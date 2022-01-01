  • Home
Flores Mexican Restaurant South Austin

54 Reviews

$$

4625 W William Cannon Dr

Austin, TX 78749

Order Again

Popular Items

Three Enchiladas
Lg Chile con Queso
Quesadillas

Appetizers

Sm Chile con Queso

$5.99

Lg Chile con Queso

$6.99

Sm Queso Completo

$6.99

Lg Queso Completo

$7.99

Queso Flameado

$8.99

Queso Flam W/ Bf Faj

$11.99

Queso Flam W/ Chick Faj

$10.99

Queso Flam W/ Shrimp

$13.99

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Beef Faj Nachos

$12.59

Chik Faj Nachos

$10.59

Mix Faj Nachos

$10.59

Black Bean Nachos

$8.99

Stuffed Jalapeños

$8.99

Sampler Platter

$10.99

Quesadillas

$8.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.99

Guacamole Completo

$12.99

Soups and Salads

Taco Salad

$9.99

Ensalada de Pollo

$9.99

Spinach Salad

$6.99

Sm Caldo de Pollo

$6.99

Lg Caldo de Pollo

$8.99

Pozole Verde

$9.49

Lg Pozole Verde

$11.49

Mexican Power Bowl

$11.99

Pozole

$9.49

Lg Pozole

$11.49

Dinner Salad

$5.99

Guacamole Salad

$8.99

Delia’s Special

$13.99

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Desserts

Flan

$5.99

Sopapillas

$3.99

Tres Leches Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.99

Fried Xango

$5.99

Churros

$5.59

Ice Cream

$2.59

Platos Mexicanos

Ganzo’s Plate

$12.99

Maria’s Plate

$11.99

Maggie’s Plate

$10.99

Lito’s Plate

$11.99

The Twin’s Plate

$9.99

Chile Relleno

$12.99

Carne con Chile Verde

$13.99

Carne Roja

$13.99

Shredded Beef Tacos Plate

$12.99

Isaia’s Plate

$12.99

Joe’s Tacos

$12.99

Burrito Plate

$10.99

Pork Carnitas Plate

$12.99

Crispy Taco Plate

$9.99

Stuffed Avocado

$13.99

Lily’s Street Tacos

$14.99

Carne Guisada plate

$13.99

Flautas De Pollo

$11.99

Chalupas Completas

$11.99

Sizzling Grilled Fajitas

Beef Fajitas (1)

$19.99

Beef Fajitas (2)

$33.99

Chicken Fajitas (1)

$16.99

Chicken Fajitas (2)

$28.99

Mix Fajitas (1)

$18.49

Mix Fajitas (2)

$31.49

Veggie Fajitas (1)

$16.99

Veggie Fajitas (2)

$28.99

Shrimp Fajitas (1)

$21.99

Shrimp Fajitas (2)

$38.99

Bf/Chk/Shimp (1)

$20.49

Bf/Chk/Shrimp (2)

$35.49

Beef/Shrimp For (1)

$20.99

Beef/Shrimp For (2)

$36.49

Chicken/Shrimp For (1)

$18.49

Chicken/Shrimp For (2)

$33.49

Tilapia Fajitas For (1)

$20.99

Tilapia Fajitas For (2)

$34.99

Especialidades Del Mar

Fish Tacos Plate

$15.49

Shrimp Tacos Plate

$15.49

Enchiladas Del Mar

$15.49

Camarones a la Parilla

$19.99

Camarones Calientes

$19.99

Jose’s Camarones

$19.99

Platos Especiales

Pollo Caliente

$14.99

Jose’s Pollo

$14.99

Anita’s Mole

$14.99

Pollo Poblano

$14.99

Chimichangas

$14.99

Chimichangas w/ Steak Fajita

$17.99

Chimichangas w/ Chicken Fajita

$16.99

Carne Asada

$19.99

Mex Shred Beef Enchiladas

$12.99

Enchiladas Poblanas

$12.99

Spinach Enchiladas

$12.99

Three Enchiladas

$12.99

Enchiladas - MIX & MATCH

$12.99

Ala Carte

Ganzos First Plate

$6.00

Bean&Chz Taco

$3.00

French Fries

$2.99

Black Bean Salad

$2.99

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Beef Taco

$3.99

Spicy Chicken Taco

$2.99

Mexican Shredded Beef Taco

$4.99

Green Pork Taco

$4.99

Red Pork Taco

$4.99

Fajita Taco

$4.99

Fish Taco

$5.99

Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Carne Guisada Taco

$4.99

Carnitas Taco

$4.99

Ala Carte Chile Relleno

$8.99

Flaquito

$5.99

Ala Carte Enchilada

$3.99

Enchilada Poblana

$4.99

Spinach Enchilada

$4.99

Shrimp Enchilada

$5.99

Ala Carte Chimichanga

$9.99

Ala Carte Burrito

$8.99

Jumbo Shrimp

$2.59

Bean & Cheese Chalupa

$2.99

Ground Beef Chalupa

$3.99

Spicy Chicken Chalupa

$3.99

Spicy Chicken Flauta

$3.99

Chicken Breast

$7.99

Nopalito Salad

$4.99

Shrimp Diablo

$3.59

Ala Carte Lily"s Taco

$4.99

Ala Carte Mushroom Enchilada

$4.99

Ala Carte Shredded Beef Enchilada

$4.99

Ala Carte Stuffed Avocado

$9.00

Sides

Side Veggies

$4.99

Side Guac

$3.99

Side Tiny queso

$1.50

Side Spinach

$3.99

Side flour tort

$1.00

Side corn tort

$1.00

Side avocado

$4.99

Side sm chips & salsa

$1.59

Side Lg chips and salsa

$3.29

Side rice

$1.99

SideRefried

$1.99

Side Charro

$1.99

SideBlack Beans

$1.99

Side Sour cream

$1.00

Side pickled jalapenos

$1.00

Side Grill jalapenos

$1.00

Side fresh jalapenos

$1.00

Side Jap toreado

$1.00

Side Fries

$1.99

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side onions

$1.00

Side Poblano peppers

$1.50

Side pico de gallo

$1.00

Side Cilantro

$1.00

Side Chorizo

$2.29

Side Limes

$1.00

Side Olives

$1.00

Side Tomato

$1.00

Side Lettuce

$1.00

Side Bell peppers

$1.29

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Serranos

$1.00

Side Mole

$1.00

Side Sour cream sauce

$1.00

Side Spicy Ranchero

$1.00

Side Chipotle

$1.00

Side Ranchero

$1.00

Side Texmex

$1.00

Side Verde

$1.00

Side Shred Chick

$1.50

Side Gr Beef

$1.50

Side Zucchini

$2.29

Side Mushrooms

$1.00

Side Celery

$2.29

Side Toast

$1.50

Side Hamb bun

$1.50

sd Creamy Jap spicy

$1.00

sd Creamy Jap mild

$1.00

Side Bacon

$1.79

Fajita Salad For 1

$4.99

Carnitas Sauce

$1.00

Queso Fresco

$1.00

Lunch Specials

#1

$9.49

#2

$9.49

#3

$9.49

#4

$9.49

#5 Beef Fajita

$9.49

#5 Chicken Fajita Taco

$9.49

#6

$9.49

#7

$9.49

#8

$9.49

#9

$9.49

Family Pack

Fajitas,Queso meal

$60.00

Enchiladas, Queso meal

$50.00

Fajitas,Enchiladas Queso meal

$78.00

To Go Drinks

24 oz La Florita

$15.00

24 oz La Flor

$15.00

1 Gallon Rocks Margarita

$95.00

1/2 Gallon Rocks Margarita

$50.00

24 oz Skinny

$15.00

Quart Margarita Rocks

$30.00

24 oz Mex Martini

$15.00

1 Gallon Frozen Margarita

$80.00

1/2 Gallon Frozen

$40.00

Quart Margarita Frozen

$20.00

Joe’s Favorite Margarita

$15.00

24 oz Original Margarita

$15.00

Beverages

Water

Iced Tea

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Pepsi

$2.69

Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Sierra Mist

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Mountain Dew

$2.69

Crush Orange

$2.69

Stubborn Classic Root Beer

$2.69

Coffee

$2.69

Apple Juice

$2.69

Milk

$2.69

Topo Chico

$3.99

Club Soda

$2.69

Fresca

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.69

Ginger Beer

$2.69

Hot Tea

$2.69

Orange Juice

$2.69

Pineapple Juice

$2.69

Redbull

$3.99

Tonic Water

$2.69

Bottle Water

$1.00

Platos Para Los Niños

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.49

Crispy Taco

$6.49

Bean Burrito

$6.49

Chicken Tenders

$6.49

Cheese Enchilada

$6.49

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$6.49

Hamburger Plate

$6.49

Cheeseburger Plate

$6.49

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.49

Smoothies

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$3.50

Mango Smoothie

$3.50

Pomegranate Smoothie

$3.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$3.50

Peach Smoothie

$3.50

Raspberry Smoothie

$3.50

Guava Smoothie

$3.50

Piña Colada Smoothie

$3.50

Banana Smoothie

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

4625 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78749

Directions

Flores Mexican Restaurant image
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

