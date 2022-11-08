Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flora

review star

No reviews yet

3422 Allen Pkwy

Houston, TX 77019

Order Again

Small Bites

Garbanzos

Garbanzos

$7.00

lime, sumac, aleppo, roasted garlic

Guacamole and Chips

Guacamole and Chips

$16.00

white onion, jalapeno, cilantro, fresno, olive oil

Sopecitos

Sopecitos

$12.00

refried beans, sour cream, queso fresco

Queso

Queso

$20.00

house-made chorizo, roasted tomatillo salsa, tortilla chips

Nachos

Nachos

$16.00+

cheese, refried beans,sour cream, pico de gallo, iceberg lettuce, pickled jalapenos, guacamole

Charred Octopus

Charred Octopus

$32.00

house-made chorizo, roasted sweet potato, salsa macha, sour cream

Tacos

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$13.00

choice of grilled or fried, cabbage, pickle red onions, chipotle aioli

Street Tacos al Pastor

Street Tacos al Pastor

$16.00

choice of black pastor or classic pastor corn tortilla, thinly sliced seasoned pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$26.00

three with corn tortilla, refried beans, chipotle aioli, cole slaw, salsa macha

Soups and Salads

Nopales Salad

Nopales Salad

$13.00

cactus, escabeche, purslane, onions, cilantro, queso fresco, tostadas

Quinoa and Lentil

Quinoa and Lentil

$14.00

red onion, butternut squash, cucumber, tomatillo, jicama, cilantro, fresno, avocado, lime vinaigrette

Flora Salad

Flora Salad

$16.00

little gem, kale, carrots, roasted corn, beets, pancetta, manchego, fresno, jalapeno basil vinaigrette

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$8.00+

air chilled chicken, aromatic vegetables

Seafood Stew

$22.00+

seafood stock, shrimp, red fish, octopus

Vegetables and Sides

Chayotes

Chayotes

$10.00

hoja santa yogurt, fresno

Mushrooms al Ajillo

Mushrooms al Ajillo

$10.00

roasted garlic, parsley, cobanero

Papas a la Brava

Papas a la Brava

$10.00

chile trio, garlic aioli, paprika

Escabeche

Escabeche

$6.00

pickled cauliflower, potato, jalapeno, carrots

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

picante salsa & house-made chips

Black Beans

$5.00

Spanish Rice

$5.00

Corn Tortillas

$3.00

Flour Tortillas

$3.00

Fresh Serrano Slices

$1.00

Chorizo Links

$6.00

Roasted Sweet Potato

$5.00

Sd Chipotle Aoili

$3.00

Side Egg

$3.00

Sd Onion Rings

$8.00

Small Queso

$10.00

Diced Tomatoes

Mango Habanero

$3.00

Salsa Caymus

$2.00

Salsa Matcha

$2.00

Entrées

Tampiqueña

$46.00

new york strip, tortilla entomatada, queso fresco, beans, spanish rice

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$26.00

poblano pepper, beef picadillo, egg wrap, salsa ranchera, refried beans, spanish rice

Pollo Adobado

$30.00

marinated & roasted half air chilled chicken, refried beans, spanish rice

Green Mole

Green Mole

$32.00+

choice of half air chilled chicken or market vegetables, toasted pepitas, refried beans, spanish rice

Red Mole

$32.00+
Enchiladas a la Caymus

Enchiladas a la Caymus

$26.00

corn tortilla, poached chicken, salsa verde, cheese, sour cream, pickled white onion, refried beans, spanish rice

Mole Enchiladas

Mole Enchiladas

$27.00

corn tortilla, poached chicken, red mole, cheese, pickled white onion, toasted sesame seeds, refried beans, spanish rice

The Meat

Carnitas

Carnitas

$26.00

ender slow-cooked pork, served with house-made tortillas, refried beans, spanish rice

Barbacoa

$32.00

braised lamb marinated in spices, half pound | pound served with house-made tortillas, refried beans, spanish rice

Marinated Skirt Steak

Marinated Skirt Steak

$36.00+

flora’s fajitas, served with house-made tortillas, refried beans, spanish rice

Quesadilla De Fajita

$30.00

From The Sea

Pescado a la Talla

Pescado a la Talla

$65.00

half adobado, half mojo de ajo, refried beans, spanish rice

Shrimp Mojo de Ajo

Shrimp Mojo de Ajo

$32.00

refried beans, spanish rice

Catch of the Day

$48.00

simply grilled, market vegetables

Snapper Veracruzana

$38.00

Desserts

Capirotada

$15.00

Flora's Chocolate Cake

$15.00

house-made with toasted pistachio crust with berry compote

Churros

Churros

$12.00

mexican cinnamon, cajeta, house-made vanilla ice cream

Flan

Flan

$9.00

traditional vanilla bean flan, burnt caramel sauce

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$10.00

white cake soaked in three milks topped with flamed meringue

Cajeta Pot de Creme

$10.00

creme fraiche, sea salt

Keylime Pie

$9.00

Piña

$10.00Out of stock

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy the flavors and energy of the small towns of Mexico with a Texas touch.

Location

3422 Allen Pkwy, Houston, TX 77019

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

