Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flora's Wine Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1284 Washington St.

West Newton, MA 02465

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

$25 CHEF'S CHOICE CHEESE & MEAT
$25 CHEF'S CHOICE CHARCUTERIE PLATTER
Aged Manchego

TACO MENU - TUESDAYS ONLY!

PLEASE NOTATE IF YOU DO NOT WANT CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, GUACAMOLE OR PICKLED CABBAGE

Chicken Taco

$5.50

Steak Taco

$5.50

Veggie Taco

$5.50

Jameson Margarita - TWO SERVINGS

$24.00

Classic Margarita - TWO SERVINGS

$24.00

Pomegranate Margarita - TWO SERVINGS

$24.00

PLATTERS

$50 Cheese & Charcuterie Platter (2-4 Appetizer Portions)

$50.00

Assortment of sliced cheeses, cured meats with rotating garnishes including fruits, pickles, nuts, crackers & bread. PLEASE LET US KNOW OF ANY DIETARY PREFERENCES OR ALLERGIES.

$75 Cheese & Charcuterie Platter (4-6 Appetizer Portions)

$75.00

Assortment of sliced cheeses, cured meats with rotating garnishes including fruits, pickles, nuts, crackers & bread. PLEASE LET US KNOW OF ANY DIETARY PREFERENCES OR ALLERGIES.

$100 Cheese & Charcuterie Platter (6-8 Appetizer Portions)

$100.00

Assortment of sliced cheeses, cured meats with rotating garnishes including fruits, pickles, nuts, crackers & bread. PLEASE LET US KNOW OF ANY DIETARY PREFERENCES OR ALLERGIES.

$80 Smoked Seafood Platter

$80.00

$40 Smoked Seafood Platter

$40.00

$35 Mediterranean Platter

$35.00

TO-GO

$25 CHEF'S CHOICE CHEESE PLATTER

$25.00

$25 CHEF'S CHOICE CHARCUTERIE PLATTER

$25.00

$25 CHEF'S CHOICE CHEESE & MEAT

$25.00

Smoked Gouda

$10.00

Maple Cheddar

$10.00

Double Creme Brie

$10.50

Aged Manchego

$10.50

Bleu Fourme D'Ambert

$10.50

Truffle Pecorino

$11.00

Red Wine Goat

$11.00

Parmesan Reggiano

$13.50

Sweet Sopressata

$11.00

Chorizo

$12.00

Capicola

$12.00

Spicy Capicola

$12.00

Spicy Sopressata

$11.00

Chickpea Hummus

$10.00

Greek Olives

$6.00

Roasted Veggie Antipasto

$12.00

Bonito Del Norte Tuna

$13.00

Sardines Conservas

$14.00

Eastern Standard Pretzels & Cheeses

$14.00

Whitefish Mousse

$15.00

Smoked Trout Filet

$16.00

Smoked Nova Salmon

$17.00

Chicken Taco (please see our website for tacos of the day)

$5.50

Braised Beef Taco (please call us with any questions regarding ingredients)

$5.50

Veggie Taco (please notate any special requests)

$5.50

WINE

TWO BOTTLE PACK (RED)

$60.00

TWO BOTTLE PACK (WHITE)

$60.00

TWO BOTTLE PACK (SPARKLING)

$55.00

TWO BOTTLE PACK (ROSE)

$55.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$35.00

Spy Valley Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

Pied D'Argent Bordeaux

$34.00

Guerreri Rizzardi Prosecco

$32.00

Little Star Rose

$32.00

CRAFT BEER

TWO PACK 16 OZ CANS (Assorted)

$10.00

Let us know what beer style preferences you have and we will do everything we can to accommodate your requests!

SIX PACK 16 OZ CANS (Assorted)

$28.00

Let us know what beer style preferences you have and we will do everything we can to accommodate your requests!

Wormtown Don't Worry (16 oz)

$5.50

Castle Island American Lager (16 oz)

$5.00

Two Roads Passionfruit Gose (16 oz)

$6.50

Glutenberg (Gluten Free 16 oz)

$5.50

FLORAS MERCH

Blanket

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Flora's! We are excited to become a part of the West Newton community. Please visit www.floraswinebar.com or email andrew@floraswinebar.com for more information. We hope to see you soon! Best, Andrew & Corey

Website

Location

1284 Washington St., West Newton, MA 02465

Directions

Gallery
Flora's image
Flora's image
Flora's image
Flora's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Paddy's Public House
orange starNo Reviews
95 Elm Street West Newton, MA 02465
View restaurantnext
Donut Villa - Newton - 344 Walnut Street
orange starNo Reviews
344 Walnut Street Newton, MA 02460
View restaurantnext
Da LaPosta Pizzeria - 825 Washington Street
orange starNo Reviews
825 Washington Street Newtonville, MA 02460
View restaurantnext
MIDA - Newton
orange starNo Reviews
261 Walnut St Newton, MA 02460
View restaurantnext
Mochiko Hawaiian - Newtonville
orange starNo Reviews
324 Walnut Street Newton, MA 02460
View restaurantnext
George Howell Coffee - Newtonville
orange star4.6 • 387
311 Walnut Street Newtonville, MA 02460
View restaurantnext
Map
More near West Newton
Newtonville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Newton
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Waltham
review star
Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
review star
No reviews yet
Newton Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Newton Center
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston