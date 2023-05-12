Restaurant header imageView gallery

Florida Avenue Brewing - Tampa

review star

No reviews yet

4315 North Florida Avenue

Tampa, FL 33603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Bar

BEER To-Go

Dead Parrot- 6 Pack

Dead Parrot- 6 Pack

$11.00
FLIPA- 6 Pack

FLIPA- 6 Pack

$11.00
Luminescence - 6 Pack

Luminescence - 6 Pack

$11.00
Passion of the Heights - 6 Pack

Passion of the Heights - 6 Pack

$11.00
Vacation Home- 4 pack

Vacation Home- 4 pack

$12.00
You're My Boy, Blue - 6 Pack

You're My Boy, Blue - 6 Pack

$11.00
Well Connected 4-Pack togo

Well Connected 4-Pack togo

$16.00
Our Dark Desire 4-Pack togo

Our Dark Desire 4-Pack togo

$18.00
Sunset Vibes 6-Pack togo

Sunset Vibes 6-Pack togo

$11.00
Berried Pleasure 4-Pack togo

Berried Pleasure 4-Pack togo

$11.00
Coming Home 4-Pack togo

Coming Home 4-Pack togo

$16.00
Prague Rock 6-Pack

Prague Rock 6-Pack

$11.00
Thronebreaker 4-Pack togo

Thronebreaker 4-Pack togo

$16.00
Lowdown - Blood Orange Mule 4 pack to-go

Lowdown - Blood Orange Mule 4 pack to-go

$12.00
Lowdown - Cucumber Collins 4 pack to-go

Lowdown - Cucumber Collins 4 pack to-go

$12.00
Lowdown - Mango Mojito 4 pack to-go

Lowdown - Mango Mojito 4 pack to-go

$12.00
Lowdown - Peach Smash 4 pack to-go

Lowdown - Peach Smash 4 pack to-go

$12.00
Mullét - 12 pack variety

Mullét - 12 pack variety

$18.00
Cigar City Cider Apple Pie- 6 Pack

Cigar City Cider Apple Pie- 6 Pack

$11.00

NA Beverages

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Food

Small Plates & Flats

Bavarian Pub Pretzel

Bavarian Pub Pretzel

$12.40

10 oz. soft pretzel served with house-made beer cheese dipping sauce and whole grain mustard

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$13.30

Prime rib, caramelized onion, pimento cheese, provolone cheese, cherry peppers, served with horseradish cream

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.20

Florida Ave beer battered Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds, served with house-made buffalo ranch dressing

Florida Ave Wings

Florida Ave Wings

$14.20

Six breaded or naked wings served with house-made blue cheese dressing or house-made ranch dressing, celery and carrot sticks Choice of Flavor: buffalo, house-made guava BBQ, house favorite General Tso (spicy)

Handhelds

Prime Rib Cheesesteak

Prime Rib Cheesesteak

$16.90

Shaved prime rib, sautéed onion, cherry peppers, topped with beer cheese on a toasted sub roll

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Buttermilk marinated and fried chicken, topped with house-made hot sauce, coleslaw, pickles on a toasted kaiser bun

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.50

Buttermilk marinated fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese crumbles in a flour tortilla.

Florida Avenue Smash Burger

Florida Avenue Smash Burger

$16.80

Two 4 oz. smash patties, sautéed onions, bacon, American cheese and roasted jalapeño aioli on a toasted kaiser bun

Salads

BLT Salad

BLT Salad

$9.50+

Chopped romaine hearts, candied bacon, blue cheese crumbles, heirloom cherry tomatoes, chives, house-made ranch dressing, balsamic glaze

Sides

Hand-cut French fries

Hand-cut French fries

$4.90
Loaded hand-cut French fries

Loaded hand-cut French fries

$9.50

Loaded hand-cut French fries, topped with beer cheese, sour cream, applewood smoked bacon, scallions

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00

Celery & Carrots

$2.00

Applesauce

$1.00

Extra Pita

$2.00

All Sauce

Add A Protein

Side BLT

$7.50

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$7.90

Flour quesadillas, cheddar jack cheese

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$7.90

Two 2oz. all beef sliders, American cheese, served on mini brioche buns

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Craft Brewery and Restaurant located in the Seminole Heights Neighborhood.

Website

Location

4315 North Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cappy's Seminole Heights
orange starNo Reviews
4910 N Florida Ave Tampa, FL 33603
View restaurantnext
Ichicoro Ramen -
orange starNo Reviews
5229 N Florida Ave Tampa, FL 33603
View restaurantnext
Bang Bang Bowls
orange starNo Reviews
5214 North Nebraska Avenue Tampa, FL 33603
View restaurantnext
King State TPA
orange star4.8 • 358
520 E Floribraska Ave Tampa, FL 33603
View restaurantnext
Cres Community - 5101 N Rome Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
5101 N Rome Avenue Tampa, FL 33603
View restaurantnext
Mandarin Heights - Tampa
orange starNo Reviews
5901 N. Florida Ave Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tampa

Datz - Tampa
orange star4.3 • 10,790
2616 S MacDill Ave Tampa, FL 33629
View restaurantnext
Oxford Exchange
orange star4.6 • 3,263
420 West Kennedy Boulevard Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apollo Beach FL
orange star4.2 • 3,199
205 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,748
3035 West Kennedy Blvd Tampa, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
Daily Eats
orange star4.0 • 2,251
901 South Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
The C House - Seminole Heights
orange star4.4 • 2,222
6005 N. Florida Ave. Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tampa
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (182 restaurants)
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Dunedin
review star
Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston