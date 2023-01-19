Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flour & Feed Restaurant and Events

No reviews yet

156 Clay Street

Morgantown, WV 26501

Order Again

Dinner For The Table

Charcuterie

$18.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$15.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Chorizo and Street Corn Dip

$14.00

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Dinner Sweets

Colossal Cinnamon Roll

$10.00

Olive Oil Citrus Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Dinner Main

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Wedge Salad

$14.00

F&F Fried Chicken Sandwhich

$16.00

F&F Burger

$16.00

Dinner BLT

$15.00

Harvest Power Bowl

$18.00

Grilled Eggplant

$16.00

BBQ Beef Mac and Cheese

$26.00

Braised Beef Open-Face

$28.00

Chimichurri Steak

$26.00

Orange Glazed Salmon

$26.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Dinner Sides

Side Spinach Salad

$7.00

Wild Rice

$3.00

Beer Battered French Fries

$4.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Chips

$3.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Steak

$16.00

Salmon

$14.00

Petite potatoes

$6.00

Dinner Extras

Ranch

$0.75

Honey Vinaigrette

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Tomato Aioli

$0.75

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Mayo

$0.50

Raspberry Sauce

$0.75

Chimi Churri

$0.75

Add Cheddar

$0.75

Add Pepperjack

$0.75

Up Charge

$2.00

Hot Honey

$0.75

Brunch For the Table

Cracked Pepper Biscuit Basket

$12.00

Fruits and Honey

$15.00

Breakfast Board

$35.00

Colossal Cinnamon Roll

$10.00

Candied Bacon Clothesline

$14.00

Brunch Mains

Omelette

$14.00

Crab Cake Eggs Benedict

$26.00

Avocado Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Savory Waffles

$15.00

BLT

$15.00

Open Face Chorizo Biscuit

$16.00

Hash

$15.00

Biscuits and Tomato Gravy

$16.00

Steak and Eggs

$25.00

Apple Butter French Toast

$15.00

Plain Eggs Benedict

$10.00

Brunch Sides

Toast

$2.00

Two Eggs

$3.25

Biscuit

$2.50

Bacon

$3.50

Sweet Potato Hash Browns

$3.00

Pork Sausage

$3.00

Cup of Tomato Gravy

$5.00

Chorizo Crumbles

$4.00

Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Avocado

$2.50

3 Pancakes

$2.00

Mini Waffles

$3.00

Cornbread Waffle

$4.00

French Toast

$6.00

Whipped Cream

$0.25

Apple Butter

$0.75

Brunch Extras

Honey Comb

$3.25

Honey

$0.50

Maple Syrup

$0.50

Bourbon Syrup

$0.75

Special Syrup

$0.50

Honey Butter

$0.50

Candy Bacon Sauce

$0.75

Mayo

$0.50

Add Cheddar

$0.75

Add Pepperjack

$0.75

Up Charge

$2.00

Ranch

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$50.00

Siracha

$0.50

Cocktails

Briney Mary

$12.00

Mimosa Christmas

$8.00

Mimosa Carafe

$18.00

Mimosa Chambord

$8.00

Mimosa Cranberry

$8.00

Mimosa Flight

$17.00

Mimosa Orange

$8.00

Mimosa Pina Colada

$8.00

Mimosa Pomegranate

$8.00

Mimosa Sunrise

$8.00

Sugar Cookie Martini

$12.00

Campfire

$20.00

Naughty & Nice Duo

$16.00

Naughty

$8.00

Nice

$10.00

Half Blood Prince

$10.00

Eggnog Flight

$14.00

Eggnog

$8.00

Mulled Sangria

$12.00

Sweet Baby Jesus

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Vodka

New Amsterdam Vodka (WELL)

$5.00

Titos

$6.00

Kettle One

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Salted Caramel

$5.00

Vanilla

$5.00

DBL New Amsterdam Vodka (WELL)

$10.00

DBL Titos

$12.00

DBL Kettle One

$12.00

DBL Grey Goose

$16.00

DBL Salted Caramel

$10.00

DBL Vanilla

$10.00

Gin

New Amsterdam Gin (WELL)

$5.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Empress

$12.00

DBL New Amsterdam Gin (WELL)

$10.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.00

DBL Hendricks

$20.00

DBL Empress

$24.00

Rum

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$5.00

Malibu

$6.00

Goslings Black Rum

$6.00

DBL Bacardi

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan Spiced

$10.00

DBL Malibu

$12.00

DBL Goslings Black Rum

$12.00

Tequila

Lunazul (WELL)

$6.00

Espolon

$8.00

1800

$8.00

Patron

$12.00

DBL Lunazul (WELL)

$12.00

DBL Espolon

$16.00

DBL 1800

$16.00

DBL Patron

$24.00

Whiskey

Old Forester (WELL)

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$6.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Bulleit 95 Rye

$9.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

DBL Old Forester (WELL)

$10.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels Fire

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$12.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Jim Beam Red Stag

$12.00

DBL Jameson

$14.00

DBL Jameson Cold Brew

$16.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$22.00

DBL Makers Mark

$18.00

DBL Crown Royal

$14.00

DBL Crown Apple

$16.00

DBL Bulleit 95 Rye

$18.00

DBL Knob Creek

$20.00

Scotch

Dewars White Label

$6.00

Laphroaig

$14.00

Ardbeg

$15.00

DBL Dewars White Label

$12.00

DBL Laphroaig

$28.00

DBL Ardbeg

$30.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

De Kuyper Peach

$4.00

De Kuyper Butterscotch

$4.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Pimms

$5.00

Triple Sec

$2.00

St. Germaine

$11.00

Disarono

$9.00

Sweet Vermouth

$2.00

Extra Dry Vermouth

$2.00

Blue Curacao

$2.00

Midori Melon

$5.00

Luxardo

$4.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Chambord

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$4.00

Godiva White Chocolate

$4.00

Baileys

$6.00

Lemon Cello

$5.00

Crème De Menthe

$4.00

Jager

$6.00

Aperol

$8.00

Apple Brandy

$4.00

DBL De Kuyper Peach

$8.00

DBL De Kuyper Butterscotch

$8.00

DBL Cointreau

$16.00

DBL Pimms

$10.00

DBL Triple Sec

$4.00

DBL St. Germaine

$22.00

DBL Disarono

$18.00

DBL Sweet Vermouth

$4.00

DBL Extra Dry Vermouth

$4.00

DBL Blue Curacao

$4.00

DBL Midori Melon

$10.00

DBL Luxardo

$8.00

DBL Kahlua

$10.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$20.00

DBL Chambord

$16.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

DBL Godiva White Chocolate

$8.00

DBL Baileys

$12.00

DBL Lemon Cello

$10.00

DBL Crème De Menthe

$8.00

DBL Jager

$12.00

DBL Aperol

$16.00

DBL Apple Brandy

$8.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$10.00

Courvoisier

$8.00

Remy 1738

$14.00

DBL Hennessy

$20.00

DBL Courvoisier

$16.00

DBL Remy 1738

$28.00

Other Cocktails

Manhattan

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Martini Gin

$10.00

Martini Vodka

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Tom Collin's

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Shots

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

White Tea Shot

$6.00

Breakfast Shot

$6.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Draft Beer

DFT Halleck

$6.00

DFT Class 2 Wheatwater

$6.00

DFT Voodoo Daddy

$12.00

DFT Christmas Ale

$8.00

DFT POW Double IPA

$8.00

DFT White Magik

$7.00

DFT Cell Block 304

$6.00

DFT Festive Ale

$8.00

DFT Kujo

$7.00

DFT Hazelnut Brown Nectar

$7.00

Bottles & Cans

Miller Lite

Corona Extra

Bud Light

Budweiser

Truly

Busch Light

Off Duty Lifeguard

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

Wine by Glass

GLS Le Charmel

$6.00

GLS Quinta del 67

$10.00

GLS Annabelle

$8.00

GLS Oxford Landing

$8.00

GLS Ring Bolt

$6.00

GLS Tortoise Creek

$10.00

GLS Villa Maria

$8.00

GLS Twin Islands

$6.00

GLS Pongo

$6.00

GLS Game Reserve

$7.00

GLS Dr. Loosen

$8.00

GLS Curator

$7.00

GLS Riff

$8.00

GLS Avive Grapefruit

$6.00

GLS Avive Peach

$6.00

GLS Los Dos

$7.00

GLS Simonet

$6.00

Wine by Bottle

BTL Le Charmel

$30.00

BTL Quinta del 67

$38.00

BTL Annabelle

$36.00

BTL Oxford Landing

$36.00

BTL Ring Bolt

$30.00

BTL Tortoise Creek

$38.00

BTL Villa Maria

$8.00

BTL Twin Islands

$6.00

BTL Pongo

$6.00

BTL Game Reserve

$7.00

BTL Dr. Loosen

$8.00

BTL Curator

$7.00

BTL Riff

$8.00

BTL Avive Grapefruit

$28.00

BTL Avive Peach

$28.00

BTL Los Dos

$30.00

BTL Simonet

$28.00

BTL Root One

$36.00

NA BEV

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pibb Xtra

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Pomegranate Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Virgin briney mary

$5.00

Hot coco

$3.50

Shirley temple

$5.00

Tonic water

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sparkling grape cider

$5.00

Iced coffee

$5.00

Almond Milk

$3.50
Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Flour and Feed is a one-of-a-kind venue in the Wharf District of Morgantown, West Virginia.

