Floramo's - Wakefield

review star

No reviews yet

1099 Main Street

Wakefield, MA 01880

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

STEAK TIPS
CHICKEN PARM
RACK OF RIBS

APPETIZERS

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.95

Stuffed Mushroom

$9.95

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$10.95

Bruschetta

$6.50

Garlic Bread

$4.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

1/2 Ribs

$12.95

SOUP

Cup of Soup

$5.50

Bowl of Soup

$7.25

SALADS

CEASAR SALAD

$7.75

GARDEN SALAD

$6.50

SURF AND TURF

SURF AND TURF

$26.95

SEAFOOD

BAKED HADDOCK

$20.75

BAKED STUFFED HADDOCK

$22.75

HADDOCK MARINARA

$21.75

BAKED STUFFED SHRIMP

$22.95

SHRIMP MARINARA

$22.95

ITALIAN SPECIALTIES

PASTA W/ SAUCE

$13.50

PASTA W /ONE MEATBALL

$14.95

RAVIOLI

$13.95

ZITI AND BROCCOLI

$14.95

CHICKEN

CHICKEN, ZITI AND BROCCOLI

$18.75

CHICKEN MARSALA

$19.95

CHICKEN CUTLET

$18.95

CHICKEN PARM

$19.95

FITH AVENUE CHICKE

$20.95

VEAL

VEAL CUTLET

$22.95

FIFTH AVENUE VEAL

$23.95

VEAL MARSALA

$22.95

BBQ

CHICKEN TIPS

$17.95

CHICKEN BREAST

$16.95

MIXED GRILL

$26.95

RACK OF RIBS

$24.95

STEAK TIPS

$23.95

STEAK / TURKEY

$23.95

STEAK / RIBS

$23.95

STEAK / CHICKEN

$21.95

SAUSAGE

$13.75

TURKEY TIPS

$17.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Known for our Barbecue, Seafood and Italian specialties, Floramo's is sure to satisfy any palate. Our tender and juicy ribs are prepared in a special way that has coined us the slogan "Where the meat falls off the bone".

1099 Main Street, Wakefield, MA 01880

