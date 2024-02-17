- Home
Florez Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
5900 S Land Park Dr
Sacramento, CA 95822
Food
Antojitos
- 3 Shrimp quesadilla$10.00
3 grilled Quesadillas on corn tortillas stuffed with shrimp, pico de Gallo, and jack cheese. Served with our homemade habanero sauce on the side.
- Bean Dip$7.00
- Ceviche$15.00
Diced and cured gulf shrimp in fresh lime juice.
- Chilaquiles$12.00
Yummy salsa roja (or)verde- covered crispy chips with carnitas (or) chicken, cotija cheese, sour cream, cilantro and onion.
- Empanadas$15.00
delicious homemade masa filled with , with a side of habanero sauce.
- Flautas App$12.00
4 rolled 6 inch flour tortillas stuffed with (choice of meat) and a side of sour cream, guacamole, pico de Gallo, & our homemade pasilla sauce.
- Flour Chips$3.50
- Guacamole$11.00
Fresh avocados mixed with pico de Gallo, lime juice, and cilantro.
- Nacho suprema$10.00
Tortilla chips layered with your choice of meat along with beans, lettuce, cotija cheese, sour cream, & fresh guacamole & pico de Gallo.
- Quesadilla App$10.00
over sized tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, Monterey Jack cheese, along side with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de Gallo.
- Asada Fries$18.00
Burgers
- Bacon Cheese Burger$17.00
1/2 pound of Cattleman's Angus beef topped with bacon, American cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato. Served with French fries.
- California Burger$18.00
1/2 pound of Cattleman's Angus beef topped with bacon, avocado, Monterery Jack cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato. Served with French fries.
- Cheese Burger$14.00
1/2 pound of Cattleman's Angus beef with American cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a grilled bun with a side of French fries.
- Chipotle Burger$15.00
1/2 pound of Cattleman's Angus beef with Chipotle aioli, lettuce, and tomato, topped with Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onion and chipotle peppers.
- Jalapeno Jack Burger$15.00
1/2 pound of Cattleman's Angus beef with grilled jalapeños, Monterey Jack cheese, avocado, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a grilled bun, with a side of French fries.
Plato's Traditional
- 1 Item Combo$13.00
Your choice of item between ; Chicken or Pork tamale, flauta, burrito, enchilada, and or tostada with a side of rice and beans included.
- 2 Item Combo$14.50
Your choice of (2) items between ; Chicken or Pork tamale, flauta, burrito, enchilada, and or tostada with a side of rice and beans included.
- 3 Item Combo$16.50
Your choice of (3) items between ; Chicken or Pork tamale, flauta, burrito, enchilada, and or tostada with a side of rice and beans included.
Chimichangas
- Chimichanga$12.00
A deep fried burrito with your choice of meat inside , topped with sour cream, guacamole, pico de Gallo, and our homemade pasilla sauce. Served with rice and Michoacán beans.
- Chimichanga Ala Carte$12.00
A deep fried burrito with your choice of meat inside , topped with sour cream, guacamole, pico de Gallo, and our homemade pasilla sauce
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Mexicana$13.00
Enchiladas dipped in dry Chile topped with fresh avocado, cotija cheese, pico de Gallo, and lettuce with a side of rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Verdes$16.00
Enchilada verdes with your choice of meat topped with cotija cheese and crema drizzled on top, served with cilantro lime rice & black beans.
- Enchiladas Mole$14.50
cilantro rice/black beans
Especiales
- Carne Asada$25.00
1lb. prime choice Sirloin topped with grilled onion served with rice, Michoacán beans, and your choice of fresh corn or flour tortillas.
- Carnitas Combo$19.00
A smothered Carnitas burrito, taco, and quesadilla served with rice and Michoacán beans along with sour cream, fresh guacamole, and pico de Gallo.
- Chicken Mole$21.00
Traditionally crafted Mole sauce (contains peanuts) Chicken breast covered in Mole sauce Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, and plantains
- Chile Colorado$18.00
Slow-cooked pork braised in our homemade chile Pasilla/Guajillo sauce, served with Michoacán beans & rice with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Chile Rellenos$18.00
2 roasted Anaheim chiles lightly battered and stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese, smothered in our homemade sauce, served with a side of rice and beans
- Chile Verde$18.00
Slow-cooked pork braised in our homemade tomatillo sauce served with Michoacán beans & rice, with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Los Tres$18.00
3 mini street-style tacos with your choice of protein, topped with cilantro and grilled onion, served with rice and Michoacán beans.
- Los Tres Ala Carte$14.00
3 mini street-style tacos with your choice of protein, topped with cilantro and grilled onion.
- Los Tres Combo$18.00
Three-Meat street style tacos. Carnitas, Asada, and Grilled Chicken. Topped with Cilantro and grilled onion. Served with rice and beans.
- Platillo de Carnitas$19.00
Freshly made crispy Carnitas served with Michoacán beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole, pico de Gallo, & your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Tacos Rancheros$12.00
2 large carnitas tacos with whole beans inside along with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de Gallo.
Fajitas
Kids Menu (12 and under)
- Kids Bean & Cheese burrito$9.99
Tortilla wrapped and filled with beans and cheese, Served with rice and beans, with a churro and ice cream!
- Kids Chicken nuggets$9.99
Chicken nuggets, served with French fries & a side of ranch A churro with ice cream included!
- Kids Enchilada$9.99
1 enchilada smothered in our homemade sauce, topped with cheese Served with rice, beans, & a churro with ice cream!
- Kids Fountain Drink$2.25
- Kids Grilled Cheese$9.99
Grilled Cheese, served with a side of fries and a churro with ice cream!
- Kids Nachos$9.99
Tortilla chips topped with cheese, beans, and your choice of beef or chicken. Served with rice, beans, & a churro with ice cream!
- Kids Quesadilla$9.99
Cheese, chicken, or beef quesadilla Served with beans, rice, & churro with ice cream!
- Kids Taco$9.99
Chicken or Beef crispy taco with lettuce and cheese. Served with rice, beans, and a churro with ice cream!
Party Trays
- Carnitas Tray$150.00
(serves 10) Crispy Carnitas served with rice, beans, tortillas, sour cream, pico de Gallo, and guacamole on the side. Chips and Salsa included
- Chile Verde Tray$150.00
(serves 10) Chile Verde with rice, beans, and tortillas on the side. Chips and salsa included.
- Enchiladas Tray$140.00
(20) enchiladas of your choice of meat for 10 people, served with rice, beans, chips, and salsa.
- Enchiladas Verdes$150.00
(serves 10) Green enchiladas with your choice of meat. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, tortillas, sour cream, pico de Gallo, and guacamole on the side. Chips and Salsa included
- Fajita Tray$150.00
(serves 10) Veggie mixture with your choice of protien served with rice, beans, tortillas, sour cream, pico de Gallo, and guacamole on the side. Chips and Salsa included
- Fajitas Combo/Shrimp$175.00
(serves 10) Veggie mixture with Steak,Chicken, and Shrimp. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, sour cream, pico de Gallo, and guacamole on the side. Chips and Salsa included
- Flautas Tray$150.00
(serves 10) (30) Flautas served with our homemade Chile pasilla sauce on the side, beans, rice, and your choice of meat. Chips and Salsa included.
- Super Burrito Tray$140.00
(10) Super Burritos stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, and your choice of meat, topped with our homemade sauce and sour cream/ guacamole on the side. Served with chips and salsa.
- Taco Bar Tray$150.00
Serves 10 people - Deconstructed street tacos of your choice of meats. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de Gallo
- Rice Party Tray$30.00
Serves 10.
- Beans Party Tray$30.00
Serves 10.
- Salsa Verde$2.00+
- Salsa Roja$2.00+
- Chips$2.00+
- Tamales$12.50+
Pescado
- Fish tacos$16.00
3 mini tacos filled with fillet Tilapia and our homemade white sauce and topped with pico de Gallo. Served with cilantro lime rice and Michoacán beans.
- Fish Tacos ALA$13.00
- Shrimp Enchiladas$18.00
Shrimp enchiladas, smothered in our homemade salsa verde with cotija cheese and crema drizzled on top. Served with cilantro lime rice and black beans.
- Shrimp Tacos$18.00
3 mini tacos filled with shrimp, chipotle aioli sauce, and topped with pico de Gallo. Served with cilantro lime rice and black beans.
- Shrimp Tacos ALA$13.00
Postres
- Churros$7.00
3 crispy fried dough pieces rolled in a mouthwatering combo of cinnamon and sugar. Served with ice cream and chocolate drizzle.
- Flan$7.00
A baked vanilla and caramel custard with chocolate drizzle.
- Kids churro
- Platano Macho$7.00
Sweet fried plantains, sugar and cinnamon covered, served with ice cream.
- Whole Flan$20.00
Sides
- Carnitas ALA$14.00
- Chile Colorado ALA$13.00
- Chile Verde ALA$13.00
- SD 4 Shrimp$6.00
- SD Beans$5.00
- SD Burrito$5.00
A mini burrito with your choice of meat and Monterey Jack cheese, smothered in our homemade sauce.
- SD cheese$2.00
- SD Chicken Tamale$5.00
A traditional Mexican dish homemade with a corn based dough mixture that is filled with either pork or chicken.
- SD Chile Relleno$5.00
A roasted Anaheim Chile lightly battered and stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese, smothered in our homemade sauce
- SD Enchilada$5.00
An enchilada with your choice of meat smothered in our homemade sauce.
- SD Flauta$5.00
A crispy tortilla rolled and stuffed with meat, topped with sour cream , guacamole, lettuce, pico de Gallo, and cotija cheese.
- SD Fries$7.00
- SD guacamole$2.50
Made with fresh tomato,jalapeño, onion, fresh squeezed lime juice
- SD pico de gallo$4.00
(4oz) freshly diced tomatoes, onion,jalapeño
- SD Pork Tamale$5.00
A traditional Mexican dish homemade with a corn based dough mixture that is filled with either pork or chicken.
- SD Quesadilla$5.00
A quesadilla made on an 8 inch tortilla with your choice of protein.
- SD Rice$5.00
- SD Rice & Beans$8.00
- SD sour cream$1.50
- SD Taco
- SD Tortilla Refill
- SD Tortillas$1.50
(3)corn or Flour
- SD Tostadita$5.00
Your choice of meat on top off a crispy tostada topped with sour cream, avocado, lettuce, and pico de Gallo
- SD Chicken Breast$6.00
- Fajitas Ala Carte$10.00
- Side Veggies$5.00
- Sd Avocado$2.00
Soups & Salads
- Add Salad$3.99
- Add Soup$3.99
- Albondigas$5.00+
Homemade Mexican meatball soup. Filled with celery, carrots, onion, cilantro, and rice.
- Caldo de Tortilla$5.00+
Shredded chicken breast, rice, celery, carrots, cilantro, and onion, in a tomato broth. Topped with crispy tortilla strips, and avocado.
- Chicken Avocado Salad$15.00
Fresh cut green salad, red onion, carrot, tomato, grilled chicken, avocado slices, and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of ranch.
- Cup of Hominy$4.00
- Fiesta Taco Salad$17.00
A crispy shell filled with beans, cheese, lettuce, topped with sautéed vegetables, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de Gallo.
- Menudo Tradicional$5.00+
Best Menudo in Sacramento! A healthy portion of honeycomb tripe and hominy. Served with cilantro, onion, & lemon.
- Pozole Rojo$5.00+
Lean cut pork and hominy in a traditional broth. Served with cabbage, radish, and lemon.
- Small Hominy$8.00
Super Burrito
Vegetarian
- Veggie Enchiladas$15.00
Grilled vegetables wrapped in corn tortillas , covered in our Chile guajillo sauce. Topped with queso cotija. Served with black beans and cilantro lime rice.
- Veggie Super Burrito$16.00
Large flour tortilla Filled with black beans, cilantro lime rice, grilled vegetables Topped with our homemade sauce Served with guacamole, sour cream, cheese, and pico de Gallo
- Veggie Taco Salad$16.00
Flour tortilla shell filled with black beans, lettuce, grilled vegetables topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and pico de Gallo
- Veggie Tostadas$14.00
(3) Tostadas topped with an assortment of veggies, black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese, avocado, pico de Gallo.
Drinks
Margaritas
- BlueBerry$9.00+
Tequila, fresh blueberry puree, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar. Served on the rocks with sugared rim.
- Cadillac$10.50+
Herradura Silver tequila, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and Grand Marnier float. Served on the rocks with a salted rim.
- Flavored Virgin Margarita$7.00+
- Jalepeno Margarita$9.00+
- Jamaica'n Me Krazy$9.00+
Caribbean-inspired margarita with hibiscus, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and tequila. Served on the rocks with tajin-salted rim.
- Mango Margarita$9.00+
- Mangoneada$9.00+
Fresh mango, chamoy, fresh lime juice, orange juice, agave nectar, and tequila. Served frozen with a tajin rim.
- Mi Casa$8.00+
Premium homemade sweet & sour mix, lime juice, triple sec, and tequila. Served on the rocks with salted rim.
- Mojito$9.00+
Fresh mint and limes muddled and mixed with Puerto Rican Rum, fresh lime juice. Served over ice with salted rim.
- Paloma$9.00+
Mexico's refreshing classic- tequila, squirt, lime juice, and agave nectar. Served on the rocks with salted rim.
- Pom$9.00+
Pom juice with tequila, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar. Served on the rocks with sugared rim.
- Sangria$9.00+
Cabernet Sauvignon, pineapple juice, orange juice, POM juice, vodka, and brandy float.
- Skinny$11.50+
Azunia Blanco Organic tequila, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, grand marnier float. Served over ice, with salted rim.
- Spicy Tamarindo$9.00+
- Strawberrie Margarita$9.00+
- Top Shelf$9.00+
Tequila, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar. Served on the rocks with salted rim.
- Virgin Margarita$6.00+
N/A Bev
- Abuelita Hot chocolate$4.00
served W/ Whip cream/ Cinnamon /Cherry
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Diet Pepsi$4.00
- Dr Pepper$4.00
- Hibiscus Iced Tea$4.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
Bring box /customer chooses 1
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Jarrito Fruit punch$4.00
- Jarrito Mandarin$4.00
- Jarrito Mango$4.00
- Jarrito Sangria$4.00
- Jarrito Tamarindo$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Naked Coffee$4.00
- Orange Crush$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Pepsi$4.00
- Raspberry Brisk$4.00
- Starry$4.00
- V-8 Juice$4.00
- Root Beer$4.00
- CranBerry Juice$4.00
Tequila
- Añejo 7 Leguas$15.00+
- Añejo Centenario$13.00+
- Añejo Don Abraham$15.00
- Añejo Don Julio$14.00
- Añejo Herencia$20.00
- Blanco Patron$11.00
- Blanco 7 Leguas$13.00
- Blanco Azuña organic$10.00
- Blanco Casa Amigos$13.00
- (WELL)Blanco Cascabel$7.00
- Blanco Don Abraham organic$12.00
- Blanco Don Julio$12.00
- Blanco Herradura$11.00
- Extra Anejo Clase Azul$20.00
- Extra Añejo Don Abraham organic$15.00
- Extra Añejo Don Julio 1942$25.00
- Extra Añejo Herradura Suprema$45.00
- Mezcal 10 yr$10.00
- Mezcal 12 yr$12.00
- Mezcal 8 yr$8.00
- Reposado 7 Leguas$14.00
- Reposado Casa Amigos$15.00
- Reposado Cazadores$9.00
- Reposado Corralejo$10.00
- Reposado Herradura$12.00
Beer
- 805$7.00+
- Bud Light$5.00+
- Coors Light$5.00+
- Corona$7.00+
- Device- Curious Haze$7.00+
- Dos Equis XX$7.00+
- Juicy Haze IPA$7.00+
- La Chingona$9.00+
- Large Michelada$14.00
- Michelada$8.50
- Modelo Especial$7.00+
- Negra Modelo$7.00+
- Old Milwaukee Non-Alcoholic$5.00+
- Pacifico$7.00+
- Reserve - Bourbon Barrel-aged Stout$7.00+
- Track 7$7.00+
Whiskey
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Over 40 years in business. Family owned & operated, serving traditional and unique Mexican and American breakfast and dinner. Thank you in advance from the Florez family.
5900 S Land Park Dr, Sacramento, CA 95822