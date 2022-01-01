Flossie's BBQ imageView gallery
Barbeque

Flossie's BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

5310 E Sam Houston Pkw N Suite F

Houston, TX 77015

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

DRINK

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

PLAY OFF PLATE

COLLEGE BALL: 2 MEATS / 2 SIDES

$14.99

POP WARNER: 1 MEATS / 2 SIDES

$12.99

TOUCHDOWN LOADED TATERS

3 MEAT TOUCHDOWN TATER

$15.99

2 MEAT TOUCHDOWN TATER

$13.99

1 MEAT TOUCHDOWN TATER

$11.99

SACK SAMMICHES

CHOPPED BEEF SACK

$9.99

SAUSAGE LINK SACK

$9.99

SCRIMMAGE SALADS

TEAM GARDEN

$4.99

TEAM CHEF

$11.99

SNAPBACK SIDES (BY PINT)

BBQ BEANS

$4.99

POTATO SALAD

$4.99

PICK-SIX PACKAGES: MEAT BY THE POUND

BRISKET PICK-SIX

$20.99

SAUSAGE PICK-SIX

$19.99

RIBS PICK-SIX

$19.99

FANTASY BBQ BRACKET ( FAMILY MEALS )

BBQ 1 SEED: SERVE 4-6

$93.09

BBQ 2 SEED: SERVE 6-8

$119.69

BBQ 3 SEED: SERVE 10-15

$214.06

BBQ 4 SEED: SERVE 17-20

$299.24
Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5310 E Sam Houston Pkw N Suite F, Houston, TX 77015

Directions

Gallery
Flossie's BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

King's BBQ Deer Park - 1322 Underwood
orange star3.8 • 84
1322 Underwood Deer Park, TX 77536
View restaurantnext
King's BBQ Baytown - 4603 Garth Rd
orange star4.3 • 768
4603 Garth Rd Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurantnext
BUD's BBQ - 4505 Garth Rd
orange star2.0 • 7
4505 Garth Rd Baytown, TX 77521
View restaurantnext
J-Bar-M Barbecue
orange starNo Reviews
2201 Leeland St Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
orange starNo Reviews
3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300 Houston, TX 77021
View restaurantnext
Gilbert & Co.
orange star4.6 • 262
4750 Fm 1960 East Atascocita, TX 77346
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston