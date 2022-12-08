Restaurant header imageView gallery

Floradora Saloon

103 W Colorado Ave

Telluride, CO 81435

Appetizers

Honey Baked Brie

$16.00Out of stock

Pistachio Crusted Brie Wedge with Sliced Granny Smith Apples Toasted Ciabatta

Squash Fries

$14.00

Hand Cut Butternut Squash Fries with Chimichurri Dipping Sauce (vegan)

Duck Eggrolls

$14.00

Duck Confit, Yellow Curry, Red Onions, Carrots, Cabbage with Mango Sweet Chile

Jalapeño Poppers

$14.00

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeños Stuffed with Cheddar, Gorgonzola and Cream Cheese

Hot Wings

Your Choice of Traditional Buffalo (with gorgonzola), Sambal Garlic Chili (with bean sprouts) or Habanero

Short Rib Poutine

$16.00

All Natural Colorado Short Ribs, French Fries, Cheese Curds, Cheddar Cheese, smothered in Brown Gravy

Soups

Pork Green Chili Soup

$9.00+

Braised Pork, Fire Roasted New Mexico Green Chili, Tomatoes, Onions, Garlic, Shallots, Topped with Crispy Corn Tortilla Strips

Pho

$22.00

Thinly Sliced Beef, Rice Noodles, Duck Bone Broth, Julienned Vegetables Served with Cilantro, Lime, Kimchi, Pickled Garlic & Jalapenos, Dried Serrano Chiles

Butternut Squash Curry

$8.00+

Butternut Squash Curry

Diablo Bowl

$22.00

Pulled Chicken, Ramen Noodles, Spicy Coconut Yellow Curry Broth, Julienned Vegetables, Served with Bean Sprouts & Tempura Jalapeños

Salads

House

$13.00

Local Organic Mixed Greens, Carrots, Red & Green Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries With Balsamic Vinaigrette

Pickled Beet Salad

$17.00

Pickled Red & Gold Beets, Local Organic Mixed Greens, Carrots, Red & Green Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, With Champagne Vinaigrette

Atomic Chicken

$23.00

Breaded Chicken Tenders tossed in House BBQ Sauce, Bibb Lettuce, Carrots, Red & Green Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Gorgonzola, Bacon Bits With Roasted Garlic Ranch Dressing

Chicken Waldorf

$18.00

Roasted Local Chicken, Organic Mixed Greens, Red & Green Onions, Carrots, Green Apples, Walnuts, Gorgonzola With Roasted Apple Vinaigrette

Avocado & Salmon

$23.00

6oz Sustainable Kochi Chili Crusted Salmon, Bibb Lettuce, Kimchi, Cilantro, Avocado, Carrots, Red & Green Onions with Ginger Lime Vinaigrette

Entree

Ferguson Farm Prime Cut

$38.00

12 oz Locally Raised Grass Fed Beef, Roasted Garlic Whipped Potatoes, Grilled Marinated Asparagus with Port Wine Demi-Glace

Tomahawk Pork Chop

$37.00

10oz Maple Tomahawk Pork Chop, Roasted Garlic Whipped Potatoes, Sautéed Broccolini with Bourbon Maple Apples & Port Wine Demi-Glace

Sesame Ginger Grilled Tofu

$26.00

Roasted Spaghetti Squash, Quinoa, Oyster Mushrooms, Rainbow Chard, with Yellow Coconut Curry (vegan)

Kochi Chili Crusted Salmon

$28.00

Sustainable Salmon, Tempura Asparagus, Oyster Mushrooms, Fresh Ramen Noodles, Red Curry Broth

Crispy Salmon Fish Tacos

$23.00

2 Tacos Served with Asian Slaw, Mango Salsa in Wonton Shells with Sweet Soy Drizzle Small Salad with Ginger Lime Vinaigrette

Fish n Chips

$24.00

Sustainably Caught Tempura Battered Cod, Cole Slaw, French Fries with Tartar Sauce

Sandwiches

The Boy

$20.00

Turkey, Center Cut Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, Tomatoes, Basil, Avocado Chipotle Aioli on Local Fresh Ciabatta

Short Rib Philly

$23.00

All Natural Colorado Short Ribs, Provolone Cheese, Onions, Red & Green Peppers, Bean Sprouts With Sambal Chili Honey Aioli Fresh Local Baguette with Pho Broth

Mushroom Philly

$20.00

Oyster Mushroom Medley, Provolone Cheese, Onions, Red & Green Peppers, Bean Sprouts, Kale with Sambal Chili Honey Aioli on Fresh Local Baguette

Chickwich

$21.00

Fried Marinated Chicken Breast, Muenster, House Coleslaw, Dill Pickles Local Honey Aioli on Potato Bun

Between the buns

ABBB Burger

$23.00

Avocado, Bacon, Blackening Seasoning, Blue Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, Tomatoes and Dill Pickles On Potato Bun

Matty's Popper Burger

$23.00

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers, Bibb Lettuce, Tomatoes and Dill Pickles, Chipotle Aioli on Potato Bun

Fried Avocado Burger

$22.00

Panko Crusted Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, Tomatoes and Dill Pickles, Roasted Garlic Ranch on Potato Bun

Paleo Burger

$23.00

Ferguson Farm Grass-Fed Beef Pattie, Egg, Bacon, Mushrooms, Avocado, Bibb Lettuce, Tomatoes and Dill Pickles Lemon Herb Aioli with Sweet Potato Hash (Bun/Sides Not Included)

Veggie Burger

$20.00

Bean Sprouts, Avocado, Tomato, Bibb Lettuce and Pickled Ginger with Sambal Chili Honey Aioli on Potato Bun

Basic Burger

$19.00

Bibb Lettuce, Tomatoes and Dill Pickles on Potato Bun

Sides

French Fries

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Sweet Potato Chips

$8.00

Edamame

$8.00

Fish Taco

$5.00

Crispy Avocado Taco

$5.00

Chicken Fingers (3) Cole Slaw & Honey Mustard

$12.00

Bacon Mac N Cheese

$14.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Grilled Asparagus

$10.00

Burger Pattie

$8.00

Kids Menu Fall

Kid's Mini Cheese Burger

$15.00

Kid's Chix Finger

$15.00

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Kid's Quesadilla

$15.00

Kid's Fish

$15.00

Finger Food

$15.00

Kid's Small Fries

$6.00

Dressings/Aioli/Sauces

Chipotle Aioli

$1.25

Smoked Jalapeno aioli

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.25

Roasted Apple Vinaigrette

$1.25

Champagne Vinaigrette

$1.25

Roasted Garlic Ranch

$1.25

Ginger Lime Vinaigrette

$1.25

Honey Aioli

$1.25

Lemon Herb Aioli

$1.25

Honey Mustard

$1.25

Chimichurri

$1.25

Sambal Chili Wing Sauce

$1.25

Traditional Wing Sauce

$1.25

Habanero Wing Sauce

$1.25

BBQ Sauce

$1.25

Tartar Sauce

$1.25

Sweet Soy Sauce

$1.25

Mango Salsa

$1.25

Mango Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.25

Specials

$28 Special

$28.00

Sandwich Special $20

$20.00

$21 Special

$21.00

$32 Speical

$32.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$13.00

Home made apple pie ala mode with whipped cream

Rum Cake

$13.00

Vanilla rum cake ala mode with whipped cream Pecans

Chocolate Rum Cake

$13.00

Chocolate rum cake ala mode with whipped cream Macadamia nuts and coconut

Pumpkin Pie

$13.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

2 scoop ice cream

$10.00

Signature Cocktails

Bacon Ol’ Fashioned

$14.00

House Infused Bacon Bourbon, Maple Simple, Bitters, Bacon 14

True Grit

$15.00

Telluride Mule

$10.00

Mule Kick

$10.00

Little Hawaii

$12.00

Flatliner

$15.00

Featured Spirits

Bardstown Founders

$35.00

Bardstown Founders DBL

$70.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Bacon Ol' Fashioned

$14.00

Blood Maria

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Chairlift Hot Chocolate

$15.00

Charlotte

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

El Diente

$12.00

Flatliner

$15.00

Floradora Bloody

$11.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hibiscus French 75

$12.00

Horseradish Bloody

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Jaeger Bomb

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Little Hawaii

$12.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa Big Boy

$11.00

Mimosa Big Girl

$12.00

Mimosa Floradora Flute

$10.00

Mimosa Flute

$9.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Oaxaca Ol' Fashioned

$25.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Orange Crush

$14.00

Palisade Potion

$10.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$11.00

Spiked Cider

$12.00

Strawberry Gin Mule

$13.00

Summer Daze

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

The Hemmingway

$15.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

True Grit

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$12.00

Bruch Cocktails

Hibiscus French 75

$12.00

Traditional Bloody

$10.00

Horseradish Bloody

$11.00

Big Boy Mimosa

$10.00

Mimosa Flute

$8.00

Big Girl Mimosa

$11.00

Floradora Mimosa Flute

$9.00

Flatliner

$15.00

Draft Beer

Face Down Brown

$8.00

Mountain Beer Kolsch

$8.00

Tempter IPA

$8.00

Smugglers Marzen

$8.00

Coldfire Pale Ale

$8.00

Ska Hazy IPA

$8.00

Ska Oktoberfest

$8.00Out of stock

Guinness

$8.00

Canned Beer

Coors

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Modelo 24oz

$10.00

PBR 24oz

$7.00

Big B's Cider

$9.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One Citron

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Titos

$10.00

Telluride Vodka

$8.00

Woody Creek Vodka

$10.00

Well Vodka DBL

$14.00

Grey Goose DBL

$24.00

Ketel One Citron DBL

$24.00

Ketel One DBL

$24.00

Titos DBL

$20.00

Telluride Vodka DBL

$16.00

Woody Creek Vodka DBL

$20.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Leopold Gin

$11.00

Monkey 47

$15.00

Woody Creek Gin

$9.00

Telluride Gin

$7.00

Nolets

$9.00

Well Gin DBL

$14.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$16.00

Hendricks DBL

$20.00

Leopold Gin DBL

$22.00

Monkey 47 DBL

$30.00

Woody Creek Gin DBL

$18.00

Telluride Gin DBL

$14.00

Nolets DBL

$18.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00

Breckenridge Spiced Rum

$10.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$6.00

Gosling Black Seal Rum

$7.00

Montanya Platino Rum

$8.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

$7.00

Bear Creek Spiced Rum

$8.00

Well Rum DBL

$14.00

Breckenridge Spiced Rum DBL

$20.00

Captain Morgan Spiced DBL

$12.00

Gosling Black Seal Rum DBL

$14.00

Montanya Platino Rum DBL

$16.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum DBL

$14.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casa De Dragones Joven

$60.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$10.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$13.00

Cayeya Blanco

$12.00

Cayeya Reposado

$30.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio Silver

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$17.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$13.00

Lalo Tequila Blanco

$12.00

Well Tequila DBL

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco DBL

$26.00

Casamigos Reposado DBL

$28.00

Casamigos Anejo DBL

$30.00

Casa De Dragones Joven DBL

$120.00

Casa Noble Blanco DBL

$20.00

Casa Noble Reposado DBL

$26.00

Cayeya Blanco DBL

$24.00

Cayeya Reposado DBL

$60.00

Don Julio 1942 DBL

$80.00

Don Julio Silver DBL

$30.00

Don Julio Reposado DBL

$34.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$36.00

Fortaleza Blanco DBL

$26.00

Lalo Tequila Blanco DBL

$24.00

Scotch

Ardberg 10yr

$19.00

Bowmore 12yr

$18.00

Cardhu Single Malt 12

$18.00

Dewars White Label

$9.00

Glenlevit 12

$12.00

Glenlevit 14

$14.00

Glenlevit Nadurra

$25.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$12.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$14.00

Oban 14yr

$19.00

Ardberg 10yr DBL

$38.00

Bowmore 12yr DBL

$36.00

Cardhu Single Malt 12 DBL

$36.00

Dewars White Label DBL

$18.00

Glenlevit 12 DBL

$24.00

Glenlevit 14 DBL

$28.00

Glenlevit Nadurra DBL

$50.00

Glenmorangie 10yr DBL

$24.00

Laphroaig 10yr DBL

$28.00

Oban 14yr DBL

$38.00

Mezcal

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

Mezcal Vago Espadin

$14.00

Mezcal Vago Ensamble

$25.00

Mezcal Vago Elote

$14.00

Mezcal Vago Mexicano

$25.00

Casamigos Mezcal DBL

$32.00

Mezcal Vago Espadin DBL

$28.00

Mezcal Vago Ensamble DBL

$50.00

Mezcal Vago Elote DBL

$28.00

Mezcal Vago Mexicano DBL

$50.00

Bourbon

291 Single Barrel

$25.00

Bakers Bourbon

$19.00

Bardstown Founders

$35.00

Basil Hayden's

$16.00

Bear Creek Bourbon

$13.00

Bird Dog 10yr

$9.00

Bird Dog Small Batch

$7.00

Blantons

$25.00

Breckenridge Bourbon

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Eagle Rare 10yr

$25.00

Elija Craig Toasted Barrel

$15.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$14.00

Elijah Craig Single Barrel 18yr

$50.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$15.00

Four Roses Yellow

$7.00

High West American Prairie

$11.00

I. W. Harper

$10.00

J.R. Ewing

$12.00

JB Little Book

$60.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$20.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$17.00

Jefferson's Small Batch

$11.00

Jim Beam Single Barrel

$10.00

Knob Creek Special Reserve 9yr

$14.00

Larceny

$9.00

Laws 4 Grain

$16.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Makers Mark 46

$11.00

Old Elk

$15.00

Olk Fitzgerald 11yr

$75.00

Parker Heritage 11yr Wheat

$60.00

Redemption

$9.00

Straight Edge

$13.00

Wathens

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Weller Special Reserve

$9.00

Wild Turkey Long Branch

$14.00

Woody Creek Bourbon

$13.00

Woody Creek High Rye

$15.00

291 Single Barrel DBL

$50.00

Bakers Bourbon DBL

$38.00

Bardstown Founders DBL

$70.00

Basil Hayden's DBL

$32.00

Bear Creek DBL

$26.00

Bird Dog 10yr DBL

$18.00

Bird Dog Small Batch DBL

$14.00

Blantons DBL

$50.00

Breckenridge Bourbon DBL

$26.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$20.00

Bulleit DBL

$16.00

Eagle Rare 10yr DBL

$50.00

Elija Craig Toasted Barrel DBL

$30.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof DBL

$28.00

Elijah Craig Single Barrel 18yr DBL

$100.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select DBL

$30.00

Four Roses Yellow DBL

$14.00

High West American Prairie DBL

$22.00

I. W. Harper DBL

$20.00

J.R. Ewing DBL

$24.00

JB Little Book DBL

$120.00

Jefferson's Ocean DBL

$40.00

Jefferson's Reserve DBL

$34.00

Jefferson's Small Batch DBL

$22.00

Jim Beam Single Barrel DBL

$20.00

Knob Creek Special Reserve 9yr DBL

$28.00

Larceny DBL

$18.00

Laws 4 Grain DBL

$32.00

Makers Mark 46 DBL

$22.00

Makers Mark DBL

$18.00

Old Elk DBL

$30.00

Olk Fitzgerald 11yr DBL

$150.00

Parker Heritage 11yr Wheat DBL

$120.00

Redemption DBL

$18.00

Straight Edge DBL

$26.00

Wathens DBL

$20.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$14.00

Weller Special Reserve DBL

$18.00

Wild Turkey Long Branch DBL

$28.00

Woody Creek Bourbon DBL

$26.00

Woody Creek High Rye DBL

$30.00

Rye

291 White Dog Rye

$10.00

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Col E.H. Taylor Rye

$35.00

Doc Swinson's Alter Ego

$12.00

High West: Double Rye

$11.00

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00

Laws Rye

$16.00

Masterson's Rye

$18.00

Redemption Rye

$9.00

Whip Saw Rye

$13.00

Whistle Pig 18yr

$95.00

Whistlepig 12yr Marriage

$30.00

Whistlepig Boss Hog VII

$75.00

Whistlepig Boss Hog VIII

$75.00

Whistlepig Farmstock Rye

$20.00

Whistlepig Piggyback

$14.00

Whistlepig Rye 10yr

$22.00

Whistlepig Rye 15yr Estate

$70.00

Woody Creek Rye

$14.00

291 White Dog Rye DBL

$20.00

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye DBL

$28.00

Bulleit Rye DBL

$16.00

Col E.H. Taylor Rye DBL

$70.00

Doc Swinson's Alter Ego DBL

$24.00

High West: Double Rye DBL

$22.00

Knob Creek Rye DBL

$22.00

Laws Rye DBL

$32.00

Masterson's Rye DBL

$36.00

Redemption Rye DBL

$18.00

Whip Saw Rye DBL

$26.00

Whistlepig 12yr Marriage DBL

$60.00

Whistlepig 18yr DBL

$190.00

Whistlepig Boss Hog VII DBL

$150.00

Whistlepig Boss Hog VIII DBL

$150.00

Whistlepig Farmstock Rye DBL

$40.00

Whistlepig Piggyback

$28.00

Whistlepig Rye 10yr DBL

$44.00

Whistlepig Rye 15yr Estate DBL

$140.00

Woody Creek Rye DBL

$28.00

Tennessee Whiskey

Belle Meade Sour Mash

$12.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Single

$11.00

Belle Meade Sour Mash DBL

$24.00

Gentleman Jack DBL

$18.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$16.00

Jack Daniels Single DBL

$22.00

Irish Whiskey

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Black Label

$9.00

Jameson Caskmate Stout

$9.00

Jameson Caskmate IPA

$9.00

Limavandy

$10.00

Middlton Barry Cockett

$50.00

Middleton Very Rare

$40.00

Red Breast 12yr

$18.00

Jameson DBL

$16.00

Jameson Black Label DBL

$18.00

Jameson Caskmate Stout DBL

$18.00

Jameson Caskmate IPA DBL

$18.00

Limavandy DBL

$20.00

Middlton Barry Cockett DBL

$100.00

Middleton Very Rare DBL

$80.00

Red Breast 12yr DBL

$36.00

Canadian Whiskey

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown XO

$11.00

Crown Reserve

$12.00

Canadian Club DBL

$14.00

Crown Royal DBL

$18.00

Crown XO DBL

$22.00

Crown Reserve DBL

$24.00

American/Japanese Whiskey

291 American Whiskey

$12.00

Leopold Bros. Small Batch

$11.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Slaughter House

$7.00

Kaiyo 'The One' 7yr

$12.00

Yamazaki 12yr

$40.00

291 American Whiskey DBL

$24.00

Leopold Bros. Small Batch DBL

$22.00

Seagrams 7 DBL

$16.00

Slaughter House DBL

$14.00

Kaiyo 'The One' 7yr DBL

$24.00

Yamazaki 12yr DBL

$80.00

Cordials

Amaro Essenziale

$12.00

Aperol Apertivo

$8.00

Averna Amaro

$10.00

Campari

$8.00

Chairlift Warmer

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Leopold Fernet

$11.50

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Leopold Peach

$12.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$10.00

Naranja Orange

$6.50

Pamplemousse Rose

$7.00

Pernod

$15.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$12.00

St. Germain

$12.00

Irishman Irish Cream

$7.00

Vallet Fernet

$7.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Amaro Essenziale DBL

$24.00

Aperol Apertivo DBL

$16.00

Averna Amaro DBL

$20.00

Campari DBL

$16.00

Chairlift Warmer DBL

$20.00

Chambord DBL

$20.00

Leopold Fernet DBL

$23.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$20.00

Jagermeister DBL

$16.00

Kahlua DBL

$14.00

Leopold Peach DBL

$24.00

Luxardo Maraschino DBL

$20.00

Naranja Orange DBL

$13.00

Pamplemousse Rose DBL

$14.00

Pernod DBL

$30.00

Remy Martin VSOP DBL

$24.00

St. Germain DBL

$24.00

Irishman Irish Cream DBL

$14.00

Vallet Fernet DBL

$14.00

Cointreau DBL

$20.00

Wine by the Glass

Kendall Jackson Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Reata Three County Pinot Noir

$12.00

Sarrazin Bourgogne Pinot Noir

$15.00

Gauchezco Malbec

$14.00

Harken Chardonnay

$10.00

Pighin Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Whispering Angel Rose

$14.00

Wine by the Bottle

Kendall Jackson Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$32.00

Sequoia Grove Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$80.00

Reata Three County Pinot Noir BTL

$30.00

Sarrazin Bourgogne Pinot Noir BTL

$40.00

Gauchezco Malbec BTL

$56.00

Legende Merlot BTL

$65.00

Harken Chardonnay BTL

$40.00

Pighin Pinot Grigio BTL

$30.00

Whispering Angel Rose BTL

$56.00

Bubbles

Lunetta Prosecco 187

$10.00

Chandon 187

$12.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Yuzu Lemonade

$8.00

Bev

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Milk

$5.00

Hot

Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Hot Cider

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Apparel

Short Sleeve Shirt

$20.00

Long Sleeved Shirt

$25.00

Baseball Hat

$35.00

Beanie

$30.00

Vest

$50.00

Jacket

$50.00

Pull Over

$50.00

Soft Goods

Tote Bag

$35.00

50th Anniversary Cup

$8.00+

Floradora Patch

$7.00

Floradora Patch with Boarder

$7.00
All hours
Sunday 9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday 9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday 9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday 9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday 9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday 9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Telluride's original restaurant

103 W Colorado Ave, Telluride, CO 81435

