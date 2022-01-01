Flores on the Bend imageView gallery

Flores on the Bend

review star

No reviews yet

5000 Hudson bend # H

Austin, TX 78724

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadillas
Mexican Power Bowl
Lg Queso Completo

Appetizers

Sm Queso

$5.59

Lg Queso

$6.59

Sm Queso Completo

$6.59

Lg Queso Completo

$7.59

Guacamole Completo

$8.99

Queso Flameado

$8.99

Queso Flam W/ Bf faj

$9.99

Queso Flam W/ Chick Faj

$9.99

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$6.59

Beef Faj Nachos

$10.99

Chik Faj Nachos

$10.99

Mix Faj Nachos

$10.99

Black Bean Nachos

$8.99

Pastor Nachos

$10.99

Stuffed Japs

$7.99

Sampler Platter

$11.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

Quesadillas

$8.99

Soups and Salads

Bf Faj Taco Salad

$10.99

Gr Bf Taco Salad

$8.99

Ck Faj Taco Salad

$10.99

Ck Taco Salad

$8.99

Shrimp Taco Salad

$13.99

Mexican Power Bowl

$12.99

Dinner Salad

$6.29

Ensalada de Pollo

$10.29

Guacamole Salad

$6.99

Lg Caldo De Pollo

$8.99

Small Caldo De Pollo

$6.99

Menudo

$11.59

Small Menudo

$7.99

Nopalito Salad

$4.59

Pozole

$11.59

Small Pozole

$8.29

Side Salad

$3.99

Delias Special

$14.99

Spinach Salad

$6.99

Black Bean Salad

$3.50

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Extra Ham- Patty

$3.50

Desserts

Flan

$5.29

Sopapillas

$4.59

Churros

$4.59

Fried Xango

$4.99

Fried Xango

$5.99

Platos Mexicanos

Ganzo’s Plate

$11.99

Maria’s Plate

$10.99

Maggie’s Plate

$9.99

Lito’s Plate

$11.99

The Twin’s Plate

$8.99

Chile Relleno

$11.99

Carne con Chile Verde

$12.99

Carne Roja

$12.99

Isaia’s Plate

$11.99

Joe’s Tacos

$12.99

Burrito Plate

$10.99

Crispy Taco Plate

$9.59

Stuffed Avocado*

$12.99

Lily’s Street Tacos

$13.99

Carne Guisada plate

$13.99

Flautas Pollo

$9.99

Chalupas Completas

$9.99

Pork Carnitas

$13.99

Delia's Special

$13.99

Sizzling Grilled Fajitas

Beef Fajitas (1)

$16.99

Beef Fajitas (2)

$26.99

Chicken Fajitas (1)

$15.99

Chicken Fajitas (2)

$25.99

Mix Fajitas (1)

$15.99

Mix Fajitas (2)

$25.99

Shrimp Fajitas (1)

$20.99

Shrimp Fajitas (2)

$34.99

Beef-Chk-Shrimp (1)

$18.29

Beef-Chk-Shrimp(2)

$30.29

Beef-Shrimp (1)

$18.49

Beef-shrimp (2)

$30.49

Chicken-Shrimp (1)

$17.99

Chicken-Shrimp (2)

$29.99

Veggie For 1

$15.99

Veggie For 2

$25.99

Especialidades Del Mar

Shrimp Taco Plate

$15.99

Enchiladas Del Mar

$14.99

Camarones a la Parilla

$19.99

Camarones Calientes

$19.99

Jose’s Camarones

$19.99

Grilled Fish Tacos

$15.99

Fried Fish Tacos

$15.99

Platos Especiales

Pollo Caliente

$14.59

Jose’s Pollo

$14.59

Anita’s Mole

$14.59

Pollo Poblano

$14.59

Chimichangas

$12.99

Carne Asada

$17.29

Ala Carte

Ala Cart Relleno

$8.00

Ala Carte Chimichanga

$8.99

Ala Carte Burrito

$7.99

A La Cart Shrimp Ench

$5.99

Ala Carte Enchilada

$3.99

Ala Carte Ench Poblana

$4.99

Ala Cart Spinach Enchilada

$4.99

Bean & Cheese Chalupa

$2.99

Beef Chalupa

$3.59

Chicken Chalupa

$3.59

Flauta De Pollo

$3.99

Jumbo Shrimp

$2.59

Flaquito

$5.49

Shrimp Diablo

$3.59

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.99

A La Cart Stuffed Avocado

$8.00

Sides

Side flour tort

$1.00

Side corn tort

$1.00

Side Guac

$2.99

Side avocado

$2.99

Side Tiny queso

$1.50

Small Salsa

$2.25

Lg Salsa

$4.50

Side rice

$2.29

SideRefried

$2.29

Side Charro

$2.29

SideBlack Beans

$2.29

Side Sour cream

$1.00

Side Veggies

$5.59

Side Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side onions

$0.75

Side Poblano peppers

$1.50

Side pico de gallo

$1.00

Side Cilantro

$0.50

Side Tomato

$1.00

Side Lettuce

$1.00

Side Bell peppers

$1.29

Side Kitchen Salsa

$1.50

Side Spinach

$3.99

Side Gr Beef

$1.50

Side Zucchini

$2.29

Side Mushrooms

$1.00

Side Creamy Jap Sauce

$1.50

Side Stuffed Japs

$3.99

Side Shrimp

$5.00

Pickled Jalapeño

$0.50

Burger Patty

$3.99

Nopalitos

$2.50

Lunch Specials

#1

$8.99

#2

$8.99

#3

$8.99

#4

$8.99

#5 Beef Fajita

$8.99

#5 Chicken Fajita Taco

$8.99

#5 Combo Fajita

$8.99

#6

$8.99

#7

$8.99

#8

$8.99

#9

$8.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas - MIX & MATCH

$11.99

Enchiladas - Three Enchiladas

$11.99

Enchiladas Del Mar

$15.99

Enchiladas Poblanas

$11.99

Spinach Ench Plate

$11.99

Catering And Family Meal

Fajitas & Queso Meal 4

$55.00

Enchiladas & Queso Meal 4

$45.00

Fajitas & Enchiladas & Queso

$70.00

Beef Fajita Lb

$19.99

Ck Fajita 1 Lb

$19.99

Carne Verde Quart

$23.00

Carne Roja Quart

$23.00

Ground Beef Quart

$15.00

Shred Chicken

$15.00

10 Ench

$25.00

15 Ench

$36.00

30 Ench

$70.00

10 Flautas

$32.00

20 Flautas

$60.00

10 Flaquitos

$32.00

20 Flaquitos

$70.00

10 Crispy Tacos

$25.00

15 Crispy Tacos

$36.00

30 Crispy Tacos

$70.00

Quart Of Queso

$18.00

Half Gallon Queso

$35.00

Gallon Queso

$65.00

Quart Of Salsa

$6.00

Half Gallon Salsa

$14.00

Gallon Salsa

$20.00

Pico Quart

$12.00

Sour Cream Quart

$9.00

Guac Half Gallon

$40.00

Beans Half Gallon

$16.00

Rice Half Gallon

$16.00

Beans Quart

$9.00

16 Oz Guac

$12.00

Quart Of Queso

$16.00

Sour Cream 16 Oz

$5.00

Quart Rice

$9.00

Pint Of Beans

$3.99

16 Oz Rice

$5.00

Fiesta Buffet

$18.95

Pint Guac

$14.00

Quart Of Texmex

$12.00

Enchilada Taco Buffet

Fiesta Buffet

$13.95

Guisada 1\2 Gallon

$35.00

Guacamole

$1.00

Pint Pico De Gallo

$5.00

Beverages

Coca Can

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.69

Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Coffee

$2.49

Kids Soda

$1.50

Water

Iced Tea

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Topo Chico

$3.99

Horchata

$2.99

Jamaica

$2.99

Coke Bottle

$3.50

Orange Crush

$2.99

Manzanita Bottle

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.69

Lg Oj

$3.49

Apple Juice

$2.69

Stubborn Classic Root Beer

$2.69

Stubborn Agave Vanilla

$2.69

Milk

$2.69

Soda Water

$1.99

Bottle Water

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.99

Red Bull

$3.50

Platos Para Los Niños

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Crispy Taco

$6.50

Bean Burrito

$6.50

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Enchilada

$6.50

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$6.50

Hamburger Plate

$6.50

Cheeseburger Plate

$6.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Up Charge Adult

Charge

$2.00

Beer

Budlight

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Bohemia

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller lite

$4.50

Lonestar

$4.00

Shiner

$4.50

Saind Arnold Ipa

$4.50

Thirsty Goat

$5.00

Budwiser

$4.00

Truly Seltzer

$4.50

White Claw

$4.50

Yuengling

$4.50

Can Pacifico

$4.50

Cocktails/Mixed Drinks

Dragonfruit Mojito

$11.00

Strawberry Paloma

$12.00

Texas Mule

$10.00

Flores Gimlet

$9.00

Irish Mule

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Flores Spicy Lemonade

$11.00

Spicy Lemonade

$11.00

La Flor

$11.00

La Florita

$11.00

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Special Margarita

$6.00

House Frozen

$8.00

House Rocks

$8.00

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

The Organic Margarita

$13.00

Strawberry Jalapeno Margarita

$12.00

Original Margarita

$11.00

Pink Margarita

$11.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$12.00

Grand Margarita

$13.00

Spicy Cucumber Margarita

$11.00

The Classic Agave Margarita

$12.00

Joe's Favorite Top Shelf

$14.00

Perfect Patron Margarita

$14.00

Pineapple Margarita

$13.00

La Flor 22oz

$16.00

La Florita 22oz

$16.00

Mex Martin 22oz

$15.00

La Flor 1 gallon

$130.00

La Florita 1 gallon

$80.00

La Flor 1/2 gallon

$70.00

La Florita 1/2 gallon

$40.00

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Espolon Beerita

$15.00

Mangonada

$10.00

Crushed Margarita

$12.00

Hibiscus Margarita

$12.00

El Don Margarita

$14.00

Pitch Margarita

$35.00

Rocks Gallon

$80.00

Smokey Ranch Water

$12.00

Prosecco Margarita

$13.00

Mexican Martini

$14.00

Skinnny Martini

$15.00

Avion Tini

$16.00

Mango Martini

$10.00

Cucumber Martini

$9.00

Tito Martini

$9.00

La Paloma

$11.00

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Ranch Water

$9.00

Flores Cantarito

$11.00

Get Your Horns Up

$12.00

Skinny Martini

$14.00

Top Shelf Mezcal

$12.00

Vampirito

$11.00

Wine

Mondavi Merlot

$6.00

Mondavi Cab

$6.00

Mondavi Chardonnay

$6.00

Beringer Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Robert Mondavi Chardonnay

$8.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$7.00

GLS Sangria

$7.00

Flores Brisa Blanca

$8.00

House Pinot Noir

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Segura Viudas Brut. Bottle

$21.00

Beringer Pinot Grillio

$6.00

House Pinot Noir

$6.00

Wycliff

$5.00

Mindavi Cabernet

$18.00

Brunch Drinks

Ruby Fizz

$10.00

Top Shelf Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mimosa Caraffe

$18.00

Tacos

Tacos de Barbacoa

$3.00

Bf Faj Taco

$3.50

Ck Faj Taco

$3.50

Mix Fajita Taco

$3.99

Taco De Carne Verde

$3.50

Bf Crispy Taco

$3.29

Spicy Ck Taco

$3.59

Guisada Taco

$4.50

Bn Chz Taco

$2.50

Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Carnita Taco

$3.99

Pastor Taco

$3.00

Grilled Fish Taco

$4.99

Lily Taco

$4.50

Fried Fish Taco

$5.99

Tortas

Barbacoa Torta

$9.99

Ham Torta

$8.99

Milanesa Torta

$9.99

Pastor Torta

$9.99

Torta Pastor

$9.00

Torta Cubana

$11.00

Beef Fajita Torta

$11.00

Torta Carnitas

$9.99

Ala Carte

Refried Beans

$1.99

Charro Beans

$1.99

Black Beans

$1.99

Rice

$1.99

Black Bean Salad

$2.99

Ala Cart Relleno

$6.99

Ala Carte Chimichanga

$6.99

Ala Carte Burrito

$6.99

Flaquito

$4.69

Ala Cart Shrimp Enchilada

$5.59

Ala Carte Enchilada

$2.99

Ala Carte Enchilada Poblana

$3.99

Ala Cart Spinach Enchilada

$3.99

Bean & Cheese Chalupa

$2.59

Beef Chalupa

$2.99

Spicy Chicken Chalupa

$2.99

Spicy Chicken Flauta

$3.69

Chicken Breast

$6.59

Ala Lilly Taco

$4.59

Ala Stuffed Avocado

$6.99

Ganzo First Plate

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

5000 Hudson bend # H, Austin, TX 78724

Directions

Gallery
Flores on the Bend image

