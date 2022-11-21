Restaurant header imageView gallery

Florida Avenue Brewing Co - Wesley Chapel

review star

No reviews yet

2029 Arrowgrass Drive

Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Popular Items

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
BLT Salad

BEER To-Go

Lager- 6 Pack

$11.00

Dead Parrot- 6 Pack

$11.00

FLIPA- 6 Pack

$11.00

Luminescence - 6 Pack

$11.00

You're My Boy, Blue - 6 Pack

$11.00

Passion of the Heights - 6 Pack

$11.00

Tangerine Splash - 6 Pack

$11.00

From A Can - 4 Pack

$11.00

Rocks in my pocket 16oz 4-Pack togo

$16.00

Lizuard Wizurd 16oz 4-Pack togo

$18.00Out of stock

Basic 4-Pack togo

$14.00

Rising Hope-6 pack togo

$16.00

Cigar City Cider - 6 Pack

$11.00

Mullét - Pfruit Prickly Pear - 6 Pack

$11.00

Mullét - Cucumber Lemonade - 6 Pack

$11.00

Mullét - Straw Elderflower- 6 Pack

$11.00

Mullét - Grapefruit Hibiscus - 6 Pack

$11.00
Mullét - 12 pack variety

$18.00

Mixed 4-Pack togo

$11.00
Mixed 6-Pack togo

$14.00

Lowdown - Mango Mojito 4 pack to-go

$12.00

Lowdown - Peach Smash 4 pack to-go

$12.00

Lowdown - Variety 4 pack to-go

$14.00

Rolling Dirty 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Brown Ale 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Marzen 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Seasonal/Rotating 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Dead Parrot 1/6 Keg with $40 refundable deposit.

$130.00

FL IPA 1/6 Keg with $40 refundable deposit.

$130.00
Luminescence 1/6 with refundable $40 deposit.

$130.00
You're My Boy, Blue! 1/6 Keg with $40 refundable deposit.

$130.00
Passion of the Heights 1/6 Keg with $40 refundable deposit.

$130.00
Rolling Dirty 1/6 Keg with $40 refundable deposit.

$130.00
Marzen 1/6 keg with refundable $40 deposit.

$130.00

Seasonal/Rotating 1/6 Keg with $40 refundable deposit.

$130.00

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Small Plates & Flats

Bavarian Pub Pretzel

$11.90

10 oz. soft pretzel served with house-made beer cheese dipping sauce and whole grain mustard

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.90

Buttermilk marinated and fried, blue cheese crumbles, scallions, topped with buffalo sauce and house-made ranch dressing

Cheese Curds

$9.90

Florida Ave beer battered Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds, served with house-made buffalo ranch dressing

Florida Ave Wings

$13.70

Six breaded or naked wings served with house-made blue cheese dressing or house-made ranch dressing, celery and carrot sticks Choice of Flavor: buffalo, house-made guava BBQ, house favorite General Tso (spicy)

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$12.70

Prime rib, caramelized onion, pimento cheese, provolone cheese, cherry peppers, served with horseradish cream

Hummus

$9.90

Roasted red pepper sofrito hummus, fresh herbs, and warm pita

Steak Argentine Flatbread

$15.10

Shaved ribeye, chimichuri, shredded mozzarella, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, roasted garlic aioli, sun dried tomatoes

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.90

Grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, scallions, sliced avocado, topped with house-made ranch dressing and buffalo sauce

Handhelds

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.90

Buttermilk marinated fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese crumbles in a flour tortilla.

Florida Avenue Chicken Club

$14.90

Herb marinated and grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon, garlic aioli on a toasted kaiser bun

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.40

Buttermilk marinated and fried chicken, topped with house-made hot sauce, coleslaw, pickles on a toasted kaiser bun

Prime Rib Cheesesteak

$15.90

Shaved prime rib, sautéed onion, cherry peppers, topped with beer cheese on a toasted sub roll

Pimento Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Pimento cheese, bacon, zucchini pickles, spicy mayo, on toasted sourdough bread

Basic SMASH Burger

$12.90
Florida Avenue Smash Burger

$16.50

Two 4 oz. smash patties, sautéed onions, bacon, American cheese and roasted jalapeño aioli on a toasted kaiser bun

Ridge Burger

$16.60

Two 4 oz. smash patties blackened, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, topped with balsamic glaze on a toasted bun

Wiregrass Burger

$16.50

Two 4 oz. smash patties, applewood smoked bacon, mixed greens, house-made pickled red onion, garlic and herb goat cheese, tzatziki sauce on a toasted kaiser bun

Salads & Soup

Classic Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Crisp romaine hearts, house-made garlic butter croutons, white anchovy lemon dressing, parmesan cheese

Brewhouse Salad

$9.50+

Mixed greens, dried cherries, roasted apples, blue cheese, toasted pepitas, vanilla bourbon vinaigrette

BLT Salad

$9.50+

Chopped romaine hearts, candied bacon, blue cheese crumbles, heirloom cherry tomatoes, chives, house-made ranch dressing, balsamic glaze

French Onion Soup

$7.90

French onion soup made with Florida Avenue Brown Ale, baked with freshly toasted bread, Swiss, mozzarella, and provolone cheese

Entrees

Bibimbap Bowl

$12.70

Korean-style rice, raw cabbage, pickled vegetable slaw, hoisin green beans, sunny side up egg, topped with spicy mayo and General Tso sauce

Buffalo Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese

$19.70

Buttermilk marinated and fried chicken, house-made smoked gouda sauce, buffalo sauce, cavatappi pasta

Cajun Pasta

$24.00

Blackened chicken, andouille sausage, Cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, cavatappi pasta, sun dried tomatoes and scallions

Gulf Grouper Fish & Chips

$28.50

Florida Avenue beer battered fresh Gulf grouper (never frozen), hand-cut French fries, coleslaw and house-made tartar sauce (MARKET PRICE)

Teres Major Steak

$28.00

10 oz. teres major steak, also known as the butcher’s filet, mushroom ragout, root vegetable dusted with porcini mushrooms and Yukon Gold roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Blackened Grouper

$28.50

5 oz. pan seared blackened grouper, Korean-style rice, pineapple pepper chutney and seasonal vegetables (Market Price)

Sides

Hand-cut French fries

$4.90
Loaded hand-cut French fries

$9.50

Loaded hand-cut French fries, topped with beer cheese, sour cream, applewood smoked bacon, scallions

Seasoned green beans

$5.90
Seasonal vegetables

$7.90
Yukon Gold mashed potatoes

$8.50

Yukon Gold roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Cheddar mac & cheese

$8.50
Coleslaw

$3.00

Small BLT Salad

$9.50

Chopped romaine hearts, candied bacon, blue cheese crumbles, heirloom cherry tomatoes, chives, house-made ranch dressing, balsamic glaze

Small Brewhouse Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, dried cherries, roasted apples, blue cheese, toasted pepitas, vanilla bourbon vinaigrette

Small Classic Caesar

$8.00

Crisp romaine hearts, house-made garlic butter croutons, white anchovy lemon dressing, parmesan cheese

Celery & Carrots

$2.00

Applesauce

$1.00

Extra Pita

$2.00

Side Of Beer Cheese

$2.00

Add A Protein

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Flatbread (no-side)

$7.90

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese baked until bubbling

Kids Quesadilla

$7.90

Flour quesadillas, cheddar jack cheese

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$7.90

Two 2oz. all beef sliders, American cheese, served on mini brioche buns

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.90

Buttermilk marinated (grilled upon request)

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Kids Milk

$1.50

Dessert

Churros

$9.00

Churros tossed in cinnamon and sugar, served with caramel Nutella sauce

Reese’s Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Semi-frozen Reese’s peanut butter pie, chocolate crust, peanut butter filling, chocolate sauce and fresh whipped cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

No-Churn ice cream, topped with fresh whip cream and seasonl fruit

Cheesecake With Blueberry Syrup

$9.00

Traditional Cheesecake with graham cracker crust topped with You’re My Boy, Blue! blueberry syrup

Glassware and koozies

Koozie

$2.50
Dead Parrot Koozie

$5.00
Berliner Glass

$8.00

Willie Belcher

$6.00

32 oz Glass Stein

$20.00

Hats

Brown w/ Rope Hat Patch Hat

$22.00

Forest Green Patch Hat

$22.00

Dark Grey Patch Hat

$22.00

Light Grey Patch Hat

$22.00
Light Grey Embroidery Hat

$22.00
Straw Hat

$40.00

Stickers

FLIPA Sticker

$2.50

Passion of the Heights Sticker

$2.50

Luminescence Sticker

$2.50

Tangerine Splash Sticker

$2.50

State Sticker

$5.00

Miscellaneous

Craft Canine Dog Treats

$8.00
Water Bottle

$35.00
Wood Sign

$10.00

Tours

Brewery Tour

$12.00

Behind-the-scenes tours will be offered every Saturday at 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, and 4pm. Guided brewery tours are $12 + sales tax and guests receive a beer, an up-close look at our state-of-the-art production facility, and a souvenir pint glass. Reserve your spot in advance. Capacity is limited, must be 21+ and wear closed-toed shoes. If you enjoy the tour gratuity is always welcome and appreciated. *Tours can be booked up in advance. If trying to purchase day of please do so at the Tap Room from the host stand or from your Server or Bartender.* Have a large group and want to take everyone on a tour at once? Interested in setting up a Private Group Tour? Have any questions at all? Please reach out to our Tour Guide, Michael (michael@floridaavebrewing.com ) to arrange bookings.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy cold beer and great service.

2029 Arrowgrass Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

