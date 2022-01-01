Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flores Mexican Restaurant Dripping Springs

1,312 Reviews

$$

2440 E Hwy 290

Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Popular Items

Lg Queso
3 Enchiladas
Quesadillas

Appetizers

Sm Queso

$5.99

Lg Queso

$6.99

Sm Queso Completo

$6.99

Lg Queso Completo

$7.99

Queso Flameado

$8.99

Queso Flam W/ Bf faj

$11.99

Queso Flam W/ Chick Faj

$10.99

Queso Flam W/ Shrimp

$13.99

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Beef Faj Nachos

$12.59

Chik Faj Nachos

$10.59

Mix Faj Nachos

$11.59

Black Bean Nachos

$8.99

Stuffed Jalapeños

$8.99

Sampler Platter

$10.99

Quesadillas

$8.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.99

Guacamole Completo

$12.99

Mask Fee

$1.50

Flores Polo Shirt

$20.00

Flores T-Shirt

$10.00

Soups and Salads

Taco Salad

$9.99

Ensalada de Pollo

$9.99

Spinach Salad

$6.99

Sm Caldo de Pollo

$6.99

Lg Caldo de Pollo

$8.99

Small Pozole Verde

$9.49

Mexican Power Bowl

$11.49

Small Pozole

$9.49

Lg Pozole

$11.49

Guacamole Salad

$6.99

Dinner Salad

$4.29

Lg Pozole Verde

$11.49

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Single Ham- Patty

$3.99

Desserts

Flan

$5.99

Sopapillas

$3.99

Tres Leches Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.99

Fried Xango

$6.99

Churros

$5.59

Ice Cream

$2.99

Platos Mexicanos

Ganzo’s Plate

$12.99

Maria’s Plate

$9.99

Maggie’s Plate

$10.99

Lito’s Plate

$11.99

The Twin’s Plate

$9.99

Chile Relleno

Carne con Chile Verde

$13.99

Carne Roja

$13.99

Mexican Shredded Beef Tacos

$12.99

Isaia’s Plate

$12.99

Joe’s Tacos

$12.99

Burrito Plate

$10.99

Pork Carnitas Plate

$12.99

Crispy Taco Plate

$9.99

Stuffed Avocado*

$13.99

Delia’s Special

$13.99

Carne Guisada plate

$13.99

Flautas Pollo

$11.99

Chalupas Completas

$10.99

Lily’s Street Tacos

$14.99

Sizzling Grilled Fajitas

Beef Fajitas (1)

$19.99

Beef Fajitas (2)

$33.99

Chicken Fajitas (1)

$16.99

Chicken Fajitas (2)

$28.99

Mix Fajitas (1)

$18.49

Mix Fajitas (2)

$31.49

Veggie Fajitas (1)

$16.99

Veggie Fajitas (2)

$28.99

Shrimp Fajitas (1)

$21.99

Shrimp Fajitas (2)

$38.99

Beef-Chk-Shrimp (1)

$20.49

Beef-Chk-Shrimp(2)

$35.49

Beef-Shrimp (1)

$20.99

Beef-shrimp (2)

$36.49

Chicken-Shrimp (1)

$18.49

Chicken-Shrimp (2)

$33.49

Especialidades Del Mar

Fish Tacos Plate

$15.49

Shrimp Tacos Plate

$15.49

Enchiladas Del Mar

$15.49

Camarones a la Parilla

$19.99

Camarones Calientes

$19.99

Jose’s Camarones

$19.99

Platos Especiales

Pollo Caliente

$14.99

Jose’s Pollo

$14.99

Anita’s Mole

$14.99

Pollo Poblano

$14.99

Chimichangas

$14.99

Carne Asada

$19.99

Mex Shred Beef Enchiladas

$12.99

Enchiladas Poblanas Plate

$12.99

Spinach Enchiladas Plate

$12.99

3 Enchiladas

$12.99

Chimichangas w/ Beef Fajita

$17.99

Chimichangas w/ Chicken Fajita

$16.99

Enchiladas - MIX & MATCH

$11.99

Ala Carte

Side Order Tortillas

$1.00

Refried Beans

$1.99

Charro Beans

$1.99

Black Beans

$1.99

Rice

$1.99

Spicy Chicken Taco

$2.99

Beef Taco

$3.99

Bean&Chz Taco

$3.00

Fajita Taco

$3.99

Mexican Shredded Beef Taco

$4.99

Green Pork Taco

$4.99

Red Pork Taco

$4.99

Carne Guisada Taco

$4.99

Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Fish Taco

$5.99

Carnitas Taco

$4.99

Black Bean Salad

$2.99

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Ala Cart Relleno

$8.99

Ala Carte Chimichanga

$9.99

Ala Carte Burrito

$7.99

Jumbo Shrimp

$2.59

French Fries

$2.99

Flaquito

$5.99

Ala Cart Shrimp Enchilada

$5.99

Ala Carte Enchilada

$3.99

Ala Carte Enchilada Poblana

$4.99

Ala Cart Spinach Enchilada

$4.99

Bean & Cheese Chalupa

$3.00

Beef Chalupa

$3.99

Spicy Chicken Chalupa

$3.99

Side Of Guacamole

$2.99

Spicy Chicken Flauta

$3.99

Chicken Breast

$7.99

Nopalito Salad

$4.99

Shrimp Diablo

$3.59

Ala Shred Bf Ench

$4.99

Ala Lilly Taco

$4.99

Ala Stuffed Avocado

$9.99

Gonzo 1st Plate Only

$6.00

Chicken Strip

$1.60

Sides

Side Veggies

$4.99

Side Guac

$3.99

Side Nopalito salad

$4.99

Side Spinach

$3.99

Side flour tort

$1.00

Side corn tort

$1.00

Side 1/2 side flour

$0.50

Side 1/2 side corn

$0.50

Side avocado

$3.99

Side Tiny queso

$1.50

Side sm chips & salsa

$1.59

Side Lg chips and salsa

$3.29

Side rice

$1.99

SideRefried

$1.99

Side Charro

$1.99

SideBlack Beans

$1.99

Side Sour cream

$0.75

Side pickled jalapenos

$0.75

Side Grill jalapenos

$1.00

Side fresh jalapenos

$0.75

Side Jap toreado

$1.25

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side onions

$0.50

Side Poblano peppers

$1.50

Side pico de gallo

$1.00

Side Cilantro

$0.50

Side Chorizo

$2.29

Side Bacon

$2.29

Side Tomato

$1.00

Side Lettuce

$1.00

Side Bell peppers

$1.29

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Serranos

$1.00

Side Mole

$1.00

Side Sour cream sauce

$1.00

Side Spicy Ranchero

$1.00

Side Chipotle

$1.00

Side Ranchero

$1.00

Side Texmex

$1.00

Side Verde

$1.00

Side Shred Chick

$1.50

Side Gr Beef

$1.50

Side Zucchini

$2.29

Side Mushrooms

$1.00

Side Celery

$2.29

Side Toast

$1.50

Side Hamb bun

$1.50

sd grilled onions

$0.75

Side Creamy Jap Sauce

$1.00

Side Small Salad

$1.50

Side Cabbage

$0.75

Lunch Specials

#1

$9.49

#2

$9.49

#3

$9.49

#4

$9.49

#5 Beef Fajita

$9.49

#5 Chicken Fajita Taco

$9.49

#5 Combo Fajita

$9.49

#6

$9.49

#7

$9.49

#8

$9.49

#9

$9.49

Enchiladas

Enchiladas - MIX & MATCH

$11.99

Enchiladas - Three Enchiladas

$10.99

Family Meals

Fajitas & Queso Meal 4

$60.00

Enchiladas & Queso Meal 4

$50.00

Fajitas & Enchiladas & Queso

$78.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.69

Sierra Mist

$2.69

Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Water

Coffee

$2.69

Topo Chico

$3.99

Iced Tea

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Hot Tea

$2.49

Stubborn Agave Vanilla

$2.69

Stubborn Classic Root Beer

$2.69

Stubborn Black Cherry

$2.69

Apple Juice

$2.69

Orange Juice

$2.69

Milk

$2.69

SODA WATER

$2.09

Topa Chico

$3.99

Red Bull Can

$3.30

Platos Para Los Niños

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.49

Crispy Taco

$6.49

Bean Burrito

$6.49

Chicken Tenders

$6.49

Enchilada

$6.49

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$6.49

Hamburger Plate

$6.49

Cheeseburger Plate

$6.49

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.49

Up charge adult

$2.00

Smoothies

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$3.50

Mango Smoothie

$3.50

Pomegranate Smoothie

$3.50

Peach Smoothie

$3.50

Banana Smoothie

$3.50

Raspberry Smoothie

$3.50

Guava Smoothie

$3.50

Piña Colada Smoothie

$3.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$3.50

Kid Drinks

Kids Milk

Kids OJ

Kids Apple Juice

Kids Soda

Kids Choc Milk

Margaritas

La Flor 16 Oz (Rocks)

$12.00

La Florita 16 Oz Frozen

$12.00

La Flor. 22 oz

$15.00

La Florita 22oz

$15.00

House Frozen 10 oz

$8.00

House Rock 10 oz

$8.00

Blood Orange Marg 16 oz

$12.00

La Flor Quart

$30.00

La Florita Quart

$20.00

La Flor 1/2 Gallon

$50.00

La Florita 1/2 Gallon

$40.00

La Flor Gallon

$95.00

La Florita Gallon

$80.00

Skinnies & Martinis

Mexican Martini 22oz

$15.00

Skinny Martini 22 oz

$15.00

La Paloma

$11.00

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Skinny Latina

$12.00

Ranch Water

$11.00
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Due to our store being short staff, we are no longer able to provide Curbside service. We apologize for the inconvenience.

2440 E Hwy 290, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
