Florish Plant-Based Pizza & Bowls

No reviews yet

2307 South Dale Mabry Highway

Suite A

Tampa, FL 33629

Popular Items

Craft Your Own Pizza
Meat Lovers
Chicky Buff

Signature Pizza

Margherita

Margherita

$9.99

Original Red Sauce, Housemade Cashew Ricotta, Fresh Basil, Almond Parmesan

Jersey Girl

Jersey Girl

$12.99

Original Red Sauce, Miyokos Cashew Mozzarella, Housemade Sausage Crumbles (contains tree nuts and gluten),, Bell Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Almond Parmesan

Chicky Buff

Chicky Buff

$11.99

Creamy White Cashew Sauce, Buffalo Breaded Impossible Chicken (contains tree nuts), Housemade Ranch Drizzle, Green Onions

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$14.99

Original Red Sauce, Miyokos Cashew Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Impossible Meatballs, Housemade Sausage Crumbles (contains tree nuts and gluten), Almond Parmesan

Baked Meatball Parmesan

Baked Meatball Parmesan

$11.99

Original Red Sauce, Housemade Cashew Ricotta, Impossible Meatballs, Fresh Basil, Almond Parmesan

Sausage Pesto

Sausage Pesto

$11.99

Zesty Pesto Sauce (contains pepitas), Miyokos Cashew Mozzarella, Housemade Sausage Crumbles (contains tree nuts and gluten), Arugula, Hot Date Drizzle

Jalapeño Popper

Jalapeño Popper

$10.99

Creamy White Cashew Sauce, Fresh Jalapeño, Caramelized Red Onion, Housemade Almond Parmesan, Hot Date Drizzle

Bohemian Jack

Bohemian Jack

$10.99

Creamy White Cashew Sauce, Savory BBQ Pulled Jackfruit, Miyokos Mozzarella, Lime-Pickled Cabbage, Housemade Ranch Drizzle

Kids' Cheese Pizza (no seasoning!)

$9.99

Original Red Sauce, Miyokos Cashew Mozzarella

Craft Your Own Pizza

Your Choice of 1 Base Sauce, 1 Cheese, 1 Protein, up to 2 Veggies and a Housemade Drizzle

Craft Your Own Pizza

$12.99

Signature Bowls

Avant Garden

Avant Garden

$11.99

Seasoned Lentil, Brown Rice & Chickpea Blend, Kale & Mushroom Asada, Roasted Everything Potatoes, Avocado, Sliced Almonds, Creamy Ranch Drizzle

Buffalo Soul

Buffalo Soul

$12.99

Seasoned Brown Rice, Buffalo Breaded Impossible Chicken (contains tree nuts, gluten and soy), Date-Roasted Sweet Potatoes. Lime-Pickled Cabbage, Toasted Pepitas, Creamy Ranch Drizzle, Green Onions

Fab Farro

Fab Farro

$14.99

Triple-Herb Farro, Impossible Meatballs (contains gluten and soy), Roasted Everything Potatoes, Cashew Ricotta, Housemade Almond Parmesan, Pesto Drizzle (contains pepitas), Fresh Basil

Sun Goddess

Sun Goddess

$11.99

Ginger-Lime Rice, Roasted Chimichurri Cauliflower, Arugula, Avocado, Sliced Almonds, Golden Turmeric Vinaigrette Drizzle

Planty Good & Hot

Planty Good & Hot

$10.99

Quinoa & Kale Power Blend, Housemade Savory Tempeh, Roasted Everything Potatoes, Toasted Pepitas, Pickled Jalapeños, Hot Date Drizzle

Craft Your Own Bowl

Choose 1 Bowl Base, 1 Protein, 1 Veggie and 1 Housemade Drizzle

Craft Your Own Bowl

$11.99

Side Snacks

Loaded Wedges

$6.25

Freshly-Cut & Roasted Potato Wedges Drizzled with Housemade Buffalo (contains tree nuts) and Ranch Sauces Topped With a Sprinkle of Green Onions

Loaded Wedges & Nuggs

Loaded Wedges & Nuggs

$8.99

Freshly-Cut & Roasted Potato Wedges & Impossible Breaded Chicken Drizzled with Housemade Buffalo (contains tree nuts) and Ranch Sauces Topped With a Sprinkle of Green Onions

Nuggs & Drizzle

$6.99

Five Delicious Impossible Breaded Chicken Nuggs

Wedges & Drizzle

$5.50

Freshly-Cut & Roasted Potato Wedges Seasoned to Perfection

Side of Impossible Meatballs (4)

$8.99

4 Impossible Meatballs, Housemade Original Red Sauce, Sprinkle of Almond Parmesan, Fresh Basil

Side of Roasted Veggies

$4.99

Side of Bowl Grains

$4.99

Side Drizzle

$0.75

Florish Sweets

Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Pretzel Cookie

Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Pretzel Cookie

$3.00

Plant-Based Deliciousness in a Cookie!

Chocolate Chunk Coconut Cookie (Gluten-Friendly)

Chocolate Chunk Coconut Cookie (Gluten-Friendly)

$3.00

Soft, Chocolatey Cookie With a Coconutty Vibe!

Beverages

HIGH NOON Sun Sips - Pineapple

$7.50
Poppi Strawberry Lemon
$4.25

Poppi Strawberry Lemon

$4.25
Poppi Orange
$4.25

Poppi Orange

$4.25

Poppi Watermelon

$4.25

Poppi Raspberry Rose

$4.25Out of stock
Just Water®

Just Water®

$3.00
Zevia Organic Iced Tea
$4.00

Zevia Organic Iced Tea

$4.00
Agua Bucha Key Lime
$3.00

Agua Bucha Key Lime

$3.00
Zevia Ginger Ale
$3.00

Zevia Ginger Ale

$3.00
Zevia Cola

Zevia Cola

$3.00
Zevia Root Beer
$3.00

Zevia Root Beer

$3.00
Zevia Black Cherry
$3.00

Zevia Black Cherry

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:15 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:15 pm
Florish is a 100% plant-based restaurant. We offer fresh, made-to-order, chef-inspired plant-based pizza & bowls! Please be advised that since we prepare our food on one serving line, we cannot guarantee that any of our menu items are free of allergens or gluten.

2307 South Dale Mabry Highway, Suite A, Tampa, FL 33629

