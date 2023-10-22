- Home
3500 Lake Alfred Rd
Winter Haven, FL 33881
SUNRISE BREAKFAST
Floribbean Lunch
Penne Pasta toast on cream pepper sauce deglazed on a reduce flavor of chardonnay white wine. Parmesan and Chopped bacon added on top, served with Cajuns chicken breast or Shrimp.
Pieces of beef Loin seasoned in Haitian marinated sauce and fried. Haitian pikliz (coleslaw spicy), fried Haitian plantains; served with a spicy sauce and little side salad.
Pieces of Pork Loin seasoned in Haitian marinated sauce and fried. Haitian pikliz (coleslaw hot), fried Haitian plantains; served with a spicy sauce and little side salad.
Jasmine rice and bean saute, deglazed in black mushroom saucen (Haitian Djon Djon mushroom,) served with Haitian fried plaintain, Pikliz(Haitian coleslaw spicy) side salad and meat of the day
Cooked Jasmine White rice, Black bean puree, Fried Haitian Plantain, side salad, meat of the day
Cassava marinated in H. Seasoning and fried , pikliz and Garnish
Tortilla wrap, Strip grilled Chicken, Chipotle sauce, Shredded mix chees