Alluva Pool Deck Cafe c/o L 'Hermitage Community

review star

No reviews yet

3200 North Ocean Boulevard

Alluva at L’Hermitage Pool Deck Cafe

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Popular Items

Rice & Beans
Chicken Satay Skewers
Glazed Chicken Wings

Starters

Mushroom and Goat Cheese Empanada

$12.00

Cilantro Sour Cream

Grilled Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Toasted Garlic Baguette

Maryland Crab Cake

$18.00

Frisee, Fennel, Navel Orange, Remoulade

Glazed Chicken Wings

$14.00

Hot Sauce | Asian Glaze | Garlic Mojo 6 Naked Jumbo Wings + Carrot, Celery, Ranch

Penne Alla Vodka

$18.00

Potato Pasta, Romano, White Truffle Cream

Smoked Fish & Jalapeño Dip

$15.00

Jalapeno, Lemon, Fresh Potato Chips

Fresh Guacamole

$15.00

Pico de Gallo + Corn Chips

Quinoa Falafel & Hummus

$16.00

Beetroot Hummus + Pita Bread + Fresh Veggies

Chicken Satay Skewers

$16.00

Peanut, Lime, Ginger Sauce

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Crispy or Grilled Mahi Shaved Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Aioli, 3 flour tortillas

Chicken Soup Special

$8.00Out of stock

Salads

Heirloom Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Orange, Citrus Truffle Vinaigrette

Hermie's Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Baguette Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Classic Caesar Dressing

Ancient Grain Salad

$19.00

Heirloom Quinoa, Fresh Avocado, Grilled Corn, Diced Cucumber, Peppers, Artichoke, Chick Pea, Green Onions, Bibb Lettuce

Tomato Mozzarella Salad

$16.00

South Florida Vine Ripe Tomato, Mozzarella, Genovese Basil, Crispy Shallots

Garden Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked Bacon, Boston Bibb Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Dijon Aioli, Toasted White

Roast Turkey Club Sandwich

$15.00

Hand Carved Turkey, Bacon, Cranberry Mayo, Boston Bigg Lettuce & Heirloom Tomato, Toasted Rye

Alluva Burger

$18.00

6oz House Blend of Short-Rib + Brisket + Chuck Choice of Cheese Kaiser Bun, Boston Bibb Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Dijon Aioli

Chicken Milanese Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled or Crispy Marinated Breasts, Lemon Muffuletta Remoulade, Kaiser Bun, Shredded Romaine Lettuce & Beefsteak Tomato

Deli Tuna Salad

$12.00

NY Style Tuna Salad on Toasted Rye

Kosher Hot Dog

$7.00

All-Beef Kosher Frankfurter

Grill

Churrasco Steak

$24.00

10oz Skirt Steak with House Chimichurri sauce + Choice of Side

Salmon Fillet

$19.00

6oz Filet with Curried Lentil Sauce + Choice of Side

Boneless Chicken Breast

$20.00

10oz Citrus Marinated + Choice of Side

Sesame Ahi Tuna Steak

$26.00

Sesame Ginger glaze + Choice of Side

Protein Bowl

$24.00

Choice of: Catch of the Day, Churrasco, Chicken Breast, Tiger Shrimp Steamed Rice, Pickled Veggies, Sweet Soy, Crispy Wonton, Sweet Shoyu Glaze & Ponzu Sauce

Mahi Mahi

$24.00

Blackened or Grilled + Citrus Mojo Sauce + Choice of Side

Grilled Flatbread Pizza

The Cronus

Marinara + Fresh Tomato + Spinach + Feta + Roasted Garlic + Kalamata + Fresh Oregano

Peter Piper

Pepperoni, Pickled Pepperoncini, Sweet Peppers, House Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese

Green Goddess

Basil Pesto, Ricotta, Spinach, Artichoke 1 + Fresh Herbs

Veggie Wedgie

Fresh Tomato, Peppers, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Fresh Herbs, Mozzarella & Marinara

Cheese Please

Classic Mozzarella Cheese + Marinara Sauce

Smokey & The Bandit

BBQ Chicken, Grilled Corn, Mozzarella, Jalapeno, Pico De Gallo

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Moroccan Cous Cous

$6.00

Chef's Daily Veggie

$6.00

Balsamic Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Garlic Bread Baguette

$6.00

Sweet Potato Wedges

$6.00

Potato Chips

$6.00

Large Fries

$6.00

Tortilla Chips

$6.00

Cold Veggies

$6.00

Guacamole

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

LG Onion Rings

$6.00

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

6 all breast tenders & fries

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

7 in Hebrew National hot dog & fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Fried Mozzarella Sticks + Marinara

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Hummus & Dipper

$9.00Out of stock

Soda

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr Browns Ginger Ale

$4.00

Dr Browns Root Beer

$4.00

Dr Browns Cream Soda

$4.00

Dr Browns Diet Cream Soda

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$6.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Water

Large Still

$8.00

Small Still

$4.00

Small Sparkling

$4.00

Large Sparkling

$8.00

Sanpellegrino Orange

$4.00

Juice

Natalie's Fresh Lemonade

$6.00

Natalie's Orange Juice

$6.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

American Coffee

$2.50

Cappuccino

$6.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Extra Espresso Shot

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Latte

$6.00

Desserts

Baked Cheesecake

$8.00

Graham Cracker Crust & Strawberry Sauce

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.00

Two Giant Homemade Cookies

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Whipped Cream & Fresh Berries

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Syrup, Caramel,m Whipped Cream

Novelty Ice Cream

$4.00
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3200 North Ocean Boulevard, Alluva at L’Hermitage Pool Deck Cafe, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Directions

