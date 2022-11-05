Florentin Bakery
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Florentin started with the belief that outstanding bread and food should be available and affordable for everyone. Florentin bakery is a superb Miami bakery known for producing artisan kosher handmade bread and pastries ensuring unparalleled freshness. We source excellent ingredients and shape every piece of bread by hand.
Location
3000 Stirling Road, Hollywood, FL 33021
