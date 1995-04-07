Main picView gallery
Food Trucks
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Caterers

Flores Tapas

26 Reviews

$$

1659 U.S. 9

Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

Popular Items

Tostones

Tostones

$8.00

Golden plantains fried, lightly salted, and tossed in chimichuri

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$12.00

Airy, sponge cake soaked in a sweet mixture of three types of milk, dark rum, and topped with pineapple and strawberry

Roasted Vegetable Paella

Roasted Vegetable Paella

$13.00+

Classic Spanish rice dish, served with roasted vegetables. Enjoy a single serving or a larger paella-for-two to share.

Tapas

Jamón Serrano

Jamón Serrano

$12.00

The most common type of Spanish ham, dry-cured ham carved off the bone and aged to perfection

Jamón Ibérico

Jamón Ibérico

$32.00

This is where the magic is! Jamón Ibérico is Spain's finest ham. Hand-carved, acorn fed, top quality ham that is delectably marbled

Cheese Plate

$26.00

Assortment of cheeses, served with pan con tomate, may contain nuts

Meat & Cheese Plate

Meat & Cheese Plate

$38.00

Assortment of meats and cheeses, served with pan con tomate, may contain nuts

Pear Crostini

Pear Crostini

$14.00

Caramelized pears with whipped honey goat cheese and jamón serrano on a toasted crostini.

Olives

$6.00

Roasted Shishito Peppers

$9.00
Pan con Tomate

Pan con Tomate

$8.00

Toasted bread with tomato, garlic, and olive oil spread

Pan con Aguacate

Pan con Aguacate

$11.00

Toasted bread with tomato, garlic, and olive oil spread, topped with avocado

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$10.00

Delicately crisp potatoes with salsa bravas and garlic aioli

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Shaved brussels sprouts sauteéd with bacon

Tostones

Tostones

$8.00

Golden plantains fried, lightly salted, and tossed in chimichuri

Mussels and Chorizo

Mussels and Chorizo

$22.00

Steamed mussels with chorizo and garlic, served with grilled tostada

Gambas, Garlic Shrimp

Gambas, Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

Our take on the classic, Gambas al Ajillo. Spanish style shrimp, in chili oil, garlic, and chimichurri

Pulpo a la Plancha, Grilled Octopus

Pulpo a la Plancha, Grilled Octopus

$22.00

Tender grilled octopus, purple mashed potatoes, topped with chimichurri

Tuna Ceviche

Tuna Ceviche

$20.00

Fresh raw tuna, jicama, poblano peppers, and red onion, marinated in coconut citrus dressing

Croquetas Chicken

$12.00

Spanish croquetas filled with creamy béchamel sauce

Croquettas Jamon

$12.00

Croquettas Mushroom (6)

$12.00
Albondigas

Albondigas

$17.00
Brisket Empanadas

Brisket Empanadas

$16.00

Fried turnover filled with Monterey Jack cheese and smoked brisket, topped with jalapeño ranch

Chorizo in Red Wine

Chorizo in Red Wine

$14.00

Grilled Spanish pork sausage cooked in a red wine reduction

Bacon Dates

$17.00
Chicken Pinxtos

Chicken Pinxtos

$14.00

Grilled chicken on a skewer, marinated in smoky paprika and chimichurri.

Side Bread

$2.00

Tuna Special

$20.00

Chicken Emps

$12.00

Mains & Paellas

LARGE Seafood Paella

LARGE Seafood Paella

$42.00

Classic Spanish rice dish, served with seafood and chorizo. Enjoy a single serving or a larger paella-for-two to share.

LARGE Chicken Chorizo Paella

LARGE Chicken Chorizo Paella

$30.00

Classic Spanish rice dish, served with chicken and chorizo. Enjoy a single serving or a larger paella-for-two to share.

SMALL Seafood Paella

$22.00

SMALL Chicken Chorizo Paella

$16.00
Roasted Vegetable Paella

Roasted Vegetable Paella

$13.00+

Classic Spanish rice dish, served with roasted vegetables. Enjoy a single serving or a larger paella-for-two to share.

1/2 Smoked Huli Huli Chicken

1/2 Smoked Huli Huli Chicken

$26.00

1/2 smoked chicken, marinated in Huli Huli sauce, served with purple mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, and grilled pineapple

Small Chicken Chorizo Paella

Small Chicken Chorizo Paella

$36.00

Fideuà noddles, shrimp, clams, and cuttlefish simmered in squid ink broth

Churrasco Con Chimichurri

Churrasco Con Chimichurri

$38.00

Juicy, grilled skirt steak topped with chimichurri sauce, served with roasted red peppers and roasted potatoes

Filet

$46.00Out of stock

Fideua

$36.00Out of stock

Burger Special

$20.00

Salmon Special

$26.00

Dessert

Churros

Churros

$10.00

Traditional deep-fried dough coated with cinnamon sugar, served with Nutella chocolate spread or our house-made vanilla Victory Ice Cream

Flan

Flan

$10.00

A Flores spin on the classic; lightly sweetened egg custard with orange segments, passionfruit, and dulce de leche

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$12.00

Airy, sponge cake soaked in a sweet mixture of three types of milk, dark rum, and topped with pineapple and strawberry

Ice Cream

$5.00

Kids Menu

Croquetas Chicken

$12.00

Spanish croquetas filled with creamy béchamel sauce

Croquettas Jamon

$12.00

Patatas Bravas

$8.00

Delicately crisp potatoes with salsa brava and garlic aioli

Pan con Tomate

$6.00

Toasted bread with tomato, garlic, and olive oil spread

Pan con Aguacate

$6.00

avaocado bread

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

PBJ&Banana

$8.00Out of stock

TO GO Alcohol

Flores Cocktails TO GO

Bullets & Bees

$13.00

Bourbon, Coconut Black Tea, Lemonade, and Chili-Honey Syrup

Flores Martini

Flores Martini

$13.00

Gin, Dolin Dry, Fino Sherry and a "Gilda" Tapa

Llama Drama

Llama Drama

$13.00

Pisco 1615, Pamplemousse Liqueur, Grapefruit Juice , Lime and Pellegrino Pompelmo

Sangria-Red GLS

Sangria-Red GLS

$10.00

Sangria-Rose GLS

$10.00Out of stock

Sangria-White GLS

$10.00
Smuggler's Run

Smuggler's Run

$13.00

Flor De Cana 12yr Rum, Hibiscus Liqueur, Lime, and Tiki Bitters

Spanish Rose

Spanish Rose

$13.00

Jalapeno infused Tequila, Prunier Orange Liqueur, Lime , and Blood Orange

The Impossible Dream

The Impossible Dream

$13.00

Deadwood Rye, Pedro Ximenez Sherry and Bitters

Purple Drank

Purple Drank

$13.00Out of stock

Butterfly Pea Flower-infused Gin, Passionfruit Liqueur, Honey and Spiced Tonic

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Red Wine by the Bottle TO GO

Garnacha, La Vina del Bululu BTL

Garnacha, La Vina del Bululu BTL

$40.00
Finca Allende BTL

Finca Allende BTL

$59.00Out of stock
Chateau Clos Moulin Pontet BTL

Chateau Clos Moulin Pontet BTL

$39.00Out of stock
Sean Minor Pinot Noir BTL

Sean Minor Pinot Noir BTL

$34.00Out of stock
Ultreia St Jacques BTL

Ultreia St Jacques BTL

$59.00Out of stock
Guelbenzu Azul BTL

Guelbenzu Azul BTL

$49.00

White Wine by the Bottle TO GO

El Castero Macabeo BTL

El Castero Macabeo BTL

$44.00
Pessoa, Vinho Verde BTL

Pessoa, Vinho Verde BTL

$44.00
Castro Martin Albarino BTL

Castro Martin Albarino BTL

$49.00
Chardonnay Cinquante-Cinq BTL

Chardonnay Cinquante-Cinq BTL

$39.00Out of stock

Bottles & Can Beer/Cider TO GO

Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$6.00Out of stock
Estrella Damm Lager

Estrella Damm Lager

$7.00
Sidra BTL

Sidra BTL

$24.00
Corona Exrta

Corona Exrta

$5.00Out of stock

Three Floyds Zombie Dust

$6.00Out of stock
Ithica Flower Power IPA

Ithica Flower Power IPA

$10.00
Bells Stout

Bells Stout

$7.00

BRUNCH

Spanish Tortilla

$15.00

Torrija

$16.00

Spanish French Toast

Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Huevos A La Cubana

$13.00

Strawberry salad

$8.00

Lobster Benedict

$22.00

Croissant Bread Pudding

$12.00

Eggs ANY STYLE

$14.00

Lobster Queso Fries

$23.00

Spring Salad

$10.00

SIDE Avocado

$5.00

SIDE POTATOES

$7.00

SIDE Bacon

$6.00

SIDE Chorizo

$6.00

SIDE Eggs

$6.00

SIDE CIABATTA ROLL

$3.00

CARROT CAKE

$6.00

DOUBLE CHOCO CAKE

$6.00

TRES LECHES

$6.00

STRAW CHURROS

$6.00

DULCE CHURROS

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A gathering place for Spanish tapas lovers and craft cocktail aficionados. Enjoy Spain tapas right here in the Hudson Valley!

Website

Location

1659 U.S. 9, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

Directions

