Flo's Wine Bar & Bottle Shop

3111 West 35th Street

Austin, TX 78703

Slices

House Cheese

$6.00

Plain Slice

pepperoni + pepperoncini slice

$5.50

Pepperoni Slice

sweet sausage slice

$5.75

Specialty Slice

baby broc slice

$5.50

tomato tomatoe slice

$4.75

child style

$4.75Out of stock

pepperoni only

$5.50

BOXED TO-GO

Salads

Caesar

$12.00

Little Gems tossed in a garlicky caesar dressing topped with toasted lemon pepper panko, crispy shallots and fresh herbs + bouqerones $4

Ranch

$1.00Out of stock

Dessert

Soft Serve

$7.00

Soft serve

Sides

Out of stock

Merch

Hat

$28.00

Sides

Ranch

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

3111 West 35th Street, Austin, TX 78703

Directions

