson Caskmate IPA DBL
Limavandy DBL
Middlton Barry Cockett DBL
Middleton Very Rare DBL
Red Breast 12yr DBL
Canadian Whiskey
American/Japanese Whiskey
Cordials
Amaro Essenziale
Aperol Apertivo
Averna Amaro
Campari
Chairlift Warmer
Chambord
Leopold Fernet
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Leopold Peach
Luxardo Maraschino
Naranja Orange
Pamplemousse Rose
Pernod
Remy Martin VSOP
St. Germain
Irishman Irish Cream
Vallet Fernet
Cointreau
Amaro Essenziale DBL
Aperol Apertivo DBL
Averna Amaro DBL
Campari DBL
Chairlift Warmer DBL
Chambord DBL
Leopold Fernet DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
Jagermeister DBL
Kahlua DBL
Leopold Peach DBL
Luxardo Maraschino DBL
Naranja Orange DBL
Pamplemousse Rose DBL
Pernod DBL
Remy Martin VSOP DBL
St. Germain DBL
Irishman Irish Cream DBL
Vallet Fernet DBL
Cointreau DBL
Wine by the Glass
Wine by the Bottle
Kendall Jackson Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Sequoia Grove Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Reata Three County Pinot Noir BTL
Sarrazin Bourgogne Pinot Noir BTL
Gauchezco Malbec BTL
Legende Merlot BTL
Harken Chardonnay BTL
Pighin Pinot Grigio BTL
Whispering Angel Rose BTL
Soda
Juice
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Telluride's original restaurant
103 W Colorado Ave, Telluride, CO 81435