Florentin Bakery

3000 Stirling Road

Hollywood, FL 33021

Frozen Food

Zion Frozen Jachnun 5pcs Pack

$10.99

Zion Frozen Kubaniot 5pcs Pack

$8.99

Zion Frozen Malawach 5pcs Pack

$7.99Out of stock

Pastry by Weight

Pastry by Weight per LB

$11.99

Baklava Parve per LB

$9.99

Cnaffe Parve per LB

$9.99

Semolina Parve per LB

$9.99

Small Platter

$2.50

Big Platter

$3.50

Toasts

Large Cheese Bourekas

$3.99

Basic Toast with Cream Cheese

$6.99

Custom Toast

$10.99

Small Pizza

$4.99

Breads

Pita Bread 5pcs Pack

$3.99

Plain Bagel 2pcs Pack

$4.99

Challah Bread

$5.99

Challah All Wheat Bread

$6.49

Challah Rolls 6pcs Pack

$4.99

Cakes

Babka Cake

$14.99

Dairy Cake 6 Inch

$24.99

Dairy Rectangle Cake

$19.99

Parve Cake 6 Inch

$24.99

Parve Rectangle Cake

$19.99

Sponge Cake

$9.99

Desserts

Dry Cookies Large Pack

$12.99

Dry Cookies Small Pack

$7.99

Muhallebi

$3.49

Fresh Brew

Ice Coffee 16oz Cup

$3.99

Single Espresso Shot

$1.99

Double Espresso Shot

$2.99

Macchiato 4oz

$2.50

Americano 12oz

$2.50

Americano 16oz

$2.99

Cappuccino 12oz

$3.99

Cappuccino 16oz

$4.50

Latte 12oz

$3.99

Latte 16oz

$4.50

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.50

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$3.99

Hot Tea 12oz

$2.50

Hot Tea 16oz

$2.99

Cold Drinks

Panna Water 16.9oz Bottle

$2.99

Fiji Water 16.9oz Bottle

$2.99

Evian Water 16.9oz Bottle

$2.99

Perrier Sparkling Water 16.9oz Bottle

$2.99

Coca Cola 12oz Can

$1.99

Coca Cola Zero 12oz Can

$1.99

Coca Cola Diet 12oz Can

$1.99

Coca Cola Mexico 12oz Glass Bottle

$2.99

Sprite 12oz Can

$1.99

Seagram's Ginger Ale 12oz Can

$1.99

Fanta Orange 12oz Can

$1.99

San Pellegrino Sparkling 11.15oz Can

$2.99

San Pellegrino Aranciata Sparkling 11.15oz Can

$2.99

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa Sparkling 11.15oz Can

$2.99

San Pellegrino Limonata Sparkling 11.15oz Can

$2.99

San Pellegrino Melograno & Arancia Sparkling 11.15oz Can

$2.99

Snapple Ice Tea Raspberry 16oz Bottle

$2.99

Snapple Ice Tea Lemon 16oz Bottle

$2.99

Snapple Ice Tea Mango Madness 16oz Bottle

$2.99

Snapple Ice Tea Apple 16oz Bottle

$2.99

Snapple Ice Tea Kiwi Strawberry 16oz Bottle

$2.99

Snapple Ice Tea Peach 16oz Bottle

$2.99

Snapple Ice Tea Peach Zero Sugar 16oz Bottle

$2.99

Nesher Malt Beer 11.2oz Bottle

$2.99

Malt Star Malt Beer 11.2oz Bottle

$2.99

Vitamin Water Fruit Punch 20oz Bottle

$2.99

Vitamin Water Kiwi Strawberry 20oz Bottle

$2.99

Vitamin Water Tropical Mango 20oz Bottle

$2.99

Vitamin Water Orange Orange 20oz Bottle

$2.99

Vitamin Water Acai Blueberry Pomegranate 20oz Bottle

$2.99

Gatorade Frost Glacier Cherry 20oz Bottle

$2.99

Gatorade Frost Glacier Freeze 20oz Bottle

$2.99

Gatorade Frost Arctic Blitz 20oz Bottle

$2.99

Gatorade Orange 20oz Bottle

$2.99

Gatorade Lemon Lime 20oz Bottle

$2.99

Tapozina Grapefruit 11.15oz Bottle

$2.99

Jump Grape 11.15oz Bottle

$2.99

Sprint Mango Nectar 11.15oz Can

$2.99

Sprint Peach Nectar 11.15oz Can

$2.99

Sprint Apple Nectar 11.15oz Can

$2.99

Sprint Strawberry Banana Nectar 11.15oz Can

$2.99

Hill Billy Ice Tea Raspberry 20oz Bottle

$2.99

Hill Billy Ice Tea Peach 20oz Bottle

$2.99

Hill Billy Ice Tea Lemonade 20oz Bottle

$2.99

Hill Billy Ice Tea Sweet 20oz Bottle

$2.99

Fresh Orange Juice 12oz Cup

$4.99

Fresh Orange Juice 16oz Cup

$5.99

XL Energy Drink Can

$2.99

Mocha Slush 12oz Cup

$4.99

Mocha Slush 16oz Cup

$5.99

Vanilla Slush 12oz Cup

$4.99

Vanilla Slush 16oz Cup

$5.99

Passion Fruit Slush 12oz Cup

$4.99

Passion Fruit Slush 16oz Cup

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Florentin started with the belief that outstanding bread and food should be available and affordable for everyone. Florentin bakery is a superb Miami bakery known for producing artisan kosher handmade bread and pastries ensuring unparalleled freshness. We source excellent ingredients and shape every piece of bread by hand.

3000 Stirling Road, Hollywood, FL 33021

