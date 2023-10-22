SUNRISE BREAKFAST

Bacon Egg & Cheese on Croissant
$7.50
Bacon Egg & Cheese on Bagel
$7.00
Bagel With Cream Cheese
$3.50
Grill Cheese Sandwich
$5.50
Floribbean Angus Burger
$13.00
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
$6.50
Kids Nugget & Fries
$7.00
Adult Chicken Tenders & Fries
$8.50

Floribbean Lunch

Alfredo Pepper cream sauce (Penne)
$17.00Out of stock

Penne Pasta toast on cream pepper sauce deglazed on a reduce flavor of chardonnay white wine. Parmesan and Chopped bacon added on top, served with Cajuns chicken breast or Shrimp.

Haitian Tasso Platter
$20.00Out of stock

Pieces of beef Loin seasoned in Haitian marinated sauce and fried. Haitian pikliz (coleslaw spicy), fried Haitian plantains; served with a spicy sauce and little side salad.

Haitian Grio Platter
$17.00

Pieces of Pork Loin seasoned in Haitian marinated sauce and fried. Haitian pikliz (coleslaw hot), fried Haitian plantains; served with a spicy sauce and little side salad.

Haitian Black Mushroom Rice (Djon,Djon)
$18.00Out of stock

Jasmine rice and bean saute, deglazed in black mushroom saucen (Haitian Djon Djon mushroom,) served with Haitian fried plaintain, Pikliz(Haitian coleslaw spicy) side salad and meat of the day

Haitian White Rice with Black Bean Gravy
$17.00

Cooked Jasmine White rice, Black bean puree, Fried Haitian Plantain, side salad, meat of the day

Haitian Cassava/Malanga Fritters (Akra)
$8.50

Cassava marinated in H. Seasoning and fried , pikliz and Garnish

Poulet Wrap Creole
$11.50

Tortilla wrap, Strip grilled Chicken, Chipotle sauce, Shredded mix chees