Flora's Wine Bar
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome to Flora's! We are excited to become a part of the West Newton community. Please visit www.floraswinebar.com or email andrew@floraswinebar.com for more information. We hope to see you soon! Best, Andrew & Corey
1284 Washington St., West Newton, MA 02465
