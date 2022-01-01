Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flores Mexican Restaurant

956 Reviews

$$

8300 N Fm 620

Austin, TX 78726

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Enchiladas - Three Enchiladas
Lg Queso
Quesadillas

Appetizers

Sm Queso

$5.99

Lg Queso

$6.99

Sm Completo

$6.99

Lg Completo

$7.99

Queso Flameado

$8.99

Queso Flam W/ Bf Faj

$11.99

Queso Flam W/ Chick Faj

$10.99

Queso Flam W/ Shrimp

$13.99

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Beef Faj Nachos

$12.59

Chik Faj Nachos

$10.59

Mix Faj Nachos

$11.59

Black Bean Nachos

$8.99

Stuffed Jalapeños

$8.99

Sampler Platter

$10.99

Quesadillas

$8.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.99

Guacamole Completo

$12.99

Sopes

$7.99

Banquet

$14.99

Shrimp Fajita Nachos

$15.59

Soups and Salads

Taco Salad

$9.99

Ensalada de Pollo

$9.99

Spinach Salad

$6.99

Sm Caldo de Pollo

$6.99

Lg Caldo de Pollo

$8.99

Sm Pozole Verde

$9.49

Mexican Power Bowl

$11.99

Sm Pozole

$9.49

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Guacamole Salad

$10.99

Lg Pozole Verde

$11.49

Lg Pozole

$11.49

Delia’s Special

$13.99

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Desserts

Sopapillas

$3.99

Churros

$5.59

1 Sopapilla

$2.00

Tres Leches

$5.99

Platos Mexicanos

Ganzo’s Plate

$12.99

Maria’s Plate

$11.99

Maggie’s Plate

$10.99

Lito’s Plate

$11.99

The Twin’s Plate

$9.99

Chile Relleno Plate

Shredded Beef Tacos plate

$12.99

Joe’s Tacos

$12.99

Burrito Plate

Pork Carnitas Plate

$12.99

Crispy Taco Plate

$9.99

Stuffed Avocado

$13.99

Lily’s Street Tacos

$14.99

Carne Guisada plate

$13.99

Flautas De Pollo

$10.99

Chalupas Completas

$10.99

Sizzling Grilled Fajitas

Beef Fajitas (1)

$19.99

Beef Fajitas (2)

$33.99

Chicken Fajitas (1)

$16.99

Chicken Fajitas (2)

$28.99

Mix Fajitas (1)

$18.49

Mix Fajitas (2)

$31.49

Veggie Fajitas (1)

$16.99

Veggie Fajitas (2)

$28.99

Shrimp Fajitas (1)

$21.99

Shrimp Fajitas (2)

$38.99

Bf/Chk/Shimp (1)

$20.49

Bf/Chk/Shrimp (2)

$35.49

Beef/Shrimp For (1)

$20.99

Beef/Shrimp For (2)

$36.49

Chicken/Shrimp For (1)

$18.49

Chicken/Shrimp For (2)

$33.49

Tilapia Fajitas For (1)

$20.99

Tilapia Fajitas For (2)

$34.99

Especialidades Del Mar

Fish Tacos

$15.49

Shrimp Tacos

$15.49

Enchiladas Del Mar

$15.49

Camarones a la Parilla

$19.99

Camarones Calientes

$19.99

Jose’s Camarones

$19.99

Platos Especiales

Pollo Caliente

$14.99

Jose’s Pollo

$14.99

Anita’s Mole

$14.99

Pollo Poblano

$14.99

Chimichangas

$14.99

Carne Asada

$19.99

Mex Shred Beef Enchiladas

$12.99

Enchiladas Poblanas

$12.99

Spinach Enchiladas

$12.99

Enchiladas - Three Enchiladas

$12.99

Chimichangas w/ Steak Fajita

$17.99

Chimichangas w/ Chicken Fajita

$14.99

Enchiladas - MIX & MATCH

$12.99

Ala Carte

(1) Bf Faj Ench

$4.99

(1) Chx Faj Ench

$4.99

(1)Chile Relleno

$8.99

(1) Shredded Beef Taco

$4.99

A la carte Stuf Avocado

$9.99

A la cart Chik Ench

$3.99

A la carte Bf Ench

$3.99

A La Carte Carne Asada

$13.99

Ala Cart Shrimp Ench

$5.99

Ala Cart Spinach Ench

$5.99

Ala Carte Burrito

$8.99

Ala Carte Chimi

$9.99

Ala Carte Chz Ench

$3.99

Ala Carte Ench Poblana

$5.99

Ala Carte Lily"s Taco

$5.99

Ala Carte Mush Ench

$3.99

Ala carte Shred Bf Ench

$5.99

Bean & Cheese Chalupa

$3.00

Bean&Chz Taco

$3.00

Beef Chalupa

$3.99

Beef Taco

$3.99

Black Bean Salad

$2.99

Carne Guisada Taco

$4.99

Carnitas Taco

$4.99

Chicken Breast

$7.99

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Egg

$1.00

Fajita Taco

$3.99

Fish Taco

$5.99

Flaquito

$5.99

Flauta

$4.99

Ganzos Primero

$6.59

Green Pork Taco

$4.99

Hamb pattie

$5.99

Jumbo Shrimp

$2.59

Nopalito Salad

$4.99

Red Pork Taco

$4.99

Shrimp Diablo

$3.59

Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Spicy Chicken Chalupa

$3.99

Spicy Chicken Taco

$2.99

Sides

Side Veggies

$4.99

Side Guac

$3.99

Side Tiny queso

$1.50

Side Nopalito salad

$4.99

Side Raw Spinach

$3.99

Side flour tort (4ea)

$1.00

Side corn tort (4ea)

$1.00

Side 1/2 side flour

$0.50

Side 1/2 side corn

$0.50

Side avocado

$3.99

Side sm chips & salsa

$1.99

Side Lg chips and salsa

$3.59

Side rice

$1.99

SideRefried

$1.99

Side Charro

$1.99

SideBlack Beans

$1.99

Side Sour cream

$0.75

Side pickled jalapenos

$0.75

Side Grill jalapenos

$1.00

Side fresh jalapenos

$0.75

Side Jap toreado

$1.25

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side onions

$0.50

Side Poblano peppers

$1.50

Side pico de gallo

$1.00

Side Cilantro

$0.50

Side Chorizo

$2.29

Side Limes

$1.00

Side Tomato

$1.00

Side Lettuce

$1.00

Side Bell peppers

$1.29

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Serranos

$1.00

Side Mole

$1.00

Side Sour cream sauce

$1.00

Side Spicy Ranchero

$1.00

Side Chipotle

$1.00

Side Ranchero

$1.00

Side Texmex

$1.00

Side Verde

$1.00

Side Shred Chick

$3.00

Side Gr Beef

$3.00

Side Zucchini

$2.59

Side Mushrooms

$1.00

Side Celery

$2.29

Side Toast

$1.50

Side Hamb bun

$1.50

Bacon

$2.79

Sd Grill Spinach

$3.99

Lg Chips

$1.50

Sm chips

$1.00

Lg Salsa

$2.50

Sm salsa

$1.25

Creamy jap mild Hot

$1.00

Creamy jap spicy

$1.00

creamy chipotle

$1.00

queso fresco

$1.00

Queso sauce

$1.00

Black Bn Salad

$2.99

Salad For 1

$6.29

1 Scoop Guac

$2.25

Sd Pepitas

$1.00

Queso Chalupa

$1.50

Sd Grill Onions

$1.00

1 Dozen Flour Tortillas

$3.00

1 Dozen Corn Tortillas

$3.00

Side Tiny Texmex

$1.00

Mild Creamy Jalapeno Cold

$1.00

Sd Elote

$1.00

Lunch Specials

#1

$9.49

#2

$9.49

#3

$9.49

#4

$9.49

#5 Beef Fajita

$9.49

#5 Chicken Fajita Taco

$9.49

#6

$9.49

#7

$9.49

#8

$9.49

#9

$9.49

Family Packs

Fajitas, Ench &Queso

$78.00

Fajitas & Queso

$60.00

Enchiladas & Queso

$50.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.69

Bottled Water

$1.00Out of stock

Can Soda

$1.00Out of stock

Coffee

$2.69

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Fresca

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.69

Orange Juice

$2.69

Pepsi

$2.69

Quart Margarita Mix No Alcohol

$15.00

Redbull

$3.99

Sierra Mist

$2.69

Stubborn Classic Root Beer

$2.69

Sugar free Red bull

$3.99

Tonic Water

$2.69

Topo Chico

$3.99

Ginger Ale

$2.79

Cranberry juice

$2.69

Orange Crush

$2.69

Mtn Dew

$2.69

Decaf Coffee

$2.69

Platos Para Los Niños

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.49

Crispy Taco

$6.49

Bean Burrito

$6.49

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.49

Cheese Enchilada

$6.49

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$6.49

Hamburger Plate

$6.49

Cheeseburger Plate

$6.49

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.49

Smoothies

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$3.50

Mango Smoothie

$3.50

Pomegranate Smoothie

$3.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$3.50

Peach Smoothie

$3.50

Raspberry Smoothie

$3.50

Guava Smoothie

$3.50

Piña Colada Smoothie

$3.50

Cocktails/Mixed Drinks

NO MAKE

Strawberry Paloma

$12.00

Cucumber Mojito

$12.00

Irish Mule

$10.00

Texas Mule

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Classic Mojito

$11.00

Brisa Roja

$11.00

Brisa blanca

$11.00

Flores Spicy Lemonade

$11.00

Watermenlon martini

$12.00

La Flor

$12.00

La Florita

$12.00

Crushed Margarita

$13.00

El Don Margarita

$14.00

The Organic Margarita

$14.00

Strawberry Jalapeno Margarita

$12.00

Grand Margarita

$14.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$12.00Out of stock

Spicy Cucumber Margarita

$11.00

The Classic Agave Margarita

$13.00

BEERITA

$14.00

Joe's Favorite Top Shelf

$14.00

Perfect Patron Margarita

$14.00

Pineapple Margarita

$13.00

Hibiscusrita

$13.00Out of stock

Original Margarita

$13.00

Proseccorita

$14.00

1862 Caz Margarita

$11.00

Corona Selt Rita

$14.00

Smokey Ranch Water

$12.00

Summerita

$13.00

Extra Premium Marg

$16.00

1800 Top Shelf

$11.00

Socorro Top Shelf

$11.00

Redbull Watermelin Margarita

$13.50

MangoManaRita

$12.00

Socorro ranch Water

$12.00

Mexican Martini

$15.00

Skinnny Martini

$16.00

Aviontini

$16.00

Mango Martini

$10.00

Cucumber Martini

$10.00

Premium Cadi Martini

$16.00

Flores Cantarito

$11.00

Skinny Margarita

$13.00

Patron/Topo Chico

$13.00

Skinny Latina

$12.00

Get Your Horns Up

$12.00

TopShelf Mezcalrita

$13.00

Skinny Poblano Margarita

$11.00Out of stock

La Paloma

$11.00

The Classic Skinny Agave Margarita

$13.00

Flores Skinny Paloma

$11.00

22 oz Top Shelf margarita frozen

$15.00

22 oz Top shelf margarita rocks

$15.00

1 Qrt top shelf rocks

$30.00

1 Qrt Top shelf frozen

$20.00

Paloma kit

$45.00

Ranch water Kit

$45.00

1/2 Gal Top shlf rocks

$50.00

1/2 Gal Top Shelf Frozen

$40.00

1 Gal Top shelf marg rocks

$95.00

1 Gal Top shelf marg frozen

$80.00

1 Qrt Skinny

$40.00

1/2 Gal. Skinny

$60.00

1 Gal Skinny

$105.00

Wine

Mionetto Prosecco 187ml

$8.50

Sangria

$9.00

Katherine Goldshmith Cab

$13.00Out of stock

Gls Apothic Dark Red Blend

$9.00Out of stock

Gls Prophecy Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Fleur De Mer rose

$10.00

Fleur De Mer Rose Btl

$30.00

Btl Alamo Malbec

$30.00

Btl Champagne

$19.00

Btl Starborough Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough

$35.00

Btl House Cab

$25.00

Btl House Chardonnay

$25.00

Btl House Merlot

$25.00

Btl Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$35.00

Btl Mirassou Pinot Noir

$35.00

Btl Segura Viudas Brut Reserve

$25.00

Btl White Zin

$25.00

Btl Louis Martini Cabernet

$39.00

Btl Apothic Red Blend

$30.00Out of stock

Btl Prophecy Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Fleur De Mer Rose Btl

$30.00

Drink specials

Pennybacker press

$9.00

Mulligan Mary

$9.00

Titos Transfusion

$9.00

Titos Tea time

$9.00

ENTER CAR INFORMATION

MAKE

MODEL

COLOR

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8300 N Fm 620, Austin, TX 78726

Directions

Gallery
Flores Mexican Restaurant image
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Green Mango
orange starNo Reviews
8300 N FM 620 STE 800 Austin, TX 78726
View restaurantnext
Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar on FM 620
orange star4.4 • 2,373
8300 N FM 620 Austin, TX 78726
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 226-Austin 620
orange starNo Reviews
7709 Ranch Rd 620 N Austin, TX 78726
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store and BBQ - 620
orange starNo Reviews
7709 Ranch Rd 620 N Austin, TX 78726
View restaurantnext
The Barrel Room
orange starNo Reviews
6550 Comanche Trail #201 Austin, TX 78732
View restaurantnext
Oasis Texas Brewing Co
orange starNo Reviews
6550 Comanche Trail Austin, TX 78732
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston