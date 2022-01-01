Flores Taqueria imageView gallery

Flores Taqueria

review star

No reviews yet

1 Main St

Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

DRAFT

Pilsner- Sloop Pilsner

$7.00

Amber - King's Court

$7.00

IPA - Industrial Wrench

$7.00

Porter - Port City

$7.00

Cider- Citizen Cider

$7.00Out of stock

Lager- Pacifico

$5.00Out of stock

BOTTLE/CAN

Aslin American Lager

$6.00

Astrella Lager

$5.00

Beer Special

$8.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Coors Lt

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Uncle Tito's Mexi Lager

$6.00

Sloop Juice Bomb

$7.00

Night Shift Nite Lite

$3.00

Night Shift Hoot Tropical

$7.00

Hornitos Hard Seltzer Lime

$8.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$8.00

BUCKET: ASTRELLA

$15.00

BUCKET: COORS LT

$15.00

BUCKET: CORONA

$15.00

BUCKET: HORNITOS

$20.00

BUCKET: STELLA

$18.00

BUCKET: TOPO CHICO

$24.00

House Cocktails

Black Jack

$12.00

Dang, That's Delicious!

$12.00

From Dusk Till Dawn

$11.00

Don't Hangover, Hang On

$12.00

Three Amigos

$12.00

El Camino

$12.00

Return Of The Mack

$12.00Out of stock

Jungle Love

$12.00

Passion fruit Margarita

$12.00

Purple Drank

$13.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Rose Sangria

$9.00

White Sangria

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Cocktail Special

$13.00

Dealer's Choice

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Manhattan

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Cosmopolitian

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Boulevardier

$11.00

French 75

$11.00

Mojito

$10.00

Paloma

$11.00

Moscow mule

$12.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

White Wine

Sauv Blanc GLS

$10.00

Imagery Chardonnay GLS

$11.00

Prosecco GLS

$11.00

Circa Pinot Grigio GLS

$12.00

Rose Wine

Finca Nueva Rosado

$10.00+Out of stock

ON TAP Rose GLS

$11.00

Confidential Rose

$11.00+

Red Wine

Sean Minor Pinot noir

$12.00+

Joey Tensley Cabernet

$13.00+

Bodegas Filon Garnacha

$11.00+

Tequlia/ Mezcal

Arette Blanco

$10.00

Banhez Joven

$12.00

Borroso

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$27.00

Del Magey Vida

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00Out of stock

El Tesoro Anejo

$19.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$14.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$17.00

Hussong's Reposado

$13.00

Hussong's Silver

$11.00

La Gritona

$11.00

Los Dos

$13.00

Mi Campo Reposado

$12.00

Mijenta Reposado

$16.00

Mijenta Blanco

$14.00

Milagro Reposado

$11.00

Milagro Silver

$9.00

Partida Anejo

$14.00

Partida Blanco

$12.00

Partida Reposado

$13.00

Tequila Ocho Blanco

$13.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$15.00

Teremana Blanco

$11.00

Teremana Reposado

$13.00

Tres Gen Anejo

$16.00

Tres Gen Blanco

$14.00

Tres Gen Reposado

$15.00

Mi Campo Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$38.00

Hussong's Anejo

$15.00

El Mayor Xtr Anejo

$27.00

Siempre Silver

$11.00

Siempre Repo

$13.00

Siempre Anejo

$15.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$12.00

Fortaleza Repo

$13.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$16.00

Vodka

Sobeski

$10.00

Tito's

$11.00

Ketel one

$13.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Helix 7

$12.00

Gin

Fellows Gin (well)

$10.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Askur Dry Gin

$11.00

Isolation

$12.00

Gin Mare

$12.00

Whiskey

Old Overholt Rye

$11.00

Deadwood Bourbon (Well)

$11.00

Deadwood Rye (well)

$11.00

J&B Scotch

$10.00

HV Applejack

$11.00

DEAD RABBIT IRISH

$13.00

Cordials/Bitters

Aperol

$10.00

Benedictine

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Soleno

$10.00

Grand Mariner

$11.00

Luxardo Sambuca

$9.00

Luxardo Marashino

$9.00

Mr. Black Coffee

$10.00

Pernod Absinthe

$10.00

Lillet Blanc

$9.00

Amaro Montenegro

$9.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Hetta Glogg

$9.00

Amaro Cicacaro

$9.00

Buffallo Trace Bourbon Cream

$9.00

Nocello Walnut Liqueur

$9.00

Rum

Flor De Cana 4yr (Well)

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$11.00

Rum Haven

$11.00

Brandy/ Cognac

Lustau Brandy

$10.00

Dudgonon 5yr Cognac

$12.00Out of stock

SODAS

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$4.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Gingerale

$3.00

KIDS- SPRITE

$2.50

KIDS-COKE

$2.50

KIDS-DR.PEPPER

$2.50

KIDS-GINGERALE

$2.50

KIDS-LEMONADE

$3.00

KIDS-SWEET TEA

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Mexi Coke

$4.00

Mexi Sprite

$4.00

Mexi Fanta Orange

$4.00Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

JUICE

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

WATERS

Aqua Panna

$5.00

San Pelligrino

$5.00

Topo Chico Grapefruit Sparkling Water

$3.50

COFFEE

Coffee

$3.00

Cappincino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

MOCKTAIL

JENG PALOMA

$10.00

JENG MOSCOW MULE

$10.00

STARTERS

CHIPS & GUAC

$10.00+

LOADED GUAC

$16.00

CRAWFISH CHEESE DIP

$18.00Out of stock
SALSA & CHIPS

SALSA & CHIPS

$6.00

SMOKED SALSA VERDA

$5.00Out of stock

CHIPS !

TACOS

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN

$3.00

BBQ CARROT

$3.00

CACTUS

$4.00

PORK CARNITAS

$4.00

BEEF

$4.00

BRAISED BRISKET

$6.00
PORK BELLY

PORK BELLY

$6.00

BEER BATTERED MAHI

$6.00
SHRIMP

SHRIMP

$7.00

BBQ CARROT

$7.00

TUNA

$8.00

LOBSTER

$8.00

FILET

$7.00

Barbacoa Taco

$6.00Out of stock

THE OTHER STUFF

TUNA TOSTADA

TUNA TOSTADA

$12.00

MINI FAJITAS

$8.00

POKÉ BOWL

$12.00

CEVICHE

$10.00

THE SALAD OPTION

$8.00
BRANDL'S

BRANDL'S

$70.00+
BRIDGE BURGER

BRIDGE BURGER

$18.00

CHESAPEAKE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$22.00
LOBSTER ROLL

LOBSTER ROLL

$25.00

Special: Mahi Mahi

$21.00Out of stock

Special:Flank Steak

$33.00

EMPANADAS (3)

BEEF & OLIVE EMP

$12.00

CBR EMP

$12.00

Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Empanada

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE EMP

$12.00
SMOKED BRISKET EMP

SMOKED BRISKET EMP

$16.00Out of stock

Smoked Brisket and Cheese Empanada

LOBSTER EMP

$16.00

SPECIAL EMP

$10.00Out of stock

SIDES

MEXICAN STREET CORN

$8.00
CILANTRO LIME RICE

CILANTRO LIME RICE

$5.00

CHIPOTLE BLACK BEANS

$5.00Out of stock
TOSTONES

TOSTONES

$5.00

MADUROS

$5.00

SIDE OF SALSA

$1.00

SIDE OF SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SIDE OF DONKEY KICK ( HOT SAUCE)

$1.00

SIDE OF JALAPENO RANCH

$1.00

SIDE OF CHIPOTLE MAYO

$1.00

SIDE OF GUAC (2 oz)

$1.00

SIDE OF AMAZING (FRIES)

$5.00

DESSERT

CHURROS

$8.00

Strawberry CHURROS

$12.00

ICE CREAM (3 scoops)

$5.00

Apple Churros

$12.00

Tequila

Shot - Arette blanco

$6.00

Shot - Arette Reposado

$6.00

Shot - Casamigos Blanco

$6.00

Shot - El Tesoro Anejo

$12.00

Shot - El Tesoro Reposado

$10.00

Shot - El Tesoro Silver

$9.00

Shot - Hussong's Reposado

$8.00

Shot - Hussong's Silver

$7.00

Shot - La Gritona

$5.00

Shot - Los Dos

$6.00

Shot - Milagro Reposado

$7.00

Shot - Partida Anejo

$9.00

Shot - Partida Reposado

$8.00

Shot - Partida Silver

$7.00

Shot - Tequila Ocho Blanco

$8.00

Shot - Tequila Ocho Reposado

$9.00

Shot - Teremana Reposado

$8.00

Shot - Teremana Silver

$7.00

Shot - Tres Generacions Anejo

$11.00

Shot- Mi Campo Blanco

$6.00

Shot-Mi Campo Reposado

$6.00

Shot- Milagro Silver

$6.00

Shot- Milagro Reposado

$7.00

Shot- Tres Generacions Blanco

$7.00

Shot- Tres Generacions Repo

$9.00

Shot-Banhez Mezcal

$6.00

Shot-Borroso

$7.00

Shot-Del Maguey Vida

$6.00

Shot-La Gritona Repo

$5.00

Shot- Hussong's Anejo

$8.00

Shot- El Mayor Xtr Anejo

$14.00

Shot- Don julio 1942 Anejo

$16.00

Shot- Siempre Blanco

$6.00

Shot- Siempre Repo

$7.00

Shot- Siempre Anejo

$8.00

Shot- Forteleza Blanco

$6.00

Shot- Forteleza Repo

$7.00

Shot- Forteleza Anejo

$8.00

Vodka

Shot- Grey Goose

$6.00

Shot - Titos

$5.00

Shot - Sobeski (well)

$4.00

Shot - Ketel one

$6.00

Whiskey

SHOT-DEAD RABBIT IRISH

$6.00

VDAY

VDAY

$65.00

VDAY Bubbles

$10.00

Salmorejo

Gambas

Burrata Crostini

Arcadian Salad

Filet Mingon

Prime Rib

Huli Huli

Salmon

Lava Cake Churro

Pear Upside Down

MOTHER'S DAY BUFFET

ADULT BUFFET

$45.00

KIDS BUFFET

$20.00

MAINS

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00

KIDS CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$8.00

KIDS PLAIN QUESADILLA

$6.00

KIDS RICE BOWL W/BEEF

$6.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

SIDE OF AMAZING (FRIES)

$5.00

DRINKS

JARRITOS ORANGE

$4.00

SPARKLING APPLE

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy with us, located on the Hudson River Waterfront in Poughkeepsie!

Location

1 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Directions

Gallery
Flores Taqueria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lola's Cafe - Poughkeepsie
orange star4.6 • 621
131 Washington St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
View restaurantnext
Lolita's Pizza - 129 Washington St
orange starNo Reviews
129 Washington St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
View restaurantnext
The Academy Foodhall - 33 Academy st
orange starNo Reviews
33 Academy st Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
View restaurantnext
HIGH LOUNGE (BRUNCH ALL DAY)
orange starNo Reviews
380 MAIN ST. POUGHKEEPSIE, NY 12601
View restaurantnext
Pizza Mia- Highland - 3650 rt 9w suite e
orange starNo Reviews
3650 rt 9w suite e highland, NY 12528
View restaurantnext
Juan Murphy's - 796 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
796 Main Street Arlington, NY 12603
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Poughkeepsie

Brasserie 292
orange star4.3 • 675
292 Main St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
View restaurantnext
Lola's Cafe - Poughkeepsie
orange star4.6 • 621
131 Washington St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
View restaurantnext
Dutchess BBQ Bistro & Bar
orange star4.1 • 257
1820 New Hackensack Rd Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
View restaurantnext
La Cabanita
orange star4.5 • 254
763 Main St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Poughkeepsie
Highland
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
New Paltz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Fishkill
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
Beacon
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Newburgh
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Red Hook
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston