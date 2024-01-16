- Home
Florham Park
Florham Park Pizza & Restaurant
Florham Park Pizza & Restaurant
187 Columbia Turnpike
Florham Park, NJ 07932
Full Menu
Appetizers & Sides
- 8 Pieces Buffalo Wings$11.95
Served with blue cheese
- 12 Pieces Buffalo Wings$16.95
Served with blue cheese
- 18 Pieces Buffalo Wings$22.95
Served with blue cheese
- 24 Pieces Buffalo Wings$29.95
Served with blue cheese
- Chicken Fingers$10.95
4 pieces. With fries
- Garlic Bread$4.95
- French Fries$4.75
- Onion Rings$4.95
- Shrimp & Fries$12.95
- Zucchini Sticks$8.75
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.25
- Fried Calamari$11.95
- Mussels$12.75
- Eggplant Rollatini$10.95
- Bruschetta$8.95
5 pieces
- Sautéed Broccoli$7.95
- Sautéed Spinach$7.95
- Sautéed Broccoli Rabe$8.95
- Meatballs$7.95
- Sausage$7.95
- Grilled Chicken$7.95
3 pieces
- Chicken Cutlet$7.95
3 pieces
- Jalapeño Poppers$8.75
- Potato Croquetes 3$5.95
Small Salads
- Small Italian Salad$7.00
Mixed lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, olives & onions
- Small Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine, cucumbers & croutons
- Small Bella Salad$11.00
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, baked eggplant, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, red onions & fresh mozzarella
- Small Antipasto Salad$10.00
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, ham, salami, provolone & giardiniera
- Small Apple Walnut Salad$10.00
Mixed lettuce, cranberries & cherry tomatoes
- Small Avocado Salad$10.00
Mixed lettuce, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, black olives & onions with sliced avocado
- Small Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.00
- Small Caprese Salad$8.50
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, garlic & olive oil
- Small Chef Salad$10.00
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, cucumbers, marinated mushrooms, roasted peppers, ham & provolone
- Small Chicken Cutlet Salad$10.00
Mixed lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, olives & onions
- Small Cobb Salad$10.00
Romaine, bacon, chicken, boiled eggs & fresh cheese
- Small Dom's Seafood Salad$15.75
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, shrimp & calamari, tossed in a lemon & caprese sauce
- Small Pear Walnut Salad$10.00
- Small Tuna Salad$10.00
Large Salads
- Large Italian Salad$8.95
Mixed lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, olives & onions
- Large Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine, cucumbers & croutons
- Large Bella Salad$13.75
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, baked eggplant, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, red onions & fresh mozzarella
- Large Antipasto Salad$12.75
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, ham, salami, provolone & giardiniera
- Large Apple Walnut Salad$12.75
Mixed lettuce, cranberries & cherry tomatoes
- Large Avocado Salad$12.75
Mixed lettuce, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, black olives & onions with sliced avocado
- Large Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.75
- Large Caprese Salad$9.75
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, garlic & olive oil
- Large Chef Salad$12.75
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, cucumbers, marinated mushrooms, roasted peppers, ham & provolone
- Large Chicken Cutlet Salad$12.75
Mixed lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, olives & onions
- Large Cobb Salad$12.75
Romaine, bacon, chicken, boiled eggs & fresh cheese
- Large Dom's Seafood Salad$17.75
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, shrimp & calamari, tossed in a lemon & caprese sauce
- Large Pear Walnut Salad$12.75
- Large Tuna Salad$12.75
Hot Subs
- Chicken Marsala Sub$13.75
Chicken, marsala sauce & melted mozzarella
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$10.95
Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese & melted mozzarella
- Chicken Parmigiana Sub$10.95
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sub$10.95
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub$10.95
- Cheesesteak$10.95
With mushrooms, peppers & onions
- Chicken Cheesesteak$10.95
With mushrooms, peppers & onions
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$10.95
Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese & melted mozzarella
- Italian Hotdog$10.95
With peppers, onions & fries
- Sausage Parmigiana Sub$10.95
- Sausage & Peppers Sub$10.95
- Peppers & Eggs Sub$9.95
- Shrimp Parmigiana Sub$13.75
- Veal Cutlet Parmigiana Sub$13.75
- Chicken Vodka Parm Sub$13.75
Cold Subs
Wraps
- Grilled Chicken Roasted Pepper Wrap$10.95
Fresh mozzarella & balsamic on the side
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.95
Buffalo chicken, lettuce & fresh mozzarella
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.95
Romaine, cucumbers, Parmesan & Caesar dressing
- Bella Wrap$11.95
Baked eggplant, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, baby spinach, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella & balsamic on the side
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$10.95
Pasta
Specialty Pasta
- Cheese Ravioli$13.95
- Baked Ravioli$15.95
- Spinach Ravioli$16.75
- Baked Ziti$15.75
With ricotta
- Homemade Stuffed Shells$15.75
- Homemade Lasagna$16.75
- Tortellini$15.75
Choose alfredo, marinara or carbonara
- Linguine$15.75
With red or white clam sauce
- Lobster Ravioli$19.75
In tomato sauce
- Linguine with Red or White Clam Sauce$17.75
- Baked Ziti Sicilian$16.75
- Fettuccini Alfredo$15.95
Chicken Entrées
- Chicken Cacciatore Entrée$18.75
Diced chicken, light tomato sauce, peppers & mushrooms
- Chicken Caprese Entrée$18.75
Chicken cutlet, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic & oil
- Chicken Francese Entrée$18.75
Chicken breast sautéed in butter, white wine & lemon juice
- Chicken Daniela Entrée$18.75
Diced chicken & sausage in a light tomato sauce
- Chicken Marsala Entrée$18.75
Chicken breast, marsala wine & mushrooms
- Chicken Saltimbocca Entrée$18.75
Sautéed chicken, spinach & mozzarella
- Chicken Milanese Entrée$18.75
Chicken breast sautéed in butter, wine, lemon juice, garlic & olive oil
- Chicken Piccata Entrée$18.75
Chicken breast with capers, white wine & lemon
- Chicken Primavera Entrée$18.75
Chicken breast, light tomato sauce & vegetables
- Chicken Parmigiana Entrée$18.75
Chicken breast, melted cheese & tomato sauce
- Chicken Siciliana Entrée$18.75
Chicken breast, melted cheese, tomato sauce & eggplant
- Chicken Scarpariello$18.75
Veal Entrées
Eggplant Entrées
Seafood
- Shrimp Saltimbocca$21.75
- Shrimp Marsala$21.75
- Shrimp Francese$21.75
Sautéed shrimp, white wine sauce & lemon
- Shrimp Piccata$21.75
- Shrimp Milanese$21.75
- Shrimp Parmigiana$21.75
Fried shrimp, tomato sauce & mozzarella
- Seafood Combo$24.75
Mussels, grilled shrimp, calamari over angel hair
- Shrimp Scampi$21.75
- Shrimp Fra Diavolo$21.75
- Shrimp Scarpariello$21.75
Sausage Entrée
Pizza/Calzone/Rolls
Create Your Own Pizza
Small Specialty Pizzas
- Small Baked Ziti$24.95
Ziti, ricotta, marinara & mozzarella
- Small BBQ Chicken$21.95
- Small Bella$29.95
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, fresh spinach, eggplant, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, onions, grated cheese & fresh mozzarella
- Small Buffalo Chicken$21.95
- Small Caesar Grilled Chicken$26.95
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch$23.95
Chicken, bacon & ranch dressing (no pizza sauce)
- Small Chicken Caprese$23.95
Diced cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil & chicken cutlet mixed in lemon olive oil juice
- Small Chicken Fresco$23.95
Fresh mozzarella, chicken cutlet & tomatoes topped with balsamic glaze
- Small Chicken Marsala$23.95
- Small Chicken Parmigiana$21.95
Chicken cutlet, marinara & mozzarella
- Small Chicken Primavera$23.95
Chicken, broccoli, roasted peppers, marinara & mozzarella
- Small Chicken Scarpariello$23.95
Chicken marinated in a white wine sauce, touch of tomato sauce, cherry hot peppers & roasted peppers topped with fresh mozzarella
- Small Chicken Vodka$23.95
- Small Hawaiian$23.95
Hawaiian ham, mozzarella & pineapple (no pizza sauce)
- Small Lasagna$23.95
Fresh ground beef, ricotta, marinara & mozzarella
- Small Margherita$21.95
Fresh basil, marinara & fresh mozzarella
- Small Meatlover's$23.95
Sausage, pepperoni, ham & bacon
- Small Philly Cheesesteak$23.95
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, American cheese & mozzarella
- Small Rigatoni Vodka$21.95
- Small Salad$24.95
Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, roasted peppers, cucumbers, olives & onions (served cold)
- Small Vegetable$23.95
Broccoli, mushrooms, fresh garlic, roasted peppers, tomatoes, eggplant & onions
- Small White$21.95
Fresh ricotta & mozzarella
- Small Special$23.95
Large Specialty Pizzas
- Large Baked Ziti$26.95
Ziti, ricotta, marinara & mozzarella
- Large BBQ Chicken$25.95
- Large Bella$33.95
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, fresh spinach, eggplant, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, onions, grated cheese & fresh mozzarella
- Large Buffalo Chicken$25.95
- Large Caesar Grilled Chicken$31.95
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$25.95
Chicken, bacon & ranch dressing (no pizza sauce)
- Large Chicken Caprese$25.95
Diced cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil & chicken cutlet mixed in lemon olive oil juice
- Large Chicken Fresco$25.95
Fresh mozzarella, chicken cutlet & tomatoes topped with balsamic glaze
- Large Chicken Marsala$25.95
- Large Chicken Parmigiana$23.95
Chicken cutlet, marinara & mozzarella
- Large Chicken Primavera$25.95
Chicken, broccoli, roasted peppers, marinara & mozzarella
- Large Chicken Scarpariello$25.95
Chicken marinated in a white wine sauce, touch of tomato sauce, cherry hot peppers & roasted peppers topped with fresh mozzarella
- Large Chicken Vodka$25.95
- Large Hawaiian$25.95
Hawaiian ham, mozzarella & pineapple (no pizza sauce)
- Large Lasagna$25.95
Fresh ground beef, ricotta, marinara & mozzarella
- Large Margherita$23.95
Fresh basil, marinara & fresh mozzarella
- Large Meatlover's$25.95
Sausage, pepperoni, ham & bacon
- Large Philly Cheesesteak$25.95
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, American cheese & mozzarella
- Large Rigatoni Vodka$23.95
- Large Salad$26.95
Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, roasted peppers, cucumbers, olives & onions (served cold)