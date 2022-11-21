Florida Avenue Brewing Co - Wesley Chapel

Brewery Tour

$12.00

Behind-the-scenes tours will be offered every Saturday at 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, and 4pm. Guided brewery tours are $12 + sales tax and guests receive a beer, an up-close look at our state-of-the-art production facility, and a souvenir pint glass. Reserve your spot in advance. Capacity is limited, must be 21+ and wear closed-toed shoes. If you enjoy the tour gratuity is always welcome and appreciated. *Tours can be booked up in advance. If trying to purchase day of please do so at the Tap Room from the host stand or from your Server or Bartender.* Have a large group and want to take everyone on a tour at once? Interested in setting up a Private Group Tour? Have any questions at all? Please reach out to our Tour Guide, Michael (michael@floridaavebrewing.com ) to arrange bookings.