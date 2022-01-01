Florish Plant-Based Pizza & Bowls
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:15 pm
Florish is a 100% plant-based restaurant. We offer fresh, made-to-order, chef-inspired plant-based pizza & bowls! Please be advised that since we prepare our food on one serving line, we cannot guarantee that any of our menu items are free of allergens or gluten.
2307 South Dale Mabry Highway, Suite A, Tampa, FL 33629
