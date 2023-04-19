  • Home
  • /
  • Ocala
  • /
  • JJ P’ZZA - 8721 Southeast 58th Avenue
Restaurant header imageView gallery

JJ P’ZZA 8721 Southeast 58th Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

8721 Southeast 58th Avenue

5

Ocala, FL 34480

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food Menu

Medium Pizza

MD Golden Cheese

$10.99

MD Meat Lovers

$14.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, & bacon

MD All Veggies

$13.99

Green pepper, onion, mushroom, spinach, black olives, tomato & banana pepper

MD The Classic

$13.99

Pepperoni, sausage, & extra cheese

MD Sweet Aloha

$13.99

Fresh sweet pineapple, ham & crispy bacon

MD White Pizza

$13.99

Blend of four italian cheese (mozzarella,ricotta, parmesan & romano) topped with diced tomato, garlic & fresh basil

MD All Supreme

$14.99

Pepperoni, sausage, onion,green pepper,black olives & mushrooms

MD The Boot

$13.99

Sausage, salami, green pepper, onion, garlic, mushrooms & fresh basil

Large Pizzas

LG Golden Cheese

$13.99

LG Meat Lovers

$18.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, & bacon

LG All Veggies

$17.99

Green pepper, onion, mushroom, spinach, black olives, tomato & banana pepper

LG The Classic

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, & extra cheese

LG Sweet Aloha

$17.99

Fresh sweet pineapple, ham & crispy bacon

LG White Pizza

$17.99

Blend of four italian cheese (mozzarella,ricotta, parmesan & romano) topped with diced tomato, garlic & fresh basil

LG All Supreme

$18.99

Pepperoni, sausage, onion,green pepper,black olives & mushrooms

LG The Boot

$17.99

Sausage, salami, green pepper, onion, garlic, mushrooms & fresh basil

XL Pizza

XL Golden Cheese

$27.99

XL Meat Lovers

$41.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, & bacon

XL All Veggies

$38.99

Green pepper, onion, mushroom, spinach, black olives, tomato & banana pepper

XL The Classic

$33.99

Pepperoni, sausage, & extra cheese

XL Sweet Aloha

$41.99

Fresh sweet pineapple, ham & crispy bacon

XL White Pizza

$41.99

Blend of four italian cheese (Mozzarella, Ricotta, parmesan & romano) topped with diced Tomato, garlic & fresh basil

XL All Supreme

$42.99

Pepperoni, sausage, onion,green pepper,black olives & mushrooms

XL The Boot

$41.99

Sausage, salami, green pepper, onion, garlic, mushrooms & fresh basil

Sub

Meatball Parm

$9.99

Marinara sauce & cheese

Italian

$9.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato onion & italian dressing Served hot or cold

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

Steak, melted mozzarella & provolone cheese, onion & mushroom

Calzone

Calzone

$7.99

Three cheese, garlic fresh basil. Served with side marinara sauce

Stromboli

Stromboli

$7.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, green pepper, onion, garlic & side marinara sauce

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$3.99

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$3.99

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$5.99

Mozarella Sticks

Mozarella Sticks

$4.99

Salad

House Garden

$4.00

Romaine lettuce, Tomato, onion, black olives & croutons with italian dressing

Caesar

$4.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & croutons with caesar dressing

Antipasto

$4.00

Romaine lettuce, ham, salami, pepperoni,black Olives, peppers, tomato, onions, parmesan cheese & croutons with italian dressing

Drinks

NA Beverage

Soda

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the best handmade pizza in Ocala Florida!

Location

8721 Southeast 58th Avenue, 5, Ocala, FL 34480

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Florida Pizza Stop - 8721 SE 58th Ave #5
orange starNo Reviews
8721 SE 58th Ave #5 Ocala, FL 34480
View restaurantnext
Todd and Shelly's Farm Fresh Cafe & Pub
orange star4.5 • 29
5625 SE Abshier Blvd Belleview, FL 34420
View restaurantnext
Blue Highway Pizza - OCALA
orange star4.4 • 607
2130 E Silver Springs Blvd Ocala, FL 34470
View restaurantnext
Tavern Berrocal
orange starNo Reviews
2515 Northeast 3rd Street Ocala, FL 34470
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Ocala FL (East/Silver Springs)
orange star4.2 • 1,541
3434 East Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470
View restaurantnext
Frailejon Venezuelan Food & Bakery - 1427 NE 25TH AVE OCALA FL 34470
orange starNo Reviews
1427 Northeast 25th Avenue Ocala, FL 34470
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ocala

Beef 'O' Brady's - Ocala FL (East/Silver Springs)
orange star4.2 • 1,541
3434 East Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Ocala FL (West)
orange star4.2 • 928
11100 SW 93rd Court Road Ocala, FL 34481
View restaurantnext
JRocks Pizzeria - JRocks-Ocala
orange star4.6 • 743
2606 SW 19th Avenue Rd Ocala, FL 34471
View restaurantnext
Blue Highway Pizza - OCALA
orange star4.4 • 607
2130 E Silver Springs Blvd Ocala, FL 34470
View restaurantnext
Sayulita Taqueria - Downtown Ocala
orange star4.4 • 495
10 NE 1st Street Ocala, FL 34470
View restaurantnext
Pie-O-Mine & Greens - Ocala
orange star4.5 • 296
4414 SW College Road Ocala, FL 34474
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ocala
The Villages
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
Mount Dora
review star
No reviews yet
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Clermont
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Brooksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Clermont
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Deland
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston