Pizza
Italian
Salad

Florina Pizzeria & Paninoteca

review star

No reviews yet

16 Derne Street

Boston, MA 02113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

CHEESE PIZZA
FLORINA SALAD
ARANCINI

STARTER

ARANCINI

$5.50

Homemade risotto stuffed with beef bolognese, mozzarella & percorino cheese, fried golden brown

SIDE MEATBALL

$3.50

plum tomato sauce, pecorino & basil

GARLIC BREAD

$4.50

ROLLATINI

$12.00

garden fresh eggplant stuffed with three cheeses & topped with a plum tomato sauce

SIDE SAUSAGE

$3.50

plum tomato sauce, pecorino & basil

RABE APP

$10.50

SPINACH SQUARES

$8.00

spinach, cheddar, Parmigiano-Reggiano, pecorino, flour, egg baked to perfection

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.50

finished with rosemary & sea salt served with sriracha aioli

SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

House blend greens, plum tomato, red onion, cucumber & carrot

FLORINA SALAD

$13.25

house blend greens, breaded chicken, plum tomato, roasted red pepper, red onion & fresh mozzarella with our white balsamic vinaigrette

ROCKET SALAD

$13.00

arugula, oven dried tomato, lemon thyme vinaigrette & Caña de Cabra goat cheese

HOUSE GRILLED CHICKEN

$12.00

house blend greens, plum tomato, red onion, cucumber & carrot

FLORINA GRILLED CHICKEN

$13.25

house blend greens, plum tomato, roasted red pepper, red onion & fresh mozzarella with our white balsamic vinaigrette

ROCKET GRILLED CHICKEN

$17.00

arugula, oven dried tomato, lemon thyme vinaigrette & Caña de Cabra goat cheese

HOUSE BREADED CHICKEN

$12.00

house blend greens, plum tomato, red onion, cucumber & carrot

FLORINA TUNA

$14.25

house blend greens, plum tomato, roasted red pepper, red onion & fresh mozzarella with our white balsamic vinaigrette

ROCKET TUNA

$17.75

arugula, oven dried tomato, lemon thyme vinaigrette & Caña de Cabra goat cheese

HOUSE TUNA

$12.75

house blend greens, plum tomato, red onion, cucumber & carrot

FLORINA NO CHICKEN

$11.25

house blend greens, plum tomato, roasted red pepper, red onion & fresh mozzarella with our white balsamic vinaigrette

CAPRESE SALAD

$13.00

tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil & evoo

SCRUMBALINA SALAD

$14.75

JOEY SNAX SALAD

$14.75

HOT PANINI

THAT SANDWICH

$13.25

breaded chicken, prosciutto, roasted red pepper & fresh mozzarella with our white balsamic vinaigrette

CHICKEN PARM SUB

$12.00

breaded chicken topped with plum tomato sauce & melted provolone & pecorino

MEATBALL SUB

$12.00

homemade meatball, plum tomato sauce, provolone & pecorino

EGGPLANT PARM SUB

$12.00

layered eggplant with plum tomato sauce, provolone & pecorino

CHICKEN CUTLET RABE

$13.50

breaded chicken topped with sautéed garlic, broccoli rabe, provolone & pecorino

BOMBA

$13.00

marinated grilled chicken, homemade bomba spread, arugula & fontina cheese on Ciabatta

CUBANO

$14.00

herb roasted pork, prosciutto cotto with rosemary, Swiss, mustard & pickle

CHICKEN CUTLET SUB

$11.25

POOR MAN'S PORCHETTA

$14.00

herb roasted pork, homemade red pepper spread, aged pecorino & arugula

SAUSAGE RABE

$13.25

GOAT 'N HONEY

$12.50

Caña de Cabra goat cheese, oven dried tomato, apple, honey & arugula on Ciabatta

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.50

SAUSAGE SANDWICH

$12.00

with grilled peppers & onions

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

PORCHETTA RABE

$14.00

COLD PANINI

ITALIAN

$12.00

genoa salami, mortadella, sweet capicola & provolone

CAPRESE PANINI

$12.00

tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil & evoo

TONNO

$13.00

Italian tuna with olive, caper, lemon, evoo, vegetable spread on Ciabatta bread

PASTA

LINGUINE

$11.00

plum tomato sauce, pecorino & basil

CHICKEN PARM LINGUINE

$14.50

breaded chicken, plum tomato sauce, provolone over linguine

EGGPLANT PARM LINGUINE

$14.50

fried eggplant, plum tomato sauce, provolone over linguine

RIGATONI

$11.00

plum tomato sauce, pecorino & basil

CHICKEN PARM RIGATONI

$14.50

breaded chicken, plum tomato sauce, provolone over rigatoni

EGGPLANT PARM RIGATONI

$14.50

fried eggplant, plum tomato sauce, provolone over rigatoni

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE

$15.00

homemade beef bolognese, mozzarella & pecorino cheese

RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

$15.00

homemade beef bolognese finished with parmigiana cheese

LINGUINE PESTO

$14.50

tossed in basil pesto with oven dried tomato & Parmigiano-Reggiano

PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$16.00

Cheese pizza or create your own.

1/2 SICILIAN

$26.00

This Pizza takes 45 minutes to make. Please allow 45 minute lead time when ordering this item.

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

$13.00

SPECIALTY PIZZA

SAUSAGE ARRABBIATA

$22.00

Italian sausage, garlic, Parmigiano-Reggiano, basil & crushed red pepper

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$21.00

CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA

$22.00

grilled chicken, basil pesto, oven dried tomato & mozzarella cheese

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$21.00

tomato, fresh mozzarella & basil

SERPICO PIZZA

$22.00

zucchini, oven dried tomato, eggplant, fresh mozzarella & basil

MARGHERITA WHITE

$21.00

RABE WHITE BEAN

$21.00

broccoli rabe, garlic & cannellini bean

BIG KAHUNA

$22.00

rosemary prosciutto cotto, pineapple & hot pepper

ST. BARTH (White)

$22.00

Gorgonzola, mozzarella & tomato, finished with arugula, prosciutto, aged balsamic

1/2 SICILIAN WHITE MARGHERITA

$29.00

1/2 SICILIAN WHITE VEGGI

$32.00

SPECIALS

WINGS

$13.00

Boneless buttermilk soaked tenders, homemade spicy honey mustard, buffalo & bbq

PASTA & BEANS SOUP AKA PASTA FAH-ZOOL

$6.00

BEEF SHORT RIB RIGATONI

$20.00

ROSEMARY FOCACCIA BREAD

$2.00Out of stock

CHICKEN BOMBA RAVIOLI

$16.00Out of stock

BRAISED BEEF SHORT RIB OVER GNOCCHI

$17.00Out of stock

SHORTRIB GNOCCHI

$17.00Out of stock

CHIPS

DEEP RIVER CHIP

$2.00

DEEP RIVER SALT N' VINEGAR

$2.00

DEEP RIVER BBQ

$2.00

BEVERAGES

POLAND SPRINGS

$1.90

POLAR BLUEBERRY LEM

$1.90

GATORADE FRUIT PUNCH

$3.25

CAN PEPSI

$1.90

ORANGE PELEGRINO

$2.75

SPINDRIFT ORANGE MANGO

$2.75

CAN DIET PEPSI

$1.90

CRANBERRY LIME

$1.90

PURE LEAF LEMON ICED TEA

$2.75

LIMONATA PELLEGRINO

$2.75Out of stock

CAN GINGER ALE

$1.90

PEACH SNAPPLE ICED TEA

$2.75

PINEAPPLE ORANGE MANGO NANTUCKET

$2.75

ORANGINA

$2.75

PEPSI 2 LITER

$3.75

DIET PEPSI 2 L

$3.75

GINGER ALE 2 LITER

$3.75

SHOP

SAUCE

$7.50

DRESSING

$4.00

DESSERT

TIRAMISU

$5.75

Lady fingers soaked in espresso & brandy layered with imported mascarpone cheese & cacao du Barry (*contains egg)

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Tell only your best friends!

Website

Location

16 Derne Street, Boston, MA 02113

Directions

